In Week 11 Jauan Jennings saw double-digit targets for the third time this season. For the third time this season, he produced like a must-start wide receiver. Over the last two weeks, he's now caught 17 of 22 targets for 184 yards and a touchdown. That sounds completely insane until you remember that earlier this year he caught 11 of 12 targets for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

It's undeniable, Jennings looks like a league winner. He also projects as a top-12 wide receiver for me in all formats in Week 12. But that doesn't mean I'm worried about Deebo Samuel.

Samuel is having a very bad year. No one would deny that. His rushing efficiency is in the tank and he's only scored one receiving touchdown all season. I still view him as a must-start wide receiver, especially with six teams on a bye. 

To start with, Samuel has at least 12.6 PPR Fantasy points in three of his last four healthy games, without scoring a touchdown in any of them. A 12-point floor without a touchdown is a starter. More importantly, he still has upside. Samuel scored 18.7 PPR Fantasy points in Week 1, 18 more in Week 2, and 20.7 as recently as Week 6. 

Yes, Samuel is WR41 on the season with an average of 11.3 PPR FPPG. That's heavily influenced by the fact that he played four snaps and scored zero points against the Chiefs in Week 7. In the other eight games, he's averaged a more respectable 12.7. That's still only WR34...but 11 of the receivers with a better average this season aren't playing in Week 12. Like Jennings, you should view Samuel as a must-start this week.

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 12 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Darius Slayton WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
With Tommy DeVito starting we don't want to start any Giants wide receivers besides Malik Nabers
Numbers to Know
  • 33.6% -- Amongst receivers who have run at least 100 routes, Puka Nacua's 33.6% target per route run rate ranks number one. 
  • 32.5% -- Amongst receivers who have run at least 100 routes, Cooper Kupp's 32.5% target per route run rate ranks number two. 
  • 2.86 -- Marquez Valdes-Scantling is averaging 2.86 Fantasy points per target. That is number one amongst wide receivers who have run at least 100 routes.
  • 11 -- Mike Evans still leads all receivers with 11 end zone targets. We're expecting him back in Week 12 and we're starting him.
  • 34.7% -- Courtland Sutton has 18 receptions of at least 16 yards. That's fifth-most amongst wide receivers.
  • 47% -- In his first game with JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeAndre Hopkins' snap share fell to 47%.
  • 17.8 -- Jerry Jeudy is averaging 17.8 PPR FPPG since Week 8. That makes him a top 12 wide receiver.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
player headshot
Jakobi Meyers WR
LV Las Vegas • #16
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DEN DEN -5.5 O/U 41
OPP VS WR
4th
PROJ PTS
11.8
WR RNK
25th
YTD Stats
REC
43
TAR
60
REYDS
458
TD
2
FPTS/G
13.1
player headshot
Cooper Kupp WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #10
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI PHI -3 O/U 49.5
OPP VS WR
6th
PROJ PTS
15.8
WR RNK
9th
YTD Stats
REC
47
TAR
66
REYDS
488
TD
4
FPTS/G
20.1
player headshot
DeAndre Hopkins WR
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR KC -11 O/U 42.5
OPP VS WR
12th
PROJ PTS
11.7
WR RNK
28th
YTD Stats
REC
32
TAR
42
REYDS
373
TD
3
FPTS/G
8.8
player headshot
Ladd McConkey WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 50.5
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
14.1
WR RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
REC
43
TAR
63
REYDS
615
TD
4
FPTS/G
12.9
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 12 Adds (WR Preview)
player headshot
Elijah Moore WR
CLE Cleveland • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 36.5
OPP VS WR
8th
WR RNK
33rd
ROSTERED
19%
YTD Stats
REC
39
TAR
58
REYDS
315
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.7
Moore was my top add of last week, and he's still only 19% rostered. I would expect that will go up after he scored 18.6 PPR Fantasy points against the Saints. Moore has 29 targets over his last three games, and he's scored at least 16.5 PPR Fantasy points in two of those. All three of Moore, Jerry Jeudy, and Cedric Tillman are startable with Jameis Winston under center.
player headshot
Wan'Dale Robinson WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB TB -5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS WR
27th
WR RNK
40th
ROSTERED
52%
YTD Stats
REC
56
TAR
84
REYDS
394
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.9
I said we don't want to start any Giants wide receivers besides Malik Nabers. We don't, but with six teams on a bye, you may not have a choice. Robinson has a great matchup against a Tampa Bay defense that has given up 36.1 PPR FPPG to opposing receivers. I don't like the quarterback change, but Tommy DeVito only averaged 6.5 intended air yards per attempt in 2023, which is exactly the part of the field Robinson works in.
player headshot
Christian Watson WR
GB Green Bay • #9
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF GB -2.5 O/U 48
OPP VS WR
10th
WR RNK
35th
ROSTERED
53%
YTD Stats
REC
20
TAR
31
REYDS
383
TD
2
FPTS/G
8
In non-PPR leagues, Watson is actually my favorite add. He has the ability to make your day in just one play, and he showed that last week with four catches for 150 yards. The downside is that four catches tied a season-high for Watson and that he only saw four targets in the game. In his prior three games, he had just 87 yards combined.
Stashes (WR Preview)
player headshot
Xavier Legette WR
CAR Carolina • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -11 O/U 42.5
OPP VS WR
12th
WR RNK
42nd
ROSTERED
53%
YTD Stats
REC
29
TAR
45
REYDS
284
TD
4
FPTS/G
8.4
We often see a rookie bump coming out of the bye. He could be a solid WR3 in the Fantasy playoffs. The Panthers play Tampa Bay in the Fantasy semifinals and Atlanta in championship week.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
player headshot
Jauan Jennings WR
SF San Francisco • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ GB GB -2.5 O/U 48
OPP VS WR
11th
PROJ PTS
13
WR RNK
8th
YTD Stats
REC
42
TAR
58
REYDS
588
TD
4
FPTS/G
15.6
This is one of those situations where the price hasn't caught up to the production. Jennings is a consensus top 10 wide receiver this week, and he is priced like a number two or three receiver.
Contrarian DFS Play
player headshot
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #1
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ GB GB -2.5 O/U 48
OPP VS WR
11th
PROJ PTS
12.4
WR RNK
18th
YTD Stats
REC
33
TAR
52
REYDS
490
TD
2
FPTS/G
11.4
Samuel's price and roster rate are falling. While I strongly suggest his teammate in cash games, he's exactly the type of player I want to play in a high-scoring game at a low roster rate. I have no doubt he still has the weekly upside to give you 100 total yards and two touchdowns.
Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 12 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 12. Projected stats for all starting wide receivers are available, so be sure to find my projections for every position over at Sportsline.