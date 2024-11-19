In Week 11 Jauan Jennings saw double-digit targets for the third time this season. For the third time this season, he produced like a must-start wide receiver. Over the last two weeks, he's now caught 17 of 22 targets for 184 yards and a touchdown. That sounds completely insane until you remember that earlier this year he caught 11 of 12 targets for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

It's undeniable, Jennings looks like a league winner. He also projects as a top-12 wide receiver for me in all formats in Week 12. But that doesn't mean I'm worried about Deebo Samuel.

Samuel is having a very bad year. No one would deny that. His rushing efficiency is in the tank and he's only scored one receiving touchdown all season. I still view him as a must-start wide receiver, especially with six teams on a bye.

To start with, Samuel has at least 12.6 PPR Fantasy points in three of his last four healthy games, without scoring a touchdown in any of them. A 12-point floor without a touchdown is a starter. More importantly, he still has upside. Samuel scored 18.7 PPR Fantasy points in Week 1, 18 more in Week 2, and 20.7 as recently as Week 6.

Yes, Samuel is WR41 on the season with an average of 11.3 PPR FPPG. That's heavily influenced by the fact that he played four snaps and scored zero points against the Chiefs in Week 7. In the other eight games, he's averaged a more respectable 12.7. That's still only WR34...but 11 of the receivers with a better average this season aren't playing in Week 12. Like Jennings, you should view Samuel as a must-start this week.

Here is the rest of the Week 12 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 12 at this time. Here's what it means:

Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. With Tommy DeVito starting we don't want to start any Giants wide receivers besides Malik Nabers

WR Preview Numbers to Know

33.6% -- Amongst receivers who have run at least 100 routes, Puka Nacua's 33.6% target per route run rate ranks number one.

32.5% -- Amongst receivers who have run at least 100 routes, Cooper Kupp's 32.5% target per route run rate ranks number two.

2.86 -- Marquez Valdes-Scantling is averaging 2.86 Fantasy points per target. That is number one amongst wide receivers who have run at least 100 routes.

11 -- Mike Evans still leads all receivers with 11 end zone targets. We're expecting him back in Week 12 and we're starting him.

34.7% -- Courtland Sutton has 18 receptions of at least 16 yards. That's fifth-most amongst wide receivers.

47% -- In his first game with JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeAndre Hopkins' snap share fell to 47%.

17.8 -- Jerry Jeudy is averaging 17.8 PPR FPPG since Week 8. That makes him a top 12 wide receiver.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -5.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 60 REYDS 458 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.1 Cooper Kupp WR LAR L.A. Rams • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -3 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 15.8 WR RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 66 REYDS 488 TD 4 FPTS/G 20.1 DeAndre Hopkins WR KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR KC -11 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 42 REYDS 373 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.8 Ladd McConkey WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 14.1 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 63 REYDS 615 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.9

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 12 Adds (WR Preview) Elijah Moore WR CLE Cleveland • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 19% YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 58 REYDS 315 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.7 Moore was my top add of last week, and he's still only 19% rostered. I would expect that will go up after he scored 18.6 PPR Fantasy points against the Saints. Moore has 29 targets over his last three games, and he's scored at least 16.5 PPR Fantasy points in two of those. All three of Moore, Jerry Jeudy, and Cedric Tillman are startable with Jameis Winston under center. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 84 REYDS 394 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.9 I said we don't want to start any Giants wide receivers besides Malik Nabers. We don't, but with six teams on a bye, you may not have a choice. Robinson has a great matchup against a Tampa Bay defense that has given up 36.1 PPR FPPG to opposing receivers. I don't like the quarterback change, but Tommy DeVito only averaged 6.5 intended air yards per attempt in 2023, which is exactly the part of the field Robinson works in. Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF GB -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 31 REYDS 383 TD 2 FPTS/G 8 In non-PPR leagues, Watson is actually my favorite add. He has the ability to make your day in just one play, and he showed that last week with four catches for 150 yards. The downside is that four catches tied a season-high for Watson and that he only saw four targets in the game. In his prior three games, he had just 87 yards combined.

Stashes (WR Preview) Xavier Legette WR CAR Carolina • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -11 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 45 REYDS 284 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.4 We often see a rookie bump coming out of the bye. He could be a solid WR3 in the Fantasy playoffs. The Panthers play Tampa Bay in the Fantasy semifinals and Atlanta in championship week.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jauan Jennings WR SF San Francisco • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 58 REYDS 588 TD 4 FPTS/G 15.6 This is one of those situations where the price hasn't caught up to the production. Jennings is a consensus top 10 wide receiver this week, and he is priced like a number two or three receiver.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 52 REYDS 490 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.4 Samuel's price and roster rate are falling. While I strongly suggest his teammate in cash games, he's exactly the type of player I want to play in a high-scoring game at a low roster rate. I have no doubt he still has the weekly upside to give you 100 total yards and two touchdowns.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

