Fantasy Football Week 12 Wide Receiver Preview: Waiver targets, matchups that matter, and everything you need
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 12, including top waiver targets, projections, and more.
We spend a lot of time talking about the best receivers in football, and I have an entire section dedicated to good options who are rostered in fewer than 70% of leagues. But those guys in the middle can get overlooked, and a couple of them have turned themselves into must-start options. Let's give them their props (and make sure they aren't available on your waiver wire).
Jamison Crowder has been the No. 1 receiver in PPR leagues over the past three weeks with 18 catches for 240 yards and three touchdowns. He's Sam Darnold's clear No. 1 option and in Week 12 he faces a Raiders squad that has allowed 8.2 yards per pass attempt this season. Crowder is still available in 20% of leagues.
DeVante Parker hasn't flashed as bright as Crowder but he's been good for almost the entire season. Since Week 4, he's the No. 17 receiver in PPR scoring. Over that stretch he's scored at least 11 PPR Fantasy points in every single game. Last week he caught seven passes for 135 yards against the Bills. Like Crowder, he's available in 20% of leagues and ranks inside my top-15 receivers this week.
Deebo Samuel doesn't have the track record of Parker and he hasn't ben quite as good lately as Crowder, but as long as Emmanuel Sanders and George Kittle are out he looks like a very good start against the Packers. Samuel has 28 targets in his past three games and he's topped 110 yards in his past two. I'll start him as a No. 3 even if Kittle comes back, but he'll be a borderline top-20 receiver if Kittle and Sanders are both out. He's available in 26% of leagues.
Those three all rostered in your league? I have waiver wire adds for you below.
Week 12 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 12 at this time. Here's what it means:
SF San Francisco • #17
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Deebo Samuel could be a solid No. 3 or better.
NE New England • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
This gives Mohamed Sanu room to bounce back from a poor effort in Week 11.
Auden Tate WR
CIN Cincinnati • #19
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Alex Erickson should see a boost in targets.
PIT Pittsburgh • #19
Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs.
James Washington looks like the Steelers No. 1 receiver in Week 12.
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Numbers to Know
- 1,192 - Air yards for John Brown, second in the league to Mike Evans. It's a difficult schedule upcoming, but I can't sit him.
- 50% - Share of Texans' air yards the past month for DeAndre Hopkins.
- 8.2 - Michael Thomas needs to average 8.2 catches per game to break Marvin Harrison's record for receptions in a season.
- 218 - Air yards for D.J. Chark in Week 11. The return of Nick Foles seems like a good thing for Chark.
- 3.2 - Average depth of target for Larry Fitzgerald in Week 11. Even with the touchdown, I'm not excited about holding him through his bye.
- 55 - Targets for D.J. Moore in his past five games. The touchdown regression hasn't hit yet but he's still been awesome in PPR.
Matchups that matter
D.K. Metcalf WR
SEA Seattle • #14
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
A.J. Brown WR
TEN Tennessee • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Brown has been up and down this season but as of Tuesday we're projecting Delanie Walker and Corey Davis to be out for Week 12 and that should mean more opportunity, even if that wasn't the case the last time we saw the Titans. The rookie is averaging 9.9 yards per target this season and he'll face a Jaguars defense playing their second consecutive road game.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Slayton has been a pleasant surprise for the Giants and could be the second option in the passing game if Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram are both out. He saw 14 targets in his last game and has four touchdowns in his last three.
Randall Cobb WR
DAL Dallas • #18
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
The Patriots will do their best to take away Amari Cooper on Sunday which should leave openings for both Cobb and Michael Gallup. Cobb has topped 100 yards in each of his past two games.
PIT Pittsburgh • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Washington may just be the No. 1 receiver for the Steelers against the worst defense in football. My only hesitation is Mason Rudolph's propensity to check down and the fact that the Steelers may not need to throw much.
Josh Gordon WR
SEA Seattle • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
If Tyler Lockett's injury flares back up, Gordon could find a significant role catching passes from Russell Wilson.
DFS Plays
This might feel like chasing points, but it's every bit as much about chasing matchups. The Buccaneers cannot defend in the secondary and are very good against the run. Matt Ryan should throw 40-plus passes and Ridley should see at least eight of them. This game has the highest over-under on the slate.
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
It doesn't seem to matter what DeVante Parker does, no one wants to trust him again. I'll keep playing him at low ownership.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
WR
NON PPR FPTS
PPR FPTs
1
1
Michael Thomas
15.88
25.54
2
2
14.85
21.39
7
3
DeAndre Hopkins
12.19
20.26
5
4
13.18
19.87
8
5
12.10
19.38
9
6
11.97
19.15
3
7
Mike Evans
13.50
18.94
4
8
D.J. Chark
13.40
18.92
6
9
12.58
17.92
14
10
D.J. Moore
10.90
17.88
10
11
11.95
17.23
16
12
John Brown
10.68
16.73
12
13
DeVante Parker
11.57
16.65
13
14
Jamison Crowder
11.09
16.62
19
15
10.43
16.32
11
16
D.K. Metcalf
11.83
16.31
15
17
10.86
16.22
18
18
10.53
16.17
20
19
Deebo Samuel
10.19
15.36
17
20
10.60
15.32
21
21
9.89
15.24
29
22
9.16
14.46
26
23
9.34
14.22
28
24
9.16
14.04
22
25
A.J. Brown
9.85
13.82
25
26
9.53
13.37
35
27
7.94
13.30
24
28
9.54
13.29
23
29
9.82
13.29
27
30
9.30
13.00
30
31
8.57
12.59
31
32
8.24
12.52
32
33
8.17
12.45
34
34
8.07
12.23
39
35
7.18
11.26
36
36
7.89
11.16
33
37
8.09
11.15
