Play

Fantasy Football Week 12 Wide Receiver Preview: Waiver targets, matchups that matter, and everything you need

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 12, including top waiver targets, projections, and more.

We spend a lot of time talking about the best receivers in football, and I have an entire section dedicated to good options who are rostered in fewer than 70% of leagues. But those guys in the middle can get overlooked, and a couple of them have turned themselves into must-start options. Let's give them their props (and make sure they aren't available on your waiver wire). 

Jamison Crowder has been the No. 1 receiver in PPR leagues over the past three weeks with 18 catches for 240 yards and three touchdowns. He's Sam Darnold's clear No. 1 option and in Week 12 he faces a Raiders squad that has allowed 8.2 yards per pass attempt this season. Crowder is still available in 20% of leagues.

DeVante Parker hasn't flashed as bright as Crowder but he's been good for almost the entire season. Since Week 4, he's the No. 17 receiver in PPR scoring. Over that stretch he's scored at least 11 PPR Fantasy points in every single game. Last week he caught seven passes for 135 yards against the Bills. Like Crowder, he's available in 20% of leagues and ranks inside my top-15 receivers this week. 

Deebo Samuel doesn't have the track record of Parker and he hasn't ben quite as good lately as Crowder, but as long as Emmanuel Sanders and George Kittle are out he looks like a very good start against the Packers. Samuel has 28 targets in his past three games and he's topped 110 yards in his past two. I'll start him as a No. 3 even if Kittle comes back, but he'll be a borderline top-20 receiver if Kittle and Sanders are both out. He's available in 26% of leagues.

Those three all rostered in your league? I have waiver wire adds for you below.

Week 12 WR Preview
WR Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 12 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Emmanuel Sanders WR
SF San Francisco • #17
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Deebo Samuel could be a solid No. 3 or better.
headshot-image
Phillip Dorsett WR
NE New England • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
This gives Mohamed Sanu room to bounce back from a poor effort in Week 11.
headshot-image
Auden Tate WR
CIN Cincinnati • #19
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Alex Erickson should see a boost in targets.
headshot-image
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #19
Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs.
James Washington looks like the Steelers No. 1 receiver in Week 12.
headshot-image
Diontae Johnson WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
James Washington looks like the Steelers No. 1 receiver in Week 12.
WR Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 1,192 - Air yards for John Brown, second in the league to Mike Evans. It's a difficult schedule upcoming, but I can't sit him. 
  • 50% - Share of Texans' air yards the past month for DeAndre Hopkins
  • 8.2 - Michael Thomas needs to average 8.2 catches per game to break Marvin Harrison's record for receptions in a season. 
  • 218 - Air yards for D.J. Chark in Week 11. The return of Nick Foles seems like a good thing for Chark.
  • 3.2 - Average depth of target for Larry Fitzgerald in Week 11. Even with the touchdown, I'm not excited about holding him through his bye. 
  • 55 - Targets for D.J. Moore in his past five games. The touchdown regression hasn't hit yet but he's still been awesome in PPR.
WR Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Calvin Ridley WR
ATL Atlanta • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB ATL -4.5 O/U 51.5
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
16.2
WR RNK
35th
YTD Stats
REC
44
TAR
64
REYDS
614
TD
5
FPTS/G
13.4
headshot-image
D.K. Metcalf WR
SEA Seattle • #14
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PHI PHI -1.5 O/U 49
OPP VS WR
25th
PROJ PTS
12
WR RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
35
TAR
64
REYDS
595
TD
5
FPTS/G
11.8
headshot-image
Marquise Brown WR
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAR BAL -3 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
13th
PROJ PTS
9
WR RNK
24th
YTD Stats
REC
30
TAR
51
REYDS
477
TD
4
FPTS/G
12.3
headshot-image
Michael Gallup WR
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE NE -6.5 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
1st
PROJ PTS
11.8
WR RNK
16th
YTD Stats
REC
42
TAR
69
REYDS
678
TD
3
FPTS/G
15.4
WR Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 12Adds
headshot-image
A.J. Brown WR
TEN Tennessee • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
35%
Brown has been up and down this season but as of Tuesday we're projecting Delanie Walker and Corey Davis to be out for Week 12 and that should mean more opportunity, even if that wasn't the case the last time we saw the Titans. The rookie is averaging 9.9 yards per target this season and he'll face a Jaguars defense playing their second consecutive road game.
headshot-image
Darius Slayton WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
34%
Slayton has been a pleasant surprise for the Giants and could be the second option in the passing game if Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram are both out. He saw 14 targets in his last game and has four touchdowns in his last three.
headshot-image
Randall Cobb WR
DAL Dallas • #18
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Ownership
39%
The Patriots will do their best to take away Amari Cooper on Sunday which should leave openings for both Cobb and Michael Gallup. Cobb has topped 100 yards in each of his past two games.
headshot-image
James Washington WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
YTD Stats
Ownership
13%
Washington may just be the No. 1 receiver for the Steelers against the worst defense in football. My only hesitation is Mason Rudolph's propensity to check down and the fact that the Steelers may not need to throw much.
Stashes
headshot-image
Josh Gordon WR
SEA Seattle • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
YTD Stats
Ownership
64%
If Tyler Lockett's injury flares back up, Gordon could find a significant role catching passes from Russell Wilson.
WR Preview
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
Calvin Ridley WR
ATL Atlanta • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Week 11 Prices
FanDuel
$6,700
DraftKings
$6,500
This might feel like chasing points, but it's every bit as much about chasing matchups. The Buccaneers cannot defend in the secondary and are very good against the run. Matt Ryan should throw 40-plus passes and Ridley should see at least eight of them. This game has the highest over-under on the slate.
Contrarian Plays
headshot-image
DeVante Parker WR
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Week 12 Prices
FanDuel
$6,000
DraftKings
$5,200
It doesn't seem to matter what DeVante Parker does, no one wants to trust him again. I'll keep playing him at low ownership.
WR Preview
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

WR

NON PPR FPTS

PPR FPTs

1

1

Michael Thomas

15.88

25.54

2

2

Julio Jones

14.85

21.39

7

3

DeAndre Hopkins

12.19

20.26

5

4

Tyler Lockett

13.18

19.87

8

5

Davante Adams

12.10

19.38

9

6

Julian Edelman

11.97

19.15

3

7

Mike Evans

13.50

18.94

4

8

D.J. Chark

13.40

18.92

6

9

Calvin Ridley

12.58

17.92

14

10

D.J. Moore

10.90

17.88

10

11

Odell Beckham

11.95

17.23

16

12

John Brown

10.68

16.73

12

13

DeVante Parker

11.57

16.65

13

14

Jamison Crowder

11.09

16.62

19

15

Golden Tate

10.43

16.32

11

16

D.K. Metcalf

11.83

16.31

15

17

Chris Godwin

10.86

16.22

18

18

Cooper Kupp

10.53

16.17

20

19

Deebo Samuel

10.19

15.36

17

20

Jarvis Landry

10.60

15.32

21

21

Amari Cooper

9.89

15.24

29

22

Allen Robinson

9.16

14.46

26

23

Courtland Sutton

9.34

14.22

28

24

Michael Gallup

9.16

14.04

22

25

A.J. Brown

9.85

13.82

25

26

Terry McLaurin

9.53

13.37

35

27

Tyler Boyd

7.94

13.30

24

28

Zach Pascal

9.54

13.29

23

29

Kenny Golladay

9.82

13.29

27

30

Tyrell Williams

9.30

13.00

30

31

Darius Slayton

8.57

12.59

31

32

Robert Woods

8.24

12.52

32

33

Curtis Samuel

8.17

12.45

34

34

Marvin Jones

8.07

12.23

39

35

Randall Cobb

7.18

11.26

36

36

Marquise Brown

7.89

11.16

33

37

James Washington

8.09

11.15

Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer that covers Daily Fantasy Sports of all types. Before coming to CBS Sports he was a staff writer for Footballguys and the host of The Fantasy Football Show on... Full Bio

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories