On Monday, the Vikings placed Adam Thielen on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Hopefully, it was just precaution and Thielen is fine -- we haven't even heard yet that he actually tested positive, so there's a chance he could play in Week 12 if it's just a contact tracing sitution. But for now, we're projecting Thielen out, which means an increased target share (and attention) for Justin Jefferson.
In a year where rookie receivers have dominated, Jefferson has arguably been the best of the bunch. His 848 receiving yards not only leads rookies, but is sixth in the NFL. That he's done this much with only 59 total targets on the season is even more impressive. His 14.4 yards per target is as obscene as it is unsustainable.
But it's not regression that would give you pause about Jefferson this week, it's defensive attention. We've seen it with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Calvin Ridley over the past two years; it's difficult to maintain the same efficiency when the alpha No. 1 on your team is out.
That being said, I've dinged Jefferson's projected efficiency by 10% and even that isn't enough to keep him out of the top-15 wide receivers in Week 12. The Panthers aren't the type of matchup you shy away from and, frankly, it may be Jefferson who is turning into the alpha No. 1 in Minnesota.
Week 12 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are being projected as out for Week 12:
Numbers to Know
- 10 - Chase Claypool has scored 10 touchdowns on 48 touches.
- 17.6% -- Chris Godwin's target share since Antonio Brown arrived in Tampa Bay.
- 158 -- Ryan Finley averaged 158 yards passing in three starts last year.
- 14.7% -- Mecole Hardman's drop rate, the worst in the NFL.
- 42.21% -- Adam Thielen is responsible for 42.21% of the Vikings air yards, the second-highest mark in the league.
- 84.48% -- Curtis Samuel's catch rate, No. 1 among wide receivers.
- 127 -- Yards for D.J. Moore in P.J. Walker's first start, a season high.
- 11.7 -- Corey Davis has scored at least 11.7 PPR points in every game but one this season.
Matchups that matter
CAR Carolina • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Joe Flacco is embracing the YOLO ball and that's exactly where Perriman shines. As long as Sam Darnold remains out, Perriman will remain a boom-or-bust No. 3 wide receiver and he's had more booms lately than busts.
IND Indianapolis • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Pittman would be No. 1 with a bullet if he'd seen more than three targets last week. Still, he has 223 receiving yards over the past three weeks and faces a Titans defense that he torched for 101 yards just two weeks ago.
Denzel Mims WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Mims' average depth of target (16.8) is actually deeper than Perriman's. He's seen more targets than Perriman in that stretch as well.
With Kittle out for the year, there's a real chance that both Samuel and Aiyuk can be Fantasy relevant once Samuel is healthy.
DFS Plays
Stefon Diggs WR
BUF Buffalo • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Diggs is second in the NFL in both catches and receiving yards and his team's implied total for this week (29.5) is the highest on the slate. Josh Allen and Justin Herbert are two of the top quarterbacks on the slate, which means a ton of lineups with both Diggs and Keenan Allen.
Corey Davis WR
TEN Tennessee • #84
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
No one wants to play Corey Davis because A.J. Brown is so much more exciting. Well, Brown is also considerably more expensive and was held to 21 yards in the Titans last game against Indianapolis.