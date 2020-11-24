On Monday, the Vikings placed Adam Thielen on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Hopefully, it was just precaution and Thielen is fine -- we haven't even heard yet that he actually tested positive, so there's a chance he could play in Week 12 if it's just a contact tracing sitution. But for now, we're projecting Thielen out, which means an increased target share (and attention) for Justin Jefferson.

In a year where rookie receivers have dominated, Jefferson has arguably been the best of the bunch. His 848 receiving yards not only leads rookies, but is sixth in the NFL. That he's done this much with only 59 total targets on the season is even more impressive. His 14.4 yards per target is as obscene as it is unsustainable. 

But it's not regression that would give you pause about Jefferson this week, it's defensive attention. We've seen it with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Calvin Ridley over the past two years; it's difficult to maintain the same efficiency when the alpha No. 1 on your team is out. 

That being said, I've dinged Jefferson's projected efficiency by 10% and even that isn't enough to keep him out of the top-15 wide receivers in Week 12. The Panthers aren't the type of matchup you shy away from and, frankly, it may be Jefferson who is turning into the alpha No. 1 in Minnesota.

Who's Out

The following players are being projected as out for Week 12:

Out Week 12
headshot-image
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs.
headshot-image
Randall Cobb WR
HOU Houston • #18
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
headshot-image
Julio Jones WR
ATL Atlanta • #11
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Numbers to Know
  • 10 - Chase Claypool has scored 10 touchdowns on 48 touches.
  • 17.6% -- Chris Godwin's target share since Antonio Brown arrived in Tampa Bay.
  • 158 -- Ryan Finley averaged 158 yards passing in three starts last year.
  • 14.7% -- Mecole Hardman's drop rate, the worst in the NFL.
  • 42.21% -- Adam Thielen is responsible for 42.21% of the Vikings air yards, the second-highest mark in the league.
  • 84.48% -- Curtis Samuel's catch rate, No. 1 among wide receivers.
  • 127 -- Yards for D.J. Moore in P.J. Walker's first start, a season high.
  • 11.7 -- Corey Davis has scored at least 11.7 PPR points in every game but one this season.
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Travis Fulgham WR
PHI Philadelphia • #13
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
headshot-image
Robby Anderson WR
CAR Carolina • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIN MIN -4.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS WR
28th
PROJ PTS
15.7
WR RNK
24th
headshot-image
DeVante Parker WR
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
headshot-image
Jarvis Landry WR
CLE Cleveland • #80
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
headshot-image
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 12 Waivers
headshot-image
Breshad Perriman WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA MIA -7 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
17th
WR RNK
45th
ROSTERED
29%
Joe Flacco is embracing the YOLO ball and that's exactly where Perriman shines. As long as Sam Darnold remains out, Perriman will remain a boom-or-bust No. 3 wide receiver and he's had more booms lately than busts.
headshot-image
Michael Pittman WR
IND Indianapolis • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TEN IND -4 O/U 51
OPP VS WR
29th
WR RNK
46th
ROSTERED
45%
Pittman would be No. 1 with a bullet if he'd seen more than three targets last week. Still, he has 223 receiving yards over the past three weeks and faces a Titans defense that he torched for 101 yards just two weeks ago.
headshot-image
Denzel Mims WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA MIA -7 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
17th
WR RNK
39th
ROSTERED
13%
Mims' average depth of target (16.8) is actually deeper than Perriman's. He's seen more targets than Perriman in that stretch as well.
Stashes
headshot-image
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
1st
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
52%
YTD Stats
REC
16
TAR
22
REYDS
185
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.6
With Kittle out for the year, there's a real chance that both Samuel and Aiyuk can be Fantasy relevant once Samuel is healthy.
DFS Plays
Top Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Stefon Diggs WR
BUF Buffalo • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAC BUF -5.5 O/U 54
OPP VS WR
6th
PROJ PTS
17.7
WR RNK
4th
FANDUEL
$7,900
DRAFTKINGS
$7,600
Diggs is second in the NFL in both catches and receiving yards and his team's implied total for this week (29.5) is the highest on the slate. Josh Allen and Justin Herbert are two of the top quarterbacks on the slate, which means a ton of lineups with both Diggs and Keenan Allen.
Contrarian Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Corey Davis WR
TEN Tennessee • #84
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ IND IND -4 O/U 51
OPP VS WR
7th
PROJ PTS
12.4
WR RNK
18th
FANDUEL
$6,000
DRAFTKINGS
$4,900
No one wants to play Corey Davis because A.J. Brown is so much more exciting. Well, Brown is also considerably more expensive and was held to 21 yards in the Titans last game against Indianapolis.
Heath's Projections