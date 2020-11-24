On Monday, the Vikings placed Adam Thielen on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Hopefully, it was just precaution and Thielen is fine -- we haven't even heard yet that he actually tested positive, so there's a chance he could play in Week 12 if it's just a contact tracing sitution. But for now, we're projecting Thielen out, which means an increased target share (and attention) for Justin Jefferson.

In a year where rookie receivers have dominated, Jefferson has arguably been the best of the bunch. His 848 receiving yards not only leads rookies, but is sixth in the NFL. That he's done this much with only 59 total targets on the season is even more impressive. His 14.4 yards per target is as obscene as it is unsustainable.

But it's not regression that would give you pause about Jefferson this week, it's defensive attention. We've seen it with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Calvin Ridley over the past two years; it's difficult to maintain the same efficiency when the alpha No. 1 on your team is out.

That being said, I've dinged Jefferson's projected efficiency by 10% and even that isn't enough to keep him out of the top-15 wide receivers in Week 12. The Panthers aren't the type of matchup you shy away from and, frankly, it may be Jefferson who is turning into the alpha No. 1 in Minnesota.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are being projected as out for Week 12:

WR Preview Numbers to Know

10 - Chase Claypool has scored 10 touchdowns on 48 touches.

Chase Claypool has scored 10 touchdowns on 48 touches. 17.6% -- Chris Godwin's target share since Antonio Brown arrived in Tampa Bay.

-- Chris Godwin's target share since Antonio Brown arrived in Tampa Bay. 158 -- Ryan Finley averaged 158 yards passing in three starts last year.

-- Ryan Finley averaged 158 yards passing in three starts last year. 14.7% -- Mecole Hardman's drop rate, the worst in the NFL.

-- Mecole Hardman's drop rate, the worst in the NFL. 42.21% -- Adam Thielen is responsible for 42.21% of the Vikings air yards, the second-highest mark in the league.

-- Adam Thielen is responsible for 42.21% of the Vikings air yards, the second-highest mark in the league. 84.48% -- Curtis Samuel's catch rate, No. 1 among wide receivers.

-- Curtis Samuel's catch rate, No. 1 among wide receivers. 127 -- Yards for D.J. Moore in P.J. Walker's first start, a season high.

-- Yards for D.J. Moore in P.J. Walker's first start, a season high. 11.7 -- Corey Davis has scored at least 11.7 PPR points in every game but one this season.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 12 Waivers Breshad Perriman WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK 45th ROSTERED 29% Joe Flacco is embracing the YOLO ball and that's exactly where Perriman shines. As long as Sam Darnold remains out, Perriman will remain a boom-or-bust No. 3 wide receiver and he's had more booms lately than busts. Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN IND -4 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 45% Pittman would be No. 1 with a bullet if he'd seen more than three targets last week. Still, he has 223 receiving yards over the past three weeks and faces a Titans defense that he torched for 101 yards just two weeks ago. Denzel Mims WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 13% Mims' average depth of target (16.8) is actually deeper than Perriman's. He's seen more targets than Perriman in that stretch as well.

Stashes Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 22 REYDS 185 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.6 With Kittle out for the year, there's a real chance that both Samuel and Aiyuk can be Fantasy relevant once Samuel is healthy.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Stefon Diggs WR BUF Buffalo • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC BUF -5.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 17.7 WR RNK 4th FANDUEL $7,900 DRAFTKINGS $7,600 Diggs is second in the NFL in both catches and receiving yards and his team's implied total for this week (29.5) is the highest on the slate. Josh Allen and Justin Herbert are two of the top quarterbacks on the slate, which means a ton of lineups with both Diggs and Keenan Allen.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -4 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 18th FANDUEL $6,000 DRAFTKINGS $4,900 No one wants to play Corey Davis because A.J. Brown is so much more exciting. Well, Brown is also considerably more expensive and was held to 21 yards in the Titans last game against Indianapolis.