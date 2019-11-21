Fantasy Football Week 12 Wide Receiver Preview: What to do with T.Y. Hilton and Will Fuller if they play

The projections you see below and the rankings on our rankings page all assume T.Y. Hilton and Will Fuller are going to miss Thursday night. But they're both listed as questionable and game time decisions, so let's take a look at their prospects early to prepare for the possibilities of them playing.

Hilton has seen a 27% target share so far this season and saw a season-high 11 targets in the Colts' Week 7 game against the Texans. Even at his reduced efficiency this year, I'd project him for six catches and 75 yards with a very good chance for a score. That would make him a borderline No. 1 receiver if it wasn't for his re-injury risk.

Fuller scored 53.7 PPR points in Week 8 against the Falcons. He's scored 43.3 points over the rest of the season. He is the very definition of a boom-or-bust wide receiver and he's also one of those guys who makes the whole project of doing projections seems pretty silly.

I'd expect him to see six or seven targets which would mean something like 4 catches for 50 yards and a coin flip shot at a score. That's a No. 3 with upside, but also with a risk of re-injury.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 12 at this time. Here's what it means:

WR Preview Numbers to Know

1,192 - Air yards for John Brown, second in the league to Mike Evans. It's a difficult schedule upcoming, but I can't sit him.

- Air yards for John Brown, second in the league to Mike Evans. It's a difficult schedule upcoming, but I can't sit him. 50% - Share of Texans' air yards the past month for DeAndre Hopkins.

- Share of Texans' air yards the past month for DeAndre Hopkins. 8.2 - Michael Thomas needs to average 8.2 catches per game to break Marvin Harrison's record for receptions in a season.

- Michael Thomas needs to average 8.2 catches per game to break Marvin Harrison's record for receptions in a season. 218 - Air yards for D.J. Chark in Week 11. The return of Nick Foles seems like a good thing for Chark.

- Air yards for D.J. Chark in Week 11. The return of Nick Foles seems like a good thing for Chark. 3.2 - Average depth of target for Larry Fitzgerald in Week 11. Even with the touchdown, I'm not excited about holding him through his bye.

- Average depth of target for Larry Fitzgerald in Week 11. Even with the touchdown, I'm not excited about holding him through his bye. 55 - Targets for D.J. Moore in his past five games. The touchdown regression hasn't hit yet but he's still been awesome in PPR.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Calvin Ridley WR ATL Atlanta • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB ATL -4.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 16.2 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 64 REYDS 614 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.4 D.K. Metcalf WR SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -1.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 64 REYDS 595 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.8 Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR BAL -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 9 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 51 REYDS 477 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.3 Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -6.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 69 REYDS 678 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.4

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 12Adds James Washington WR PIT Pittsburgh • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. YTD Stats Ownership 29% Washington may just be the No. 1 receiver for the Steelers against the worst defense in football. My only hesitation is Mason Rudolph's propensity to check down and the fact that the Steelers may not need to throw much. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 53% Slayton has been a pleasant surprise for the Giants and could be the second option in the passing game if Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram are both out. He saw 14 targets in his last game and has four touchdowns in his last three. A.J. Brown WR TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 35% Brown has been up and down this season but as of Thursday we're projecting Corey Davis to be out for Week 12 and that should mean more opportunity, even if that wasn't the case the last time we saw the Titans. The rookie is averaging 9.9 yards per target this season and he'll face a Jaguars defense playing their second consecutive road game. Randall Cobb WR DAL Dallas • #18

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Ownership 39% The Patriots will do their best to take away Amari Cooper on Sunday which should leave openings for both Cobb and Michael Gallup. Cobb has topped 100 yards in each of his past two games. Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 2% Both Meyers and N'Keal Harry are in play. I prefer Meyers for Week 12 but Harry could have more upside in the Fantasy playoffs.

Stashes Josh Gordon WR SEA Seattle • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. YTD Stats Ownership 64% If Tyler Lockett's injury flares back up, Gordon could find a significant role catching passes from Russell Wilson.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Calvin Ridley WR ATL Atlanta • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 11 Prices FanDuel $6,700 DraftKings $6,500 This might feel like chasing points, but it's every bit as much about chasing matchups. The Buccaneers cannot defend in the secondary and are very good against the run. Matt Ryan should throw 40-plus passes and Ridley should see at least eight of them. This game has the highest over-under on the slate.

Contrarian Plays DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Week 12 Prices FanDuel $6,000 DraftKings $5,200 It doesn't seem to matter what DeVante Parker does, no one wants to trust him again. I'll keep playing him at low ownership.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

