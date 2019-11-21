Play

Fantasy Football Week 12 Wide Receiver Preview: What to do with T.Y. Hilton and Will Fuller if they play

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 12, including how to handle the wide receivers on Thursday night.

The projections you see below and the rankings on our rankings page all assume T.Y. Hilton and Will Fuller are going to miss Thursday night. But they're both listed as questionable and game time decisions, so let's take a look at their prospects early to prepare for the possibilities of them playing.

Hilton has seen a 27% target share so far this season and saw a season-high 11 targets in the Colts' Week 7 game against the Texans. Even at his reduced efficiency this year, I'd project him for six catches and 75 yards with a very good chance for a score. That would make him a borderline No. 1 receiver if it wasn't for his re-injury risk. 

Fuller scored 53.7 PPR points in Week 8 against the Falcons. He's scored 43.3 points over the rest of the season. He is the very definition of a boom-or-bust wide receiver and he's also one of those guys who makes the whole project of doing projections seems pretty silly. 

I'd expect him to see six or seven targets which would mean something like 4 catches for 50 yards and a coin flip shot at a score. That's a No. 3 with upside, but also with a risk of re-injury. 

Week 12 WR Preview
WR Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 12 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Emmanuel Sanders WR
SF San Francisco • #17
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Deebo Samuel could be a solid No. 3 or better.
headshot-image
Phillip Dorsett WR
NE New England • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers will both have more opportunity.
headshot-image
Auden Tate WR
CIN Cincinnati • #19
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Alex Erickson should see a boost in targets.
headshot-image
JuJu Smith-Schuster WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #19
Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs.
James Washington looks like the Steelers No. 1 receiver in Week 12.
headshot-image
Diontae Johnson WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
James Washington looks like the Steelers No. 1 receiver in Week 12.
headshot-image
Mohamed Sanu WR
NE New England • #14
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers will both have more opportunity.
WR Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 1,192 - Air yards for John Brown, second in the league to Mike Evans. It's a difficult schedule upcoming, but I can't sit him. 
  • 50% - Share of Texans' air yards the past month for DeAndre Hopkins
  • 8.2 - Michael Thomas needs to average 8.2 catches per game to break Marvin Harrison's record for receptions in a season. 
  • 218 - Air yards for D.J. Chark in Week 11. The return of Nick Foles seems like a good thing for Chark.
  • 3.2 - Average depth of target for Larry Fitzgerald in Week 11. Even with the touchdown, I'm not excited about holding him through his bye. 
  • 55 - Targets for D.J. Moore in his past five games. The touchdown regression hasn't hit yet but he's still been awesome in PPR.
WR Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Calvin Ridley WR
ATL Atlanta • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB ATL -4.5 O/U 51.5
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
16.2
WR RNK
35th
YTD Stats
REC
44
TAR
64
REYDS
614
TD
5
FPTS/G
13.4
headshot-image
D.K. Metcalf WR
SEA Seattle • #14
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PHI PHI -1.5 O/U 49
OPP VS WR
25th
PROJ PTS
12
WR RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
35
TAR
64
REYDS
595
TD
5
FPTS/G
11.8
headshot-image
Marquise Brown WR
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAR BAL -3 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
13th
PROJ PTS
9
WR RNK
24th
YTD Stats
REC
30
TAR
51
REYDS
477
TD
4
FPTS/G
12.3
headshot-image
Michael Gallup WR
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE NE -6.5 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
1st
PROJ PTS
11.8
WR RNK
16th
YTD Stats
REC
42
TAR
69
REYDS
678
TD
3
FPTS/G
15.4
WR Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 12Adds
headshot-image
James Washington WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
YTD Stats
Ownership
29%
Washington may just be the No. 1 receiver for the Steelers against the worst defense in football. My only hesitation is Mason Rudolph's propensity to check down and the fact that the Steelers may not need to throw much.
headshot-image
Darius Slayton WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
53%
Slayton has been a pleasant surprise for the Giants and could be the second option in the passing game if Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram are both out. He saw 14 targets in his last game and has four touchdowns in his last three.
headshot-image
A.J. Brown WR
TEN Tennessee • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
35%
Brown has been up and down this season but as of Thursday we're projecting Corey Davis to be out for Week 12 and that should mean more opportunity, even if that wasn't the case the last time we saw the Titans. The rookie is averaging 9.9 yards per target this season and he'll face a Jaguars defense playing their second consecutive road game.
headshot-image
Randall Cobb WR
DAL Dallas • #18
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Ownership
39%
The Patriots will do their best to take away Amari Cooper on Sunday which should leave openings for both Cobb and Michael Gallup. Cobb has topped 100 yards in each of his past two games.
headshot-image
Jakobi Meyers WR
NE New England • #16
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
2%
Both Meyers and N'Keal Harry are in play. I prefer Meyers for Week 12 but Harry could have more upside in the Fantasy playoffs.
Stashes
headshot-image
Josh Gordon WR
SEA Seattle • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs.
YTD Stats
Ownership
64%
If Tyler Lockett's injury flares back up, Gordon could find a significant role catching passes from Russell Wilson.
WR Preview
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
Calvin Ridley WR
ATL Atlanta • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Week 11 Prices
FanDuel
$6,700
DraftKings
$6,500
This might feel like chasing points, but it's every bit as much about chasing matchups. The Buccaneers cannot defend in the secondary and are very good against the run. Matt Ryan should throw 40-plus passes and Ridley should see at least eight of them. This game has the highest over-under on the slate.
Contrarian Plays
headshot-image
DeVante Parker WR
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Week 12 Prices
FanDuel
$6,000
DraftKings
$5,200
It doesn't seem to matter what DeVante Parker does, no one wants to trust him again. I'll keep playing him at low ownership.
WR Preview
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

WR

NON PPR FPTS

PPR FPTs

1

1

Michael Thomas

15.88

25.54

2

2

Julio Jones

14.85

21.39

9

3

DeAndre Hopkins

12.19

20.26

7

4

Davante Adams

12.56

19.96

5

5

Tyler Lockett

13.18

19.87

8

6

Julian Edelman

12.26

19.72

3

7

Mike Evans

13.50

18.94

4

8

D.J. Chark

13.40

18.92

12

9

D.J. Moore

11.20

18.18

6

10

Calvin Ridley

12.58

17.92

10

11

Odell Beckham

11.95

17.23

18

12

John Brown

10.38

16.43

17

13

Golden Tate

10.43

16.32

13

14

Chris Godwin

10.86

16.22

15

15

Cooper Kupp

10.53

16.17

16

16

Jamison Crowder

10.49

16.02

11

17

D.K. Metcalf

11.30

15.79

19

18

Deebo Samuel

10.19

15.36

14

19

Jarvis Landry

10.60

15.32

23

20

Allen Robinson

9.73

15.25

20

21

DeVante Parker

10.16

15.25

21

22

Amari Cooper

9.89

15.24

26

23

Courtland Sutton

9.34

14.22

28

24

Michael Gallup

9.16

14.04

25

25

Terry McLaurin

9.53

13.37

35

26

Tyler Boyd

7.94

13.30

24

27

Zach Pascal

9.54

13.29

22

28

Kenny Golladay

9.82

13.29

27

29

Tyrell Williams

9.30

13.00

30

30

Brandin Cooks

8.92

13.00

32

31

Curtis Samuel

8.47

12.75

29

32

James Washington

9.04

12.64

31

33

Darius Slayton

8.57

12.59

34

34

Marvin Jones

8.07

12.23

39

35

Jakobi Meyers

7.46

11.97

33

36

A.J. Brown

8.33

11.92

41

37

Dede Westbrook

6.95

11.43

40

38

Randall Cobb

7.18

11.26

36

39

Marquise Brown

7.89

11.16

38

40

Kenny Stills

7.66

11.12

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 12 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.

Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer that covers Daily Fantasy Sports of all types. Before coming to CBS Sports he was a staff writer for Footballguys and the host of The Fantasy Football Show on... Full Bio

Fantasy Football Today Podcast

fantasy-football-today.jpg
11/21: Start or Sit (AFC); Rankings Disputes (Fantasy Football Podcast)
All Podcasts

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories