After losing Cooper Kupp to what might end up being a season-ending ankle surgery last week, the last thing we need is to see another big name wide receiver deal with an injury. So, I have to admit, I'm just a teeny, tiny bit worried about Justin Jefferson as we head into Week 12.

Jefferson is dealing with a turf toe injury, which is a sprain of one of the joints in the big toe, and it's one of the more worrisome injuries a football player can deal with. Jefferson was limited in practice last week but managed to play 79% of the Vikings offensive snaps in Week 11 despite the fact they benched their starters for the fourth quarter -- Jefferson played every snap with the starters.

But Jefferson struggled through one of his worst games of the season, catching three passes for 33 yards on a season-low five targets. That might not be because of the injury, of course -- the Cowboys defense was dominant in Week 11, putting Kirk Cousins under pressure constantly, and they clearly made taking Jefferson away a focal point of their game plan. However, other teams have surely had similar game plans, and none except the Eagles back in Week 3 were able to erase Jefferson like that, which makes it fair to wonder if Jefferson might have been slowed by the injury even though he was able to play through it.

I'm not panicking about Jefferson, of course. Bad games sometimes just happen, and in this instance, the game went sideways so early for the Vikings that it's possible Jefferson never had a chance. But turf toe injuries have a tendency to linger and can certainly slow down even elite performers. I'm not downgrading Jefferson just yet, but his performance is going to be one of the key things I'm watching in Week 12.

Here are my WR rankings for Week 12: