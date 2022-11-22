jefferson.jpg
After losing Cooper Kupp to what might end up being a season-ending ankle surgery last week, the last thing we need is to see another big name wide receiver deal with an injury. So, I have to admit, I'm just a teeny, tiny bit worried about Justin Jefferson as we head into Week 12. 

Jefferson is dealing with a turf toe injury, which is a sprain of one of the joints in the big toe, and it's one of the more worrisome injuries a football player can deal with. Jefferson was limited in practice last week but managed to play 79% of the Vikings offensive snaps in Week 11 despite the fact they benched their starters for the fourth quarter -- Jefferson played every snap with the starters. 

But Jefferson struggled through one of his worst games of the season, catching three passes for 33 yards on a season-low five targets. That might not be because of the injury, of course -- the Cowboys defense was dominant in Week 11, putting Kirk Cousins under pressure constantly, and they clearly made taking Jefferson away a focal point of their game plan. However, other teams have surely had similar game plans, and none except the Eagles back in Week 3 were able to erase Jefferson like that, which makes it fair to wonder if Jefferson might have been slowed by the injury even though he was able to play through it.

I'm not panicking about Jefferson, of course. Bad games sometimes just happen, and in this instance, the game went sideways so early for the Vikings that it's possible Jefferson never had a chance. But turf toe injuries have a tendency to linger and can certainly slow down even elite performers. I'm not downgrading Jefferson just yet, but his performance is going to be one of the key things I'm watching in Week 12. 

Here are my WR rankings for Week 12: 

  1. Justin Jefferson vs. NE
  2. Tyreek Hill vs. HOU
  3. Stefon Diggs @DET
  4. Davante Adams @SEA
  5. DeAndre Hopkins vs. LAC
  6. CeeDee Lamb vs. NYG
  7. A.J. Brown vs. GB
  8. Tee Higgins @TEN
  9. Jaylen Waddle vs. HOU
  10. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. BUF
  11. Chris Godwin @CLE
  12. Keenan Allen @ARI
  13. Amari Cooper vs. TB
  14. Mike Evans @CLE
  15. Tyler Lockett vs. LV
  16. Chris Olave @SF
  17. Courtland Sutton @CAR
  18. Deebo Samuel vs. NO
  19. Christian Kirk vs. BAL
  20. DK Metcalf vs. LV
  21. Michael Pittman vs. PIT
  22. DeVonta Smith vs. GB
  23. Gabe Davis @DET
  24. Allen Lazard @PHI
  25. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. TB
  26. Terry McLaurin vs. ATL
  27. Curtis Samuel vs. ATL
  28. Josh Palmer @ARI
  29. Brandon Aiyuk vs. NO
  30. George Pickens @IND
  31. Diontae Johnson @IND
  32. Greg Dortch vs. LAC
  33. Garrett Wilson vs. CHI
  34. Tyler Boyd @TEN
  35. Jakobi Meyers @MIN
  36. Christian Watson @PHI
  37. Adam Thielen vs. NE
  38. Darnell Mooney @NYJ
  39. Jarvis Landry @SF
  40. Parris Campbell vs. PIT
  41. Nico Collins @MIA
  42. Zay Jones vs. BAL
  43. Treylon Burks vs. CIN
  44. Brandin Cooks @MIA
  45. D.J. Moore vs. DEN
  46. Darius Slayton @DAL
  47. Drake London @WAS
  48. Skyy Moore vs. LAR
  49. Mack Hollins @SEA
  50. Robert Woods vs. CIN
  51. Michael Gallup vs. NYG
  52. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. LAR
  53. Allen Robinson @KC
  54. Devin Duvernay @JAX
  55. K.J. Osborn vs. NE
  56. Marvin Jones vs. BAL
  57. Chase Claypool @NYJ
  58. Justin Watson vs. LAR
  59. Terrace Marshall vs. DEN
  60. Julio Jones @CLE