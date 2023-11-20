usatsi-dk-metcalf-seahawks.jpg

With no bye weeks to contend with in Week 12 of the Fantasy Football season, your options are wide open at the wide receiver position.

Of course, that doesn't mean there aren't any absences to contend with as you get ready to set your lineups. As of Monday afternoon, I'm not projecting Cooper Kupp (hamstring), Tee Higgins (hamstring), or Noah Brown (knee) to play in Week 12, though all of them could end up cleared in time for their games Sunday. Thankfully, the six teams playing Thursday enter the week relatively healthy at wide receiver, at least – though Geno Smith's arm injury could leave Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba with Drew Lock throwing passes to them against the 49ers, which would be a significant downgrade across the board. 

We'll have to keep an eye on that one, but given the quick turnaround, I'm viewing Metcalf and Lockett as more like boom-or-bust WR3s for Week 12 for now. As for Kupp, well, if he plays, you're starting him, despite disappointing results of late, while Higgins is in that same WR3 range as Lockett and Metcalf if he plays, with Joe Burrow's season over with a wrist injury. 

There are plenty of options for your wide receivers in Week 12, even if not all of them are great. Here are my full rankings for Week 12 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:   

Week 12 Wide Receiver Rankings

  1. Tyreek Hill @NYJ
  2. CeeDee Lamb vs. WAS
  3. Keenan Allen vs. BAL
  4. Stefon Diggs @PHI
  5. AJ Brown vs. BUF
  6. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. GB
  7. Puka Nacua @ARI
  8. Ja'Marr Chase vs. PIT
  9. Michael Pittman vs. TB
  10. Mike Evans @IND
  11. Davante Adams vs. KC
  12. Chris Olave @ATL
  13. Adam Thielen @TEN
  14. Garrett Wilson vs. MIA
  15. Tank Dell vs. JAX
  16. Devonta Smith vs. BUF
  17. Jaylen Waddle @NYJ
  18. DJ Moore @MIN
  19. Terry McLaurin @DAL
  20. Christian Kirk @HOU
  21. Brandon Aiyuk @SEA
  22. Deebo Samuel @SEA
  23. Jordan Addison vs. CHI
  24. DeAndre Hopkins vs. CAR
  25. Calvin Ridley @HOU
  26. Chris Godwin @IND
  27. Drake London vs. NO
  28. Courtland Sutton vs. CLE
  29. Diontae Johnson @CIN
  30. Nico Collins vs. JAX
  31. Marquise Brown vs. LAR
  32. Josh Downs vs. TB
  33. Amari Cooper @DEN
  34. DK Metcalf vs. SF
  35. Tyler Lockett vs. SF
  36. Rashee Rice @LV
  37. Jakobi Meyers vs. KC
  38. Zay Flowers @LAC
  39. George Pickens @CIN
  40. Jerry Jeudy vs. CLE
  41. Demario Douglas @NYG
  42. Trenton Irwin vs. PIT
  43. Jayden Reed @DET
  44. Jahan Dotson @DAL
  45. Khalil Shakir @PHI
  46. Brandin Cooks vs. WAS
  47. Gabe Davis @PHI
  48. Odell Beckham @LAC
  49. Curtis Samuel @DAL
  50. Tyler Boyd vs. PIT
  51. Michael Thomas @ATL
  52. Rashid Shaheed @ATL
  53. Romeo Doubs @DET
  54. Christian Watson @DET
  55. Rondale Moore vs. LAR
  56. Elijah Moore @DEN
  57. Tutu Atwell @ARI
  58. Zay Jones @HOU
  59. Dontayvion Wicks @DET
  60. Wan'Dale Robinson vs. NE
  61. Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. SF
  62. Jonathan Mingo @TEN
  63. Quentin Johnston vs. BAL
  64. KJ Osborn vs. CHI
  65. Darnell Mooney @MIN
  66. DeVante Parker @NYG
  67. Robert Woods vs. JAX
  68. DJ Chark @TEN
  69. Michael Gallup vs. WAS
  70. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine vs. CAR
  71. Rashod Bateman @LAC
  72. JuJu Smith-Schuster @NYG
  73. Allen Lazard vs. MIA
  74. Terrace Marshall @TEN
  75. Josh Reynolds vs. GB