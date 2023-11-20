With no bye weeks to contend with in Week 12 of the Fantasy Football season, your options are wide open at the wide receiver position.
Of course, that doesn't mean there aren't any absences to contend with as you get ready to set your lineups. As of Monday afternoon, I'm not projecting Cooper Kupp (hamstring), Tee Higgins (hamstring), or Noah Brown (knee) to play in Week 12, though all of them could end up cleared in time for their games Sunday. Thankfully, the six teams playing Thursday enter the week relatively healthy at wide receiver, at least – though Geno Smith's arm injury could leave Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba with Drew Lock throwing passes to them against the 49ers, which would be a significant downgrade across the board.
We'll have to keep an eye on that one, but given the quick turnaround, I'm viewing Metcalf and Lockett as more like boom-or-bust WR3s for Week 12 for now. As for Kupp, well, if he plays, you're starting him, despite disappointing results of late, while Higgins is in that same WR3 range as Lockett and Metcalf if he plays, with Joe Burrow's season over with a wrist injury.
There are plenty of options for your wide receivers in Week 12, even if not all of them are great. Here are my full rankings for Week 12 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:
Week 12 Wide Receiver Rankings
- Tyreek Hill @NYJ
- CeeDee Lamb vs. WAS
- Keenan Allen vs. BAL
- Stefon Diggs @PHI
- AJ Brown vs. BUF
- Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. GB
- Puka Nacua @ARI
- Ja'Marr Chase vs. PIT
- Michael Pittman vs. TB
- Mike Evans @IND
- Davante Adams vs. KC
- Chris Olave @ATL
- Adam Thielen @TEN
- Garrett Wilson vs. MIA
- Tank Dell vs. JAX
- Devonta Smith vs. BUF
- Jaylen Waddle @NYJ
- DJ Moore @MIN
- Terry McLaurin @DAL
- Christian Kirk @HOU
- Brandon Aiyuk @SEA
- Deebo Samuel @SEA
- Jordan Addison vs. CHI
- DeAndre Hopkins vs. CAR
- Calvin Ridley @HOU
- Chris Godwin @IND
- Drake London vs. NO
- Courtland Sutton vs. CLE
- Diontae Johnson @CIN
- Nico Collins vs. JAX
- Marquise Brown vs. LAR
- Josh Downs vs. TB
- Amari Cooper @DEN
- DK Metcalf vs. SF
- Tyler Lockett vs. SF
- Rashee Rice @LV
- Jakobi Meyers vs. KC
- Zay Flowers @LAC
- George Pickens @CIN
- Jerry Jeudy vs. CLE
- Demario Douglas @NYG
- Trenton Irwin vs. PIT
- Jayden Reed @DET
- Jahan Dotson @DAL
- Khalil Shakir @PHI
- Brandin Cooks vs. WAS
- Gabe Davis @PHI
- Odell Beckham @LAC
- Curtis Samuel @DAL
- Tyler Boyd vs. PIT
- Michael Thomas @ATL
- Rashid Shaheed @ATL
- Romeo Doubs @DET
- Christian Watson @DET
- Rondale Moore vs. LAR
- Elijah Moore @DEN
- Tutu Atwell @ARI
- Zay Jones @HOU
- Dontayvion Wicks @DET
- Wan'Dale Robinson vs. NE
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. SF
- Jonathan Mingo @TEN
- Quentin Johnston vs. BAL
- KJ Osborn vs. CHI
- Darnell Mooney @MIN
- DeVante Parker @NYG
- Robert Woods vs. JAX
- DJ Chark @TEN
- Michael Gallup vs. WAS
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine vs. CAR
- Rashod Bateman @LAC
- JuJu Smith-Schuster @NYG
- Allen Lazard vs. MIA
- Terrace Marshall @TEN
- Josh Reynolds vs. GB