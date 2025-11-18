I haven't gone through all the historical data, but just based on vibes I am prepared to call this the worst week of wide receiver projections I can recall. Only 19 wide receivers are projected to score more than 13 Fantasy points. It's even worse in three wide receiver leagues as only 31 receivers are projected to score double digits in full PPR this week. A big part of the reason is that 15 of the top 36 wide receivers based on preseason ADP are either hurt, suspended, or on bye this week. It also doesn't help that the Commanders are on bye, they have given up the second-most points to the position.

One reason to bring this up is to put your mind at ease when you are setting your lineups this week. The vast majority of managers in 12 teams leagues are going to be starting someone at wide receiver that they would rather not start. The second reason to bring it up is to set you free. If there is no one available with a good projection, feel free to aim high and go for the upside. Guys like Xavier Worthy, who hasn't done anything start worthy in a month, should be started in three receiver leagues. Even someone like Luther Burden, who has shown us the ability to make a Fantasy day with one play, or Ricky Pearsall, who gave us a goose egg in Week 11.

At the bottom of the wide receiver rankings projection just doesn't matter as much when it's this bad. Be willing to leave eight points on your bench for the chance to score 20.

Here is the rest of the Week 12 WR Preview:

WR Preview Numbers to Know

-- Michael Wilson's 185 receiving yards was the most by a player in the NFL this week. He's a start if Marvin Harrison misses another week. 20% -- Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington both have a 20% target share since Meyers joined the Jaguars. They could both be WR3s this week unless Brian Thomas Jr. comes back.

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 12 Adds (WR Preview) Michael Wilson WR ARI Arizona • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 16th ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 56 REYDS 416 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.5 Wide receiver is a lot like running back this week in that the best waiver wire add is dependent on someone missing time. Marvin Harrison Jr. hasn't been ruled out for Week 12, but as of Tuesday we are not projecting him to play. That means are projecting Wilson as a top 20 wide receiver this week. As bad as wide receiver is in Week 12, Wilson may be a top 40 guy even if Harrison is back. Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN GB -6.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK 28th ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 17 REYDS 234 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.9 Watson's 20 point outburst in Week 11 could be a sign of things to come. He has now scored 12 or more in two of his four games this season. The only risk is volume. He doesn't yet have a game with more than five targets and the Packers could go run heavy if Minnesota's offense continues to struggle. Jerry Jeudy WR CLE Cleveland • #3

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -3.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 73 REYDS 356 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.3 Jeudy has a target share over 30% since the bye and the Browns are facing a Raiders defense that gives up the second most points to opposing defenses. It doesn't feel good with the quality of quarterback play in Cleveland, but Jeudy is as good as anyone else ranked outside our consensus top 36.

Stashes (WR Preview) Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 18 REYDS 222 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.7 I am not backing off of Burden. Last week was the first week this season that he ran more routes than Olamide Zaccehaus. Burden is available in 76% of leagues. I still believe he could become a must-start Fantasy wide receiver by the playoffs.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #5

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -8.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 14.3 WR RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 64 REYDS 544 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.3 Higgins will be playing without Ja'Marr Chase this week. He may see 15 targets, he may see more. Of course, he's still priced as if Chase is playing. He'll be chalky, but I am not fading Joe Flacco's number one receiver in a game where the Bengals will be chasing the score.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Xavier Worthy WR KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND KC -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 45 REYDS 281 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.6 If Xavier Worthy and Patrick Mahomes actually connect on one of these deep balls Worthy could look like a brilliant tournament play. The opportunities have been there and I expect the Chiefs will have to take a few of those shots against the Colts.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 12 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You'll find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 12. Projected stats for all starting wide receivers are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.