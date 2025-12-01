In Week 13, several players jumped on the Fantasy Football radar. This could be the start of something special for some of these players, and you'll want to get well ahead of your Week 14 Fantasy Football waiver wire by putting these players on your radar. For more on every player we discuss below, you'll want to make sure to check out Jamey Eisenberg's in-depth waiver wire column on Monday afternoon.

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Jets

When the Jets traded Sauce Gardner, they made sure the deal included not just two first-round picks but also a former second-round pick in Mitchell. Coming out of Texas, Mitchell proved a 1-on-1 matchup winner when isolated on the outside with the length and speed to burn over the top. That's exactly what he did in Week 13 when he caught a long touchdown. His rapport with Tyrod Taylor was evident right away. What has Fantasy managers even more excited is the fact that Mitchell finished the game with a whopping 12 targets in Week 13. He turned those 12 into 8 receptions, 102 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Packers

Wicks has been a frustrating asset for Fantasy managers for two seasons now because his advanced metrics are typically electric and he breaks out every once in a while with an explosive scoring output. That happened for Wicks in Week 13 as he racked up 94 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions from Jordan Love. As Love continues to heat up heading into the Fantasy playoffs, Wicks is worth stashing.

Brenton Strange, TE, Jaguars

Strange was on his way to a breakout season earlier this year before landing on injured reserve. After spending time out of the lineup, Strange found himself on waiver wires in most leagues. Make sure that is not the case any longer. Strange has returned as arguably Trevor Lawrence's favorite red zone solution and a player he looks to in key third-down situations. Strange finished Week 13 with 45 yards and a touchdown on three receptions.

Devaughn Vele, WR, Saints

The Saints shocked the NFL world this offseason when they trade a mid-round pick for a what appeared to be a back-end roster receiver in Vele. Fast forward to Week 13 and Vele finally made his mark with 93 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions. He was also targeted eight times. Vele is only worth stashing in deep PPR leagues.

Jakobi Meyers, WR, Jaguars

Meyers is most likely not a free agent in your leagues, but just in case a fellow manager panic-dropped him after his slow start with the Jaguars following the trade, we want to make sure he's on your radar. Meyers racked up 90 yards and a touchdown on six receptions in Week 13. As we enter the stretch run, Meyers may prove to be Lawrence's No. 1 target in the pass game as Brian Thomas Jr. continues to struggle to make an impact. Meyers will improve his rapport with Lawrence

Jalen Coker, WR, Panthers

Coker has found lightning in a bottle with Bryce Young before -- last season his per target metrics were through the roof -- and he might've found some again in Week 13. Coker had 74 yards receiving and four receptions. He was also targeted six times.

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers

Hubbard was likely dropped in your leagues after the Panthers turned the offense over to Rico Dowdle midseason, but the veteran worked his way back into the rotation in a big way in Week 13. Hubbard is an explosive playmaker and could be worth a desperation FLEX play down the stretch in the right matchups for Carolina. At the very least, he's a stash in case Dowdle gets hurt.