Fantasy Football Week 13: Contrarian DFS plays for FanDuel and DraftKings
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See who else figures to give you a leg up on the competition in Week 13.
Week 13 was turned on it's head on Friday when the Kareem Hunt news broke. Spencer Ware became the chalk of the week and I'd assume most people settled on pairing him with Christian McCaffrey because of Ware's cheap price.
I can't make any argument against that pairing at running back. They're both phenomenal plays this week. But it does change two things for me. One, it means I'm looking harder for contrarian quarterbacks and receivers; Two, it means I'm probably playing a running back in the flex this week, because there are at least a dozen I'd like to have in my lineup.
As always, I'm using ownership projections from @UFCollective. You can get their full projected ownership here.
QB
I generally don't have much trouble seeing why a player has projected ownership in the two percent range. It's usually because of a cold streak, or he's overpriced, or he's facing a tough matchup. Marcus Mariota comes into Week 13 with none of those marks against him.
Mariota has scored at least 21 FanDuel points in each of his last three completed games. And it's not just good Fantasy production: He's averaged better than 10 yards per attempt and completed 77 percent of his passes. He's $100 more on FanDuel than Case Keenum (and has a lower projected ownership). He's facing a Jets defense (Sunday, 4 p.m. EST, available on fuboTV) that hasn't stopped anyone but Brock Osweiler in the last two months.
Mariota should be one of the more popular plays in both cash games and tournaments. Take advantage of the fact that he isn't.
RB
Gus Edwards is another guy whose ownership is obviously too low, but it's easier to understand when you factor in the number of people playing McCaffrey and Ware. I'm just here to say you shouldn't have any concerns about plugging him in as your flex. Edwards' ankle injury doesn't seem to be a serious issue, but it's definitely contributing to the lower ownership.
In the past two weeks he's rushed it 40 times for 233 yards and a score. He's facing a Falcons defense that gives up the fourth-most FanDuel points to running backs. His team has a high implied total, and I think they should be the favorite.
WR
I almost wrote up Demaryius Thomas in this spot, but I'll just stick with the trend and reach a little above five percent for a player I like a lot more. Ellington has 12 catches in his last two weeks and his team will be chasing the scoreboard against the Rams. Yes, his yardage total has been uninspiring, but I refuse to believe he'll average fewer than 5 yards per catch again. Pencil him in for a floor of 11 DraftKings' points with a much higher ceiling.
TE
No one would ever dare call Jared Cook reliable, but reliable isn't a word we really care about in tournaments. One thing is for sure: Cook has upside. He already has three games this season with more than 20 FanDuel points. He's facing a Chiefs defense that is allowing the third-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
I'm going to mostly use Travis Kelce or Eric Ebron in cash games this week, but Cook has big potential at a reasonable level of ownership in tournaments.
-
