What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for those big waiver-wire adds this week. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Player101214
Kalen Ballage, LACXXX
Matt Breida, MIAXXX
Rex Burkhead, NEXXX
Tevin Coleman, SFXXX
DeeJay Dallas, SEAXXX
Mark Ingram, BALXXX
Justin Jackson, LACXXX
Jerick McKinnon, SFXXX
Sony Michel, NEXXX
LaMical Perine, NYJXXX
Le'Veon Bell, KCXX
Devonta Freeman, NYGXX
Joshua Kelley, LACXX
Jordan Wilkins, INDXX
Malcolm Brown, LARX

Leonard Fournette, TBX

Kerryon Johnson, DETX

Devin Singletary, BUFX

Wide receivers

Player101214
Danny Amendola, DETXXX
Dez Bryant, BALXXX
Keelan Cole, JACXXX
Julian Edelman, NEXXX
Travis Fulgham, PHIXXX
Will Fuller, HOUXXX
Michael Gallup, DALXXX
A.J. Green, CINXXX
Mecole Hardman, KCXXX
Rashard Higgins, CLEXXX
T.Y. Hilton, INDXXX
Kendall Hinton, DENXXX
DeSean Jackson, PHIXXX
Hunter Renfrow, LVXXX
Laviska Shenault, JACXXX
Tre'Quan Smith, NOXXX
Golden Tate, NYGXXX
John Brown, BUFXX
Russell Gage, ATLXX
Jalen Reagor, PHIXX
Darius Slayton, NYGXX
Marquise Brown, BALX

Jamison Crowder, NYJX

Jarvis Landry, CLEX

Jakobi Meyers, NEX

Henry Ruggs, LVX

Emmanuel Sanders, NOX

Preston Williams, MIAX

Tight ends

Player101214
Anthony Firkser, TENXXX
Tyler Higbee, LARXXX
Jimmy Graham, CHIXX
Trey Burton, INDX

Quarterbacks

Player101214
Joe Burrow, CINXXX
Nick Foles, CHIXXX
Jared Goff, LARXXX
Daniel Jones, NYGXXX
Drew Lock, DENXXX
Baker Mayfield, CLEXXX
Tua Tagovailoa, MIAXXX
Carson Wentz, PHIXXX
Matthew Stafford, DETX