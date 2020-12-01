What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for those big waiver-wire adds this week. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.

More Week 13 help: Trade Values | Waiver Wire | RB Preview | QB Preview | WR Preview | TE Preview | Panic About Struggling Stars? | Winners and Losers | Believe It Or Not

Running backs

Player 10 12 14 Kalen Ballage, LAC X X X Matt Breida, MIA X X X Rex Burkhead, NE X X X Tevin Coleman, SF X X X DeeJay Dallas, SEA X X X Mark Ingram, BAL X X X Justin Jackson, LAC X X X Jerick McKinnon, SF X X X Sony Michel, NE X X X LaMical Perine, NYJ X X X Le'Veon Bell, KC X X

Devonta Freeman, NYG X X

Joshua Kelley, LAC X X

Jordan Wilkins, IND X X

Malcolm Brown, LAR X



Leonard Fournette, TB X



Kerryon Johnson, DET X



Devin Singletary, BUF X





Wide receivers

Player 10 12 14 Danny Amendola, DET X X X Dez Bryant, BAL X X X Keelan Cole, JAC X X X Julian Edelman, NE X X X Travis Fulgham, PHI X X X Will Fuller, HOU X X X Michael Gallup, DAL X X X A.J. Green, CIN X X X Mecole Hardman, KC X X X Rashard Higgins, CLE X X X T.Y. Hilton, IND X X X Kendall Hinton, DEN X X X DeSean Jackson, PHI X X X Hunter Renfrow, LV X X X Laviska Shenault, JAC X X X Tre'Quan Smith, NO X X X Golden Tate, NYG X X X John Brown, BUF X X

Russell Gage, ATL X X

Jalen Reagor, PHI X X

Darius Slayton, NYG X X

Marquise Brown, BAL X



Jamison Crowder, NYJ X



Jarvis Landry, CLE X



Jakobi Meyers, NE X



Henry Ruggs, LV X



Emmanuel Sanders, NO X



Preston Williams, MIA X





Tight ends

Player 10 12 14 Anthony Firkser, TEN X X X Tyler Higbee, LAR X X X Jimmy Graham, CHI X X

Trey Burton, IND X





Quarterbacks