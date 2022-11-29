jared-goff-lions.jpg
USATSI

What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered here. Check back shortly and we'll have the Waiver Wire column linked here. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Player101214
Chase Edmonds, DENXXX
Justice Hill, BALXXX
Nyheim Hines, BUFXXX
Caleb Huntley, ATLXXX
Mark Ingram, NOXXX
Deon Jackson, INDXXX
Eli Mitchell, SFXXX
Darrell Henderson, JACXX
Dontrell Hilliard, TENXX
James Cook, BUFX

Damien Harris, NEX

Chuba Hubbard, CARX

Wide receivers

Player101214
Robbie Anderson, ARIXXX
Chase Claypool, CHIXXX
Corey Davis, NYJXXX
Romeo Doubs, GBXXX
Devin Duvernay, BALXXX
Russell Gage, TBXXX
Marquise Goodwin, SEAXXX
Diontae Johnson, PITXXX
Marvin Jones, JACXXX
Cooper Kupp, LARXXX
Jarvis Landry, NOXXX
Drake London, ATLXXX
Darnell Mooney, CHIXXX
Alec Pierce, INDXXX
Hunter Renfrow, LVXXX
Josh Reynolds, DETXXX
Allen Robinson, LARXXX
Robert Woods, TENXXX
Brandin Cooks, HOUXX
Jahan Dotson, WASXX
Julio Jones, TBXX
Nico Collins, HOUX

Michael Gallup, DALX

DeVante Parker, NEX

Curtis Samuel, WASX

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KCX

Tight ends

Player101214
Noah Fant, SEAXXX
Mike Gesicki, MIAXXX
Hunter Henry, NEXXX
Tyler Higbee, LARXXX
Taysom Hill, NOXXX
Isaiah Likely, BALXXX
Logan Thomas, WASXXX
Robert Tonyan, GBXXX
Greg Dulcich, DENX

Evan Engram, JACX

Juwan Johnson, NOX

Dawson Knox, BUFX

Quarterbacks

Player101214
Jacoby Brissett, CLEXXX
Andy Dalton, NOXXX
Taylor Heinicke, WASXXX
Marcus Mariota, ATLXXX
Davis Mills, HOUXXX
Matthew Stafford, LARXXX
Carson Wentz, WASXXX
Zach Wilson, NYJXXX
Russell Wilson, DENXXX
Jameis Winston, NOXXX
Mac Jones, NEXX
Daniel Jones, NYGXX
Matt Ryan, INDXX
Jared Goff, DETX

Kenny Pickett, PITX