What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered here. Check back shortly and we'll have the Waiver Wire column linked here. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.

Running backs

Player 10 12 14 Chase Edmonds, DEN X X X Justice Hill, BAL X X X Nyheim Hines, BUF X X X Caleb Huntley, ATL X X X Mark Ingram, NO X X X Deon Jackson, IND X X X Eli Mitchell, SF X X X Darrell Henderson, JAC X X

Dontrell Hilliard, TEN X X

James Cook, BUF X



Damien Harris, NE X



Chuba Hubbard, CAR X





Wide receivers

Player 10 12 14 Robbie Anderson, ARI X X X Chase Claypool, CHI X X X Corey Davis, NYJ X X X Romeo Doubs, GB X X X Devin Duvernay, BAL X X X Russell Gage, TB X X X Marquise Goodwin, SEA X X X Diontae Johnson, PIT X X X Marvin Jones, JAC X X X Cooper Kupp, LAR X X X Jarvis Landry, NO X X X Drake London, ATL X X X Darnell Mooney, CHI X X X Alec Pierce, IND X X X Hunter Renfrow, LV X X X Josh Reynolds, DET X X X Allen Robinson, LAR X X X Robert Woods, TEN X X X Brandin Cooks, HOU X X

Jahan Dotson, WAS X X

Julio Jones, TB X X

Nico Collins, HOU X



Michael Gallup, DAL X



DeVante Parker, NE X



Curtis Samuel, WAS X



Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC X





Tight ends

Player 10 12 14 Noah Fant, SEA X X X Mike Gesicki, MIA X X X Hunter Henry, NE X X X Tyler Higbee, LAR X X X Taysom Hill, NO X X X Isaiah Likely, BAL X X X Logan Thomas, WAS X X X Robert Tonyan, GB X X X Greg Dulcich, DEN X



Evan Engram, JAC X



Juwan Johnson, NO X



Dawson Knox, BUF X





Quarterbacks