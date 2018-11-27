Fantasy Football: Week 13 Cut List rankings to help you prepare for waiver-wire adds
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and 14-team leagues.
Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."
What is the Cut List?
The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by how deep of leagues a player is cut-able in. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. Players owned in less than 20 percent of CBS Sports leagues are typically not included on the list.
Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.
Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.
Running backs
|Player
|10-team
|12-team
|14+team
|Javorius Allen, BAL
|X
|X
|X
|Le'Veon Bell, PIT
|X
|X
|X
|Alex Collins, BAL
|X
|X
|X
|Devonta Freeman, ATL
|X
|X
|X
|Marshawn Lynch, OAK
|X
|X
|X
|Wendell Smallwood, PHI
|X
|X
|X
|Corey Clement, PHI
|X
|
|
|Isaiah Crowell, NYJ
|X
|
|
|Derrick Henry, TEN
|X
|
|
|Nyheim Hines, IND
|X
|
|
|Carlos Hyde, JAC
|X
|
|
|Ito Smith, ATL
|X
|
|
|Chris Thompson, WAS
|X
|
|
Wide receivers
|Player
|10-team
|12-team
|14+team
|Nelson Agholor, PHI
|X
|X
|X
|Robby Anderson, NYJ
|X
|X
|X
|Kelvin Benjamin, BUF
|X
|X
|X
|Randall Cobb, GB
|X
|X
|X
|Keelan Cole, JAC
|X
|X
|X
|Jamison Crowder, WAS
|X
|X
|X
|Devin Funchess, CAR
|X
|X
|X
|Chris Hogan, NE
|X
|X
|X
|Marvin Jones, DET
|X
|X
|X
|Jordy Nelson, OAK
|X
|X
|X
|DeVante Parker, MIA
|X
|X
|X
|Willie Snead, BAL
|X
|X
|X
|Kenny Stills, MIA
|X
|X
|X
|Michael Crabtree, BAL
|X
|X
|
|Quincy Enunwa, NYJ
|X
|X
|
|Taylor Gabriel, CHI
|X
|X
|
|DeSean Jackson, TB
|X
|X
|
|Jarvis Landry, CLE
|X
|X
|
|Mohamed Sanu, ATL
|X
|X
|
|Golden Tate, PHI
|X
|X
|
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB
|X
|X
|
|Sterling Shepard, NYG
|X
|
|
|Demaryius Thomas, HOU
|X
|
|
|Mike Williams, LAC
|X
|
|
|Tyrell Williams, LAC
|X
|
|
Tight ends
|Player
|10-team
|12-team
|14+team
|Vernon Davis, WAS
|X
|X
|X
|Jack Doyle, IND
|X
|X
|X
|Jeff Heuerman, DEN
|X
|X
|X
|O.J. Howard, TB
|X
|X
|X
|Ricky Seals-Jones, ARI
|X
|X
|X
|C.J. Uzomah, CIN
|X
|X
|X
|Benjamin Watson, NO
|X
|X
|X
|Evan Engram, NYG
|X
|X
|
|Jimmy Graham, GB
|X
|X
|
Quarterbacks
|Player
|10-team
|12-team
|14+team
|Blake Bortles, JAC
|X
|X
|X
|Derek Carr, OAK
|X
|X
|X
|Andy Dalton, CIN
|X
|X
|X
|Ryan Fitzpatrick, TB
|X
|X
|X
|Joe Flacco, BAL
|X
|X
|X
|Case Keenum, DEN
|X
|X
|X
|Eli Manning, NYG
|X
|X
|X
|Alex Smith, WAS
|X
|X
|X
|Matthew Stafford, DET
|X
|X
|X
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
With injuries starting to pile up and the playoffs just around the corner, Fantasy players...
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...