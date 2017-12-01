Fantasy Football Week 13: Derek Carr, Jamaal Williams, DeVante Parker could surprise among Jamey Eisenberg's favorite sleepers

More Week 13: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet — Sleepers — DFS Values

Thursday night's game between the Redskins and Cowboys didn't go exactly as I anticipated. I missed on several guys listed in Start 'Em and Sit 'Em – mostly from Washington.

I had Kirk Cousins, Samaje Perine, Jamison Crowder and Vernon Davis as starts, and they underperformed. And I said to sit Dez Bryant, who played well. Even Dak Prescott was better than expected, and the Redskins DST was a flop.

But I also mentioned two sleepers from the game in Alfred Morris and Josh Docston, and both of them were successful. Hopefully that's a good sign for the players listed here.

This is a big week, with the playoffs starting in most Fantasy leagues in Week 14, and our goal is to help you secure a postseason berth. Thursday night was a letdown for me, but things will be better Sunday and Monday.

And your Fantasy teams will benefit from it.

Editor's Note: Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg.

Quarterbacks 15.5 projected points Case Keenum Minnesota Vikings QB Keenum doesn't have an easy matchup this week against the Falcons, who have allowed just one quarterback in their past four games to score more than 20 Fantasy points. But Atlanta is dealing with injuries in the secondary to cornerbacks Desmond Trufant (concussion) and Brian Poole (hand), and Trufant being out would definitely help Keenum. Regardless of the injuries in Atlanta, he's just playing great now, and is worth starting in all leagues. Keenum has four games in a row with at least 19 Fantasy points, including two games with at least 31 points. It's time to trust Keenum as a starter, and he should play well in Week 13. 18.6 projected points Derek Carr Oakland Raiders QB It will help Carr if Amari Cooper (concussion/ankle) plays this week because Michael Crabtree (concussion) is out. But even without his top two receivers don't be surprised if Carr still has a good enough game to make him a low-end starting option. Jared Cook has the chance for a big game this week given the matchup with the Giants, and Cordarrelle Patterson and Seth Roberts are also sleepers since cornerback Janoris Jenkins (ankle) is out. Four quarterbacks in the past five games have scored at least 19 Fantasy points against the Giants, so don't give up on Carr just because Crabtree is out and Cooper is hurt. 14.3 projected points Josh McCown New York Jets QB McCown has a favorable matchup in Week 13 against the Chiefs, who are allowing an average of 19.6 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this year. And McCown has played well recently, with at least 18 Fantasy points in five of his past six games, including 30 points against Carolina in Week 12. He also is averaging 23.5 Fantasy points a game in his past four home games, and the Jets don't have much of a running game to rely on. McCown has proven himself trustworthy as a Fantasy quarterback in all formats. 16.9 projected points Brett Hundley Green Bay Packers QB Hundley is worth using as a low-end starting option this week, especially in two-quarterback leagues. He just had the best game of his career against the Steelers in Week 12 with 27 Fantasy points. This is a great matchup in Week 13 against the Buccaneers, who have allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 18 Fantasy points. It could be risky to trust Hundley in a crucial week like this given that he's unproven – the Steelers game was his first performance with more than 20 Fantasy points. But the matchup is worth it, however, and Hundley should be successful for the second week in a row.

Running backs 7.6 projected points Jamaal Williams Green Bay Packers RB This was something I originally wrote for Start 'Em and Sit 'Em, but I kept it out with the chance Aaron Jones (knee) could play. Even if that happens, I still expect Williams to be a potential starting option this week – at least as a flex. Williams has at least 20 touches in three games in a row, and he's scored at least eight Fantasy points in a standard league in each of his past two outings against Baltimore and Pittsburgh. He's also been involved in the passing game with eight catches for 107 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets over that span. This week he has a fantastic matchup against the Buccaneers, who have allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in six of their past seven games. As long as Jones doesn't take away too much work from Williams he should still be successful this week. 6.7 projected points Jerick McKinnon Minnesota Vikings RB Even though Latavius Murray has outplayed McKinnon over the past three games, I like McKinnon better this week because of his role in the passing game. The Falcons have struggled against pass-catching running backs for the past two years, and they are tied for third this season for receptions to running backs with 68. McKinnon has at least five catches in four of his past seven games. He's a flex option in standard leagues and a low-end starter in PPR. 7.1 projected points Devontae Booker Denver Broncos RB Booker came so close to having a quality Fantasy performance in Week 12 at Oakland, when his 19-yard reception, which was initially ruled a touchdown, was called down at the 1-yard line in the second quarter. Instead, Booker had just six carries for 11 yards and two catches for 22 yards, but he's worth using as at least a flex option this week. The Dolphins have allowed seven running backs to score a touchdown or gain 100 rushing yards in their past five games. Booker will continue to share touches with C.J. Anderson and Jamaal Charles, but it's clear that he's the best running back in Denver right now and should get the majority of work. There's no guarantee that happens, but Booker should be worth the risk of starting given the matchup. 7.0 projected points Duke Johnson Cleveland Browns RB I expect the Browns to be chasing points this week, and Johnson should be heavily involved in the passing game as a result. He has at least four catches in each of the past five games, and he's scored at least eight Fantasy points in a standard league in two of his past three outings. The Chargers have allowed eight running backs to catch at least four passes in a game this season and are tied for first in receptions allowed to running backs this year. Johnson should be considered a flex option in standard leagues and a low-end starter in PPR. 6.8 projected points Tarik Cohen Chicago Bears RB I'm expecting Jordan Howard to have a big game this week because the 49ers are terrible against opposing running backs, and Cohen could also get in on the action. He has at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league in four of six home games this season, and San Francisco is among the league leaders in receptions allowed to running backs with 67. Six running backs have scored at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league with their receiving stats alone against the 49ers this year. Cohen is better in PPR, but he has the potential to be a flex option in all formats. 7.5 projected points Austin Ekeler Los Angeles Chargers RB Ekeler has been getting plenty of work over the past three games, and he's averaging 12.7 Fantasy points in standard leagues over that span, with 10 catches, which makes him viable in PPR. He's a potential flex option in Week 13 against the Browns. Melvin Gordon should go off this week, and Cleveland has allowed five running backs to score double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in the past four games, so there's still room for Ekeler. 4.4 projected points Travaris Cadet Buffalo Bills RB Cadet has emerged as the No. 2 running back in Buffalo behind LeSean McCoy, and he has nine carries for 45 yards and nine catches for 60 yards on nine targets in his past two games. He's a potential flex option in deep PPR leagues. There's a good chance the Bills will be chasing points against the Patriots, and Tyrod Taylor could end up leaning on Cadet with some garbage-time production. 4.0 projected points T.J. Yeldon Jacksonville Jaguars RB Yeldon is also doing a nice job in PPR leagues with at least five catches in two of his past three games, and he's clearly being used on obvious passing downs ahead of Leonard Fournette. Yeldon could be a potential flex option in deeper PPR leagues in Week 13 against the Colts. Also, his best game this season came in Week 7 at Indianapolis with nine carries for 122 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 15 yards in a game where Fournette was out.

Wide receivers 8.4 projected points Marqise Lee Jacksonville Jaguars WR Don't look at Lee's past two games and judge him on that production, as he had just five combined Fantasy points in a standard league. He played in horrible weather in Week 11 at Cleveland and then had to deal with cornerback Patrick Peterson in Week 12 at Arizona. Prior to that, he scored at least nine Fantasy points in 3-of-4 games, and the Colts are without cornerback Rashaan Melvin (hand) this week. Lee has top-20 upside in Week 13, and he had four catches for 72 yards on six targets at Indianapolis in Week 7. 4.0 projected points Zay Jones Buffalo Bills WR Jones still has a hard time catching the ball, but he has played well of late and benefits with Kelvin Benjamin (knee) out. He also has a favorable matchup against the Patriots in Week 13. In his past three games, Jones has 13 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns on 24 targets. It would be nice if he had a better catch rate, but clearly Taylor is leaning on him. And with the Bills likely chasing points against the Patriots, who allow the fifth-most Fantasy points to receivers for the season, Jones could have plenty of upside in this matchup. 7.0 projected points DeVante Parker Miami Dolphins WR Jay Cutler is back after missing one game with a concussion, and that's good news for Parker. This stat is courtesy of our podcast host, Adam Aizer: In the five games started and finished by Cutler, Parker has averaged 74.4 yards per game, which would have put him on pace for 1,190 yards over 16 games. That excludes the Tennessee game in Week 5 when Parker left with an injury, but it's clear Parker and Cutler have good rapport. And with Aqib Talib (suspension) out, the Broncos secondary isn't as intimidating as usual. Parker is a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. 3.7 projected points Dontrelle Inman Chicago Bears WR Inman has emerged as the No. 1 receiver for the Bears, and he's done a nice job in two of his past three games, heading into a good matchup in Week 13 against the 49ers. In Week 10, Inman had six catches for 88 yards on eight targets, and he had four catches for 64 yards on nine targets in Week 12 at Philadelphia. The 49ers have allowed a receiver to score in five of their past six games, and Inman could get his first touchdown of the season in Week 13. He's a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, with his value higher in PPR. 6.6 projected points Marquise Goodwin San Francisco 49ers WR Like Inman with the Bears, Goodwin has emerged as the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers, and he's been productive in each of his past three games. He has seven catches for 229 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets over that span, and hopefully we'll see new San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo lean on Goodwin as much as, if not more than, C.J. Beathard did. Goodwin is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 13 at Chicago, and the Bears have allowed four touchdowns to wide receivers in their past three games. 2.7 projected points Josh Reynolds Los Angeles Rams WR Reynolds finally got his first extended action in Week 12 against New Orleans with Robert Woods (shoulder) out, and he played well, with four catches for 37 yards and a touchdown on six targets. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him have another productive outing this week against the Cardinals. Peterson will likely shadow Sammy Watkins, which would leave Cooper Kupp and Reynolds in position to get plenty of targets from Jared Goff. The receivers who have had the most success against Arizona this year have been secondary options since Peterson usually eliminates the opposing No. 1 receiver. 4.5 projected points Cordarrelle Patterson Oakland Raiders WR We should find out if Cooper is going to play Friday, but with Crabtree out there are targets to go around for the Raiders, which is good for Patterson and Seth Roberts (7.7 projected points). While Roberts is the safer of the two, I like Patterson's big-play ability more given the matchup with the Giants, who will be without their best cornerback in Jenkins. In their past five games, the Giants have allowed big plays to Paul Richardson, Woods, Watkins and Goodwin, while Doug Baldwin, Crowder and Doctson also scored against New York over that span. Patterson and Roberts are excellent options in daily play this week. 7.4 projected points Jermaine Kearse New York Jets WR Kearse is coming off his best game of the season in Week 12 against Carolina with seven catches for 105 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and he should continue to play well this week against the Chiefs, who are allowing the second-most Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Robby Anderson is clearly a must-start Fantasy receiver at this point after his production all year, and he's scored a touchdown in five games in a row. But Kearse can be a serviceable No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, and he has 30 targets in his past four games. Week 12 was the first time he scored more than three Fantasy points over that span, but if he continues to get that many targets this week against the Chiefs it should be a good situation for him.

Tight ends 4.1 projected points Charles Clay Buffalo Bills TE The Bills should be chasing point this week, and Clay will likely see plenty of targets as a result. He had a solid game in Week 12 at Kansas City with four catches for 60 yards on four targets, and he should continue to be a go-to guy for Taylor, especially with Benjamin out. New England has allowed five tight ends to score this year, and Clay might benefit with some garbage-time production. 4.9 projected points Ricky Seals-Jones Arizona Cardinals TE In two games since becoming a featured part of the offense with Blaine Gabbert under center, Seals-Jones has seven catches for 126 yards and three touchdowns on 11 targets. He's become the second-best receiving threat for the Cardinals behind Larry Fitzgerald, and Seals-Jones should be considered a low-end starting option in Week 13 against the Rams. This is a tough matchup since the Rams have only allowed four touchdowns to tight ends this year, but Seals-Jones might make it five with his recent level of play. 4.2 projected points Julius Thomas Miami Dolphins TE Thomas is worth a look in deeper leagues given the matchup with the Broncos, who allow the second-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. It's also a revenge game for Thomas, who started his career in Denver, and he has two touchdowns in his past four games. It should help Thomas that Jay Cutler is back for this game, and the Broncos defense could be missing several starters this week, including Talib and defensive linemen Derek Wolfe (neck) and Domata Peko (knee). That should help Miami's offense as a whole, and Thomas is worth a look in deeper leagues. 2.5 projected points Austin Traylor Denver Broncos TE Like Thomas, Traylor is also worth a look in deeper leagues since the Dolphins allow the third-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends. He also has five catches for 70 yards on nine targets in his past two games. He's a desperation play if you're stuck at tight end this week, and hopefully Trevor Siemian will look his way given the matchup.

Week 13 DFS advice

Here's one of my DraftKings lineups for Week 13

I didn't mention Gabbert in the sleeper quarterbacks, but he and Jay Cutler are two other low-end options I like in Week 13. Cutler faces a depleted Denver defense, and Gabbert has played well since taking over as Arizona's starter in Week 11. In two games, Gabbert has 498 passing yards, five touchdowns, three interceptions and 30 rushing yards. He's a great bargain price to build the rest of this lineup.

Drake is in a fantastic spot this week with the Broncos dealing with two key injuries on their defensive line, and Damien Williams (shoulder) is also out. And I told you above why Johnson could be a great running back in PPR.

Kupp will benefit with Woods out, as well as being opposite Watkins, who should get covered by Peterson. And Cooks and Hopkins should continue to be awesome, and are worth their price given their upside. The same goes for Gronkowski.

You know that I'm excited about Collins since he's our Start of the Week. And the Texans were a cheap DST option, especially facing Marcus Mariota and his recent struggles.

Here's one of my FanDuel lineups for Week 13

Without Trufant for the Falcons, Keenum should continue to play well, and Diggs will also benefit, which is why I'm stacking those two Vikings.

I don't need to explain Drake, and Howard should dominate the 49ers at home. And I'm sticking with Gronkowski in this lineup as well - because he's awesome.

Allen should have his third big game in a row against the Browns, and Adams has been awesome with Hundley under center. He also has a tremendous matchup against the Buccaneers.