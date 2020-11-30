Week 12 of the NFL season was defined as much by who wasn't playing as by who was, but Fantasy football players had to be happy to see some familiar faces returning. Before we get to the top early waiver-wire targets for Week 12, however, let's take a quick look at some of the key names who returned from injury this week.

Often, you'll want to give a guy a week to get his legs under him before you throw him back into the starting lineup, especially if it has been an extended absence. However, given all of the absences we've been dealing with, you may not have had a choice but to rely on Austin Ekeler, Raheem Mostert, and Deebo Samuel in their first games back from IR. And, if you did, all three rewarded your faith.

Ekeler is obviously the biggest name of the bunch, a potential RB1 who has been sidelined since Week 4 with a severe hamstring strain. He wasn't even a guarantee to play this week before the Chargers practice, but he looked like he hadn't missed a beat, leading the Chargers in both rushing and receiving. He had 44 yards on 14 carries and added 11 catches for 85 yards on a whopping 16 targets, leading the team in each category. Ekeler returned to a better situation than the one he left thanks to Justin Herbert's breakout, and he might just be a top-five RB rest of season. Just in time for the playoffs.

Mostert and Samuel weren't quite as impressive as Ekeler, but that's more about how good Ekeler was. Mostert was the 49ers top back in his return, and though he wasn't great, he had a fine Fantasy game for those of you who trusted him. He rushed for 43 yards on 16 carries and added two catches, plus a touchdown. A fumble dropped him to 10.3 PPR points, and fellow injury returnee Jeff Wilson cut into his work with 43 yards on 12 carries, but you should feel pretty good about Mostert as an RB2 moving forward.

And as for Samuel? Well, he just might be the top target on waivers heading into Week 13. With Brandon Aiyuk out, Samuel returned from his hamstring injury as the team's stand out in the receiving game, leading the team with 11 catches for 134 yards on 13 targets. That's his best game of the season for Fantasy, but it's his third in a row with at least 11.5 PPR points, and you have to figure he'll get involved in the running game, too, after he didn't record a carry Sunday.

The list of top players to target for Week 13 will surely change as we learn more about various injuries and COVID-19 situations from around the league, but coming out of Sunday's games, here's who else figure to be the top options:

Week 13 Early Waiver Targets