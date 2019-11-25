Fantasy Football Week 13 Early Waiver Wire: Find league-winning upside for the playoffs

Whether a player becomes a difference-maker on the Fantasy waiver wire comes down to a combination of talent and opportunity, and neither is always easy to figure out. The ideal pickup would be a young, early-round draft pick getting an opportunity to start in an offense ideally suited to their style of play, but that kind of player usually only becomes available on waivers maybe once a year if we're looking.

More typically, we're looking at options with a deficiency in at least one area — like Brian Hill a few years ago, who had a clear opportunity with Devonta Freeman injured, but who it has become clear was a backup for a reason. Heading into Week 13, we've got three running backs who should be top targets on waivers, and all three come with questions about either their talent level, their opportunity or both. However, all three have also shown the ability to be potential Fantasy difference-makers down the stretch and will be worth your time this week.

The first is Jonathan Williams, who rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown and added three catches for 17 yards, and he is clearly the team's Marlon Mack replacement — Jordan Wilkins played just one snap. The opportunity, in other words, is clear, as Mack is recovering from a procedure to repair a broken hand. The injury is not expected to be season-ending, but there's no telling when Mack may return at this point. Williams has bounced around a bit but has rushed for 100 yards in consecutive games, and deserves to be the top waiver-wire target in all leagues heading into Week 13.

If Williams isn't out there, you'll probably want to look for Benny Snell this week. Making his return from knee surgery, the rookie rushed for 98 yards on 21 carries Sunday against the Bengals, while adding one catch for 5 yards. Snell was the team's primary option on the ground, as no one else had more than six carries — Jaylen Samuels notably had just two. Samuels will still figure into the passing game, and Kerrith Whyte and Trey Edmunds still combined for eight carries, so it's not like Snell dominated the work Sunday. However, if James Conner's shoulder injury keeps him out yet again in Week 13 — he didn't practice at all this week — Snell has the look of a viable starting option against the Browns.

Opportunity is there for the first two options, for sure. It's less clear whether it is for Rashaad Penny. What shouldn't be in doubt is Penny's talent. The 2018 first-rounder has produced whenever he has had the opportunity -- he carried a carry 4.8 YPC for his career into Sunday's game. Penny got the opportunity Sunday with Chris Carson fumbling on consecutive plays, and unsurprisingly, he was productive, rushing for 129 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown. The question is whether Carson's fumble issues — he has eight in 11 games now — will be enough to cost him playing time. They haven't so far this season, but maybe Sunday was the straw that broke the camel's back. Either way, we know Penny is talented, and we know the Seahawks want to run the ball as much as anyone in the league, so if he ever does get the opportunity, he could be a league-winner. This might not be the start of that yet, but Penny is clearly in a position where he needs to be added in all leagues, just in case.

Here's who else you'll be targeting on waivers going into Week 13:

Week 13 Early Waiver Targets