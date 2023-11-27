We joke a lot about how the most ominous famous last words a Fantasy Football analyst can utter are, "Maybe tight end isn't so bad anymore." It's the kind of narrative we try to talk ourselves into every season, and every season, Travis Kelce ends up lapping the field, with maybe one other guy emerging as an elite option, a few other must-start guys, and then a whole bunch of, "Boy, I hope he scores a touchdown" guys.

But the emergence of rookies Dalton Kincaid and Sam LaPorta, plus second-year guy Trey McBride as must-start Fantasy options has changed the outlook of the TE position this season, and they may have been joined by another young breakout candidate Sunday, as Pat Freiermuth put together a huge performance for the Steelers in Week 12.

Freiermuth, who played a limited role after coming back from IR in Week 11, was fully unleashed and was a focal point for the Steelers passing game against the Bengals. He was targeted a team-high 11 times, catching nine passes for 120 yards – a career-high in catches and his first 100-yard game.

It's just one game for Freiermuth – his first this season with more than 41 yards, even – but it's hard to ignore that kind of production from a position where 100-yard games are incredibly rare – Freiermuth is just the eighth tight end with more than 100 yards in a game this season. And, like, McBride, we are talking about a young, recent second-round pick who has shown some upside in the past.

And, perhaps most notably: Freiermuth did this in the Steelers' first game after Matt Canada's firing. The scheme wasn't completely different, but the results were, as they had their first 400-yard game as an offense in 58 games. Freiermuth probably won't be the top target for the team moving forward – he benefited from a matchup with a Bengals defense allowing the third-highest yards per target to tight ends this season of any defense. Diontae Johnson will almost certainly earn more targets than Freiermuth moving forward, and I'd bet on George Pickens doing so as well, but if this offense can be more like league average moving forward, that could still leave a big enough role for Freiermuth to matter.

Again, it's just one game, so you don't want to overreact. But, unless I had one of Travis Kelce, Sam LaPorta, Dalton Kincaid, Trey McBride, George Kittle or T.J. Hockenson, I'd absolutely be looking to add Freiermuth on waivers where he's available. And I will be ranking him as a top-10 Fantasy option at TE in Week 13. And that might be too low.

Here's who we'll be looking to add ahead of Week 13:

