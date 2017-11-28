Fantasy Football Week 13: Initial expert rankings at QB, RB, WR, TE

Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.

More Week 13: Waiver WireTrade ValuesStreaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet — Sleepers — DFS Values

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Tuesday at 2 p.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made.

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.

Quarterback Rankings

Week 13 QB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1 Tom Brady NE (at BUF) Tom Brady NE (at BUF) Tom Brady NE (at BUF)
2 Carson Wentz PHI (at SEA) Carson Wentz PHI (at SEA) Philip Rivers LAC (vs CLE)
3 Philip Rivers LAC (vs CLE) Kirk Cousins WAS (at DAL) Russell Wilson SEA (vs PHI)
4 Drew Brees NO (vs CAR) Philip Rivers LAC (vs CLE) Carson Wentz PHI (at SEA)
5 Kirk Cousins WAS (at DAL) Russell Wilson SEA (vs PHI) Cam Newton CAR (at NO)
6 Cam Newton CAR (at NO) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at CIN) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at CIN)
7 Russell Wilson SEA (vs PHI) Cam Newton CAR (at NO) Kirk Cousins WAS (at DAL)
8 Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at CIN) Drew Brees NO (vs CAR) Jared Goff LAR (at ARI)
9 Jared Goff LAR (at ARI) Jared Goff LAR (at ARI) Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs NE)
10 Tyrod Taylor BUF (vs NE) Matt Ryan ATL (vs MIN) Drew Brees NO (vs CAR)
11 Case Keenum MIN (at ATL) Case Keenum MIN (at ATL) Derek Carr OAK (vs NYG)
12 Josh McCown NYJ (vs KC) Josh McCown NYJ (vs KC) Brett Hundley GB (vs TB)
  • First Three Out: Jamey: Derek Carr, Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford; Dave: Carr, Stafford, Brett Hundley; Heath: Josh McCown, Stafford, Ryan
  • Watch the injury report: Jameis Winston (shoulder) is set to begin throwing this week, but still seems like a long shot to play in week 13... If Jay Cutler (concussion) is healthy, he'll start in Week 13, but it's tough to trust him against the Broncos, even without Aqib Talib... If C.J. Beathard's hip and knee injuries keep him off the field, we should see Jimmy Garoppolo make his first start of his 49ers' career. He's a risky play as a streamer, but would have value as a No. 2 QB. 
  • Biggest disagreement: Jamey and Heath love Tyrod Taylor this week, ranking him as a top-10 QB for the matchup against the Patriots. Dave is a lot less optimistic, dropping him all the way to No. 20 at the position. The Patriots' defense got off to a rough start to the season, and still allow the fifth-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, but hasn't allowed a passer to amass more than 18 Fantasy points in any of the past five games. However, when they faced running quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton in consecutive weeks earlier in the season, the two both rushed for 40-plus yards, with Newton finding the end zone. That may be where Taylor needs to make his hay. 
  • Trust the breakthrough? Through his first four starts, Brett Hundley looked overmatched for the Packers, but he took a big step forward in Week 13, passing for a trio of touchdowns against the Steelers. Was that the beginning of him figuring it out? We'll find out over the next few weeks, with Aaron Rodgers still out until at least Week 15. Hundley has a great matchup against a Buccaneers team that allows the 11th-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and he's someone to consider if you need a streaming option at the position. 

Running Back Rankings

Week 13 RB Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1 Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs GB) Todd Gurley LAR (vs NO) Todd Gurley LAR (vs NO)
2 Todd Gurley LAR (vs NO) Mark Ingram NO (at LAR) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs GB)
3 Mark Ingram NO (at LAR) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs GB) Kareem Hunt KC (vs BUF)
4 Melvin Gordon LAC (at DAL) Melvin Gordon LAC (at DAL) Mark Ingram NO (at LAR)
5 Kareem Hunt KC (vs BUF) LeSean McCoy BUF (at KC) LeSean McCoy BUF (at KC)
6 Leonard Fournette JAC (at ARI) Leonard Fournette JAC (at ARI) Alvin Kamara NO (at LAR)
7 LeSean McCoy BUF (at KC) Alvin Kamara NO (at LAR) Leonard Fournette JAC (at ARI)
1 Le'Veon Bell PIT (at CIN) Todd Gurley LAR (at ARI) Todd Gurley LAR (at ARI)
2 Todd Gurley LAR (at ARI) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at CIN) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at CIN)
3 Jordan Howard CHI (vs SF) Jordan Howard CHI (vs SF) Alvin Kamara NO (vs CAR)
4 Leonard Fournette JAC (vs IND) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs CLE) Mark Ingram NO (vs CAR)
5 LeSean McCoy BUF (vs NE) Alvin Kamara NO (vs CAR) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs IND)
6 Melvin Gordon LAC (vs CLE) Tevin Coleman ATL (vs MIN) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs NE)
7 Alvin Kamara NO (vs CAR) Mark Ingram NO (vs CAR) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs CLE)
8 Samaje Perine WAS (at DAL) Dion Lewis NE (at BUF) Carlos Hyde SF (at CHI)
9 Dion Lewis NE (at BUF) Carlos Hyde SF (at CHI) Samaje Perine WAS (at DAL)
10 Carlos Hyde SF (at CHI) Alex Collins BAL (vs DET) Jamaal Williams GB (vs TB)
11 Mark Ingram NO (vs CAR) Jamaal Williams GB (vs TB) Kareem Hunt KC (at NYJ)
12 Alex Collins BAL (vs DET) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at NO) Lamar Miller HOU (at TEN)
13 Jamaal Williams GB (vs TB) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs IND) Jordan Howard CHI (vs SF)
14 Lamar Miller HOU (at TEN) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs NE) Alex Collins BAL (vs DET)
15 Tevin Coleman ATL (vs MIN) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs NYG) Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs NYG)
16 Christian McCaffrey CAR (at NO) Samaje Perine WAS (at DAL) Tevin Coleman ATL (vs MIN)
17 Kareem Hunt KC (at NYJ) Lamar Miller HOU (at TEN) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at NO)
18 Marshawn Lynch OAK (vs NYG) Isaiah Crowell CLE (at LAC) Kenyan Drake MIA (vs DEN)
19 Kenyan Drake MIA (vs DEN) Matt Forte NYJ (vs KC) DeMarco Murray TEN (vs HOU)
20 Joe Mixon CIN (vs PIT) Kareem Hunt KC (at NYJ) Dion Lewis NE (at BUF)
21 Jerick McKinnon MIN (at ATL) Kenyan Drake MIA (vs DEN) Rex Burkhead NE (at BUF)
22 Alfred Morris DAL (vs WAS) Joe Mixon CIN (vs PIT) Latavius Murray MIN (at ATL)
23 Latavius Murray MIN (at ATL) Adrian Peterson ARI (vs LAR) Devontae Booker DEN (at MIA)
24 Rex Burkhead NE (at BUF) Rex Burkhead NE (at BUF) Alfred Morris DAL (vs WAS)
  • First Three Out: Jamey: Isaiah Crowell, Devontae Booker, Derrick Henry; Dave: Jerick McKinnon, Alfred Morris, Henry; Heath: Joe Mixon, Frank Gore, Crowell
  • Watch the injury report: Devonta Freeman (concussion) is still recovering, but was able to practice last week. He could be back this week... Doug Martin (concussion) will have to make it through the protocol, and if he can't Jacquizz Rodgers is a name to look for. He could be worth streaming for a week... With Damien Williams (shoulder) out, Kenyan Drake should be viewed as a starting-caliber option in all formats this week. 
  • Biggest disagreement: Are we ready to dump Kareem Hunt? Not necessarily. Dave and Jamey still rank him as a top-20 back. However, he just barely sneaks in there, while Heath still has Hunt 11th this week against the Jets. Hunt hasn't reached double figures in Fantasy scoring in any of the past four games, and hasn't found the end zone since Week 3. What's worse is, he hasn't had 15 touches in two of his last three games and since of his last seven, after averaging 22.6 over the first five games. You can't bench him, but he doesn't look like the sure-fire stud he was a month and a half ago. 
  • Expect a repeat? The Patriots did what the Patriots do; when everyone was excited for Dion Lewis in Week 12, it was Rex Burkhead who found the end zone twice. Lewis was still terrific, so don't expect Burkhead to take that job from him anytime soon, though his workload has been increasing with every week. Still, Burkhead is no guarantee for even 10 touches in any given week, meaning he's probably a touchdown-dependent option, a risk for someone ranked inside the top-24 across the board. 

Wide Receiver Rankings

Week 13 WR Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1 Antonio Brown PIT (at CIN) Julio Jones ATL (vs MIN) Antonio Brown PIT (at CIN)
2 Keenan Allen LAC (vs CLE) Mike Evans TB (at GB) Brandin Cooks NE (at BUF)
3 DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at TEN) Antonio Brown PIT (at CIN) Keenan Allen LAC (vs CLE)
4 Brandin Cooks NE (at BUF) Keenan Allen LAC (vs CLE) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at TEN)
5 A.J. Green CIN (vs PIT) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at TEN) A.J. Green CIN (vs PIT)
6 Julio Jones ATL (vs MIN) Adam Thielen MIN (at ATL) Julio Jones ATL (vs MIN)
7 Adam Thielen MIN (at ATL) Michael Thomas NO (vs CAR) Davante Adams GB (vs TB)
8 Mike Evans TB (at GB) Brandin Cooks NE (at BUF) Adam Thielen MIN (at ATL)
9 Davante Adams GB (vs TB) Robby Anderson NYJ (vs KC) Mike Evans TB (at GB)
10 Jamison Crowder WAS (at DAL) A.J. Green CIN (vs PIT) Robby Anderson NYJ (vs KC)
11 Robby Anderson NYJ (vs KC) Marvin Jones DET (at BAL) Jamison Crowder WAS (at DAL)
12 Devin Funchess CAR (at NO) Davante Adams GB (vs TB) Devin Funchess CAR (at NO)
13 Michael Thomas NO (vs CAR) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at SEA) Michael Thomas NO (vs CAR)
14 Alshon Jeffery PHI (at SEA) Devin Funchess CAR (at NO) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs PHI)
15 Jarvis Landry MIA (vs DEN) Jamison Crowder WAS (at DAL) Tyreek Hill KC (at NYJ)
16 Cooper Kupp LAR (at ARI) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs PHI) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at MIA)
17 Doug Baldwin SEA (vs PHI) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs DEN) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at SEA)
18 Stefon Diggs MIN (at ATL) Cooper Kupp LAR (at ARI) Golden Tate DET (at BAL)
19 Golden Tate DET (at BAL) DeSean Jackson TB (at GB) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs DEN)
20 Tyreek Hill KC (at NYJ) Tyreek Hill KC (at NYJ) Stefon Diggs MIN (at ATL)
21 Marvin Jones DET (at BAL) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (at MIA) Marvin Jones DET (at BAL)
22 Marqise Lee JAC (vs IND) Stefon Diggs MIN (at ATL) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (at MIA)
23 Demaryius Thomas DEN (at MIA) Ted Ginn NO (vs CAR) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs LAR)
24 Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs LAR) Martavis Bryant PIT (at CIN) Ted Ginn NO (vs CAR)
  • First Three Out: Jamey: Dez Bryant, Michael Crabtree, Desean Jackson; Dave: Mike Wallace, Sammy Watkins, Jackson; Heath: Bryant, T.Y. Hilton, Rishard Matthews
  • Watch the injury report: JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) has a chance to play in Week 13, according to Mike Tomlin. Of course, that's what Tomlin said about Week 12, too... Rishard Matthews (hamstring) sat out last week, though he was a game-time decision, so he could have a chance to play in Week 13... Amari Cooper is dealing with a concussion and ankle injury, and with Michael Crabtree suspended, the Raiders could be forced to lean on Seth Roberts and Cordarrelle Patterson — neither of whom ranks in any of our experts' top-36... Sterling Shepard (migraines) is still recovering from his malady, but might not have much Fantasy appeal this week even if he does play after Eli Manning was benched Tuesday... Devin Funchess has been the Panthers' No. 1 receiver all season, so we'll see if his toe injury causes him to miss time this week. He's a consensus top-15 guy at the position here. 

Tight End Rankings

Week 13 TE Rank
author-mug
Jamey Eisenberg
author-mug
Dave Richard
author-mug
Heath Cummings
1Rob Gronkowski NE (at BUF) Rob Gronkowski NE (at BUF) Rob Gronkowski NE (at BUF)
2Zach Ertz PHI (at SEA) Zach Ertz PHI (at SEA) Travis Kelce KC (at NYJ)
3Travis Kelce KC (at NYJ) Delanie Walker TEN (vs HOU) Zach Ertz PHI (at SEA)
4Jimmy Graham SEA (vs PHI) Travis Kelce KC (at NYJ) Delanie Walker TEN (vs HOU)
5Jared Cook OAK (vs NYG) Jared Cook OAK (vs NYG) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs PHI)
6Hunter Henry LAC (vs CLE) Jimmy Graham SEA (vs PHI) Jared Cook OAK (vs NYG)
7Jack Doyle IND (at JAC) Hunter Henry LAC (vs CLE) Vernon Davis WAS (at DAL)
8Delanie Walker TEN (vs HOU) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs KC) Charles Clay BUF (vs NE)
9Vernon Davis WAS (at DAL) Vernon Davis WAS (at DAL) Jack Doyle IND (at JAC)
10Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs KC) Jack Doyle IND (at JAC) Hunter Henry LAC (vs CLE)
11Kyle Rudolph MIN (at ATL) Evan Engram NYG (at OAK) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (vs KC)
12Charles Clay BUF (vs NE) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at ATL) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at ATL)
  • First Three Out: Jamey: Evan Engram, Ricky Seals-Jones, Julius Thomas; Dave: Charles Clay, Seals-Jones, Thomas; Heath: Seals-Jones, Jason Witten, Engram
  • Watch the injury report: Jordan Reed (hamstring) didn't practice Monday, and seems like a long shot to play Thursday. He probably doesn't need to be 81-percent owned... Greg Olsen (foot) left Sunday's game early, but it looks like it was just a precaution due to soreness. We'll see if it limits him in Week 13... Coby Fleener suffered his fifth career concussion, and seems like a risk for Week 13... 
  • Buy the breakout? Nobody knew the name Ricky Seals-Jones two weeks ago, but we know it now, after seven catches for 126 yards and three scores over the last two games. There's no track record to back this up, but if you're going to roll the dice on a streamer, you can do worse than the hottest hand at the position. 
Fantasy Writer

Though he can be found covering three different sports depending on the time of year, there is one unifying theme in how Chris Towers approaches sports; "Where's the evidence?" It doesn't matter how outlandish... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories