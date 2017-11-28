Fantasy Football Week 13: Initial expert rankings at QB, RB, WR, TE
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Tuesday at 2 p.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made.
Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.
Quarterback Rankings
- First Three Out: Jamey: Derek Carr, Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford; Dave: Carr, Stafford, Brett Hundley; Heath: Josh McCown, Stafford, Ryan
- Watch the injury report: Jameis Winston (shoulder) is set to begin throwing this week, but still seems like a long shot to play in week 13... If Jay Cutler (concussion) is healthy, he'll start in Week 13, but it's tough to trust him against the Broncos, even without Aqib Talib... If C.J. Beathard's hip and knee injuries keep him off the field, we should see Jimmy Garoppolo make his first start of his 49ers' career. He's a risky play as a streamer, but would have value as a No. 2 QB.
- Biggest disagreement: Jamey and Heath love Tyrod Taylor this week, ranking him as a top-10 QB for the matchup against the Patriots. Dave is a lot less optimistic, dropping him all the way to No. 20 at the position. The Patriots' defense got off to a rough start to the season, and still allow the fifth-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, but hasn't allowed a passer to amass more than 18 Fantasy points in any of the past five games. However, when they faced running quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton in consecutive weeks earlier in the season, the two both rushed for 40-plus yards, with Newton finding the end zone. That may be where Taylor needs to make his hay.
- Trust the breakthrough? Through his first four starts, Brett Hundley looked overmatched for the Packers, but he took a big step forward in Week 13, passing for a trio of touchdowns against the Steelers. Was that the beginning of him figuring it out? We'll find out over the next few weeks, with Aaron Rodgers still out until at least Week 15. Hundley has a great matchup against a Buccaneers team that allows the 11th-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and he's someone to consider if you need a streaming option at the position.
Running Back Rankings
- First Three Out: Jamey: Isaiah Crowell, Devontae Booker, Derrick Henry; Dave: Jerick McKinnon, Alfred Morris, Henry; Heath: Joe Mixon, Frank Gore, Crowell
- Watch the injury report: Devonta Freeman (concussion) is still recovering, but was able to practice last week. He could be back this week... Doug Martin (concussion) will have to make it through the protocol, and if he can't Jacquizz Rodgers is a name to look for. He could be worth streaming for a week... With Damien Williams (shoulder) out, Kenyan Drake should be viewed as a starting-caliber option in all formats this week.
- Biggest disagreement: Are we ready to dump Kareem Hunt? Not necessarily. Dave and Jamey still rank him as a top-20 back. However, he just barely sneaks in there, while Heath still has Hunt 11th this week against the Jets. Hunt hasn't reached double figures in Fantasy scoring in any of the past four games, and hasn't found the end zone since Week 3. What's worse is, he hasn't had 15 touches in two of his last three games and since of his last seven, after averaging 22.6 over the first five games. You can't bench him, but he doesn't look like the sure-fire stud he was a month and a half ago.
- Expect a repeat? The Patriots did what the Patriots do; when everyone was excited for Dion Lewis in Week 12, it was Rex Burkhead who found the end zone twice. Lewis was still terrific, so don't expect Burkhead to take that job from him anytime soon, though his workload has been increasing with every week. Still, Burkhead is no guarantee for even 10 touches in any given week, meaning he's probably a touchdown-dependent option, a risk for someone ranked inside the top-24 across the board.
Wide Receiver Rankings
- First Three Out: Jamey: Dez Bryant, Michael Crabtree, Desean Jackson; Dave: Mike Wallace, Sammy Watkins, Jackson; Heath: Bryant, T.Y. Hilton, Rishard Matthews
- Watch the injury report: JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) has a chance to play in Week 13, according to Mike Tomlin. Of course, that's what Tomlin said about Week 12, too... Rishard Matthews (hamstring) sat out last week, though he was a game-time decision, so he could have a chance to play in Week 13... Amari Cooper is dealing with a concussion and ankle injury, and with Michael Crabtree suspended, the Raiders could be forced to lean on Seth Roberts and Cordarrelle Patterson — neither of whom ranks in any of our experts' top-36... Sterling Shepard (migraines) is still recovering from his malady, but might not have much Fantasy appeal this week even if he does play after Eli Manning was benched Tuesday... Devin Funchess has been the Panthers' No. 1 receiver all season, so we'll see if his toe injury causes him to miss time this week. He's a consensus top-15 guy at the position here.
Tight End Rankings
- First Three Out: Jamey: Evan Engram, Ricky Seals-Jones, Julius Thomas; Dave: Charles Clay, Seals-Jones, Thomas; Heath: Seals-Jones, Jason Witten, Engram
- Watch the injury report: Jordan Reed (hamstring) didn't practice Monday, and seems like a long shot to play Thursday. He probably doesn't need to be 81-percent owned... Greg Olsen (foot) left Sunday's game early, but it looks like it was just a precaution due to soreness. We'll see if it limits him in Week 13... Coby Fleener suffered his fifth career concussion, and seems like a risk for Week 13...
- Buy the breakout? Nobody knew the name Ricky Seals-Jones two weeks ago, but we know it now, after seven catches for 126 yards and three scores over the last two games. There's no track record to back this up, but if you're going to roll the dice on a streamer, you can do worse than the hottest hand at the position.
