Fantasy Football Week 13 Injury Report Update: Adam Thielen ruled out for Monday Night Football

UPDATE: Vikings Wide receiver Adam Thielen seemed to be trending in the right direction, but ultimately the bye week was not enough for him to get back from his hamstring injury, as the team ruled him out for Monday night's game against the Seahawks. Thielen was ruled out Sunday afternoon about an hour before the second slate of Sunday games began, leaving some time to find replacement options. If you are reading this in time to make an add from the 4 p.m. games, consider Tim Patrick (1% owned) or Zay Jones (1%) in deeper leagues, or Mecole Hardman as a home run play (50%). However, your best options may come from the later games, with Josh Gordon (56%) or Phillip Dorsett (24%). You can also consider Bisi Johnson (4%), who was targeted nine times in Thielen's absence in Week 11 for the Vikings.

We open December with a star-packed Week 13 injury report, one that features big names at every skill position with varying degrees of uncertainty attached to their respective outlooks. On the brighter side, there's also multiple prominent receivers making their returns Sunday, a group headed up by Tyreek Hill. With an abundance of news to cover, let's jump right into the latest as of early Sunday morning:

Week 13 Preview Injury Report Update

Quarterback injuries Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Injury Hamstring Murray is officially questionable for Sunday's NFC West matchup versus the Rams after being added to the injury report Friday. However, it's worth noting Murray was still listed as a full participant for that session, and per early Sunday morning reports, the star rookie will start against Los Angeles. Brett Hundley, who's thrown just one pass this season but saw action in 11 games with the Packers in 2017, is Murray's backup. Drew Lock QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Injury Thumb The Broncos activated Lock off injured reserve this past week, and as per an early Sunday morning report, he'll start Sunday's game against the Chargers. Lock played in three preseason games this past summer and completed 31 of 51 passes for 254 yards with a touchdown and an interception while also rushing six times for 28 yards. The Missouri product subsequently went on the shelf until resuming practice Nov. 12, and he'll now be charged with providing better results than Brandon Allen, who completed just 46.4 percent of his 84 attempts across three starts. The effect Lock's insertion into the starting lineup will have on the fantasy outlook of Denver's skill-position players is unknown, but given Allen's body of work as a starter, it's conceivable it serves as an upgrade.

Running back injuries James Conner RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Shoulder Conner is doubtful for Sunday's Week 13 matchup against the Browns despite finishing the week with two limited practices. If Conner misses the game as expected, rookie Benny Snell would profile as the likely lead back versus Cleveland after generating a 21-98 line on the ground versus the Bengals in Week 12. Jaylen Samuels, who only carried seven times the past two games but also caught eight of nine targets during that span, would likely serve as the pass-catching complement to Snell against a Browns team allowing 17.0 Fantasy points per game to running backs in standard scoring formats. Matt Breida RB SF San Francisco • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Ankle Breida is questionable for Sunday's interconference clash versus the Ravens after a trio of limited practices this past week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Breida is not expected to suit up against Baltimore. Raheem Mostert, who's averaging an impressive 5.4 yards per carry, figures to remain in a complementary role to Tevin Coleman for Week 13, as the 49ers want him to be fully healthy for next week's matchup with the Saints. Damien Williams RB KC Kansas City • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Ribs Williams will sit out Sunday's AFC West battle against the Raiders after missing practice all week. LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams, who have a combined 114 carries between them this season, will be set to handle the overwhelming majority of the backfield work against Oakland. Marlon Mack RB IND Indianapolis • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Hand Mack will remain out for Sunday's AFC South tilt against the Titans after once again sitting out practice all week. Jonathan Williams, who rushed for 104 yards on 26 carries in a Week 12 loss to the Texans as the lead back, will once again helm the backfield against a Tennessee defense that's allowed 17.1 Fantasy points per game to running backs in standard scoring formats. Jordan Howard RB PHI Philadelphia • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Shoulder Howard has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 13 matchup versus the Dolphins despite turning in three limited practices this week. Howard's third straight absence will provide an opportunity for Jay Ajayi, who logged the first six carries of his second tour of duty with Philadelphia in Week 12, to serve as the complement to rookie Miles Sanders against Ajayi's old Miami teammates. Chris Thompson RB WAS Washington • #25

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Toe Thompson is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers after another week of limited practices. However, as per late-week beat writer reports, interim head coach Bill Callahan expects Thompson to play and resume his pass-catching role in a backfield that's added Derrius Guice back into the mix since Thompson last played Week 6.

Tight end injuries Zach Ertz TE PHI Philadelphia • #86

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Hamstring Ertz is questionable for Sunday's Week 13 matchup versus the Dolphins after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. Ertz's availability may come down to pregame warmups, and Philadelphia appears to have prepared for the possibility the veteran tight end could miss the contest by promoting Josh Perkins from their practice squad Saturday. If Ertz were to miss, second-year pro Dallas Goedert would be set to serve as the top option at the position against a Dolphins team that's allowed a 52-619-3 line to tight ends this season. Evan Engram TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Foot Engram will not play in Sunday's Week 13 matchup versus the Packers after another week of missed practices. With Rhett Ellison (concussion) also ruled out, rookie Kaden Smith, who caught a touchdown on one of his five receptions in Week 12 versus the Bears, is set to serve as the top tight end option against Green Bay. Gerald Everett TE LAR L.A. Rams • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Knee Everett is out for Sunday's Week 13 matchup against the Cardinals after sitting out practice all week. Everett's absence leaves Tyler Higbee, who owns a 26-212-1 line over 10 games this season, as the clear No. 1 tight end against an Arizona team that's allowed an NFL-high 846 receiving yards, 12 touchdowns and 13.6 Fantasy points per game to the position in standard scoring formats. Eric Ebron TE IND Indianapolis • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Ankles The Colts placed Ebron on injured reserve this past week, which vaults Jack Doyle into a clear-cut No. 1 tight end role for Indianapolis beginning with Sunday's divisional battle versus the Titans. Delanie Walker TE TEN Tennessee • #82

Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs. Injury Ankle Walker was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, paving the way for Jonnu Smith to serve as the top tight end option for Tennessee the balance of the season. Nick Boyle TE BAL Baltimore • #86

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Ankle Boyle is questionable for Sunday's interconference matchup against the 49ers, but he did finish up the week with a full practice following a pair of limited sessions. As per early Sunday morning reports, Boyle is expected to play versus San Francisco. Seth DeValve TE JAC Jacksonville • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Oblique DeValve will not play Sunday against the Buccaneers after missing practice throughout the week. His confirmed absence will leave Nick O'Leary, who caught all four targets for 36 yards in his first game with Jacksonville in Week 12, as the top tight end versus the vulnerable Buccaneers defense. Mo Alie-Cox TE IND Indianapolis • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Thumb Alie-Cox is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Titans, but he did finish the week with a full Friday practice after missing the first pair of sessions to open the week. If Alie-Cox is able to suit up, he'll have a chance at an expanded role as the No. 2 tight end behind Jack Doyle against Tennessee now that Eric Ebron (ankles) is on injured reserve. Luke Willson TE SEA Seattle • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Hamstring Willson is questionable for Monday night's game versus the Vikings but did sit out all three practices of the week. Jacob Hollister is set to helm Seattle's tight end corps against Minnesota irrespective of Willson's status.

Kicker injuries Nick Folk K NE New England • #2

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Injury Appendectomy Folk underwent an emergency appendectomy in the early portion of the week and was released for the time being by the Patriots on Friday after it was determined he'd be unavailable for Sunday night's game against the Texans. Kai Forbath, who's yet to kick in the NFL this season and made four of five field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries with the Jaguars in 2018, will serve as the kicker for New England against Houston. Robbie Gould K SF San Francisco • #9

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. Injury Quad Gould practiced in full all week and is off the injury report, leaving him set to handle his normal place kicking duties against the Ravens on Sunday. However, as of late Saturday night, Chase McLaughlin, who went 7-for-8 on field goals and 8-for-8 on extra points in Gould's three-game absence, remained on the roster as well.

Key Defensive Players

Cornerbacks

Safeties

Defensive Linemen

The Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney (knee) is questionable for Monday night's showdown with the Vikings but finished the week with two limited practices. As per a Saturday report, Clowney is expected to suit up against Minnesota.

The Cardinals' Jonathan Bullard (foot) is questionable for Sunday's divisional matchup versus the Rams but worked back to full practice by Friday.

The 49ers' Dee Ford (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's matchup against the Ravens after once again missing practice all week.

The Browns' Olivier Vernon (knee) is questionable for Sunday's AFC North tilt against the Steelers after three limited practices this week.

The Broncos' Shelby Harris (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers after finishing the week with two limited practices.

The Vikings' Linval Joseph (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Seahawks but did work back to a full practice on Saturday.

The Jets' Steve McLendon (neck) is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Bengals after three limited practices this past week.

The Redskins' Daron Payne (ankle) is designated as questionable for Sunday's battle against the Panthers after three limited practices this week.

The Ravens' Michael Pierce (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after working back to a full practice Friday.

The Seahawks' Al Woods (ankle) is questionable for Monday night's matchup against the Vikings after only turning in one limited practice this week.

Linebackers