Fantasy Football Week 13 Injury Report: Adam Thielen, Zach Ertz, James Conner in doubt
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with some of the biggest names still up in the air as of Sunday morning.
We open December with a star-packed Week 13 injury report, one that features big names at every skill position with varying degrees of uncertainty attached to their respective outlooks. On the brighter side, there's also multiple prominent receivers making their returns Sunday, a group headed up by Tyreek Hill. With an abundance of news to cover, let's jump right into the latest as of early Sunday morning:
Week 13 Injuries
Injury Report Update
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Murray is officially questionable for Sunday's NFC West matchup versus the Rams after being added to the injury report Friday. However, it's worth noting Murray was still listed as a full participant for that session, and per early Sunday morning reports, the star rookie will start against Los Angeles. Brett Hundley, who's thrown just one pass this season but saw action in 11 games with the Packers in 2017, is Murray's backup.
Drew Lock QB
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
The Broncos activated Lock off injured reserve this past week, and as per an early Sunday morning report, he'll start Sunday's game against the Chargers. Lock played in three preseason games this past summer and completed 31 of 51 passes for 254 yards with a touchdown and an interception while also rushing six times for 28 yards. The Missouri product subsequently went on the shelf until resuming practice Nov. 12, and he'll now be charged with providing better results than Brandon Allen, who completed just 46.4 percent of his 84 attempts across three starts. The effect Lock's insertion into the starting lineup will have on the fantasy outlook of Denver's skill-position players is unknown, but given Allen's body of work as a starter, it's conceivable it serves as an upgrade.
James Conner RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Conner is doubtful for Sunday's Week 13 matchup against the Browns despite finishing the week with two limited practices. If Conner misses the game as expected, rookie Benny Snell would profile as the likely lead back versus Cleveland after generating a 21-98 line on the ground versus the Bengals in Week 12. Jaylen Samuels, who only carried seven times the past two games but also caught eight of nine targets during that span, would likely serve as the pass-catching complement to Snell against a Browns team allowing 17.0 Fantasy points per game to running backs in standard scoring formats.
Matt Breida RB
SF San Francisco • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Breida is questionable for Sunday's interconference clash versus the Ravens after a trio of limited practices this past week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Breida is not expected to suit up against Baltimore. Raheem Mostert, who's averaging an impressive 5.4 yards per carry, figures to remain in a complementary role to Tevin Coleman for Week 13, as the 49ers want him to be fully healthy for next week's matchup with the Saints.
KC Kansas City • #26
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Williams will sit out Sunday's AFC West battle against the Raiders after missing practice all week. LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams, who have a combined 114 carries between them this season, will be set to handle the overwhelming majority of the backfield work against Oakland.
Marlon Mack RB
IND Indianapolis • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Mack will remain out for Sunday's AFC South tilt against the Titans after once again sitting out practice all week. Jonathan Williams, who rushed for 104 yards on 26 carries in a Week 12 loss to the Texans as the lead back, will once again helm the backfield against a Tennessee defense that's allowed 17.1 Fantasy points per game to running backs in standard scoring formats.
PHI Philadelphia • #24
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Howard has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 13 matchup versus the Dolphins despite turning in three limited practices this week. Howard's third straight absence will provide an opportunity for Jay Ajayi, who logged the first six carries of his second tour of duty with Philadelphia in Week 12, to serve as the complement to rookie Miles Sanders against Ajayi's old Miami teammates.
WAS Washington • #25
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Thompson is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers after another week of limited practices. However, as per late-week beat writer reports, interim head coach Bill Callahan expects Thompson to play and resume his pass-catching role in a backfield that's added Derrius Guice back into the mix since Thompson last played Week 6.
PIT Pittsburgh • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Smith-Schuster will not play in Sunday's Week 13 AFC North matchup versus the Browns after sitting out practice all week. Smith-Schuster's second straight absence will leave Diontae Johnson and James Washington as the top two wideout options for rookie quarterback Devlin Hodges in his first career start.
Tyreek Hill WR
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Hill is off the injury report after practicing fully all week, leaving him poised to take the field without restrictions against the Raiders on Sunday.
PHI Philadelphia • #17
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Jeffery is off the injury report and will start Sunday's interconference matchup against the Dolphins after finishing the week with a full practice Friday.
T.Y. Hilton WR
IND Indianapolis • #13
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Hilton has been ruled out for Sunday's AFC South battle against the Titans after suffering a setback in Wednesday's practice. Hilton's absence will thrust Zach Pascal back into the No. 1 receiver role against Tennessee, while Marcus Johnson and Chester Rogers likely slot in as the No. 2 and No. 3 options. Hilton's lack of availability comes on the heels of another important member of the air attack, tight end Eric Ebron (ankles), being placed on injured reserve this past week.
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Thielen is questionable for Monday night's showdown with the Seahawks after a trio of limited practices this week following the Week 12 bye. As per late Saturday night reports, Thielen's status appears to be truly up in the air and seems destined to come down to pregame warmups before the primetime matchup Monday. With Thielen unfortunately playing in the last game of the week, his Fantasy managers will have a tough call to make, especially considering the unpredictable nature of soft-tissue injuries.
NE New England • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Dorsett is questionable for Sunday night's Week 13 battle against the Texans after three limited practices this past week. Dorsett did travel with the team to Houston and seemingly has a solid chance of playing, although final word may not come until pregame warmups. N'Keal Harry, who caught his first career touchdown in the Week 12 win over the Cowboys, and Jakobi Meyers will be in line for expanded roles again if Dorsett misses.
NE New England • #11
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Edelman is questionable for Sunday night's clash against the Texans after practicing in limited fashion all week. However, Edelman has frequently carried injury designations this season and played through them without restrictions, as he did with this same shoulder injury in Week 12.
Mohamed Sanu WR
NE New England • #14
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Sanu is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Texans after a week of limited practices. Sanu did travel with the team to Houston and seemingly has a solid chance of playing, although final word may not come until pregame warmups. N'Keal Harry, who caught his first career touchdown in the Week 12 win over the Cowboys, and Jakobi Meyers will be in line for expanded roles if Sanu misses.
Golden Tate WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #15
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Tate is ruled out for Sunday's conference matchup versus the Packers following a week of missed practices. Sterling Shepard and speedy rookie Darius Slayton are set to lead the Giants receiving corps, and the duo could see plenty of attention from quarterback Daniel Jones when factoring in tight end Evan Engram (foot) will also sit out against Green Bay.
PHI Philadelphia • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Agholor is off the injury report after working back to a full practice Friday and will start versus the Dolphins on Sunday.
OAK Oakland • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Renfrow is out for Sunday's AFC West showdown with the Chiefs after missing practice all week. The rookie's absence leaves in-season arrival Zay Jones as the likely No. 2 receiver against Kansas City, while Trevor Davis vaults into the No. 3 role.
A.J. Green WR
CIN Cincinnati • #18
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Green remains out in Week 13 versus the Jets. Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate and Alex Erickson will serve as the top three wideouts for Andy Dalton, who returns to his starting job versus New York after a benching earlier in the season.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #18
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Thomas is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after another week of limited practices. Given that Thomas has repeatedly played through this injury, there's no indication he'll miss the contest versus Cincinnati.
WAS Washington • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Richardson will not suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers after sitting out the full week of practice. Trey Quinn and Kelvin Harmon should see expanded roles as the No. 2 and No. 3 wideouts behind top option Terry McLaurin, although the trio will be catching passes from inconsistent rookie Dwayne Haskins, Jr.
Miles Boykin WR
BAL Baltimore • #80
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Boykin is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after failing to practice Friday. As per early Sunday morning reports, Boykin will test out his injury pregame in order to reach a final determination on his status.
Tajae Sharpe WR
TEN Tennessee • #19
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Sharpe is officially questionable for Sunday's showdown versus the Colts but did wrap up the week with two limited practices. Even if Sharpe were to suit up, he'd only slot in as the No. 4 option behind Corey Davis, A.J. Brown and Adam Humphries.
IND Indianapolis • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Campbell is questionable for Sunday's AFC South battle against the Titans after putting in a trio of limited practices this past week. Campbell would have a chance to potentially serve as a No. 3 or No. 4 wideout versus Tennessee if he did suit up, considering T.Y. Hilton (calf) will sit out the contest
Dante Pettis WR
SF San Francisco • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Pettis will not play in Sunday's Week 13 tilt against the Ravens after failing to practice the last two days of the week. Pettis has played just nine snaps on offense the past two games, however, so his absence won't open up any real opportunity for another receiver.
Scott Miller WR
TB Tampa Bay • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Miller has been ruled out for Sunday's interconference matchup against the intrastate rival Jaguars. Miller has carved out a modest role in the Buccaneers' high-octane passing attack in recent games as a No. 4 option.
Zach Ertz TE
PHI Philadelphia • #86
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Ertz is questionable for Sunday's Week 13 matchup versus the Dolphins after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. Ertz's availability may come down to pregame warmups, and Philadelphia appears to have prepared for the possibility the veteran tight end could miss the contest by promoting Josh Perkins from their practice squad Saturday. If Ertz were to miss, second-year pro Dallas Goedert would be set to serve as the top option at the position against a Dolphins team that's allowed a 52-619-3 line to tight ends this season.
Evan Engram TE
NYG N.Y. Giants • #88
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Engram will not play in Sunday's Week 13 matchup versus the Packers after another week of missed practices. With Rhett Ellison (concussion) also ruled out, rookie Kaden Smith, who caught a touchdown on one of his five receptions in Week 12 versus the Bears, is set to serve as the top tight end option against Green Bay.
LAR L.A. Rams • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Everett is out for Sunday's Week 13 matchup against the Cardinals after sitting out practice all week. Everett's absence leaves Tyler Higbee, who owns a 26-212-1 line over 10 games this season, as the clear No. 1 tight end against an Arizona team that's allowed an NFL-high 846 receiving yards, 12 touchdowns and 13.6 Fantasy points per game to the position in standard scoring formats.
Eric Ebron TE
IND Indianapolis • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Colts placed Ebron on injured reserve this past week, which vaults Jack Doyle into a clear-cut No. 1 tight end role for Indianapolis beginning with Sunday's divisional battle versus the Titans.
TEN Tennessee • #82
Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs.
Walker was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, paving the way for Jonnu Smith to serve as the top tight end option for Tennessee the balance of the season.
Nick Boyle TE
BAL Baltimore • #86
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Boyle is questionable for Sunday's interconference matchup against the 49ers, but he did finish up the week with a full practice following a pair of limited sessions. As per early Sunday morning reports, Boyle is expected to play versus San Francisco.
Seth DeValve TE
JAC Jacksonville • #88
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
DeValve will not play Sunday against the Buccaneers after missing practice throughout the week. His confirmed absence will leave Nick O'Leary, who caught all four targets for 36 yards in his first game with Jacksonville in Week 12, as the top tight end versus the vulnerable Buccaneers defense.
Mo Alie-Cox TE
IND Indianapolis • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Alie-Cox is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Titans, but he did finish the week with a full Friday practice after missing the first pair of sessions to open the week. If Alie-Cox is able to suit up, he'll have a chance at an expanded role as the No. 2 tight end behind Jack Doyle against Tennessee now that Eric Ebron (ankles) is on injured reserve.
Luke Willson TE
SEA Seattle • #82
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Willson is questionable for Monday night's game versus the Vikings but did sit out all three practices of the week. Jacob Hollister is set to helm Seattle's tight end corps against Minnesota irrespective of Willson's status.
NE New England • #2
Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Folk underwent an emergency appendectomy in the early portion of the week and was released for the time being by the Patriots on Friday after it was determined he'd be unavailable for Sunday night's game against the Texans. Kai Forbath, who's yet to kick in the NFL this season and made four of five field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries with the Jaguars in 2018, will serve as the kicker for New England against Houston.
SF San Francisco • #9
Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Gould practiced in full all week and is off the injury report, leaving him set to handle his normal place kicking duties against the Ravens on Sunday. However, as of late Saturday night, Chase McLaughlin, who went 7-for-8 on field goals and 8-for-8 on extra points in Gould's three-game absence, remained on the roster as well.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- The Patriots' Jason McCourty (groin) is out for Sunday night's matchup against the Texans despite practicing in limited fashion this week.
- The Patriots' Stephon Gilmore (illness) is questionable for Sunday night's game versus Houston after finishing the week with two limited practices.
- The Texans' Gareon Conley (hip) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Patriots after a trio of limited practices this week.
- The Jaguars' Tre Herndon (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers after sustaining the injury in Friday's practice.
- The Packers' Will Redmond (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Giants but did progress to a full practice Friday.
- The Jets' Darryl Roberts (calf) is questionable for Sunday's Week 13 battle versus the Bengals after finishing the week with three limited practices.
- The Titans' LeShaun Sims (ankle) will not play Sunday versus the Colts.
- The Colts' Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's Week 13 divisional matchup versus the Titans after sandwiching two full sessions around a limited Thursday practice.
- The Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart (knee) remains out in Week 13 against the Jaguars after missing practice all week.
Safeties
- The Patriots' Patrick Chung (heel) is questionable for Sunday's Week 13 matchup against the Texans after finishing the week with two limited practices.
- The Browns' Damarious Randall (coach's decision) will not play in Sunday's Week 13 matchup against the Steelers. Randall was one of the Cleveland players ejected in the infamous Week 11 brawl that erupted between the two AFC North rivals.
- The Vikings' Anthony Harris (groin) is questionable for Monday night's matchup versus the Seahawks after three limited practices this week.
- The Chargers activated both Derwin James (foot) and Adrian Phillips (forearm) from injured reserve on Saturday, and as early Sunday morning reports, the duo will suit up and play against the Broncos in Week 13.
- The Panthers' Eric Reid (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Redskins after sandwiching two missed practices around a Thursday limited session.
- The Vikings' Harrison Smith (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's showdown with the Seahawks, but he did work back to a full practice Saturday.
- The Jaguars' Ronnie Harrison (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's interconference battle against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week.
- The Colts' Khari Willis (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Titans but did finish the week with two full practices.
- The Dolphins' Steven Parker (groin) is questionable for Sunday's interconference matchup against the Eagles after three limited practices this past week.
- The Giants' Jabrill Peppers (back) is out for Sunday's matchup against the Packers after missing practice all week.
- The Browns' Eric Murray (knee) will miss Sunday's matchup against the Steelers after another week of missed practices.
Defensive Linemen
- The Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney (knee) is questionable for Monday night's showdown with the Vikings but finished the week with two limited practices. As per a Saturday report, Clowney is expected to suit up against Minnesota.
- The Cardinals' Jonathan Bullard (foot) is questionable for Sunday's divisional matchup versus the Rams but worked back to full practice by Friday.
- The 49ers' Dee Ford (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's matchup against the Ravens after once again missing practice all week.
- The Browns' Olivier Vernon (knee) is questionable for Sunday's AFC North tilt against the Steelers after three limited practices this week.
- The Broncos' Shelby Harris (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers after finishing the week with two limited practices.
- The Vikings' Linval Joseph (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Seahawks but did work back to a full practice on Saturday.
- The Jets' Steve McLendon (neck) is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Bengals after three limited practices this past week.
- The Redskins' Daron Payne (ankle) is designated as questionable for Sunday's battle against the Panthers after three limited practices this week.
- The Ravens' Michael Pierce (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after working back to a full practice Friday.
- The Seahawks' Al Woods (ankle) is questionable for Monday night's matchup against the Vikings after only turning in one limited practice this week.
Linebackers
- The Jets' C.J. Mosley (groin) will remain out in Week 13 versus the Bengals after missing practice all week once again.
- The Broncos' Von Miller (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers after only turning in a limited Friday practice this week.
- The Patriots' Jamie Collins (illness) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Texans after finishing the week with two limited practices.
- The Patriots' Dont'a Hightower (illness) is questionable for Sunday night's game versus the Texans after finishing the week with a limited practice.
- The Patriots' Kyle Van Noy (illness) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Texans after missing Friday's practice.
- The Jaguars' Myles Jack (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers after only turning in a limited Friday practice this week.
- The Bengals' Nick Vigil (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jets after only turning in a limited Friday practice this week.
- The Texans' Brennan Scarlett (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday night's battle against the Patriots after three limited practices this past week.
- The Broncos' Alexander Johnson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Chargers after only turning in a limited Friday practice this week.
- The Ravens' Matt Judon (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's interconference matchup versus the 49ers but worked back to a full practice by Friday.
- The Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Vikings after finishing the week with a missed Saturday practice.
- The Redskins' Ryan Kerrigan (concussion) will not play in Sunday's Week 13 matchup versus the Panthers after missing practice all week.
- The Buccaneers' Carl Nassib (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's battle against the Jaguars after missing Friday's practice.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 13 QB Preview: Trust Watson?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 13 quarterback options, including...
-
Week 13 Fantasy football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 13.
-
Week 13 injuries: Thielen, Ertz iffy
In what might be a make-or-break week for your Fantasy squad, several headline NFL players...