Fantasy Football Week 13 Injury Report: Adam Thielen, Zach Ertz, James Conner in doubt

JuJu Smith-Schuster WR PIT Pittsburgh • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Knee Smith-Schuster will not play in Sunday's Week 13 AFC North matchup versus the Browns after sitting out practice all week. Smith-Schuster's second straight absence will leave Diontae Johnson and James Washington as the top two wideout options for rookie quarterback Devlin Hodges in his first career start.

Tyreek Hill WR KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Hamstring Hill is off the injury report after practicing fully all week, leaving him poised to take the field without restrictions against the Raiders on Sunday.

Alshon Jeffery WR PHI Philadelphia • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Injury Ankle Jeffery is off the injury report and will start Sunday's interconference matchup against the Dolphins after finishing the week with a full practice Friday.

T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Injury Calf Hilton has been ruled out for Sunday's AFC South battle against the Titans after suffering a setback in Wednesday's practice. Hilton's absence will thrust Zach Pascal back into the No. 1 receiver role against Tennessee, while Marcus Johnson and Chester Rogers likely slot in as the No. 2 and No. 3 options. Hilton's lack of availability comes on the heels of another important member of the air attack, tight end Eric Ebron (ankles), being placed on injured reserve this past week.

Adam Thielen WR MIN Minnesota • #19

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Hamstring Thielen is questionable for Monday night's showdown with the Seahawks after a trio of limited practices this week following the Week 12 bye. As per late Saturday night reports, Thielen's status appears to be truly up in the air and seems destined to come down to pregame warmups before the primetime matchup Monday. With Thielen unfortunately playing in the last game of the week, his Fantasy managers will have a tough call to make, especially considering the unpredictable nature of soft-tissue injuries.

Phillip Dorsett WR NE New England • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Concussion Dorsett is questionable for Sunday night's Week 13 battle against the Texans after three limited practices this past week. Dorsett did travel with the team to Houston and seemingly has a solid chance of playing, although final word may not come until pregame warmups. N'Keal Harry, who caught his first career touchdown in the Week 12 win over the Cowboys, and Jakobi Meyers will be in line for expanded roles again if Dorsett misses.

Julian Edelman WR NE New England • #11

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Injury Shoulder Edelman is questionable for Sunday night's clash against the Texans after practicing in limited fashion all week. However, Edelman has frequently carried injury designations this season and played through them without restrictions, as he did with this same shoulder injury in Week 12.

Mohamed Sanu WR NE New England • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Injury Ankle Sanu is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Texans after a week of limited practices. Sanu did travel with the team to Houston and seemingly has a solid chance of playing, although final word may not come until pregame warmups. N'Keal Harry, who caught his first career touchdown in the Week 12 win over the Cowboys, and Jakobi Meyers will be in line for expanded roles if Sanu misses.

Golden Tate WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #15

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Injury Concussion Tate is ruled out for Sunday's conference matchup versus the Packers following a week of missed practices. Sterling Shepard and speedy rookie Darius Slayton are set to lead the Giants receiving corps, and the duo could see plenty of attention from quarterback Daniel Jones when factoring in tight end Evan Engram (foot) will also sit out against Green Bay.

Nelson Agholor WR PHI Philadelphia • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Knee Agholor is off the injury report after working back to a full practice Friday and will start versus the Dolphins on Sunday.

Hunter Renfrow WR OAK Oakland • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Injury Ribs Renfrow is out for Sunday's AFC West showdown with the Chiefs after missing practice all week. The rookie's absence leaves in-season arrival Zay Jones as the likely No. 2 receiver against Kansas City, while Trevor Davis vaults into the No. 3 role.

A.J. Green WR CIN Cincinnati • #18

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Injury Ankle Green remains out in Week 13 versus the Jets. Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate and Alex Erickson will serve as the top three wideouts for Andy Dalton, who returns to his starting job versus New York after a benching earlier in the season.

Demaryius Thomas WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #18

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Injury Hamstring Thomas is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after another week of limited practices. Given that Thomas has repeatedly played through this injury, there's no indication he'll miss the contest versus Cincinnati.

Paul Richardson WR WAS Washington • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Hamstring Richardson will not suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers after sitting out the full week of practice. Trey Quinn and Kelvin Harmon should see expanded roles as the No. 2 and No. 3 wideouts behind top option Terry McLaurin, although the trio will be catching passes from inconsistent rookie Dwayne Haskins, Jr.

Miles Boykin WR BAL Baltimore • #80

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Injury Ankle Boykin is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after failing to practice Friday. As per early Sunday morning reports, Boykin will test out his injury pregame in order to reach a final determination on his status.

Tajae Sharpe WR TEN Tennessee • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Hamstring Sharpe is officially questionable for Sunday's showdown versus the Colts but did wrap up the week with two limited practices. Even if Sharpe were to suit up, he'd only slot in as the No. 4 option behind Corey Davis, A.J. Brown and Adam Humphries.

Parris Campbell WR IND Indianapolis • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Injury Hand Campbell is questionable for Sunday's AFC South battle against the Titans after putting in a trio of limited practices this past week. Campbell would have a chance to potentially serve as a No. 3 or No. 4 wideout versus Tennessee if he did suit up, considering T.Y. Hilton (calf) will sit out the contest

Dante Pettis WR SF San Francisco • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Knee Pettis will not play in Sunday's Week 13 tilt against the Ravens after failing to practice the last two days of the week. Pettis has played just nine snaps on offense the past two games, however, so his absence won't open up any real opportunity for another receiver.