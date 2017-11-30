Fantasy Football Week 13 Lineup Cheat Sheet: Clinch that playoff spot with help on Joe Mixon, Josh Gordon and Kenyan Drake and everyone else on the schedule

More Week 13: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet — Sleepers — DFS Values

The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. If a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Redskins at Cowboys

Redskins

Cowboys

Kirk Cousins (8.7) Dak Prescott (5.5) Samaje Perine (7.4) Alfred Morris (5.6) Jamison Crowder (7.9) Rod Smith (4.7) Josh Doctson (6.9) Dez Bryant (6.3) Vernon Davis (6.1) Jason Witten (3.6) Redskins (7.0) Cowboys (3.0)

Start Him

Vernon Davis TE / Redskins (2017 stats) TAR: 49 REC: 33 YDS: 527 TD: 1

Last week was a massive let-down, but bank on Davis redeeming himself. Dallas' zone defense was exploited by Hunter Henry last week and figures to allow similar production to the tight end this week. It's actually become consistent -- the 'Boys have yielded a touchdown to a tight end in three of their last four, coming up short only against the Eagles when they focused on slowing down Zach Ertz (and allowed four touchdowns to others). Dallas has allowed 11 pass plays of 20-plus yards in their last two matchups, three going to tight ends.

Vikings at Falcons

Vikings

Falcons

Case Keenum (7.1) Matt Ryan (6.7) Jerick McKinnon (5.7) Tevin Coleman (7.0) Latavius Murray (4.4) Devonta Freeman (6.0) Adam Thielen (8.9) Julio Jones (9.0) Stefon Diggs (7.3) Mohamed Sanu (6.7) Kyle Rudolph (5.9) Falcons (5.2) Vikings (6.2)





Start Him

Case Keenum QB / Vikings (2017 stats) CMP%: 66.1 YDS: 2,476 TOTAL TD: 15 INT: 5

Not only has Keenum earned the benefit of the doubt by playing so well over his last four games, but he's succeeded with different pass catchers against zone-coverage defenses like Atlanta's. He's gotten great protection and has especially thrived when facing a blitz. Of the nine touchdowns Keenum has tossed in his last four games, no one teammate has more than three. That makes him dangerous in the red zone, and it's crafty receivers like Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs that keep him dangerous outside of the red zone. Combine that with Atlanta's pass defense, which is good but not necessarily dominant (and possibly without some starters) and Keenum is set up for another large stat day. He'll be the best Fantasy quarterback in this game.

Sneaky Sleeper

Jerick McKinnon RB / Vikings (2017 stats) ATT: 106 YDS: 390 TD: 3 TAR: 49 REC: 36 REC YDS: 261 REC TD: 1

McKinnon's run the ball 10-plus times in seven straight, but hasn't led the team in carries since Week 5. More importantly, he hasn't been nearly as big of a factor in the passing game, accumulating less than 35 receiving yards in five of his last six. This could be the week where that changes -- because the game figures to be more of a shootout than most of Minnesota's recent outings, McKinnon could play more than Latavius Murray. The Falcons defense has had a soft spot for pass-catching running backs dating back to last season and could be exploited by McKinnon this week. He's much safer in PPR leagues but could rack up at least 90 total yards.

Texans at Titans

Texans

Titans

Tom Savage (3.5) Marcus Mariota (5.3) Lamar Miller (6.9) Derrick Henry (5.8) DeAndre Hopkins (9.1) DeMarco Murray (5.4) Bruce Ellington (3.7) Corey Davis (4.4) Texans (6.8) Eric Decker (2.9)



Delanie Walker (7.3)



Titans (4.4)

Sit Him

DeMarco Murray RB / Titans (2017 stats) ATT: 129 YDS: 452 TD: 5 TAR: 37 REC: 31 REC YDS: 225 REC TD: 1

Murray has become a touchdown-needy shell of himself, averaging 3.3 yards per carry or worse over his last six games (including 0.8 yards per run last week). Henry has been above 4.5 yards per run in three straight and would be amazing if he were to land the short-yardage work that Murray keeps getting gifted. The reality for both backs is that the Texans run defense will be refocused on the run after allowing two rushing scores in Week 12, so the odds of both of these guys being solid are slim. I would expect the slightly better game from Henry, but likely another week of single-digit Fantasy point potential from both.

Chiefs at Jets

Chiefs

Jets

Alex Smith (5.1) Josh McCown (6.9) Kareem Hunt (6.7) Matt Forte (5.9) Tyreek Hill (7.4) Bilal Powell (4.5) Travis Kelce (7.1) Robby Anderson (8.6) Chiefs (4.2) Jermaine Kearse (5.9)



Austin Seferian-Jenkins (6.2)



Jets (4.0)

Start Him

Josh McCown QB / Jets (2017 stats) CMP%: 67.3 YDS: 2,549 TD: 17 INT: 8

The Chiefs aren't losing games because of their defense -- three of their five losses this season came in games where they held opponents to under 20 points. The other two were road games against good quarterbacks, and whether you want to believe it or not, McCown's been very good this year. He's delivered 18-plus Fantasy points in five of his last six and multiple touchdowns in six of his last seven. With the Jets' run game withering and Robby Anderson thriving, expect McCown to take advantage by targeting Jermaine Kearse and Austin Seferian-Jenkins a little more than usual.

Broncos at Dolphins

Broncos

Dolphins

Trevor Siemian (4.9) Jay Cutler (3.7) Devontae Booker (5.3) Kenyan Drake (6.6) C.J. Anderson (3.9) Jarvis Landry (7.5) Demaryius Thomas (7.6) Kenny Stills (6.2) Emmanuel Sanders (7.2) DeVante Parker (5.2) Broncos (7.8) Julius Thomas (4.2)



Dolphins (5.4)

Start Him

Emmanuel Sanders WR / Broncos (2017 stats) TAR: 72 REC: 37 YDS: 460 TD: 2

Fantasy owners should always be wary when an ex-defensive coordinator comes back to take on his old team. Broncos coach Vance Joseph knows this Dolphins defense well -- a double whammy for a squad allowing 14.0 yards per catch to receivers on the year along with at least one score in seven straight. Miami's struggled with faster receivers as well as wideouts who make plays after the catch, both positives when considering Sanders.

Risky Starter

Kenyan Drake RB / Dolphins (2017 stats) ATT: 42 YDS: 200 TD: 1 TAR: 20 REC: 15 REC YDS: 89 REC TD: 1

Drake's in a spot to rack up touches with Damien Williams sidelined, but the Dolphins rank 30th in rush attempts per game (15.8) and 27th in rush yards per carry (3.6). Drake himself is putting up 5.5 yards per carry since Jay Ajayi's departure but it's based on wildly polarizing numbers -- 9.4 yards per tote on 16 handles in Weeks 9 and 10 and a 1.5 rushing average over 16 carries in Weeks 11 and 12. Not helping the cause is a Broncos run defense giving up 3.3 yards per rush to running backs. Most ball carriers get a lot of work against Denver, but that's been a by-product of playing with a lead, something the Dolphins just aren't used to doing. Only two running backs have totaled over 100 yards on Denver all season. We're at a point in the season where guys with 15-plus touches are Fantasy must-starts, but in this case it doesn't guarantee a good result.

Colts at Jaguars

Colts

Jaguars

Jacoby Brissett (2.9) Blake Bortles (3.9) Frank Gore (5.1) Leonard Fournette (7.6) T.Y. Hilton (5.1) T.J. Yeldon (3.6) Jack Doyle (6.0) Marqise Lee (7.1) Colts (3.2) Keelan Cole (3.8)



Dede Westbrook (3.0)



Jaguars (9.3)

Sit Him

T.Y. Hilton WR / Colts (2017 stats) TAR: 74 REC: 38 YDS: 740 TD: 3

Hilton already has a knack for not putting up big numbers on natural grass, but this week he'll play on the real stuff against the league's top pass defense with an inconsistent quarterback. Jacksonville has allowed two touchdowns and one 100-yard game to receivers all season, including a total shut-down of Hilton back in Week 7 (27 yards on eight targets!). There's just not a lot of hope for even a decent game here.

Start Him

Marqise Lee WR / Jaguars (2017 stats) TAR: 80 REC: 44 YDS: 551 TD: 2

Lee averaged 10.7 targets in the three games prior to last week's showdown at Arizona, where shut-down cornerback Patrick Peterson erased him from the Jaguars offense. It can be safely said that the Colts don't have anyone close to that kind of talent on defense. Better yet, their best cornerback, Rashaan Melvin, won't play due to a hand injury. Rookie Quincy Wilson, who has already been benched once this season, might line up across from Lee quite a bit. It's a beautiful spot for a receiver with high-reception potential.

Buccaneers at Packers

Buccaneers

Packers

Jameis Winston (4.7) Brett Hundley (6.3) Jacquizz Rodgers (4.8) Jamaal Williams (8.1) Charles Sims (3.4) Davante Adams (8.4) Mike Evans (8.1) Jordy Nelson (6.0) DeSean Jackson (6.5) Randall Cobb (5.0) O.J. Howard (4.0) Packers (5.6) Buccaneers (2.0)





Sneaky Sleeper

Brett Hundley QB / Packers (2017 stats) CMP%: 61.4 YDS: 1,185 TD: 5 INT: 7 ATT: 14 RUSH YDS: 110 RUSH TD: 2

Last week was a marked improvement from Hundley. Getting good pass protection, he was on the money with deep passes to Randall Cobb and Davante Adams for touchdowns. He was mobile, kept his eyes downfield and would have had even more yards if not for a couple of drops and a couple of slightly late passes. He'll have time to throw against a listless Tampa Bay pass rush this week and should be in line for another two-score game. If you're streaming quarterbacks you could add Hundley and Aaron Rodgers, trust in Hundley this week and next (versus Cleveland) and then go with Rodgers assuming he returns from IR in Week 15. As for the here and now, Hundley qualifies as a very appealing streaming choice.

Sit Him

DeSean Jackson WR / Buccaneers (2017 stats) TAR: 79 REC: 43 YDS: 592 TD: 3

Sure, the matchup seems great but there are some significant concerns about how well his quarterback will play. Jameis Winston is coming back from a shoulder injury just in time to play behind an offensive line missing its best two starters. It's also worth noting that Winston was below a 60 percent completion rate in five of the six games before missing time. Jackson had only two games with 10-plus Fantasy points with Winston anyway. Now they'll try to connect while probably chasing points and playing behind a bad O-line. It doesn't help that the Bucs are on the road for the third week in a row. Jackson has minimal upside.

Lions at Ravens

Lions

Ravens

Matthew Stafford (6.1) Joe Flacco (2.7) Ameer Abdullah (4.9) Alex Collins (7.9) Marvin Jones (8.3) Danny Woodhead (3.8) Golden Tate (6.6) Jeremy Maclin (4.1) Kenny Golladay (3.3) Mike Wallace (4.0) Lions (3.8) Benjamin Watson (3.8)



Ravens (6.6)

Start Him

Alex Collins RB / Ravens (2017 stats) ATT: 129 YDS: 630 TD: 2 TAR: 14 REC: 9 REC YDS: 52 REC TD: 0

You need more convincing? Who are you, John Harbaugh?! Since the Ravens' Week 10 bye, Collins has logged the most snaps, touches, yards and touchdowns among running backs -- and it's not even close. His rushing average has sunk over his last three total but he's been unearthed as one of the league's 15-plus carry rushers, and that alone should make him great. His matchup at home against the Lions only increases expectations.

Patriots at Bills

Patriots

Bills

Tom Brady (9.5) Tyrod Taylor (5.9) Dion Lewis (7.3) LeSean McCoy (7.5) Rex Burkhead (6.3) Travaris Cadet (3.5) Brandin Cooks (8.7) Zay Jones (5.3) Danny Amendola (3.9) Deonte Thompson (3.5) Rob Gronkowski (9.2) Jordan Matthews (3.1) Patriots (7.6) Charles Clay (5.4)



Bills (2.2)

Sit Him

While it's completely believable that the Bills will play from behind against the Patriots, it's also believable that New England's defense has rounded into form over the last month. Six of the last seven quarterbacks the Patriots have faced have thrown one score and only two have had 20-plus Fantasy points (none in the last five weeks). New England has specifically improved at covering tight ends, which would theoretically take away Charles Clay from Taylor's arsenal. But the icing on the cake is a personal three-game skid Taylor is on against New England, failing to amass multiple touchdowns, 250 passing yards or 50 rush yards in any of the contests despite 36-plus pass attempts in each.

49ers at Bears

49ers

Bears

Jimmy Garoppolo (4.5) Mitchell Trubisky (3.1) Carlos Hyde (7.7) Jordan Howard (9.0) Marquise Goodwin (5.8) Tarik Cohen (5.2) 49ers (3.4) Dontrelle Inman (4.6)



Bears (3.6)

Sneaky Sleeper

Marquise Goodwin WR / 49ers TAR: 62 REC: 27 YDS: 578 TD: 1

Just doing some dot-connecting will help you out here. The 49ers figure to get an upgrade at quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo under center. They'll take on a Bears pass defense that has allowed four scores, 13.8 yards per catch and five deep-ball receptions to receivers in its last three games. Goodwin plays more than any other receiver for San Francisco. No better than a boom-or-bust receiver to start in case your lineup needs a jolt, Goodwin has potential for one or two big plays.

Browns at Chargers

Browns

Chargers

DeShone Kizer (4.1) Philip Rivers (8.5) Isaiah Crowell (6.8) Melvin Gordon (8.6) Duke Johnson (5.5) Austin Ekeler (5.0) Josh Gordon (5.7) Keenan Allen (9.2) Corey Coleman (5.5) Tyrell Williams (5.6) Browns (2.6) Travis Benjamin (4.8)



Hunter Henry (6.8)



Chargers (8.3)

Start Him

Hunter Henry TE / Chargers TAR: 44 REC: 31 YDS: 420 TD: 3

A lot of people will rush right back to starting Henry after he resurfaced on our radars last week. But the real reason why we should start Henry is because he's taking on the Browns. Cleveland has afforded a touchdown to a tight end in four straight games and nine on the season. In fact there are only two games this season where the Browns haven't allowed seven or more Fantasy points to a tight end. Henry should remain a red-zone staple for Philip Rivers, not to mention a zone-defense breaker like he was last week.

Risky Starter

Josh Gordon

This isn't the easiest matchup for Gordon to return to -- L.A. has allowed one touchdown to a receiver over its last six games. And you better believe the Chargers will scheme up to limit Gordon's damage knowing his potential. In fact, the Browns would be wise to stick with the run because the Chargers defense figures to play it safe in defending both Gordon and Corey Coleman. The real issue here is whether or not DeShone Kizer can consistently get Gordon involved. Kizer has a woeful completion percentage (53.0) and passing average (5.82 yards per attempt). A lack of good receivers have contributed to those totals but ultimately it's on the quarterback to make his pass-catchers thrive. Gordon's worth starting if you have little to no confidence in your other starting choices ... and unfortunately, there are a lot of those kinds of receivers.

Giants at Raiders

Giants

Raiders

Geno Smith (3.3) Derek Carr (6.5) Orleans Darkwa (4.6) Marshawn Lynch (7.1) Sterling Shepard (6.8) Jalen Richard (3.3) Evan Engram (5.8) Cordarrelle Patterson (4.7) Giants (2.4) Seth Roberts (4.5)



Johnny Holton (4.3)



Jared Cook (7.0)



Raiders (6.0)

Start Him

Marshawn Lynch RB / Raiders ATT: 123 YDS: 457 TD: 5

This game has turned into a mess with several key players missing -- the most reliable one might be the oldest one. Lynch assumed a much larger role last week with the Raiders offense depleted, totaling 29 touches for 111 total yards and a touchdown. Oakland has to be fixated on doing whatever they can to make the playoffs, so riding Lynch makes a ton of sense. The Giants have allowed a running back to accumulate 11-plus Fantasy points in three of their last four and might not put up much of a fight given their current circumstances.

Sit Him

Orleans Darkwa RB / Giants ATT: 112 YDS: 519 TD: 2

The Giants offense figures to be a mess without Eli Manning, without solid receiving threats and without a stable offensive line. Darkwa's best games have come in competitive matchups where the G-Men can stick with the run. That's not quite expected to be the case here, even if Oakland is missing two starting receivers. Would you believe the Raiders haven't allowed a rusher to run for a score in three straight games?

Risky Starter

Engram has a delicious matchup at Oakland but his recent struggles combined with the Giants quarterback change and offense in general suggest some troubles ahead. Even with Eli Manning under center and Sterling Shepard not on the field, Washington really only double-team Engram in obvious situations (in the red zone and obvious passing situations late in the game). That means Engram simply struggled on his own in a scenario in which you'd otherwise believe he'd thrive. It's tough to believe his 52 percent catch rate will improve much with Geno Smith under center. Since that's the case, Engram feels like a touchdown-or-bust tight end.

Panthers at Saints

Panthers

Saints

Cam Newton (7.5) Drew Brees (7.4) Christian McCaffrey (7.2) Alvin Kamara (8.4) Jonathan Stewart (4.3) Mark Ingram (7.8) Devin Funchess (8.0) Michael Thomas (8.8) Panthers (5.8) Ted Ginn (7.0)



Saints (4.6)

Sneaky Sleeper

Ginn's numbers haven't been great lately, but he has been involved, catching 13 of 17 passes sent his way from Drew Brees for 158 yards. Lucky for him, the matchup versus his old squad promises to be more favorable for him than for his rushing teammates given the Panthers' prowess in run defense. He took his old mates for 44 yards and a touchdown back in Week 3, but that was just on three targets. He's had four or more in six of eight games since including the aforementioned 17 in the past couple of weeks.

Rams at Cardinals

Rams

Cardinals

Jared Goff (7.2) Blaine Gabbert (5.7) Todd Gurley (9.2) Adrian Peterson (6.5) Cooper Kupp (7.7) Larry Fitzgerald (6.1) Sammy Watkins (5.4) Ricky Seals-Jones (5.6) Josh Reynolds (3.6) Cardinals (4.8) Rams (6.4)





Start Him

Adrian Peterson RB / Cardinals ATT: 129 YDS: 448 TD: 2

Peterson does well in favorable matchups, and this one qualifies. As good as the Rams have been, they've still given up 4.7 yards per carry to running backs this season with 10 rushing scores including three in the past two weeks. They did a nice job against Mark Ingram in Week 12 but had some troubles with Latavius Murray, Lamar Miller and the Giants running backs in their previous outings. The Cardinals are committed to giving Peterson the ball (21.5 carries per game) and last week Blaine Gabbert started throwing to him (four catches on five targets). He should be fine as a No. 2 option.

Sneaky Sleeper

Ricky Seals-Jones TE / Cardinals (Last 2 games) TAR: 11 REC: 7 YDS: 126 TD: 3

The exciting rookie tight end has played like a stud the past two weeks. Over 26 snaps he's run 18 routes, was targeted on 11 of them, averaged 18.0 yards per grab and scored thrice. Problem is, the secret's out and the Rams figure to be aware of his ability. Moreover, only three tight ends all season have posted seven-plus Fantasy points on Los Angeles, making it a tough matchup. Seals-Jones has an edge in terms of chemistry with his quarterback and the likelihood of playing more snaps. There's still a lot of risk in starting him in Fantasy but his upside gives him more appeal than a lot of other guys at tight end.

Eagles at Seahawks

Eagles

Seahawks

Carson Wentz (8.9) Russell Wilson (7.9) LeGarrette Blount (4.2) Mike Davis (4.1) Jay Ajayi (4.0) J.D. McKissic (3.7) Alshon Jeffery (8.2) Doug Baldwin (7.8) Nelson Agholor (4.9) Paul Richardson (4.2) Zach Ertz (8.1) Tyler Lockett (3.4) Eagles (7.2) Jimmy Graham (6.9)



Seahawks (5.0)

Sit Him

Jay Ajayi RB / Eagles (With Eagles) ATT: 20 YDS: 194 TD: 1

Ajayi is still started in over 50 percent of CBS Sports leagues. It should be more like zero percent. Stopping the run is the best part of the Seahawks defense and Ajayi still doesn't have a good grip on playing time with the Eagles. He hasn't played more than 25 snaps or handled more than eight touches in a game since his arrival -- LeGarrette Blount has more. We have seen the Seahawks give up some short-yardage touchdowns to running backs lately but Ajayi has ONE snap inside the opponents' five-yard line in three games. Blount's had five such snaps. Keep Ajayi benched.

Steelers at Bengals

Steelers

Bengals

Ben Roethlisberger (7.3) Andy Dalton (4.3) Le'Veon Bell (9.1) Joe Mixon (6.4) Antonio Brown (9.3) A.J. Green (8.5) Martavis Bryant (6.4) Brandon LaFell (3.2) Jesse James (3.0) Tyler Kroft (3.2) Steelers (7.4) Bengals (2.8)

Risky Starter

Was Mixon's big game last week the by-product of the Bengals offensive line getting its act together, or was it because the Browns' tough run defense was missing a key starter? Maybe it can be both, which is why Mixon is no a slam-dunk to burn through the Steelers. It's clear he's earned his coaches' trust with his second-straight game with 20-plus carries, but game script played a big role in his success It's hard to imagine Cincinnati staying close all game long with the Steelers, even if they are playing at home. If that's the case then Mixon won't see 20 carries. Given the matchup, he's also unlikely to average a lot more than, say, 3.5 yards per carry (which is generous since he's averaged 3.2 yards per run on the year).