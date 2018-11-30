Fantasy Football Week 13: Lineup mailbag features questions about Joe Mixon, A.J. Green and more lineup help

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

This is a key week for Fantasy players. We've been hammering that home all week in our coverage, though you probably don't need us to tell you that either. You are the ones fighting for playoff spots, after all.

Still, we're doing everything we can to make sure you set the right lineups and get the wins you need, which means we're doing a little bit of extra content for you heading into the weekend. I took to twitter Friday afternoon to solicit questions from our @CBSFantasy account, and picked some of the more interesting questions:

Got tough lineup calls for Week 13? We're putting together a mailbag column this afternoon to help you out. Hit us with your questions. — CBS Sports Fantasy (@CBSFantasy) November 30, 2018

As always, if you need advice, hit up @JameyEisenberg, @daverichard, or @heathcummingssr on twitter. They may just find the time to help you out.

How can I convince my commissioner to move Brees and Thomas to my bench?@AdamAizer — Michael McDade (@mikem5490) November 30, 2018

Before we get to Week 13, this reminds me of a proposal I've made for one of the leagues I've commissioned: The Mulligan. One time every year, every player in the league gets one mulligan. You can use it any time you want — in Week 3 when you accidentally started someone who was a late scratch; in Week 8 when you didn't wake up early enough for a London game; or in the championship game, to secure that final victory.

I've never gotten much traction with this proposal with my league mates, but I'm always open to anything that injects a little more chaos (read: fun) into this game.

Week 13 means nothing to me. Made the playoffs, but no shot at the Division. Who are some low % owned free agents that you would recommend to scoop NOW, before the FAAB run next Tuesday — Brian Stines (@Miltie82) November 30, 2018

I'm generally opposed to adding and holding handcuff running backs, especially in the draft, because you should be trying to maximize the value of each spot on your roster, but I'm more open to it as the season goes on. Your lineup should be pretty much set by the time the playoffs start, and you're probably less interested in playing matchups at this point. It might be nice to have someone like Peyton Barber or Allen Robinson around in the regular season in case they pop, but are you really going to want to start those kind of fringe-y guys with a championship at stake?

With that in mind, I'd be looking to add some of the potential high-impact backups from around the league. It doesn't matter if it's your backup or not. Target players who would step into a high-volume role in a good offense — like Austin Ekeler this week. Some options? Malcolm Brown, Jaylen Samuel, Rashaad Penny, or Spencer Ware.

I'll also throw John Brown out there. He's disappeared under Lamar Jackson, with two targets in as many games, but was averaging 7.4 targets per game with Joe Flacco. Flacco may end up starting in Week 13 at Atlanta (Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, available on fuboTV), and it wouldn't surprise me to see him finish the season strong if Flacco returns to the Ravens' starting lineup. I could see a similar outcome for Kenny Stills, who has some squeaky-wheel potential after making comments about his lack of targets.

With 2nd String QB in for Cincy. Should Joe Mixon be played with lowered expectations? So low that you would consider starting Shady McCoy against a bad MIA run defense?

Other Rbs starting are Conner, Lyndsay, Carson.

Thanks GUYS!!!! — Gabriel Miramontes (@GabrielMiramon4) November 30, 2018

Expectations should be lowered for Mixon, sure, but I'm not sure how much. Are his chances of scoring lower with Jeff Driskel at QB as opposed to Andy Dalton? Certainly. But he got seven carries in basically two series with Driskel before the Bengals abandoned the run, and was targeted on four of Driskel's 29 pass attempts. The work should be there, and I'm not sure I'd expect this Bengals' offense to be much worse than the Bills'.

Full disclosure: I am sitting Mixon in one league, but it's one where I have Phillip Lindsay, Aaron Jones, and Matt Breida. McCoy isn't in that league this season.

AJ Green or Anthony Miller? Miller will probably only get me a few points, but Green could get me 0. — charles aquilina (@charlie092474) November 30, 2018

A.J. Green has two things working against him, obviously: Driskel as his quarterback and the toe injury that cost him the last two games. The good news? He was removed from the injury report entirely Friday, and should play his usual role in Week 13 against the Broncos. Is his floor a little lower with Driskel than it would be with Dalton? Sure; in four games without Dalton in 2015, Green failed to top 60 yards in three. On the other hand, he still scored three touchdowns in that span and averaged 15.0 PPR points per game. You're not sitting him for Miller, or anyone like him. Green is still a top-20 WR this week.

Standard leagues, all flex position,

- DJ Moore or Golladay

- JuJu, Golladay, or Lockett

-J. Adams, G Edwards, or M — SteelerFanatic17 (@JosephB44794124) November 30, 2018

(SteelerFanatic17 wrote in after to say that last player is supposed to be Marlon Mack. Just FYI.)

Golladay vs. Moore is an interesting one, but I think I'll go with Golladay. He's his team's undisputed No. 1 receiver, with 36 targets over his last three games, to 22 for Moore. I like Moore plenty, don't get me wrong, he's just unlikely to have that 15-target upside Golladay has. I'm starting Golladay over Lockett in the second question, and I would consider him over Smith-Schuster, too. Smith-Schuster has the huge volume potential and the big-play ability to be the overall WR1 in any given week, but I also think he might have a lower floor than Golladay in their respective roles. I could see a four-target game from Smith-Schuster; I'm not sure that can happen with Golladay, unless the Lions only throw it 15 times or something.

And I'll go Edwards among the backs, with one caveat: If Joe Flacco starts, I'm pivoting to Adams. I don't want to say Edwards is a product of Lamar Jackson, but I think he certainly benefits from the attention the threat of Jackson keeping it on the option. Their respective rises is not a coincidence.

Should I drop wentz for Winston for the rest of season ? 4 points for TD and I have Watson. — Joey Del Genio (@joey_dg2360) November 30, 2018

Thursday, I wrote a playoff preview column, focusing on the schedule and matchups for every team in the NFL from Weeks 14-16, and that will be a good resource for this question. More often than not, you're going to be starting Watson, but if you're looking for a backup option for the playoffs, Wentz has the better matchups. Winston opens in Week 14 with a solid one against the Saints, but then has to face the Ravens and Cowboys in Weeks 15 and 16, and I wouldn't be comfortable relying on him in either — especially with the ever-present threat of a benching.

Ppr. Chubb or Lindsay — Bodhi Swayze (@BodhiSwayze3) November 30, 2018

I love Lindsay — like I said earlier, I'm starting him over Mixon this week! — but I think we're downplaying the risk with him somewhat. His efficiency has made it a moot point, but he had just 14 touches last week and 15 the week before, while playing just 36 snaps in Week 14. That was a decent 63 percent of the team's total, but we've seen the Broncos go with a three-headed backfield at times, and if Lindsay isn't running hot, there's always the potential of a diminished role. His margin for error is slimmer than you think.

Chubb, on the other hand, is basically a workhorse at this point. Chubb has played at least 70 percent of the Browns' snaps in each of the last two games, and has 20 touches in four straight. I can't conceive of a realistic situation in which I would bench Chubb at this point, even in what could be a tough matchup against Houston.

@CBSSports @CBSFantasy #FFT If Ramsey is out, how much would TY Hilton move up in your rankings? Sony Michel or TY Hilton in Flex spot 1pt. PPR? — Tough Love (@ToughNoogie) November 30, 2018

I'll start with this: I think you're starting Hilton no matter what in this spot. Michel loses appeal in PPR formats, and Hilton's upside is just too great to consider sitting. Yes, Jalen Ramsey is a great cover corner, but Hilton has averaged 14.0 PPR points per game in three matchups with the Jaguars since Ramsey was drafted when Andrew Luck has been healthy. Even without Luck last season, he still managed to find the end zone in one game against the Jaguars.

Gus Edwards or James Conner? — Derek Ring (@DerekRing29) November 30, 2018

It's been a tough couple of weeks for James Conner, and it has coincided with Edwards' breakout, so I get where you're coming from. But this feels like overthinking it. In a non-PPR format it's a bit closer, but even in the worst two weeks of Conner's season, he has 23 Fantasy points over the last two weeks; Edwards has only 28. Conner's usage is game-script independent, and he plays in the better offense. If Flacco starts for the Ravens, it's a no-brainer in Conner's favor, but even if the Ravens continue to build their offense around Jackson and Edwards pounding the ball, I'm sticking with the proven elite talent.