For most, it's make-or-break time in Fantasy football. If you're riding high 8-4 or better, you've likely clinched a playoff spot or a first-round bye. If you're 4-8 or worse, well, we've got great Fantasy baseball content. If you're one of middling teams fighting for a playoff spot, you probably have a lineup question or two. I'm here to tell you why the Patriots running backs can help with that in Week 13.

We know that, historically, when Bill Belichick and the Patriots have three usable running backs at their disposal they will use all three. More often than not, those situations are headaches. With Rex Burkhead going down a few weeks ago, however, things seem simpler with just Damien Harris and James White. In Week 12, we saw Harris handle a season-high 64% of the snaps with 14 touches. White would handle the rest of the snaps, converting two red-zone opportunities into touchdowns. I believe both can be Fantasy relevant against the Chargers who are allowing 5.0 YPC and 6.1 receptions per game to running backs. On top of that, they have allowed 100 total yards or a touchdown to a running back in nine straight games. I'd expect close to another 60-40 split with Harris the better option of the two. Pencil Harris in as a low-end RB2 this week and White as a high-end flex.

Here are my matchup notes for rest of the games in Week 13:

All lines from William Hill Sportsbook.

9-2 SU 4-7 6-5 ATS 5-6 7-4 Over-Under 5-6 5.61, 16th OFF YPP 5.41, 20th 4.81, 2nd DEF YPP 6.23, 31st 164, 4th QB Pressures 148, 11th 109, 6th Pressures Allowed 158, 21st DOME Weather DOME WR Michael Thomas, RB Alvin. Kamara, G Andrus Peat, WR Deonte Harris, WR Marquez Callaway, CB Janoris Jenkins QUES Injuries WRs Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, RB Todd Gurley, TE Hayden Hurst, DE Dante Fowler, G James Carpenter QUES Taysom Hill finished as the QB12 back in Week 11 against the Falcons... Over his past two games, Hill has completed 69% of his passes at 8.0 yards per attempt (just 39 pass attempts)... Hill is also averaging 46.5 rushing yards per game during that span with four rushing TDs... ATL is allowing the most Fantasy points to QBs (102.8 passer rating), has given up just one touchdown pass or less in four of its past five games QB It's been an inconsistent season for Matt Ryan as he's currently QB18 in FPPG... On the season he has 18 total TDs (one rushing) wih eight INTs, completing 64.9% of his passes at 7.4 yards per attempt... NO is allowing the seventh fewest Fantasy points to QBs (90.2 passer rating), has allowed just one passing touchdown with nine INTs over its past four games Snaps this season: Alvin Kamara 65%, Latavius Murray 36%... Kamara has been held below 50% snaps in each of the past two games but both were blowouts... Week 12 usage: Murray 20 touches, 19-124-2 rushing with one target, Kamara 12 touches, 11-54-0 rushing with just two targets (has just three targets with Hill at quarterback)... Kamara leads NO with 42 RZ opportunities, Murray has 25... ATL is allowing just 3.6 YPC and 5.4 receptions per game to RBs, has allowed just one running back over 50 rushing yards over past six games (Mike Davis) RB Snaps without Todd Gurley in Week 12: Brian Hill 50%, Ito Smith 36%, Tony Brooks-James 8%... Snaps with Gurley Weeks 1-11: Gurley 55%, Hill 28%, Smith 14%... Week 12 usage: Smith 16 touches, 12-65-1 rushing, 4-10-0 receiving on five targets, Hill 13-55-0 rushing with one target... Most of Smith's work can late in the third quarter and beyond with the game out of reach... On the season, Gurley leads ATL with 43 RZ opportunities... NO is allowing just 3.5 YPC and 4.5 receptions per game to RBs, has not given up a touchdown to running back since Week 4 Over the past two games with Hill at quarterback, Michael Thomas leads the team with a 49% target share, Emanuel Sanders 16%... Week 12 usage: Thomas led the team with 4-50-0 receiving on six targets, Tre'Quan Smith 1-16-0 on one target... Thomas leads the team with five RZ targets over the past two games, no other Saints player has more than one... ATL is allowing the fourth most Fantasy points to WRs but has not allowed a wide receiver to score over past two games, Thomas went for 9-104-0 back in Week 11 WR In games they've played this season, Calvin Ridley leads ATL with a 23% target share, Julio Jones 19%, Russell Gage 17%... Week 12 usage without Jones: Ridley led the team with 6-50-1 receiving on nine targets, Gage 3-34-0 on five targets... In the three games Calvin Ridley has played without Julio Jones this season, he's averaging 6.3 receptions, 98.7 yards, and 0.3 TDs on 10.7 targets per game... Ridley leads ATL with 17 RZ targets... NO is allowing 12th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has given up just one touchdown to the position over past four games Week 12 usage: Jared Cook zero receptions on two targets, Adam Trautman 1-8-0 on one target... Cook ran eight routes, Trautman ran seven on 23 dropbacks... ATL is allowing the fourth most Fantasy points to TEs but has not allowed a touchdown to the position since Week 7 TE Week 12 usage: Hayden Hurst 4-48-0 receiving on eight targets... Ran 30 routes on 45 dropbacks... NO is allowing the 16th most Fantasy points to TEs but shut out Hurst back in Week 11

4-7 SU 5-6 4-7 ATS 5-6 7-4 Over-Under 4-7 5.48, 19th OFF YPP 4.74, 31st 5.99, 28th DEF YPP 5.23, 11th 120, 24th QB Pressures 134, 19th 122, 11th Pressures Allowed 158, 21st 34, cloudy Weather 34, cloudy CB Desmond Trufant placed on IR... RB D'Andre Swift, QB Matthew Stafford, WR Kenny Golladay, OLB Christian Jones, CB Mike Ford, CB Jeff Okudah, WR Danny Amendola QUES Injuries QB Nick Foles, DE Akiem Hicks, G Germain Ifedi, T Charles Leno Jr., OLB Khalil Mack QUES Matthew Stafford has been rather pedestrian this season but has been without his top target... On the season Stafford has 18 TDs with eight INTs, completing 63.2% of his passes at 7.5 yards per attempt... CHI is allowing the fifth fewest Fantasy points to QBs (89.8 passer rating) but has given up multiple touchdown passes in five straight games QB Mitchell Trubisky was quite bad in Week 12 but did manage to put up 242 passing yards, three TDs and two INTs in garbage time... If Nick Foles can miraculously return, he has 11 total TDs on the season with eight INTs, completing 65% of his passes at 6.0 yards per attempt... DET is allowing the sixth most Fantasy points to QBs (102.2 passer rating), has allowed big games to Watson, Cousins, Rivers recently Snaps in Weeks 1-10 with D'Andre Swift healthy: Swift 42%, Adrian Peterson 32%, Kerryon Johnson 24%... Snaps in Weeks 11-12 without Swift: Johnson 57%, Peterson 28%... Week 12 usage: Peterson 15-55-2 rushing with zero targets, Johnson 15 touches, 11-46-0 rushing, 4-52-0 receiving on four targets... The last time we saw Swift was back in Week 10 with 21 touches, looked like he was taking over... CHI is allowing 4.1 YPC and 4.3 receptions per game to RBs, did just give up 163 rushing yards to GB RBs but have allowed just one touchdown to the position over their last four games RB Snaps in Week 12 with David Montgomery back: Montgomery 85%, Cordarrelle Patterson 13%... Week 12 usage: Montgomery 16 touches, 11-103-0 rushing, 5-40-1 receiving on six targets (first 100-yard rushing game of the season)... Montgomery leads CHI with 30 RZ opportunities... DET is allowing 4.6 YPC and 5.0 receptions per game to RBs, has done better at limiting YPC over past three games but has allowed 21 total TDs to the position this season, by far the most in the NFL In Weeks 3-7 with Kenny Golladay healthy, Golladay led the team with a 23% target share, T.J. Hockenson 18%, Marvin Jones 13%... In Weeks 8-12, Jones leads the team with a 21% target share, Hockenson 20%... Week 12 usage: Jones 6-48-0 receiving on 12 targets, Mohamed Sanu 4-32-1 on four targets... Jones is tied for the team lead with 11 RZ targets... CHI is allowing the third fewest Fantasy points to WRs and has done a good job limiting yards but has given up five TDs to the position over past three games WR Week 12 target share with Trubisky: Allen Robinson 30%, Darnell Mooney 20%, Montgomery 14%, Anthony Miller 14%... Week 12 usage: Robinson led the team with 8-74-2 receiving on 13 targets, Mooney 3-34-0 on nine targets, Miller 3-28-0 on six targets... Robinson is second on the team with 12 RZ. targets (five of those came in Week 12 with Trubisky)... DET is allowing the 10th most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up at least 243 yards to WRs in each of the past three games T.J. Hockenson is currently the TE5 in FPPG... Week 12 usage: Hockenson led the team with 5-89-0 on eight targets... Ran 39 routes on 53 dropbacks... CHI is allowing the sixth most Fantasy points to TEs, have given up five TDs to the position over their last five games TE Week 12 usage: Jimmy Graham 3-32-0 on four targets, Cole Kmet 1-8-0 on three targets... Kmet ran 36 routes, Graham ran just 18 on 53 dropbacks (first time Kmet has run more routes this season)... DET is allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has not allowed a reception to a TE over past. two games

8-3 SU 8-3 4-7 ATS 5-6 6-5 Over-Under 8-2-1 5.79, 9th OFF YPP 5.98, 6th 5.39, 13th DEF YPP 5.65, 16th 130, 21st QB Pressures 137, 17th 90, 2nd Pressures Allowed 112, 7th 37, cloudy Weather 37, cloudy RB Kareem Hunt, WR KhaDarel Hodge, C JC Tretter, DT Vincent Taylor, T Jack Conklin, G Wyatt Teller, CB Denzel Ward QUES Injuries WR A.J. Brown, T Isaiah Wilson, OLB Harold Landry, T Dennis Kelly, TE Jonnu Smith, G Rodger Saffold, DT Jeffery Simmons, WR Adam Humphries, CB Adoree' Jackson QUES Baker Mayfield has mostly been a game manager on a team with the highest rush percentage in the NFL (52.1%)... On the season Mayfield has 17 TDs and seven INTs, completing 61.2% of his passes at 7.2 yards per attempt... TEN is allowing the fourth most Fantasy points to QBs (93.3 passer rating), has given up 300 passing yards OR multiple touchdown passes in nine of 11 games QB Ryan Tannehill is currently the QB9 in FPPG... On the season he has 25 total TDs (two rushing) with just four INTs, completing 65% of his passes at 7.8 yards per attempt... Like the Browns, the Titans have the fourth highest rush percentage in the NFL (50.4%)... CLE is allowing the 12th most Fantasy points to QBs (94.7 passer rating), just gave up 235 yards and two TDs to Mike Glennon Snaps since Nick Chubb returned in Week 10: Kareem Hunt 51%, Chubb 50% (up to 61% in Week 12)... Week 12 usage: Chubb 22 touches, 19-144-1 rushing, 3-32-0 receiving on three targets, Hunt 10-62-0 rushing with two targets... Chubb has at least 114 rushing yards in three straight... Since Week 10, Hunt still leads CLE with 11 RZ opportunities, Chubb has six... TEN is allowing 4.3 YPC and 4.9 receptions per game to RBs, has given up five receiving TDs to RBs, which is tied for second most in the NFL RB Derrick Henry is currently the RB4 in FPPG... Snaps this season: Henry 65%, Jeremy McNichols 25%, D'Onta Foreman 9%... Week 12 usage: Henry 29 touches, 27-178-3 rushing with four targets... Henry leads the NFL with 56 RZ opportunities, Gurley and Jacobs are next closest with 43 each... CLE allowing 4.1 YPC and 4.7 catches per game to RBs, just got gave up 159 total yards and TD to James Robinson Target share since Week 8 without Odell Beckham: Jarvis Landry 33%, Rashard Higgins 15%, Kareem Hunt 11%, KhaDarel Hodge 10%... Week 12 usage: Landry led the team with 8-143-1 receiving on 11 targets, Hodge 3-31-0 on three targets... Landry leads the team with six RZ targets since Week 8 (three in Week 12 alone)... No CLE wide receiver has played more than 72% of the snaps in each of the past three games... TEN is allowing the 14th most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up 80 yards or a touchdown to a wide receiver in nine of 11 games WR A.J. Brown is currently the WR11 in FPPG... On the season, Brown leads TEN with a 24% target share, Corey Davis 23%, Adam Humphries 16%, Jonnu Smith 15%... Week 12 usage: Brown led the team with 4-98-1 receiving on six targets, Davis 3-70-0 on three targets (Davis has 67 yards or a touchdown in eight of nine games)... Brown second on team with nine RZ targets... CLE is allowing the seventh most Fantasy points to WRs, just gave up 4-96-1 to Collin Johnson, has been ripped by the position in non-weather games Week 12 usage: Austin Hooper 2-13-1 receiving on two targets... Hooper ran 18 routes, Harrison Bryant ran 17 routes on 33 dropbacks... TEN allowing the ninth most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up a touchdown in three of the past four games TE Week 12 usage: Geoff Swaim 3-30-0 receiving on three targets, Jonnu Smith and Anthony Firkser combined for zero receptions... Smith ran 16 routes, Firkser ran 11, Swaim ran 10 on 27 dropbacks... CLE is allowing the fifth most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up four TDs over their past three games

2-8-1 SU 7-4 7-4 ATS 8-3 6-5 Over-Under 4-7 4.84, 30th OFF YPP 5.17, 25th 5.98, 27th DEF YPP 5.73, 20th 103, 32nd QB Pressures 156, 8th 172, 29th Pressures Allowed 132, 15th 78, overcast Weather 78, overcast DT Christian Covington, S Brandon Wilson, DB Tony Brown, WR Mike Thomas, G Alex Redmond QUES Injuries QB Tua Tagovailoa, RB DeAndre Washington, G Solomon Kindley, RB Salvon Ahmed, RB Myles Gaskin QUES Brandon Allen was quite bad in his season debut with the Bengals, completing 17-29 passes for 136 yards (4.7 yards per attempt) with one touchdown and one interception... MIA is allowing the sixth fewest Fantasy points to QBs (84.3 passer rating), has given up zero passing TDs with three INTs over the last two games QB The Dolphins are still deciding who will start quarterback but Ryan Fitzpatrick was solid in Week 12, throwing for 257 yards and two TDs... In eight games this season (seven starts), Fitzpatrick has 14 total TDs (two rushing) with eight INTs, completing 68.5% of his passes at 7.5 yards per attempt... CIN allowing the 10th most Fantasy points to QBs (93.9. passer rating), has given up massive games to Roethlisberger, Mayfield, Rivers Snaps from Week 7 on without Joe Mixon: Giovani Bernard 68%, Samaje Perine 29%... Week 12 usage: Bernard 10 touches, 8-32-0 rushing, 2-17-0 receiving on three targets... Since Week 7, Bernard leads CIN with 15 RZ opportunities, Perin has six... MIA is allowing 4.5 YPC and 4.8 receptions per game to RBs, gave up 166 rushing yards and two TDs to DEN RBs in Week 11, 86 total yards to Frank Gore in Week 12 RB Snaps in Weeks 3-8 with Myles Gaskin as "the guy": Gaskin 71%, Matt Breida 24%... Snaps in Weeks 10-11 with Salvon Ahmed as "the guy": Ahmed 71%, Patrick Laird 22%... If Gaskin and Ahmed are both active, they should split time in Week 13... CIN is allowing 5.1 YPC and 3.6 receptions per game to RBs, have given up 90 total yards AND a touchdown to a running back in three of the past four games Week 12 target share with Allen at quarterback: Tyler Boyd 22%, Tee Higgins 19%, Drew Sample 19%, A.J. Green 11%... Week 12 usage: Higgins led the team with 5-44-1 receiving on five targets, Boyd 3-15-0 on six targets, Green zero receptions on three targets... Higgins and Auden Tate had one RZ target each in Week 12... MIA is allowing the 16th most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up just eight TDs to WRs on the season, tied for fifth fewest WR Week 12 target share with Fitzpatrick back at quarterback: DeVante Parker 36%, Mike Gesicki 13%, DeAndre Washington 13%... Week 12 usage: Parker led the team with 8-119-0 receiving on 14 targets, Grant 2-15-0 on two targets... Parker is tied for second on the team with six RZ targets... CIN is allowing the 14th most Fantasy points to WRs, has been better the past two games against WAS and NYG but struggled against better competition with TEN and PIT in Weeks 8 and 10 Week 12 usage: Drew Sample 4-40-0 receiving on five targets... Ran 26 routes on 37 dropbacks... MIA is allowing the fourth fewest Fantasy points to TEs but has given up 55 yards or a touchdown in three of the past four games TE Week 12 usage: Gesicki 2-35-1 receiving on five targets, Durham Smythe 3-10-0 on three targets, Adam Shaheen 1-7-1 on one target... Gesicki ran 36 routes, Smythe ran 12, Shaheen ran 11 on 46 dropbacks... CIN is allowing the third most Fantasy points to TEs, just gave up 6-129-0 to Evan Engram

1-10 SU 5-6 5-6 ATS 6-5 6-5 Over-Under 8-3 5.33, 23nd OFF YPP 6.43, 2nd 6.35, 32nd DEF YPP 5.73, 20th 104, 30th QB Pressures 118, 26th 160, 23rd Pressures Allowed 134, 16th DOME Weather DOME WRs D.J. Chark and Chris Conley, S Jarrod Wilson, OLB Kamalei Correa, CB Brandon Watson, T Jawaan Taylor, CB Sidney Jones, RB Dare Ogunbowale QUES Injuries RB Dalvin Cook, TE Irv Smith Jr., MLB Eric Hendricks, T Ezra Cleveland QUES Mike Glennon was decent in his season debut in Week 12, completing 20-35 for 235 yards, two TDs and zero interceptions... MIN is allowing the 11th most Fantasy points to QBs (97.8 passer rating), the 23 passing TDs it has allowed are tied for second in the NFL QB Over his past four games, Kirk Cousins is averaging 283.3 passing yards with 2.8 TDs... On the season he has 23 TDs with 11 INTs, completing 68.1% of his passes at 8.7 yards per attempt... JAC is allowing the third most Fantasy points to QBs (106.3 passer rating), has given up multiple touchdown passes in five straight games James Robinson is currently the RB6 in FPPG... Snaps this season: Robinson 70% (played a season-high 97% in Week 12)... Week 12 usage: Robinson 27 touches, 22-128-1 rushing, 5-31-0 receiving on six targets (19+ touches in five straight games)... Robinson leads the team with 32 RZ opportunities... MIN is allowing 4.4 YPC and 5.4 receptions per game to RBs, has given up big games to DAL and DET RBs in two of the last four weeks RB Dalvin Cook is currently the RB2 in FPPG but is now dealing with an ankle injury... Snaps this season: Cook 69%, Alexander Mattison 25%... Week 12 usage: Cook 22 touches, 18-61-0 rushing, 4-21-0 receiving on four targets (22+ touches in five straight games since their bye week)... Cook leads MIN with 41 RZ opportunities... JAC is allowing 4.4 YPC and 6.0 receptions per game to RBs, has been ripped two games in a row by Steelers and Browns RBs D.J. Chark leads JAC with a 21% target share when healthy this season, Keelan Cole 15%, Laviska Shenault 13%, Chris Conley 13%... Week 12 usage: Collin Johnson led the team with 4-96-1 receiving on eight targets, Cole 3-44-0 on six targets, Shenault 3-31-0 on four targets... Chark leads JAC WRs with eight RZ targets... MIN is allowing the third most Fantasy points to WRs mainly due to giving up 18 TDs to the position (second most in the NFL) WR Both Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson are top 15 WRs in FPPG... In Weeks 1-11 with both Thielen and Jefferson active, Thielen leads MIN with a 29% target share, Jefferson 23%... Week 12 usage (with no Thielen): Bisi Johnson led team in receiving with 7-74-0 on seven targets, Jefferson 7-70-2 on 13 targets, Chad Beebe 7-63-1 on seven targets... Thielen leads MIN with 15 RZ targets... JAC is allowing the fifth most Fantasy points to WRs, has allowed a 100-yard wide receiver in seven straight games Week 12 usage: Tyler Eifert 3-16-1 receiving on four targets, James O'Shaughnessy 2-17-0 on four targets... Eifert ran 27 routes, O'Shaughnessy ran 11 on 40 dropbacks... MIN is allowing the 14th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up two TDs in the past four games TE Week 12 usage (without Irv Smith Jr.): Kyle Rudolph 7-68-0 receiving on eight targets... Rudolph ran 38 routes, Tyler Conklin ran 31 routes on 51 dropbacks... JAC is allowing the second most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up a touchdown to Hooper and Ebron in back-to-back weeks

6-5 SU 0-11 7-4 ATS 3-8 8-3 Over-Under 5-6 5.66, 13th OFF YPP 4.60, 32nd 5.78, 23rd DEF YPP 5.84, 25th 129, 22nd QB Pressures 140, 13th 114, 8th Pressures Allowed 169, 27th 39 with 12 MPH winds Weather 39 with 12 MPH winds RB Josh Jacobs, WR Nelson Agholor, CB Damon Arnette, SS Johnathan Abram, T Sam Young, T Denzelle Good, DT Maurice Hurst, DT Maliek Collins, ILB Nick Kwiatkoski QUES Injuries WR Breshad Perriman, C Connor McGovern, G Pat Elflein, T George Fant, G Alex Lewis QUES Derek Carr has really slowed down with zero TDs and four turnovers against the Falcons in Week 12... On the season he has 19 TDs with four INTs, completing 69.3% of his passes at 7.6 yards per attempt... NYJ allowing the fifth most Fantasy points to QBs (104.7 passer rating), have given up five touchdown passes over their last two games QB Sam Darnold was very bad in his return with just 197 yards, zero TDs and two INTs in Week 12... In seven games this season, Darnold has four total TDs (one rushing) with eight INTs, completing 58.7% of his passes at 5.7 yards per attempt... LV is allowing the 13th most Fantasy points to QBs (89.2 passer rating), has given up multiple touchdown passes in six of past eight games Snaps this season: Josh Jacobs 64%, Devontae Booker 20%, Jalen Richard 19%... Week 12 usage: Jacobs 10 touches, 7-27-0 rushing, 3-17-0 receiving on three targets... Jacobs is dealing with ankle injury and if he misses time, I would expect Booker to see 50-60% of the snaps in his absence... Jacobs leads LV with 43 RZ opportunities... NYJ allowing 4.2 YPC and 6.6 receptions per game to RBs, have only allowed one running back over 49 rushing yards since Week 7, have only given up one touchdown to the position during that span RB Week 12 snaps without La'Mical Perine: Frank Gore 58%, Ty Johnson 18%... Week 12 usage: Gore 21 touches, 18-74-0 rushing, 3-12-0 receiving on three targets, Johnson just three touches... Gore leads NYJ with 22 RZ opportunities... LV is allowing 4.6 YPC and 5.7 receptions per game to RBs, has given up four TDs to KC and ATL RBs over past two games Darren Waller leads LV with a 27% target share, Hunter Renfrow 15%, Nelson Agholor 13%, Henry Ruggs 12%... Week 12 usage: Renfrow led the team with 7-73-0 on nine targets, Ruggs 3-56-0 on five targets, Agholor 5-54-0 on six targets... Agholor is second on the team with eight RZ targets... NYJ allowing the seventh most Fantasy points to WRs, has allowed 112 yards or a TD to a wide receiver in eight straight games WR Week 12 target share with everybody healthy and Darnold at quarterback: Breshad Perriman 30%, Denzel Mims 30%, Jamison Crowder 19%... Week 12 usage: Perriman led the team with 4-79-0 receiving on eight targets, Mims 4-67-0 on eight targets, Crowder 3-31-0 on five targets... Mims and Crowder each had one RZ target in Week 12... LV is allowing 13th most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up five TDs to the position over the past four games Waller is currently the TE3 in FPPG... Week 12 usage: Waller 4-23-0 on seven targets... Ran 39 routes on 49 dropbacks... NYJ allowing the most Fantasy points to TEs, have given up four TDs to the position over the last four games TE Jets tight ends did not record a target in Week 12... Herndon ran 14 routes on 34 dropbacks... LV is allowing the 12th fewest Fantasy points to TEs but don't get involved here

7-4 SU 4-7 6-5 ATS 4-7 7-4 Over-Under 6-5 5.64, 14th OFF YPP 6.26, 3rd 5.15, 7th DEF YPP 6.02, 30th 109, 29th QB Pressures 119, 25th 105, 4th Pressures Allowed 149, 19th 52, clear Weather 52, clear DE Denico Autry, DE Kemoko Turay, QB Philip Rivers, T Chaz Green, ILB Bobby Okereke, SS Khari Willis, T Anthony Castonzo QUES Injuries RB C.J. Prosise, CB Lonnie Johnson, DT Ross Blacklock, RB David Johnson QUES All of a sudden Philip Rivers is slinging the ball all over the place, averaging 297 passing yards over his past three games... On the season Rivers has 16 TDs with nine INTs, completing 67.3% of his passes at 7.6 yards per attempt... HOU is allowing the 14th most Fantasy points to QBs (105.7 passer rating) but has given up just three passing TDs with two INTs over past four games QB Deshaun Watson is currently the QB6 in FPPG... Since Week 5 without Bill O'Brien, Watson has at least 280 passing yards and two TDs in six of seven games (weather game in Cleveland)... On the season Watson has 26 total TDs (two rushing) with just five INTs, completing 68.9% of his passes at 8.8 yards per attempt (leads the NFL)... IND is allowing the third fewest Fantasy points to QBs (84.1 passer rating) Snaps in Weeks 2-11 with Jonathan Taylor: Taylor 46%, Nyheim Hines 32%, Jordan Wilkins 22%... Week 12 snaps without Taylor: Hines 65%, Wilkins 35%... Week 12 usage: Hines 18 touches, 10-29-0 rushing, 8-66-0 receiving on 10 targets, Wilkins 6-22-0 rushing, 3-35-0 receiving on four targets... Taylor leads IND with 32 RZ opportunities, Hines has 25, Wilkins has just nine... HOU is allowing 5.3 YPC (most in the NFL) and 4.8 receptions per game to RBs, just gave up 179 total yards and two TDs to Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson RB Snaps with David Johnson healthy in Weeks 1-7: David Johnson 79%, Duke Johnson 30%... Snaps in Weeks 10-12 without him: Duke Johnson 82%, C.J. Prosise 16%... Week 12 usage: Duke Johnson 12 touches, 9-37-0 rushing, 3-43-1 receiving on four targets, C.J. Prosise just six touches... David Johnson led the team with 19 RZ opportunities in Weeks 1-7, Duke had four... IND is allowing just 3.8 YPC and 4.5 receptions per game to RBs, has been mostly strong but just gave up 27-178-3 to Derrick Henry In Weeks 10-12 with everybody healthy, Nyheim Hines and Michael Pittman are tied with an 18% target share each, T.Y. Hilton 14%, Trey Burton 13%... Week 12 usage: Hilton led the team in receiving with 4-81-1 on five targets, Pittman 2-28-0 on nine targets... Since Week 10, Pittman leads all IND WRs in snaps and routes... Also since Week 10, Pittman is tied for the team lead with four RZ targets... HOU is allowing the ninth most Fantasy points to WRs, the 15 TDs it has allowed to the position is third most in the NFL WR AND Will Fuller is suspended six games... On the season Brandin Cooks leads HOU with a 22% target share, Fuller 21%, Randall Cobb 15%... Week 12 usage: Fuller led the team with 6-171-2 receiving on seven targets, Cooks 5-85-0 on five targets, Keke Coutee 2-17-0 on three targets... With Fuller suspended and Cobb on IR, expect Coutee's role to expand... Fuller leads the team with eight RZ targets, Cooks has seven... IND is allowing the sixth fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has struggled with big WRs in its past two games (A.J.Brown and Davante Adams) Week 12 usage: Trey Burton 3-42-1 receiving on six targets, Mo Alie-Cox 2-19-0 on two targets... Alie-Cox ran 26 routes, Burton ran 23, Jack Doyle ran 12 on 53 dropbacks... HOU is allowing the 14th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, just gave up 5-89-0 to Hockenson TE Week 12 usage: Jordan Akins zero receptions on two targets... Akins ran 19 routes, Pharaoh Brown ran 11, Darren Fells ran seven on 35 dropbacks... IND allowing second fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up just one receiving TD to the position all season

7-4 SU 6-5 6-5 ATS 5-6 3-8 Over-Under 3-8 5.74, 11th OFF YPP 5.96, 7th 4.70, 1st DEF YPP 5.34, 12th 157, 7th QB Pressures 139, 14th 115, 9th Pressures Allowed 119, 10th DOME Weather DOME NT Sebastian Joseph-Day, C Brian Allen, LB Terrell Lewis QUES Injuries QB Kyler Murray, DE Zach Allen, S Charles Washigton, LB Tanner Vallejo, TE Dan Arnold, OG Justin Pugh, CB Johnathan Joseph, FS Jalen Thompson QUES Jared Goff has been quite inconsistent from a Fantasy perspective... On the season Goff has 18 total TDs (two rushing) with 10 INTs, completing 67.2% of his passes at 7.5 yards per attempt... ARI is allowing the 15th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (89.1 passer rating), has given up multiple TDs in four of past five games but does force lots of turnovers QB Kyler Murray is currently QB3 in FPPG... On the season Murray has 29 total TDs (10 rushing) with nine INTs, completing 68.2% of his passes at 7.3 yards per attempt... Has averaged just five rushing attempts per game over the last two with this shoulder injury... LAR is allowing the fewest Fantasy points to QBs (78.5 passer rating), Snaps since Week 8 with Cam Akers back: Malcolm Brown 46%, Darrell Henderson 31%, Cam Akers 22%... Week 12 usage: Akers 9-84-1 rushing with zero targets, Henderson 10-19-0 rushing with one target, Brown just five touches... Since Week 8, Akers leads the team with eight RZ opportunities, Henderson has five, Brown has four... ARI is allowing 4.3 YPC and 4.1 receptions per game to RBs, has allowed just one running back over 47 rushing yards since Week 9 RB Snaps since Week 10 with Kenyan Drake back: Drake 52%, Chase Edmonds 49%... Week 12 usage: Drake 25 touches, 22-78-2 rushing, 3-15-0 receiving on four targets, Edmonds 10 touches, 4-14-0 receiving on five targets... Since Week 10, Drake has 17 RZ opportunities, Edmonds has just three... LAR allowing 3.8 YPC and 5.4 receptions per game to RBs, have been very stingy in terms of YPC but have given up a rushing touchdown to a running back in four straight games Cooper Kupp leads LAR with a 25% target share, Robert Woods 22%, Josh Reynolds 15%... Week 12 usage: Woods led the team with 7-80-0 receiving on 12 targets, Kupp 2-41-0 on five targets, Reynolds 5-40-0 on six targets... Kupp leads LAR with. 10 RZ targets, Woods has nine... ARI is allowing the 11th most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up nine TDs to WRs over the past five games WR DeAndre Hopkins leads ARI with a 28% target share, Christian Kirk 17%, Larry Fitzgerald 17%... Week 12 usage: Hopkins led the team with 5-55-0 receiving on seven targets, Andy Isabella 4-33-0 on six targets, Kirk 3-10-0 on six targets... Hopkins leads the team with 10 RZ targets, Kirk has nine... LAR allowing the fewest Fantasy points to WRs, just let Deebo Samuel go off but he's used differently than typical WR1s Week 12 usage: Gerald Everett 2-16-0 receiving on two targets, Tyler Higbee 1-6-0 on two targets... Everett ran 19 routes, Higbee ran 18 on 37 dropbacks... ARI is allowing the seventh fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has not allowed a touchdown since Week 4 TE Week 12 usage: Dan Arnold 1-17-0 receiving on three targets... Arnold ran 23 routes, Maxx Williams ran 16 on 42 dropbacks... LAR allowing the 10th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has not allowed a tight end over 45 yards since Week 6

4-7 SU 8-3 7-4 ATS 6-5 3-7-1 Over-Under 6-5 4.97, 28th OFF YPP 6.11, 5th 5.44, 14th DEF YPP 5.84, 26th 135, 18th QB Pressures 165, 3rd 172, 29th Pressures Allowed 180, 31st 46, mostly cloudy Weather 46, mostly cloudy QB Daniel Jones, WR Sterling Shepard, OLB David Mayo, WR Darius Slayton, LB Cam Brown QUES Injuries RB Chris Carson, CB Tre Flowers, OG Damien Lewis, OG Kyle Fuller, RB Travis Homer, RB Carlos Hyde, OT Brandon Shell, OG Jordan Simmons, DE Carlos Dunlap QUES Daniel Jones is dealing with a hamstring injury and it sounds like Colt McCoy will get the start... McCoy completed 6-10 passes for 31 yards with zero TDs... SEA is allowing the second most Fantasy points to QBs (96.2 passer rating), has given up multiple touchdown passes in six of its past seven games but... it's Colt McCoy QB Russell Wilson is currently the QB2 in FPPG but sure seems like he's done cooking... Wilson is averaging just 29.5 pass attempts per game over their past two... On the season he has 32 total TDs with 10 INTs, completing 70.7% of his passes at 8.2 yards per attempt... NYG allowing the fourth fewest Fantasy points to QBs (92.3 passer rating), have given up just two passing touchdowns with four INTs over their last three games Devonta Freeman is eligible to return this week but Wayne Gallman is running hot... Snaps in Weeks 8-12 without Freeman: Gallman 56%, Dion Lewis 24%, Alfred Morris 20%... Week 12 usage: Gallman 27 touches (career-high), 24-94-1 rushing with five targets... Since Week 8, Gallman leads NYG with 17 RZ opportunities... SEA is allowing just 3.6 YPC and 6.6 receptions per game to RBs, are stingy in terms of yards but have given up eight total TDs to RBs over their past five games RB Week 12 snaps with Chris Carson back: Carlos Hyde 61%, Carson 37%... Week 12 usage: Hyde 17 touches, 15-22-0 rushing, 2-7-0 receiving on three targets, Carson 10 touches, 8-44-1 rushing, 2-18-0 receiving on two targets... Hyde had three RZ opportunities in Week 12, Carson had two... NYG allowing 4.2 YPC and 6.1 receptions per game to RBs, outside of Week 10 against the Eagles, NYG have not allowed a running back over 52 rushing yards since Week 5 Target share in Weeks 10-12 with everybody on the field together: Sterling Shepard 22%, Golden Tate 22%, Evan Engram 18%, Darius Slayton 14%... Week 12 usage: Shepard 7-64-0 on eight targets, Tate 4-36-0 on nine targets, Slayton zero receptions on two targets... Shepard and Slayton are tied for second on the team with six RZ targets... SEA is allowing the most Fantasy points to WRs but has not allowed 100 yards or a touchdown to a wide receiver over its past three games WR Tyler Lockett still leads SEA with a 24% target share, DK Metcalf 24%, David Moore 9%... Week 12 usage: Metcalf led the team with 10-177-0 receiving on 13 targets, Lockett 3-23-0 on four targets, Moore had a receiving touchdown on three targets... Metcalf and Lockett are tied with 11 RZ target this season but Moore also has 10... NYG allowing the 15th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, have not allowed a wide receiver over 50 yards in each of their past two games, have not allowed multiple TDs to WRs in a game since Week 1 Week 12 usage: Evan Engram led the team with 6-129-0 receiving on nine targets... Ran 38 routes on 44 dropbacks... Engram leads NYG with 10 RZ targets... SEA is allowing the 10th most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up five TDs to the position over past five games TE Week 12 usage: Jacob Hollister 2-11-0 receiving on five targets... Hollister ran 23 routes, Will Dissly ran 22 routes on 38 dropbacks... NYG allowing the eighth fewest Fantasy points to TEs, have only allowed two TDs to the position all season

3-7-1 SU 8-3 4-7 ATS 7-4 4-7 Over-Under 7-4 4.89, 29th OFF YPP 6.20, 4th 5.04, 5th DEF YPP 5.73, 21st 163, 5th QB Pressures 104, 30th 181, 32nd Pressures Allowed 94, 3rd 37 overcast with 10 MPH winds Weather 37 overcast with 10 MPH winds CB Darius Slay, TE Zach Ertz, LB T.J. Edwards, DT Fletcher Cox, S Rudy Ford QUES Injuries CB Tramon Williams, CB Kevin King, TE Marcedes Lewis, WR Allen Lazard, CB Josh Jackson, RB Tyler Ervin, FS Darnell Savage, OG Lucas Patrick QUES Carson Wentz's nightmare season continued in Week 12... On the season he has 21 total TDs (five rushing) with a league-leading 15 INTs, completing just 58.1% of his passes at 6.0 yards per attempt... Perhaps the one positive is that he's averaging career-high 23.5 rushing yards per game... GB is allowing the 13th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (98.4 passer rating) but has given up six touchdown passes over their last two games QB Aaron Rodgers is currently the QB4 in FPPG... Rodgers currently leads the NFL with 33 passing TDs, has just four INTs... He's completing 68.5% of his passes at 8.1 yards per attempt... PHI is allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (96.8 passer rating), has allowed one passing touchdown or less in seven of 11 games Week 10-12 snaps with Miles Sanders back: Sanders 64%, Boston Scott 34%... Week 12 usage: Sanders eight touches, 6-15-0 rushing, 2-7-0 receiving on three targets, Scott seven touches, 5-40-0 receiving on six targets... Since Week 10, Sanders leads the team with four RZ opportunities... GB is allowing 4.7 YPC and 6.2 receptions per game to RBs and just made David Montgomery look good with 143 total yards and a touchdown. RB Snaps in Weeks 10-12 with both Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams active: Jones 56%, Williams 48%... Week 12 usage: Jones 18 touches, 17-90-0 rushing with two targets, Williams 17-73-1 rushing with zero targets... Since Week 10 Jones and Williams each have six RZ opportunities... PHI is allowing just 3.4 YPC and 3.7 receptions per game to RBs, has done well limiting yards but has allowed 11 rushing TDs to RBs in 11 games Since Jalen Reagor returned in Week 8, Reagor leads the team with an 18% target share, Dallas Goedert 17%, Travis Fulgham 15%, Greg Ward 13%... Week 12 usage: Fulgham 2-16-0 receiving on four targets, Reagor 3-11-0 on seven targets, Alshon Jeffery 2-15-0 on four targets... Since Week 8, Reagor leads the team with four RZ targets... GB is allowing the 10th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has given up a touchdown to a wide receiver in nine of 11 games WR Davante Adams is currently the WR1 in FPPG... Adams leads the NFL with a 33% target share, Allen Lazard 16% in the games he's played, Marquez Valdes-Scantling 14%... Week 12 usage: Adams 6-61-1 receiving on nine targets, Lazard 4-23-1 on six targets... Adams is also tied for the league lead with 18 RZ targets... PHI is allowing the 14th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, did just get ripped by Metcalf, allowing 10-177-0 in Week 12 Week 12 usage: Dallas Goecert led the team in receiving with 7-75-1 on 10 targets, Richard Rodgers 3-53-1 on six targets... Goedert ran 57 routes, Rodgers ran 19 on 59 dropbacks... GB allowing the ninth fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has allowed just two TDs over past six games TE Week 12 usage: Robert Tonyan led the team in receiving with 5-67-1 on five targets, Marcedes Lewis 2-16-1 on four targets... Tonyan ran 24 routes, Lewis ran seven on 33 dropbacks... PHI is allowing the 13th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has not given up a touchdown since Week 6

5-6 SU 3-8 5-6 ATS 5-6 4-7 Over-Under 7-4 5.52, 17th OFF YPP 5.48, 18th 6.00, 29th DEF YPP 5.60, 15th 112, 28th QB Pressures 154, 9th 106, 5th Pressures Allowed 171, 28th DOME Weather DOME DT Adam Butler, OG Shaq Mason, TE Ryan Izzo, QB Cam Newton, K Nick Folk, S Kyle Dugger QUES Injuries CB Chris Harris, DE Joey Bosa, P Ty Long, OG Trai Turner, RB Kalen Ballage, CB Casey Hayward, MLB Denzel Perryman, OT Bryan Bulaga QUES It's been a weird season for Cam Newton, one that is especially reliant on his rushing... On the season he has 13 total TDs (nine rushing) with nine INTs, completing 66.9% of his passes at 7.5 yards per attempt... On top of that Newton's averaging 38.7 rushing yards per game... LAC allowing the eighth most Fantasy points to QBs (94.8 passer rating) but have held six straight QBs under 250 passing yards QB Justin Herbert is currently the QB5 in FPPG... Herbert is having a ridiculous rookie season with 26 total TDs (three rushing) and just seven INTs, completing 66.9% of his passes at 7.5 yards per attempt... He has 42+ pass attempts in five of his past six games... NE is allowing the seventh fewest Fantasy points to QBs (95.2 passer rating), limited Kyler Murray but allowed multiple TD passes in Weeks 9-11 Week 12 snaps without Rex Burkhead: Damien Harris 64% (season-high), James White 38%... Week 12 usage: Harris 14-47-0 rushing with zero targets, White six touches, 5-18-2 rushing with just one target... Harris had four RZ opportunities, White had two (both went from TDs)... LAC allowing 5.0 YPC and 6.1 receptions per game to RBs, has allowed 100 total yards or a touchdown to a running back in nine straight games RB Week 12 snaps with Austin Ekeler back: Ekeler 72%, Joshua Kelley 23%... Week 12 usage: Ekeler 25 touches (career-high), 14-44-0 rushing, 11-85-0 receiving on 16 targets, Kelley 7-35-1 rushing... Ekeler had five RZ opportunities in Week 12 alone... NE is allowing 4.4 YPC and 4.5 receptions per game to RBs, just gave up 93 total yards and two TDs to Drake and a combined seven receptions to ARI RBs Target share since Week 10 when N'Keal Harry returned: Jakobi Meyers 22%, Damiere Byrd 19%, James White 17%, Harry 15%... Week 12 usage: Meyers led the team in receiving with 5-52-0 on six targets, Byrd 3-33-0 on seven targets... Meyers leads the team with two RZ targets since Week 10... LAC allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, don't give up many yards but have allowed a wide receiver to score in six straight games WR Keenan Allen is currently the WR4 in FPPG... Week 12 target share with Ekeler back: Ekeler 31%, Hunter Henry 20%, Allen 20%, Mike Williams 10%... Week 12 usage: Allen 4-40-1 receiving on 10 targets, Williams 3-26-0 on five targets... Allen leads LAC with 12 RZ targets, Williams has seven... NE is allowing the 16th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, limited Hopkins in Week 12 but allowed seven TDs in the three games prior No Patriots tight end was targeted in Week 12... Ryan Izzo ran 16 routes on 23 dropbacks... LAC allowing the seventh most Fantasy points to TEs but don't get involved here TE Week 12 usage: Hunter Henry 7-67-0 receiving on 10 targets... Ran 48 routes on 59 dropbacks... NE is allowing the fifth fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has only allowed one touchdown to the position and that was in Week 3

4-7 SU 10-1 6-5 ATS 6-5 5-6 Over-Under 5-6 5.14, 26th OFF YPP 6.46, 1st 5.13, 6th DEF YPP 5.66, 17th 138, 16th QB Pressures 151, 10th 164, 25th Pressures Allowed 153, 20th 35, clear Weather 35, clear RB Phillip Lindsay, S Trey Marshall, LB Malik Reed, WR Jerry Jeudy, OT Demar Dotson QUES Injuries RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LB Dorian O'Daniel, De Tanoh Kpassagnon, OT Martinas Rankin, CB Bashaud Breeland QUES Drew Lock has been quite bad this season and had just 254 yards, zero TDs and two INTs in Week 7 against KC... On the season Lock has nine total TDs (two rushing) with 11 INTs, completing just 55.6% of his passes at 6.6 yards per attempt... KC is allowing the 15th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (85.8 passer rating), has given up eight passing TDs over its past three games QB Patrick Mahomes is currently the QB1 in FPPG... On the season Mahomes has 32 total TDs (two rushing) with just two INTs, completing 68.8% of his passes at 8.3 yards per attempt... Mahomes has 42+ pass attempts in four straight games... DEN is allowing the 13th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (88.6 passer rating), has given up just one touchdown pass over its past three games Snaps since Week 7 with both running backs healthy: Melvin Gordon 60%, Phillip Lindsay 34%... Week 12 usage: Gordon 12-31-0 rushing with zero targets, Lindsay 9-20-0 rushing with zero targets, Freeman 8-50-0 rushing with zero targets... Since Week 7, Gordon leads the team with nine RZ opportunities, Lindsay has zero... KC is allowing 4.6 YPC and 6.8 receptions per game to RBs, give up a high YPC but not lots of yards because teams are always trailing against them RB Snaps since Le'Veon Bell joined the team in Week 7: Clyde Edwards-Helaire 51%, Bell 29%, Darrel Williams 22%... Week 12 usage: Edwards-Helaire 12 touches, 11-37-0 rushing with one target, Bell just seven touches... Since Week 7, Edwards-Helaire has 11 RZ opportunities, Bell has six... DEN is allowing 4.4 YPC and 5.1 catches per game to RBs, has given up 184 yards and multiple TDs to RBs in two of its past three games Target share in Weeks 9-11 with all WRs healthy and Lock as the quarterback: Jerry Jeudy 25%, K.J. Hamler 22%, Tim Patrick 19%, Noah Fant 13%... Week 11 usage (because they didn't have a quarterback in Week 12): Patrick led the team with 5-119-0 receiving on eight targets, Jeudy 3-37-0 on eight targets, Hamler 4-35-0 on six targets... Jeudy is second on the team with seven RZ targets, Patrick has six... KC is allowing the fifth fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has given up four TDs to WRs over past three games WR Tyreek Hill is currently the WR2 in FPPG... Week 12 target share with Sammy Watins back: Tyreek Hill 33%, Travis Kelce 17%, Watkins 15%, Demarcus Robinson 13%... Week 12 usage: Hill led the team with 13-269-3 receiving on 15 targets (averaging 12.6 targets over his last five games), Watkins 4-38-0 on seven targets... Hill leads KC with 16 RZ targets, Kelce has 14... DEN is allowing the eighth fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has shut down WRs over past three games but did allow mutliple TDs in Weeks 8 and 9 against LAC and ATL Week 11 usage: Noah Fant 4-55-0 receiving on five targets... Ran 28 routes on 33 dropbacks... KC is allowing the 14th most Fantasy points to TEs, has been crushed by Gronkowski and Waller in its past two games TE Travis Kelce is currently the TE1 in FPPG... Week 12 usage: Kelce 8-82-0 receiving on eight targets... Ran 52 routes on 59 dropbacks... DEN is allowing the sixth fewest Fantasy points, has not given up a touchdown since Week 1

4-7 SU 11-0 6-5 ATS 8-3 5-5-1 Over-Under 5-5-1 5.05, 27th OFF YPP 5.22, 24th 5.04, 4th DEF YPP 4.91, 3rd 132, 20th QB Pressures 184, 2nd 126, 12th Pressures Allowed 84, 1st 34, cloudy Weather 34, cloudy OT Morgan Moses, DE Ryan Anderson QUES Injuries COVID: RB James Conner, C Maurkice Pouncey, OT Jerald Hawkins, DE Stephon Tuitt... OLB Bud Dupree OUT for the season... RB Jaylen Samuels and CB Steven Nelson QUES Alex Smith has been Alex Smith... On the season Smith has three TDs with five INTs, completing 69% of his passes at 6.9 yards per attempt... PIT is allowing the second fewest Fantasy points to QBs (71.7 passer rating) and has given up just three passing TDs with six INTs over its past four games QB Ben Roethlisberger is currently QB10 in FPPG, thanks to 42+ pass attempts in four straight games... On the season Roethlisberger has 25 TDs with six INTs, completing 67.5% of his passes at 6.5 yards per attempt... WAS allowing the ninth fewest Fantasy points to QBs (88.3 passer rating), has limited QBs to one touchdown pass or less in five of its past six games Antonio Gibson is currently RB11 in FPPG... Snaps this season: Gibson 46% (up to 65% in Week 12), J.D. McKissic 54%... Week 12 usage: Gibson 25 touches, 20-115-3 rushing, 5-21-0 receiving on seven targets (season-high targets), McKissic three touches, 2-21-0 receiving on two targets... Gibson leads WAS with 30 RZ opportunities, McKissic has 17 (seven of those are targets)... PIT is allowing 4.0 YPC and 3.1 receptions per game to RBs, has given up just one touchdown to RBs over its past four games RB Week 12 snaps without James Conner: Benny Snell 71%, Anthony McFarland 19%... Weeks 2-11 snaps with Conner healthy: Conner 69%, Snell 12%, McFarland 9%... Week 12 usage: Snell 19 touches, 16-60-0 rushing, 3-33-0 receiving on four target, McFarland just four touches... Conner leads PIT with 31 RZ opportunities this season... WAS is allowing 4.0 YPC and 3.7 receptions per game to RBs, has not allowed a running back over 55 total yards in each of its past two games Terry McLaurin is currently the WR12 in FPPG... Target share since Week 10 with Alex Smith starting: McLaurin 25%, McKissic 21%, Logan Thomas 14%, Gibson 13%... Week 12 usage: McLaurin led the team with 7-92-0 receiving on nine targets... McLaurin in second on the team with 10 RZ targets... PIT is allowing the 15th most Fantasy points to WRs, has allowed just one 100-yard wide receiver over its past four games WR Diontae Johnson lead the team with a 22% target share, JuJu Smith-Schuster 19%, Chase Claypool 17%... Week 12 usage: Johnson led the team with 13 targets, 8-46-0 receiving, Claypool 6-52-0 on nine targets, Smith-Schuster 8-37-1 on nine targets... Smith-Schuster leads PIT with 13 RZ targets... WAS is allowing the third fewest Fantasy points to WRs but has given up four TDs to WRs over its past three games and has allowed an 85-yard receiver in each game Week 12 usage: Logan Thomas 4-20-1 receiving on four targets... Ran 32 routes on 32 dropbacks... Thomas leads the team with 12 RZ targets... PIT is allowing the fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has not given up a touchdown since Week 2 TE Week 12 usage: Eric Ebron led the team in receiving with 7-54-0 on 11 targets... Ran 39 routes on 52 dropbacks... WAS is allowing the 16th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up just one touchdown to the position over its past seven games

8-3 SU 5-6 6-5 ATS 5-6 8-3 Over-Under 5-6 5.89, 8th OFF YPP 5.62, 15th 5.71, 19th DEF YPP 5.22, 10th 159, 6th QB Pressures 115, 27th 16, 26th Pressures Allowed 135, 17th DOME (AZ) Weather DOME (AZ) TE Reggie Gilliam, RB Taiwan Jones, CB Dane Jackson QUES Injuries CB K'Waun Williams OUT for Week 13... OG Tom Compton, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles QUES Josh Allen is currently QB7 in FPPG... On the season Allen has 28 total TDs (six rushing) with eight INTs, completing 68.8% of his passes at 7.8 yards per attempt... SF is allowing the 10th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (89.2 passer rating), just limited Goff to 198 yards, zero TDs and two INTs with Richard Sherman back QB Nick Mullens has turned back into Nick Mullens... On the season he has six TDs with seven INTs, completing 67.5% of his passes at 8.0 yards per attempt but has been missing a lot of his weapons... BUF is allowing the eighth most Fantasy points to QBs (93.6 passer rating) but did a better job in Week 12 against Herbert, limiting him to just 316 yards, one touchdown and one interception Snaps since Week 6 when Zack Moss returned: Devin Singletary 51%, Moss 50%... Week 12 usage: Singletary 14 touches, 11-82-0 rushing, 3-20-0 receiving on three targets, Moss 11 touches, 9-59-0 rushing with two targets... Moss has nine RZ opportunities since Week 6, Singletary has six... SF is allowing just 3.6 YPC and 6.1 receptions per game to RBs but has given up four TDs to the position over its past two games RB Week 12 snaps with Raheem Mostert back: Mostert 40%, Jeff Wilson Jr. 35%, Jerick McKinnon 25%... Week 12 usage: Mostert 18 touches, 16-43-1 rushing with two targets, Wilson Jr. 12-43-0 rushing with zero targets, McKinnon five touches... Mostert had the team's only RZ opportunity in Week 12... BUF is allowing 4.6 YPC and 4.8 receptions per game to RBs, has given up at least 109 total yards to a running back in back-to-back games Stefon Diggs is currently WR6 in FPPG... Week 12 target share without John Brown: Diggs 38%, Cole Beasley 17%, Gabriel Davis 17%... Week 12 usage: Davis led the team in receiving with 3-79-1 on four targets, Diggs 7-39-0 on nine targets, Beasley 2-25-0 on four targets but also had a 20-yard passing touchdown... Diggs and Davis are tied for the team lead with seven RZ targets, Beasley has six... SF is allowing the seventh fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has allowed zero TDs to WRs over its last two games WR Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk will back on the field together for the first time since Week 7... In Weeks 4-7 together, George Kittle led the team with a 30% target share, Samuel 17%, Aiyuk 16%... I would imagine Samuel and Aiyuk each earn 18-22% of the targets... Week 12 usage: Samuel 11-133-0 receiving on 13 targets, Kendrick Bourne 3-34-0 on five targets... On the season Aiyuk leads the team with 11 RZ targets... BUF is allowing the ninth fewest Fantasy points to WRs, did a good job against Keenan Allen in Week 12 but has allowed four TDs to WRs over its past three games Week 12 usage: Dawson Knox 1-2-1 receiving on one target... Ran 19 routes on 32 dropbacks... SF is allowing the third fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has limited TEs under 25 yards in each of its past five games TE Week 12 usage: Jordan Reed 2-18-0 receiving on six targets... Reed ran 25 routes, Ross Dwelley ran 11 on 38 dropbacks... BUF is allowing the eighth most Fantasy points to TEs but has not allowed a touchdown since Week 6

3-8 SU 6-5 2-9 ATS 5-6 6-5 Over-Under 4-7 5.34, 22nd OFF YPP 5.39, 21st 5.81, 24th DEF YPP 5.17, 8th 121, 23rd QB Pressures 139, 14th 160, 23rd Pressures Allowed 130, 13th 45, cloudy with 12 MPH winds Weather 45, cloudy with 12 MPH winds OLs Zack Martin and Cameron Erving are OUT in Week 13... CB Anthony Brown QUES Injuries COVID: Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Willie Snead, RB Mark Ingram, RB J.K. Dobbins, OLB Matt Judon, OLB Pernell McPhee, DE Calais Campbell... DT Brandon Williams, CB Davontae Harris, DT Broderick Washington, LB Kristian Welch, G D.J. Fluker, LB Jaylon Ferguson, CB Jimmy Smith QUES Andy Dalton has been quite bad with the Cowboys... On season he has five TDs and five INTs, completing 65.1% of his passes at just 5.7 yards per attempt... BAL is allowing 10th fewest Fantasy points ot QBs (88.7 passer rating), has allowed one touchdown pass or less in seven of 11 games QB Lamar Jackson is currently the QB11 in FPPG and should be back for Week 13... In 10 games this season, Jackson has 18 total TDs (three rushing) with six INTs, completing 63.4% of his passes at 7.1 yards per attempt... DAL allowing the seventh most Fantasy points to QBs (103.8 passer rating), wes better against Alex Smith in Week 12 but got ripped by Roethlisberger and Cousins in Weeks 9 and 11 Ezekiel Elliott is currently RB14 in FPPG... Snaps this season: Elliott 77%, Tony Pollard 24%... Week 12 usage: Elliott 11 touches, 10-32-0 rushing, 1-7-0 receiving on three targets, Pollard just six touches... Elliott leads the team with 35 RZ opportunities, Pollard has eight... BAL is allowing just 4.4 YPC and 5.2 receptions per game to RBs, has allowed a running back over 90 total yards in three straight games RB Week 12 snaps without J.K Dobbins or Mark Ingram: Gus Edwards 51%, Justice Hill 49%... Snaps in Weeks 10 and 11 with Ingram back: Dobbins 53%, Edwards 21%, Ingram 18%... Week 12 usage: Hill 11 touches, 9-35-0 rushing, 2-5-0 receiving on two targets, Edwards just 9-10-1 rushing... Ingram and Edwards each has 12 RZ opportunities, Dobbins has 11... DAL is allowing 4.8 YPC and 3.6 receptions per game to RBs, has given up at least 136 total yards and a touchdown to a running back in back-to-back games Weeks 11-12 target share with Andy Dalton back as the starter: Amari Cooper 23%, CeeDee Lamb 20%, Michael Gallup 20%... Week 12 usage: Cooper led the team with 6-112-1 on eight targets, Gallup 6-41-0 on eight targets, Lamb 5-21-0 on seven targets... Lamb is tied for the team lead with nine RZ targets, Cooper has eight, Gallup has seven... BAL is allowing the fourth fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has given up just two TDs to the position over its past four games WR Marquise Brown leads BAL with a 23% target share this season, Mark Andrews 21%, Willie Snead 14%... Week 12 usage without Jackson at quarterback: Brown led the team with 4-85-1 receiving on eight targets, thanks to a 70-yard touchdown, Devin Duvernay 3-20-0 on three targets... Snead is second on the team with eight RZ targets, Brown has just four... DAL is allowing the second most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up 92 yards or a touchdown to a wide receiver in every game this season Week 12 usage: Dalton Schultz 5-24-0 receiving on five targets... Ran 34 routes on 43 dropbacks... BAL is allowing the 13th most Fantasy points to TEs, has allowed 43 yards or a touchdown in five of its past six games TE Mark Andrews is currently the TE4 in FPPG... He didn't play in Week 12 due to COVID but looked like he was ready to break out in Week 11 with 5-96-1 receiving on seven targets... DAL is allowing the 11th most Fantasy points to TEs and has allowed a touchdown to the position in three of its past five games



























































