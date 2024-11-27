chubahubbardcbs.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard), and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in non-PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions
Thu, Nov 28 at 12:30 pm ET •
DET -9.5, O/U 47.5
BearsRTG (MAX10)LionsRTG (MAX10)
Caleb Williams7.0Jared Goff7.5
D'Andre Swift6.7Jahmyr Gibbs9.1
Roschon Johnson5.2David Montgomery8.3
DJ Moore6.5Amon-Ra St. Brown8.8
Keenan Allen5.6Jameson Williams6.3
Rome Odunze5.4Sam LaPorta5.7
Cole Kmet5.3Lions DST 7.6
Bears DST 3.3

New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys
Thu, Nov 28 at 4:30 pm ET •
DAL -3.5, O/U 37.5
GiantsRTG (MAX10)CowboysRTG (MAX10)
Drew Lock2.8Cooper Rush4.6
Tyrone Tracy Jr.6.3Rico Dowdle6.8
Devin Singletary4.6CeeDee Lamb7.6
Malik Nabers7.1Jalen Tolbert3.6
Darius Slayton3.2Luke Schoonmaker5.4
Wan'Dale Robinson2.6Cowboys DST 7.7
Theo Johnson4.6

Giants DST 7.1

Miami Dolphins

Green Bay Packers
Thu, Nov 28 at 8:20 pm ET •
GB -3.5, O/U 47.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX10)PackersRTG (MAX10)
Tua Tagovailoa7.4Jordan Love7.1
De'Von Achane9.4Josh Jacobs9.3
Raheem Mostert3.8Jayden Reed4.9
Tyreek Hill7.0Christian Watson4.5
Jaylen Waddle5.1Dontayvion Wicks2.9
Jonnu Smith7.0Tucker Kraft6.1
Dolphins DST 4.9Packers DST 5.7
Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs
Fri, Nov 29 at 3:00 pm ET •
KC -12.5, O/U 42.5
RaidersRTG (MAX10)ChiefsRTG (MAX10)
Aidan O'Connell3.6Patrick Mahomes8.7
Ameer Abdullah3.9Kareem Hunt6.5
Jakobi Meyers7.3DeAndre Hopkins5.5
Tre Tucker3.5Xavier Worthy5.2
Brock Bowers7.2Travis Kelce7.4
Raiders DST 2.5Noah Gray5.6


Chiefs DST 8.5
Los Angeles Chargers

Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Dec 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL +2, O/U 47.5
ChargersRTG (MAX10)FalconsRTG (MAX10)
Justin Herbert8.8Kirk Cousins5.4
Gus Edwards5.3Bijan Robinson9.2
Kimani Vidal3.7Darnell Mooney6.9
Ladd McConkey7.7Drake London6.4
Quentin Johnston4.8Kyle Pitts6.2
Will Dissly6.5Falcons DST 2.7
Chargers DST 5.9

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Dec 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN -3, O/U 47.5
SteelersRTG (MAX10)BengalsRTG (MAX10)
Russell Wilson5.2Joe Burrow9.2
Najee Harris6.6Chase Brown8.9
Jaylen Warren5.9Ja'Marr Chase9.2
George Pickens8.1Tee Higgins8.5
Pat Freiermuth4.8Bengals DST 3.1
Steelers DST 7.0

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Dec 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC +4.5, O/U 43.5
TexansRTG (MAX10)JaguarsRTG (MAX10)
C.J. Stroud6.5Trevor Lawrence6.1
Joe Mixon9.5Travis Etienne5.7
Nico Collins9.3Tank Bigsby5.5
Tank Dell5.3Brian Thomas Jr.7.2
Texans DST 8.4Evan Engram6.4


Jaguars DST 4.1
Arizona Cardinals

Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Dec 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN -3.5, O/U 45
CardinalsRTG (MAX10)VikingsRTG (MAX10)
Kyler Murray6.8Sam Darnold7.3
James Conner7.2Aaron Jones8.5
Marvin Harrison Jr.6.7Justin Jefferson8.7
Michael Wilson3.4Jordan Addison6.1
Trey McBride6.8T.J. Hockenson6.3
Cardinals DST 4.7Vikings DST 8.3
Indianapolis Colts

New England Patriots
Sun, Dec 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE +2.5, O/U 42.5
ColtsRTG (MAX10)PatriotsRTG (MAX10)
Anthony Richardson6.6Drake Maye5.7
Jonathan Taylor7.5Rhamondre Stevenson7.1
Michael Pittman5.0Demario Douglas2.8
Alec Pierce4.3Hunter Henry5.8
Adonai Mitchell3.0Austin Hooper4.9
Colts DST 4.3Patriots DST 3.9
Seattle Seahawks

New York Jets
Sun, Dec 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +2, O/U 42.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX10)JetsRTG (MAX10)
Geno Smith6.7Aaron Rodgers5.8
Kenneth Walker III7.4Breece Hall8.7
Zach Charbonnet2.2Braelon Allen2.8
Jaxon Smith-Njigba7.4Garrett Wilson7.8
DK Metcalf6.6Davante Adams6.2
Tyler Lockett3.7Jets DST 6.1
Seahawks DST 5.3

Tennessee Titans

Washington Commanders
Sun, Dec 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS -6, O/U 44.5
TitansRTG (MAX10)CommandersRTG (MAX10)
Will Levis6.2Jayden Daniels8.9
Tony Pollard7.3Brian Robinson Jr.7.0
Calvin Ridley7.5Jeremy McNichols4.2
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine4.7Terry McLaurin8.4
Titans DST 3.7Zach Ertz6.7


Commanders DST 6.3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers
Sun, Dec 1 at 4:05 pm ET •
CAR +5.5, O/U 46.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX10)PanthersRTG (MAX10)
Baker Mayfield8.5Bryce Young4.5
Bucky Irving7.6Chuba Hubbard8.0
Rachaad White6.4Xavier Legette4.0
Mike Evans7.9Adam Thielen3.8
Cade Otton6.0Panthers DST 2.9
Buccaneers DST 7.8

Los Angeles Rams

New Orleans Saints
Sun, Dec 1 at 4:05 pm ET •
NO +2.5, O/U 49
RamsRTG (MAX10)SaintsRTG (MAX10)
Matthew Stafford8.4Derek Carr5.9
Kyren Williams8.2Alvin Kamara7.9
Puka Nacua8.6Marquez Valdes-Scantling4.4
Cooper Kupp8.3Taysom Hill7.1
Demarcus Robinson3.3Juwan Johnson5.0
Rams DST 5.1Saints DST 3.5
Philadelphia Eagles

Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Dec 1 at 4:25 pm ET •
BAL -3, O/U 51
EaglesRTG (MAX10)RavensRTG (MAX10)
Jalen Hurts9.3Lamar Jackson8.6
Saquon Barkley9.6Derrick Henry9.0
A.J. Brown9.1Justice Hill2.4
Dallas Goedert5.5Zay Flowers6.8
Eagles DST 6.9Rashod Bateman3.9


Mark Andrews5.9


Ravens DST 6.5
San Francisco 49ers

Buffalo Bills
Sun, Dec 1 at 8:20 pm ET •
BUF -7, O/U 44.5
49ersRTG (MAX10)BillsRTG (MAX10)
Brandon Allen2.4Josh Allen9.4
Christian McCaffrey7.7James Cook7.8
Jauan Jennings5.8Ray Davis2.5
Deebo Samuel5.7Khalil Shakir6.0
George Kittle7.3Amari Cooper4.6
49ers DST 4.5Dawson Knox4.7


Bills DST 8.2
Cleveland Browns

Denver Broncos
Mon, Dec 2 at 8:15 pm ET •
DEN -5.5, O/U 41.5
BrownsRTG (MAX10)BroncosRTG (MAX10)
Jameis Winston5.1Bo Nix8.3
Nick Chubb6.0Javonte Williams5.4
Jerome Ford4.7Jaleel McLaughlin3.0
Jerry Jeudy5.9Courtland Sutton8.2
Elijah Moore4.2Devaughn Vele4.1
David Njoku6.9Broncos DST 8.1
Browns DST 5.5