The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.



What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.



To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs.



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bears RTG (MAX10) Lions RTG (MAX10) Caleb Williams 7.0 Jared Goff 7.5 D'Andre Swift 6.8 Jahmyr Gibbs 9.2 Roschon Johnson 5.2 David Montgomery 8.2 DJ Moore 6.6 Amon-Ra St. Brown 9.2 Keenan Allen 6.2 Jameson Williams 6.5 Rome Odunze 5.5 Sam LaPorta 5.7 Cole Kmet 5.3 Lions DST 7.6 Bears DST 3.3





Giants RTG (MAX10) Cowboys RTG (MAX10) Drew Lock 2.8 Cooper Rush 4.6 Tyrone Tracy Jr. 6.4 Rico Dowdle 6.9 Devin Singletary 4.7 CeeDee Lamb 8.2 Malik Nabers 7.6 Jalen Tolbert 3.8 Darius Slayton 3.1 Luke Schoonmaker 5.4 Wan'Dale Robinson 2.9 Cowboys DST 7.7 Theo Johnson 4.7



Giants DST 7.1





Dolphins RTG (MAX10) Packers RTG (MAX10) Tua Tagovailoa 7.4 Jordan Love 7.1 De'Von Achane 9.6 Josh Jacobs 9.3 Raheem Mostert 3.9 Jayden Reed 5.1 Tyreek Hill 7.2 Christian Watson 4.6 Jaylen Waddle 5.2 Dontayvion Wicks 2.8 Jonnu Smith 7.3 Tucker Kraft 6.4 Dolphins DST 4.9 Packers DST 5.7

Raiders RTG (MAX10) Chiefs RTG (MAX10) Aidan O'Connell 3.6 Patrick Mahomes 8.7 Ameer Abdullah 4.2 Kareem Hunt 6.6 Jakobi Meyers 7.7 DeAndre Hopkins 5.8 Tre Tucker 3.5 Xavier Worthy 5.3 Brock Bowers 7.5 Travis Kelce 7.6 Raiders DST 2.5 Noah Gray 5.6



Chiefs DST 8.5

Chargers RTG (MAX10) Falcons RTG (MAX10) Justin Herbert 8.8 Kirk Cousins 5.4 Gus Edwards 5.3 Bijan Robinson 9.4 Kimani Vidal 3.8 Darnell Mooney 7.1 Ladd McConkey 7.9 Drake London 6.8 Quentin Johnston 5.0 Kyle Pitts 6.3 Will Dissly 6.5 Falcons DST 2.7 Chargers DST 5.9





Steelers RTG (MAX10) Bengals RTG (MAX10) Russell Wilson 5.2 Joe Burrow 9.2 Najee Harris 6.7 Chase Brown 9.1 Jaylen Warren 6.2 Ja'Marr Chase 9.5 George Pickens 8.4 Tee Higgins 8.7 Pat Freiermuth 4.9 Bengals DST 3.1 Steelers DST 7.0





Texans RTG (MAX10) Jaguars RTG (MAX10) C.J. Stroud 6.5 Trevor Lawrence 6.1 Joe Mixon 9.5 Travis Etienne 5.8 Nico Collins 9.6 Tank Bigsby 5.5 Tank Dell 5.4 Brian Thomas Jr. 7.4 Dalton Schultz 3.7 Evan Engram 6.6 Texans DST 8.4 Jaguars DST 4.1

Cardinals RTG (MAX10) Vikings RTG (MAX10) Kyler Murray 6.8 Sam Darnold 7.3 James Conner 7.2 Aaron Jones 8.6 Marvin Harrison Jr. 6.9 Justin Jefferson 9.0 Michael Wilson 3.6 Jordan Addison 5.9 Trey McBride 7.2 T.J. Hockenson 6.7 Cardinals DST 4.7 Vikings DST 8.3

Colts RTG (MAX10) Patriots RTG (MAX10) Anthony Richardson 6.6 Drake Maye 5.7 Jonathan Taylor 7.5 Rhamondre Stevenson 7.1 Michael Pittman 5.7 Demario Douglas 3.2 Alec Pierce 4.3 Hunter Henry 6.1 Adonai Mitchell 3.0 Austin Hooper 5.1 Colts DST 4.3 Patriots DST 3.9

Seahawks RTG (MAX10) Jets RTG (MAX10) Geno Smith 6.7 Aaron Rodgers 5.8 Kenneth Walker III 7.6 Breece Hall 8.9 Zach Charbonnet 2.4 Braelon Allen 2.8 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 7.8 Garrett Wilson 8.1 DK Metcalf 6.7 Davante Adams 6.4 Tyler Lockett 3.7 Jets DST 6.1 Seahawks DST 5.3





Titans RTG (MAX10) Commanders RTG (MAX10) Will Levis 6.2 Jayden Daniels 8.9 Tony Pollard 7.4 Brian Robinson Jr. 7.0 Calvin Ridley 7.5 Jeremy McNichols 4.3 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 4.8 Terry McLaurin 8.5 Titans DST 3.7 Zach Ertz 6.8



Commanders DST 6.3

Buccaneers RTG (MAX10) Panthers RTG (MAX10) Baker Mayfield 8.5 Bryce Young 4.5 Bucky Irving 7.7 Chuba Hubbard 8.1 Rachaad White 6.5 Xavier Legette 4.1 Mike Evans 8.0 Adam Thielen 3.9 Cade Otton 6.2 Panthers DST 2.9 Buccaneers DST 7.8





Rams RTG (MAX10) Saints RTG (MAX10) Matthew Stafford 8.4 Derek Carr 5.9 Kyren Williams 8.3 Alvin Kamara 8.4 Puka Nacua 8.9 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 4.5 Cooper Kupp 8.8 Taysom Hill 7.1 Demarcus Robinson 3.4 Juwan Johnson 5.0 Rams DST 5.1 Saints DST 3.5

Eagles RTG (MAX10) Ravens RTG (MAX10) Jalen Hurts 9.3 Lamar Jackson 8.6 Saquon Barkley 9.7 Derrick Henry 9.0 A.J. Brown 9.3 Justice Hill 2.6 Dallas Goedert 5.8 Zay Flowers 7.0 Eagles DST 6.9 Rashod Bateman 4.0



Mark Andrews 6.0



Ravens DST 6.5

49ers RTG (MAX10) Bills RTG (MAX10) Brandon Allen 2.4 Josh Allen 9.4 Christian McCaffrey 7.9 James Cook 7.8 Jauan Jennings 6.0 Ray Davis 2.5 Deebo Samuel 5.6 Khalil Shakir 6.3 George Kittle 7.4 Amari Cooper 4.7 49ers DST 4.5 Dawson Knox 4.8



Bills DST 8.2

