The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues, and you can find our Non-PPR cheat sheet.

Green Bay Packers
@
Detroit Lions
Thu, Nov 27 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -2.5, O/U 48.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Jordan Love5.9Jared Goff6.8
Josh Jacobs7.6Jahmyr Gibbs9.5
Christian Watson6.0David Montgomery3.48
Romeo Doubs5.6Amon-Ra St. Brown8.3
Dontayvion Wicks4.05Jameson Williams6.35
Packers DST 6.2Lions DST 6.4
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Dallas Cowboys
Thu, Nov 27 at 4:30 pm ET •
DAL +3.5, O/U 52.5
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes8.5Dak Prescott8.4
Kareem Hunt5.58Javonte Williams7.12
Isiah Pacheco3.65George Pickens8.25
Rashee Rice8.4CeeDee Lamb8.15
Xavier Worthy5.42Jake Ferguson5.9
Marquise Brown3.52Cowboys DST 6.6
Travis Kelce7.05

Chiefs DST 6.0

Cincinnati Bengals
@
Baltimore Ravens
Thu, Nov 27 at 8:20 pm ET •
BAL -7, O/U 51.5
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow7.2Lamar Jackson7.4
Chase Brown7.42Derrick Henry9.3
Ja'Marr Chase9.4Zay Flowers6.4
Andrei Iosivas4.88Mark Andrews5.95
Mike Gesicki5.5Ravens DST 7.0
Bengals DST 1.2

Chicago Bears
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Fri, Nov 28 at 3:00 pm ET •
PHI -7, O/U 44.5
BearsRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Caleb Williams7.0Jalen Hurts9.1
D'Andre Swift6.22Saquon Barkley7.62
Kyle Monangai5.12DeVonta Smith7.32
Rome Odunze6.55A.J. Brown7.3
DJ Moore5.98Dallas Goedert5.3
Luther Burden III4.5Eagles DST 7.4
Colston Loveland4.9

Bears DST 5.6

Los Angeles Rams
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Nov 30 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +10.5, O/U 45
RamsRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford9.5Bryce Young4.7
Kyren Williams7.36Rico Dowdle7.0
Blake Corum3.0Tetairoa McMillan6.42
Puka Nacua9.25Xavier Legette3.05
Davante Adams8.2Jalen Coker3.02
Colby Parkinson4.29Panthers DST 1.3
Rams DST 8.0

San Francisco 49ers
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Nov 30 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE +4.5, O/U 36.5
49ersRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Brock Purdy6.9Shedeur Sanders2.7
Christian McCaffrey9.7Quinshon Judkins6.28
Brian Robinson Jr.2.42Jerry Jeudy2.92
Jauan Jennings6.25Cedric Tillman2.7
Ricky Pearsall4.25Harold Fannin Jr.4.78
George Kittle7.8David Njoku2.82
49ers DST 7.6Browns DST 6.1
Houston Texans
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Nov 30 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND -4.5, O/U 44.5
TexansRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
C.J. Stroud5.8Daniel Jones5.7
Woody Marks5.7Jonathan Taylor9.2
Nico Collins7.45Michael Pittman6.18
Jayden Higgins5.62Alec Pierce5.72
Christian Kirk4.85Josh Downs5.28
Dalton Schultz5.48Tyler Warren6.85
Texans DST 8.4Colts DST 7.1
New Orleans Saints
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Nov 30 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA -5.5, O/U 42.5
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Tyler Shough3.5Tua Tagovailoa6.0
Devin Neal5.25De'Von Achane9.6
Chris Olave7.65Jaylen Waddle7.9
Juwan Johnson6.52Malik Washington2.68
Taysom Hill4.81Darren Waller6.02
Saints DST 4.3Dolphins DST 7.2
Atlanta Falcons
@
New York Jets
Sun, Nov 30 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +2.5, O/U 39.5
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Kirk Cousins4.5Tyrod Taylor3.0
Bijan Robinson8.5Breece Hall7.25
Tyler Allgeier3.9John Metchie III5.82
Darnell Mooney5.52Adonai Mitchell4.2
Kyle Pitts4.35Mason Taylor2.95
Falcons DST 8.3Jets DST 4.0
Arizona Cardinals
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Nov 30 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB -2.5, O/U 43.5
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Jacoby Brissett7.7Teddy Bridgewater3.4
Zonovan Knight5.2Bucky Irving6.2
Michael Carter3.68Rachaad White3.62
Michael Wilson7.68Sean Tucker2.9
Greg Dortch5.68Emeka Egbuka7.4
Trey McBride8.7Tez Johnson5.35
Cardinals DST 5.5Chris Godwin4.82


Cade Otton5.46


Buccaneers DST 6.7
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Nov 30 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +6.5, O/U 41.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence6.2Cam Ward5.5
Travis Etienne7.5Tyjae Spears4.3
Bhayshul Tuten2.65Tony Pollard3.45
Parker Washington6.32Chimere Dike5.55
Jakobi Meyers6.12Chigoziem Okonkwo4.28
Brenton Strange6.16Gunnar Helm3.08
Jaguars DST 8.1Titans DST 5.7
Minnesota Vikings
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Nov 30 at 4:05 pm ET •
SEA -11.5, O/U 41
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Max Brosmer3.1Sam Darnold6.6
Aaron Jones5.92Kenneth Walker III6.7
Jordan Mason2.58Zach Charbonnet4.65
Justin Jefferson6.65Jaxon Smith-Njigba9.9
Jordan Addison5.0Rashid Shaheed3.04
T.J. Hockenson4.22Cooper Kupp2.6
Vikings DST 4.1AJ Barner3.3


Seahawks DST 9.2
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Nov 30 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAC -9.5, O/U 40.5
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith2.1Justin Herbert7.1
Ashton Jeanty7.18Kimani Vidal6.08
Tre Tucker5.38Ladd McConkey7.38
Tyler Lockett2.72Quentin Johnston5.4
Brock Bowers7.7Keenan Allen5.05
Raiders DST 3.7Oronde Gadsden II6.1


Chargers DST 8.9
Buffalo Bills
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Nov 30 at 4:25 pm ET •
PIT +3.5, O/U 47
BillsRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.0Aaron Rodgers5.4
James Cook8.6Jaylen Warren6.48
Khalil Shakir6.5Kenneth Gainwell5.32
Dawson Knox2.88DK Metcalf5.65
Bills DST 6.3Calvin Austin III2.62


Pat Freiermuth2.5


Steelers DST 6.5
Denver Broncos
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Nov 30 at 8:20 pm ET •
WAS +5.5, O/U 43.5
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Bo Nix6.7Marcus Mariota5.1
RJ Harvey5.88Chris Rodriguez Jr.4.4
Jaleel McLaughlin3.82Jacory Croskey-Merritt2.5
Troy Franklin6.6Deebo Samuel6.58
Courtland Sutton6.14Zach Ertz4.8
Evan Engram3.28Commanders DST 3.8
Broncos DST 9.5

New York Giants
@
New England Patriots
Mon, Dec 1 at 8:15 pm ET •
NE -7.5, O/U 46.5
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Jaxson Dart7.3Drake Maye7.5
Tyrone Tracy Jr.6.05TreVeyon Henderson6.88
Devin Singletary4.08Rhamondre Stevenson3.6
Wan'Dale Robinson6.72Stefon Diggs6.78
Darius Slayton5.08Kayshon Boutte5.42
Isaiah Hodgins3.7Mack Hollins3.5
Theo Johnson5.1Demario Douglas2.85
Giants DST 3.6Hunter Henry4.92


Patriots DST 7.3