The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.



What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.



To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real time.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues, and you can find our Non-PPR cheat sheet.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Packers RTG (MAX 10) Lions RTG (MAX 10) Jordan Love 5.9 Jared Goff 6.8 Josh Jacobs 7.6 Jahmyr Gibbs 9.5 Christian Watson 6.0 David Montgomery 3.48 Romeo Doubs 5.6 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.3 Dontayvion Wicks 4.05 Jameson Williams 6.35 Packers DST 6.2 Lions DST 6.4

Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Patrick Mahomes 8.5 Dak Prescott 8.4 Kareem Hunt 5.58 Javonte Williams 7.12 Isiah Pacheco 3.65 George Pickens 8.25 Rashee Rice 8.4 CeeDee Lamb 8.15 Xavier Worthy 5.42 Jake Ferguson 5.9 Marquise Brown 3.52 Cowboys DST 6.6 Travis Kelce 7.05



Chiefs DST 6.0





Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Joe Burrow 7.2 Lamar Jackson 7.4 Chase Brown 7.42 Derrick Henry 9.3 Ja'Marr Chase 9.4 Zay Flowers 6.4 Andrei Iosivas 4.88 Mark Andrews 5.95 Mike Gesicki 5.5 Ravens DST 7.0 Bengals DST 1.2





Bears RTG (MAX 10) Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Caleb Williams 7.0 Jalen Hurts 9.1 D'Andre Swift 6.22 Saquon Barkley 7.62 Kyle Monangai 5.12 DeVonta Smith 7.32 Rome Odunze 6.55 A.J. Brown 7.3 DJ Moore 5.98 Dallas Goedert 5.3 Luther Burden III 4.5 Eagles DST 7.4 Colston Loveland 4.9



Bears DST 5.6





Rams RTG (MAX 10) Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Matthew Stafford 9.5 Bryce Young 4.7 Kyren Williams 7.36 Rico Dowdle 7.0 Blake Corum 3.0 Tetairoa McMillan 6.42 Puka Nacua 9.25 Xavier Legette 3.05 Davante Adams 8.2 Jalen Coker 3.02 Colby Parkinson 4.29 Panthers DST 1.3 Rams DST 8.0





49ers RTG (MAX 10) Browns RTG (MAX 10) Brock Purdy 6.9 Shedeur Sanders 2.7 Christian McCaffrey 9.7 Quinshon Judkins 6.28 Brian Robinson Jr. 2.42 Jerry Jeudy 2.92 Jauan Jennings 6.25 Cedric Tillman 2.7 Ricky Pearsall 4.25 Harold Fannin Jr. 4.78 George Kittle 7.8 David Njoku 2.82 49ers DST 7.6 Browns DST 6.1

Texans RTG (MAX 10) Colts RTG (MAX 10) C.J. Stroud 5.8 Daniel Jones 5.7 Woody Marks 5.7 Jonathan Taylor 9.2 Nico Collins 7.45 Michael Pittman 6.18 Jayden Higgins 5.62 Alec Pierce 5.72 Christian Kirk 4.85 Josh Downs 5.28 Dalton Schultz 5.48 Tyler Warren 6.85 Texans DST 8.4 Colts DST 7.1

Saints RTG (MAX 10) Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Tyler Shough 3.5 Tua Tagovailoa 6.0 Devin Neal 5.25 De'Von Achane 9.6 Chris Olave 7.65 Jaylen Waddle 7.9 Juwan Johnson 6.52 Malik Washington 2.68 Taysom Hill 4.81 Darren Waller 6.02 Saints DST 4.3 Dolphins DST 7.2

Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Jets RTG (MAX 10) Kirk Cousins 4.5 Tyrod Taylor 3.0 Bijan Robinson 8.5 Breece Hall 7.25 Tyler Allgeier 3.9 John Metchie III 5.82 Darnell Mooney 5.52 Adonai Mitchell 4.2 Kyle Pitts 4.35 Mason Taylor 2.95 Falcons DST 8.3 Jets DST 4.0

Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Jacoby Brissett 7.7 Teddy Bridgewater 3.4 Zonovan Knight 5.2 Bucky Irving 6.2 Michael Carter 3.68 Rachaad White 3.62 Michael Wilson 7.68 Sean Tucker 2.9 Greg Dortch 5.68 Emeka Egbuka 7.4 Trey McBride 8.7 Tez Johnson 5.35 Cardinals DST 5.5 Chris Godwin 4.82



Cade Otton 5.46



Buccaneers DST 6.7

Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Titans RTG (MAX 10) Trevor Lawrence 6.2 Cam Ward 5.5 Travis Etienne 7.5 Tyjae Spears 4.3 Bhayshul Tuten 2.65 Tony Pollard 3.45 Parker Washington 6.32 Chimere Dike 5.55 Jakobi Meyers 6.12 Chigoziem Okonkwo 4.28 Brenton Strange 6.16 Gunnar Helm 3.08 Jaguars DST 8.1 Titans DST 5.7

Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Max Brosmer 3.1 Sam Darnold 6.6 Aaron Jones 5.92 Kenneth Walker III 6.7 Jordan Mason 2.58 Zach Charbonnet 4.65 Justin Jefferson 6.65 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 9.9 Jordan Addison 5.0 Rashid Shaheed 3.04 T.J. Hockenson 4.22 Cooper Kupp 2.6 Vikings DST 4.1 AJ Barner 3.3



Seahawks DST 9.2

Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Geno Smith 2.1 Justin Herbert 7.1 Ashton Jeanty 7.18 Kimani Vidal 6.08 Tre Tucker 5.38 Ladd McConkey 7.38 Tyler Lockett 2.72 Quentin Johnston 5.4 Brock Bowers 7.7 Keenan Allen 5.05 Raiders DST 3.7 Oronde Gadsden II 6.1



Chargers DST 8.9

Bills RTG (MAX 10) Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Josh Allen 9.0 Aaron Rodgers 5.4 James Cook 8.6 Jaylen Warren 6.48 Khalil Shakir 6.5 Kenneth Gainwell 5.32 Dawson Knox 2.88 DK Metcalf 5.65 Bills DST 6.3 Calvin Austin III 2.62



Pat Freiermuth 2.5



Steelers DST 6.5

Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Bo Nix 6.7 Marcus Mariota 5.1 RJ Harvey 5.88 Chris Rodriguez Jr. 4.4 Jaleel McLaughlin 3.82 Jacory Croskey-Merritt 2.5 Troy Franklin 6.6 Deebo Samuel 6.58 Courtland Sutton 6.14 Zach Ertz 4.8 Evan Engram 3.28 Commanders DST 3.8 Broncos DST 9.5





