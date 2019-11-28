Fantasy Football Week 13: PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet Rankings

Make sure you're setting the right lineup in Week 13 with Dave Richard's weekly preview. Dave previews every game, picking out starts, sits, sleepers, and busts for each matchup, and then provides start and sit ratings for each player with the PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet, which combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

It's pretty simple: The scale runs from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Use #AskFFT to get your question prioritized.

Chicago (5-6) at Detroit (3-7-1)



Thursday, 12:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Bears -4

Mitchell Trubisky (5.4) Jeff Driskel (3.3) Tarik Cohen (7.0) Bo Scarbrough (6.6) David Montgomery (6.5) Kenny Golladay (6.5) Allen Robinson (8.1) Marvin Jones (5.9) Anthony Miller (4.5) Danny Amendola (2.5) Bears DST (8.3) Lions DST (4.7)

Buffalo (8-3) at Dallas (6-5)

Thursday, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Cowboys -6.5

Josh Allen (6.6) Dak Prescott (7.5) Devin Singletary (7.5) Ezekiel Elliott (9.4) John Brown (7.1) Michael Gallup (7.8) Cole Beasley (5.5) Amari Cooper (6.3) Bills DST (6.4) Randall Cobb (5.6)



Jason Witten (5.5)



Cowboys DST (6.6)

New Orleans (9-2) at Atlanta (3-8)



Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Saints -7

Drew Brees (8.1) Matt Ryan (6.3) Alvin Kamara (9.8) Devonta Freeman (7.9) Latavius Murray (4.8) Julio Jones (8.9) Michael Thomas (9.9) Calvin Ridley (7.9) Ted Ginn (2.7) Russell Gage (5.1) Jared Cook (7.8) Falcons DST (3.9) Saints DST (7.3)





Tennessee (6-5) at Indianapolis (6-5)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Colts -2.5

Ryan Tannehill (7.3) Jacoby Brissett (5.3) Derrick Henry (9.3) Jonathan Williams (7.4) A.J. Brown (5.0) Nyheim Hines (5.1) Corey Davis (3.0) T.Y. Hilton (7.0) Jonnu Smith (6.6) Zach Pascal (3.4) Titans DST (4.4) Jack Doyle (7.0)



Colts DST (4.2)

N.Y. Jets (4-7) at Cincinnati (0-11)



1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Jets -3.5

Sam Darnold (8.0) Andy Dalton (4.9) Le'Veon Bell (9.2) Joe Mixon (6.7) Jamison Crowder (6.4) Tyler Boyd (7.4) Robby Anderson (4.6) Auden Tate (3.2) Demaryius Thomas (3.8) Alex Erickson (3.1) Ryan Griffin (7.1) Bengals DST (2.3) Jets DST (8.4)





Washington (2-9) at Carolina (5-6)



1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Panthers -10

Dwayne Haskins (2.0) Kyle Allen (6.0) Derrius Guice (5.7) Christian McCaffrey (10.0) Adrian Peterson (4.1) D.J. Moore (9.6) Terry McLaurin (6.0) Curtis Samuel (4.9) Kelvin Harmon (2.9) Greg Olsen (7.6) Redskins DST (3.3) Panthers DST (7.5)

San Francisco (10-1) at Baltimore (9-2)



1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Ravens -6

Jimmy Garoppolo (5.8) Lamar Jackson (9.6) Tevin Coleman (6.9) Mark Ingram (8.6) Raheem Mostert (5.2) Marquise Brown (5.4) Deebo Samuel (6.1) Mark Andrews (7.9) Emmanuel Sanders (5.8) Ravens DST (8.5) George Kittle (8.3)



49ers DST (5.8)





Tampa Bay (4-7) at Jacksonville (4-7)



1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Buccaneers -1



Jameis Winston (7.6) Nick Foles (6.1) Ronald Jones (8.3) Leonard Fournette (9.1) Peyton Barber (5.5) D.J. Chark (8.3) Chris Godwin (9.0) Dede Westbrook (6.9) Mike Evans (8.2) Chris Conley (3.7) Buccaneers DST (4.5) Jaguars DST (4.6)

Cleveland (5-6) at Pittsburgh (6-5)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Browns -2

Baker Mayfield (6.4) Devlin Hodges (3.2) Nick Chubb (8.4) Benny Snell (5.6) Kareem Hunt (5.9) Jaylen Samuels (4.7) Jarvis Landry (8.6) James Washington (5.7) Odell Beckham (8.0) Diontae Johnson (3.6) Browns DST (5.1) Vance McDonald (4.7)



Steelers DST (7.1)

Green Bay (8-3) at N.Y. Giants (2-9)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Packers -6.5

Aaron Rodgers (7.2) Daniel Jones (5.0) Aaron Jones (9.5) Saquon Barkley (8.7) Jamaal Williams (7.1) Sterling Shepard (5.3) Davante Adams (9.7) Darius Slayton (4.3) Jimmy Graham (5.3) Giants DST (2.5) Packers DST (4.3)





Philadelphia (5-6) at Miami (2-9)



1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Eagles -10

Carson Wentz (7.4) Ryan Fitzpatrick (5.2) Miles Sanders (7.2) DeVante Parker (6.8) Alshon Jeffery (7.5) Allen Hurns (2.6) Zach Ertz (9.5) Mike Gesicki (5.9) Dallas Goedert (6.2) Dolphins DST (3.2) Eagles DST (8.0)





L.A. Rams (6-5) at Arizona (3-7-1)



4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Rams -3

Jared Goff (6.7) Kyler Murray (7.1) Todd Gurley (8.5) Kenyan Drake (7.7) Robert Woods (7.7) Chase Edmonds (5.3) Cooper Kupp (7.6) David Johnson (4.0) Brandin Cooks (4.8) Larry Fitzgerald (6.2) Gerald Everett (6.7) Christian Kirk (5.2) Rams DST (7.6) Cardinals DST (2.1)

L.A. Chargers (4-7) at Denver (3-8)



4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -2.5

Philip Rivers (4.8) Brandon Allen (2.1) Melvin Gordon (9.0) Phillip Lindsay (7.8) Austin Ekeler (8.2) Royce Freeman (4.6) Keenan Allen (7.3) Courtland Sutton (7.2) Mike Williams (3.9) Noah Fant (5.6) Hunter Henry (8.8) Broncos DST (6.5) Chargers DST (7.2)





Oakland (6-5) at Kansas City (7-4)



4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -10

Derek Carr (4.2) Patrick Mahomes (9.5) Josh Jacobs (7.6) LeSean McCoy (6.8) Jalen Richard (4.9) Darrel Williams (6.0) Tyrell Williams (4.7) Tyreek Hill (9.8) Darren Waller (8.0) Sammy Watkins (4.0) Raiders DST (1.8) Mecole Hardman (3.5)



Travis Kelce (9.4)



Chiefs DST (6.0)

New England (10-1) at Houston (7-4)

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Patriots -3.5

Tom Brady (7.0) Deshaun Watson (7.7) James White (6.4) Carlos Hyde (5.0) Sony Michel (5.8) Duke Johnson (4.5) Julian Edelman (8.8) DeAndre Hopkins (8.4) Jakobi Meyers (4.2) Will Fuller (6.6) N'Keal Harry (3.3) Texans DST (3.6) Patriots DST (7.4)





Minnesota (8-3) at Seattle (9-2)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Seahawks -3