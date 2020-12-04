Who should you start and who should you sit in Week 13? The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on your toughest lineup decisions.

It's pretty simple: The scale runs from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for Week 13 is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for Week 13 in PPR leagues — the non-PPR Cheat Sheet is right here.

All lines from William Hill Sportsbook.

The line wants us to believe: It's Derrick Henry season! The public might be more dialed in to Henry, but it's not like the Browns have a bad run game, either. And both defenses struggle defending the run. I think the line is designed to get people to take the Titans, so I like the Browns' side, but here's the hang-up: Every Browns loss has been by seven-plus points, and each of the Titans' past five wins have been by -- you guessed it -- six or more points.

Baker Mayfield (6.4) Ryan Tannehill (7.3) Nick Chubb (9.7) Derrick Henry (9.8) Kareem Hunt (8.2) A.J. Brown (9.5) Jarvis Landry (6.8) Corey Davis (7.3) Rashard Higgins (3.6) Jonnu Smith (4.8) Austin Hooper (6.6) Titans DST (5.6) Browns DST (5.2)





The line wants us to believe: Las Vegas' blowout loss last week was meaningless. I don't think the general public would consider the Jets at minus-6 or less, but eight points at home is generous. The Raiders have injuries on their O-line and D-line and their defense really hasn't been that great all year anyway. This might be the Jets' last game they can feasibly win. I love getting the points here, and I think the Jets can win.

Derek Carr (7.2) Sam Darnold (5.6) Josh Jacobs (8.7) Frank Gore (7.0) Devontae Booker (4.6) Denzel Mims (6.7) Henry Ruggs III (4.2) Breshad Perriman (6.4) Nelson Agholor (3.8) Jamison Crowder (6.3) Hunter Renfrow (3.5) Jets DST (2.8) Darren Waller (8.4)



Raiders DST (6.6)





The line wants us to believe: Jacksonville just isn't any good. This is wild: The Jaguars are bigger underdogs against the Vikings than they were last week against the Browns, and they hung with the Browns! If Minnesota were the kind of squad that was willing to outscore their opponents by running up 30-plus points per week, then this line would make sense. But they're a little more conservative than that. They have one win this year by 10-plus points. It almost feels like a trap to take the Jaguars, but I'm thinking they can score two or three touchdowns, which their 21-point implied total suggests.

Mike Glennon (5.4) Kirk Cousins (8.2) James Robinson (9.6) Dalvin Cook (9.4) Collin Johnson (5.6) Adam Thielen (9.2) Laviska Shenault Jr. (3.0) Justin Jefferson (8.6) Keelan Cole (2.8) Kyle Rudolph (7.2) Tyler Eifert (6.4) Vikings DST (7.2) Jaguars DST (1.5)





The line wants us to believe: Even with Tua Tagovailoa starting, the Dolphins are massively better. Before you think that the Dolphins have a better chance to rack up points with Ryan Fitzpatrick, recognize that they scored at least 28 points in each of Tagovailoa's first three starts, all wins. And in none of them did they cover 11.5 points. However, the Bengals are every bit as bad as their 15.25 implied point total suggests. The oddsmakers had to make this line large just to try to get some action on the Bengals. It's not large enough.

Brandon Allen (2.2) Ryan Fitzpatrick (7.4) Giovani Bernard (6.3) Matt Breida (2.9) Tee Higgins (6.6) DeVante Parker (9.0) Tyler Boyd (5.2) Mike Gesicki (6.9) Drew Sample (5.0) Dolphins DST (9.1) Bengals DST (4.0)





The line wants us to believe: Philip Rivers won't be a liability -- like he was last week. He threw the ball last week like his arm was 50 years old, he's got a banged up toe and a beat-up offensive line. I know the matchup is cake but Rivers cannot be considered a safe passer. If the Colts defensive line is without DeForest Buckner again, it's a big-time trap to take them even if the Texans don't have field-stretching receiver Will Fuller anymore.

Philip Rivers (6.2) Deshaun Watson (7.9) Jonathan Taylor (8.0) Duke Johnson (7.5) Nyheim Hines (6.9) Brandin Cooks (8.3) Michael Pittman (6.9) Keke Coutee (5.3) T.Y. Hilton (4.7) Jordan Akins (4.2) Zach Pascal (4.0) Texans DST (4.6) Trey Burton (5.6)



Colts DST (6.8)





The line wants us to believe: Detroit can keep things close. One of my favorite stats from the year: The Lions have yet to lose a game by three or fewer points this season. Another favorite stat, because it's random: Mitchell Trubisky has three passing touchdowns in each of his past four against the Lions. Detroit's defense lost big DT Danny Shelton and cornerback Desmond Trufant to injuries -- it's finally a win-able matchup for Chicago.

Matthew Stafford (6.5) Mitchell Trubisky (6.7) D'Andre Swift (9.1) David Montgomery (9.0) Adrian Peterson (5.9) Allen Robinson (9.3) Kerryon Johnson (5.5) Anthony Miller (2.7) Marvin Jones (5.9) Jimmy Graham (4.6) T.J. Hockenson (8.1) Bears DST (7.6) Lions DST (5.8)





The line wants us to believe: Despite what happened two weeks ago in New Orleans, the Falcons will keep things close. This is a tricky game to project because the Falcons defense looked outstanding last week and because they've digested two weeks of film on Taysom Hill. But the line seems set to attract people to take on the Saints. Who wouldn't take them after they annihilated the Falcons literally 14 days ago?! That's what the oddsmakers want you to do! This fishy line makes me want to actually, wittingly, knowingly put my faith in the Falcons. It feels gross but I'm following the signs.

Taysom Hill (6.9) Matt Ryan (6.1) Alvin Kamara (8.5) Brian Hill (5.8) Latavius Murray (6.5) Calvin Ridley (9.1) Michael Thomas (8.8) Russell Gage (3.1) Emmanuel Sanders (4.1) Hayden Hurst (6.0) Jared Cook (3.8) Falcons DST (6.4) Saints DST (7.9)





The line wants us to believe: Daniel Jones' injury will lead to another embarrassing Giants loss. While I suspect the Giants offense will be hindered with Colt McCoy under center, I also think their defense isn't that bad. Seattle, meanwhile, seems to be pulling the reins in on Russell Wilson. It feels like it might take a defensive touchdown, or multiple turnovers from the Seahawks defense, for their offense to win comfortably. I don't think their defense is quite good enough to count on that. The Giants should cover.

Colt McCoy (3.8) Russell Wilson (8.6) Wayne Gallman (7.7) Chris Carson (8.9) Sterling Shepard (5.5) Carlos Hyde (4.7) Darius Slayton (4.8) DK Metcalf (9.4) Evan Engram (7.5) Tyler Lockett (7.6) Giants DST (4.8) Seahawks DST (7.3)

The line wants us to believe: The Rams loss last week was a mirage. Maybe it was, but there are no mirages over what's happened to the Cardinals offense since Kyler Murray hurt his shoulder. They simply aren't attacking downfield as much and they're leaning on their running backs more. That makes the matchup easier for the Rams defense to deal with. That's the side I'd like to be on.

Jared Goff (6.8) Kyler Murray (7.6) Cam Akers (6.7) Kenyan Drake (7.9) Cooper Kupp (8.4) Chase Edmonds (7.4) Robert Woods (7.7) DeAndre Hopkins (8.5) Josh Reynolds (3.7) Christian Kirk (6.5) Gerald Everett (4.4) Cardinals DST (5.0) Rams DST (7.8)





The line wants us to believe: The Chargers have a chance. So the team with the greatest coach of this era is on an even playing field with a team that's coached its way out of multiple wins this year?! Candidly, the line is an indictment of just how underwhelming the Patriots have played on both sides of the ball, and if you haven't seen them play then you wouldn't know it and you'd bet on the Patriots. You shouldn't.

Cam Newton (6.0) Justin Herbert (8.3) Damien Harris (7.3) Austin Ekeler (9.5) James White (7.2) Keenan Allen (9.7) Jakobi Meyers (5.7) Mike Williams (6.0) Damiere Byrd (4.3) Hunter Henry (7.4) Patriots DST (6.2) Chargers DST (4.4)

The line wants us to believe: The Eagles are just as bad as the Bears were last week. The Packers are favored by 8.5 for the second week in a row. Philadelphia is in a major rut -- three straight losses -- but only one was by more than eight points ... though one could argue it should have been two. It's hard to believe anyone would take the Eagles if they were given fewer points, so the oddsmakers are probably putting out a fair line. Six of the Packers' eight wins this season have been by nine-plus points. That's the side I'll be on.

Carson Wentz (5.8) Aaron Rodgers (9.2) Miles Sanders (8.4) Aaron Jones (9.2) Jalen Reagor (3.3) Jamaal Williams (5.7) Travis Fulgham (3.2) Davante Adams (9.8) Dallas Goedert (7.6) Allen Lazard (5.8) Zach Ertz (6.8) Marquez Valdes-Scantling (5.1) Eagles DST (3.5) Robert Tonyan (7.0)



Packers DST (7.5)

The line wants us to believe: Uh, that the Chiefs can't win by three scores? What am I supposed to say here? Denver is an interesting team that shouldn't be penalized by anything that came out of last week's quarterback-less game. But they stunk up the joint against the Chiefs earlier this year and figure to do so again. So why isn't the spread 17 or 20 points? Forget I asked and just take the Chiefs.

Drew Lock (5.7) Patrick Mahomes (9.6) Melvin Gordon (7.1) Clyde Edwards-Helaire (8.1) Tim Patrick (7.0) Le'Veon Bell (4.5) Jerry Jeudy (4.5) Tyreek Hill (9.9) Noah Fant (6.2) Sammy Watkins (6.1) Broncos DST (3.0) Mecole Hardman (3.9)



Travis Kelce (9.7)



Chiefs DST (7.4)

The line wants us to believe: Washington is a crummy team. In each of their past six games, Ron Rivera's crew has either lost within a three-point margin or won. And on five days rest and without pass rusher Bud Dupree (and maybe without center Maurkice Pouncey), the Steelers are ripe for a let-down game. Washington's defense has managed to play well and actually set up nicely to contain the Steelers passing game. Taking the points feels safer.

Alex Smith (5.5) Ben Roethlisberger (7.8) Antonio Gibson (8.8) Benny Snell (7.6) J.D. McKissic (6.2) Diontae Johnson (8.7) Terry McLaurin (8.9) JuJu Smith-Schuster (8.2) Logan Thomas (5.2) Chase Claypool (7.5) Washington DST (5.4) Eric Ebron (7.1)



Steelers DST (8.3)

The line wants us to believe: The Niners' win last week was legit. It helps that San Francisco is getting healthy on both sides of the ball. The team also got great play from its front seven. We're starting to see Josh Allen struggle as the leader of the Bills offense, and I doubt their run game can be much of a counter-punch. I've touted Buffalo's lines as unfair for much of the year, but this one is begging you to take them as road faves. Don't do it.

Josh Allen (8.5) Nick Mullens (6.3) Zack Moss (5.6) Raheem Mostert (8.3) Devin Singletary (5.4) Jerick McKinnon (4.4) Stefon Diggs (9.6) Deebo Samuel (8.1) Cole Beasley (6.2) Brandon Aiyuk (7.9) Gabriel Davis (4.6) Kendrick Bourne (2.9) Bills DST (6.0) Jordan Reed (5.4)



49ers DST (7.0)

The line wants us to believe: Dallas is toast. The line (BAL -6.5) is based on Lamar Jackson starting for the Ravens, but who else is available? If the defense gets Matt Judon, Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell back then this game is gonna get ugly. If not, it could still get ugly because Dallas' O-line is ugly. Seriously, who would take the Cowboys here?! It's not enough points. Hmm, maybe that makes it a sucker line, but all but one of the Ravens' wins have been by at least seven points. I'd trust them.