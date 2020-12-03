Some players get started in Fantasy Football no matter how much evidence there might be to argue for sitting them. Kyler Murray and DeShaun Watson are two of those players.
I outlined concerns for Murray earlier in the week, but it basically boils down to the fact that his rushing and Fantasy production has nosedived since he injured his shoulder in Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks. Couple those concerns with his matchup against the Rams, and I wouldn't blame anyone for considering sitting Murray. Unless you have Justin Herbert or Ryan Tannehill, though, I'd stick with Murray -- though Ryan Fitzpatrick (if Tua Tagovailoa is out) is basically a coin flip for me.
Watson's concerns come down entirely to Will Fuller. Fuller is suspended for the rest of the season, and that's a huge blow to the Texans. Watson has averaged 11.9 yards per pass attempt when targeting Fuller. That's nearly 50% better than he's averaged to the rest of the team. But like Murray, I'm not sitting Watson. In fact, he makes an interesting contrarian play in DFS; I just wouldn't consider him in cash games.
It's mostly a start your studs week at quarterback, though Mitchell Trubisky is trying to crash that party. More on him below.
Week 13 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 24 -- Mitchell Trubisky has scored at least 24 Fantasy points in each of his past four games against the Lions.
- 10 -- Kyler Murray has 10 rush attempts the past two weeks combined. He was averaging 10 per game before his Week 11 shoulder injury.
- 14.09 -- Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks per game by the Los Angeles Rams, by far the fewest in the NFL.
- 7.4 -- Completed air yards per attempt for Kirk Cousins. That's tied for second-highest in the NFL.
- 39 -- Pass attempts for Taysom Hill in two starts. The Saints were averaging 34.8 attempts per game with Drew Brees.
- 10.23 -- Matt Ryan averaged 10.23 yards per attempt on throws to Julio Jones or Calvin Ridley. That drops to 5.94 for everyone else.
Matchups that matter
Taysom Hill QB
NO New Orleans • #7
Age: 30 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
MIA Miami • #14
Age: 38 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Fitzpatrick has multiple touchdowns in five of seven starts this season and he's averaging 256 passing yards and 20 rushing yards per game. That's a starting Fantasy quarterback against most defenses, and especially against the Bengals. The only concern is the possible return of Tua Tagovailoa.
I know this is uncomfortable, but the Lions are terrible defensively and Trubisky has been mostly good for Fantasy purposes this season. He scored 29 Fantasy points against the Lions in Week 1 and 24 against the Packers last week. Even in the game he was benched, he had 13 Fantasy points at halftime.
IND Indianapolis • #17
Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs.
The Texans have an atrocious defense and Rivers' weapons look to finally be coming together. T.Y. Hilton produced last week and Michael Pittman is developing into a No. 1 receiver. Rivers has all three tight ends healthy and Nyheim Hines has been a big help in the passing game as well. Rivers has one game in his past six below 262 yards and he's thrown multiple touchdowns in four of those games.
Can't stomach starting Trubisky yet? At least add him. One more good week and you'll feel better starting him against the Texans in Week 14.
DFS Plays
SEA Seattle • #3
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
This slate has no Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen. Deshaun Watson lost Will Fuller. Kyler Murray hasn't been the same since his shoulder injury. That leaves Wilson as the top projected quarterback on the slate, even if his production recently hasn't been worthy.
Don't want to pay up for Wilson? Trubisky is actually my top projected point-per-dollar play on the slate. 2020!
Heath's projections
Heath's projections