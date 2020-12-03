Some players get started in Fantasy Football no matter how much evidence there might be to argue for sitting them. Kyler Murray and DeShaun Watson are two of those players.

I outlined concerns for Murray earlier in the week, but it basically boils down to the fact that his rushing and Fantasy production has nosedived since he injured his shoulder in Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks. Couple those concerns with his matchup against the Rams, and I wouldn't blame anyone for considering sitting Murray. Unless you have Justin Herbert or Ryan Tannehill, though, I'd stick with Murray -- though Ryan Fitzpatrick (if Tua Tagovailoa is out) is basically a coin flip for me.

Watson's concerns come down entirely to Will Fuller. Fuller is suspended for the rest of the season, and that's a huge blow to the Texans. Watson has averaged 11.9 yards per pass attempt when targeting Fuller. That's nearly 50% better than he's averaged to the rest of the team. But like Murray, I'm not sitting Watson. In fact, he makes an interesting contrarian play in DFS; I just wouldn't consider him in cash games.

It's mostly a start your studs week at quarterback, though Mitchell Trubisky is trying to crash that party. More on him below.

QB Preview Numbers to know

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Taysom Hill QB NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 30 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL NO -3 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 24.6 QB RNK 12th Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC MIN -9.5 O/U 52 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 22.5 QB RNK 21st Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 23.7 QB RNK 4th

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Waiver Wire/Streamers Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 38 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN MIA -11 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK 10th ROSTERED 44% Fitzpatrick has multiple touchdowns in five of seven starts this season and he's averaging 256 passing yards and 20 rushing yards per game. That's a starting Fantasy quarterback against most defenses, and especially against the Bengals. The only concern is the possible return of Tua Tagovailoa. Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK 12th ROSTERED 15% I know this is uncomfortable, but the Lions are terrible defensively and Trubisky has been mostly good for Fantasy purposes this season. He scored 29 Fantasy points against the Lions in Week 1 and 24 against the Packers last week. Even in the game he was benched, he had 13 Fantasy points at halftime. Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU IND -3 O/U 53 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 57% The Texans have an atrocious defense and Rivers' weapons look to finally be coming together. T.Y. Hilton produced last week and Michael Pittman is developing into a No. 1 receiver. Rivers has all three tight ends healthy and Nyheim Hines has been a big help in the passing game as well. Rivers has one game in his past six below 262 yards and he's thrown multiple touchdowns in four of those games.

One To Stash Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK 12th ROSTERED 15% Can't stomach starting Trubisky yet? At least add him. One more good week and you'll feel better starting him against the Texans in Week 14.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Russell Wilson QB SEA Seattle • #3

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI SEA -6.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 28.4 QB RNK 1st This slate has no Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen. Deshaun Watson lost Will Fuller. Kyler Murray hasn't been the same since his shoulder injury. That leaves Wilson as the top projected quarterback on the slate, even if his production recently hasn't been worthy.

Top Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Don't want to pay up for Wilson? Trubisky is actually my top projected point-per-dollar play on the slate. 2020!

QB Preview Heath's projections

