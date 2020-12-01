It was the best of weeks, it was the worst of weeks. That's not exactly what Dickens said, but he might as well have been talking about the quarterback position in Week 13.

The good? It sounds like we'll get at least one more week of Ryan Fitzpatrick starting in Miami, Taysom Hill plays the Falcons again, Philip Rivers is in Houston, and Mitchell Trubisky faces a Lions defense he has absolutely obliterated over the years.

The bad? We're expecting Colt McCoy, Brandon Allen and Mike Glennon to start again this week. Tom Brady and Teddy Bridgewater are on bye. Carson Wentz, Andy Dalton, Alex Smith and Sam Darnold are completely unusable. And Matt Ryan may not have Julio Jones or Calvin Ridley. And I didn't even mention Nick Mullens or Sam Darnold.

It is the best streaming week of the season and yet a third of the league is off the board. Welcome to 2020!

QB Preview Numbers to know

24 -- Mitchell Trubisky has scored at least 24 Fantasy points in each of his past four games against the Lions.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Taysom Hill QB NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 30 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL NO -3 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 24.6 QB RNK 12th Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC MIN -9.5 O/U 52 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 22.5 QB RNK 21st Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 23.7 QB RNK 4th

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Waiver Wire/Streamers Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 38 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN MIA -11 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK 10th ROSTERED 37% Fitzpatrick has multiple touchdowns in five of seven starts this season and he's averaging 256 passing yards and 20 rushing yards per game. That's a starting Fantasy quarterback against most defenses, and especially against the Bengals. Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK 12th ROSTERED 10% I know this is uncomfortable, but the Lions are terrible defensively and Trubisky has been mostly good for Fantasy purposes this season. He scored 29 Fantasy points against the Lions in Week 1 and 24 against the Packers last week. Even in the game he was benched, he had 13 Fantasy points at halftime. Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU IND -3 O/U 53 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 54% The Texans have an atrocious defense and Rivers' weapons look to finally be coming together. T.Y. Hilton produced last week and Michael Pittman is developing into a No. 1 receiver. Rivers has all three tight ends healthy and Nyheim Hines has been a big help in the passing game as well. Rivers has one game in his past six below 262 yards and he's thrown multiple touchdowns in four of those games.

One To Stash Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK 12th ROSTERED 10% Can't stomach starting Trubisky yet? At least add him. One more good week and you'll feel better starting him against the Texans in Week 14.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Russell Wilson QB SEA Seattle • #3

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI SEA -6.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 28.4 QB RNK 1st This slate has no Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen. Deshaun Watson lost Will Fuller. Kyler Murray hasn't been the same since his shoulder injury. That leaves Wilson as the top projected quarterback on the slate, even if his production recently hasn't been worthy.

Top Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Don't want to pay up for Wilson? Trubisky is actually my top projected point-per-dollar play on the slate. 2020!

QB Preview Heath's projections

