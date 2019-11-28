Play

Fantasy Football Week 13 Quarterback Preview: Streaming options, DFS picks, projections and more

Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 13 quarterback options, including streamers and DFS plays.

As we head into Week 13 the quarterback position looks familiar once again. We spent the entire offseason telling you how deep the position is, and when you see 17 quarterbacks projected for 22 Fantasy points that certainly seems true. While 17 is probably too many (injury or bad luck will grab a couple), at least 14 quarterbacks reached the mark in two of the first four weeks of the season (before the byes).

What that means is that it becomes tougher to justify a true streamer in your top-12. Even with Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, Jared Goff, Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield outside of my top 20, there are plenty of starting options to go around. That doesn't mean you won't disagree with a few of them.

Dak Prescott is coming off his worst game of the season and now faces the Buffalo Bills. I'm sure there are plenty of people considering sitting him. The Bills have been outstanding defensively, but they've also not faced one quarterback this season who ranks in the top 12 in Fantasy points per game. They've only faced one decent quarterback on the road this season (Baker Mayfield), and he scored 21 Fantasy points against them. Prescott has been outstanding at home this season, and I'm not sitting him.

Deshaun Watson faces the defense that just shut down Prescott, and I'm slightly more nervous about him. The Patriots are only allowing 7.8 Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season, and Lamar Jackson is the only quarterback to top 13 against them. Still, Watson is at home and he's been a top five Fantasy quarterback this season. I would sit him for the right player, but there's no one available on the waiver wire I'd want to start over him.

Are you planning on sitting Watson or Prescott? I've got streamers below for you. 

Numbers to know
  • 26.2 - Ryan Tannehill's Fantasy points per game since taking over for Marcus Mariota. Only Lamar Jackson has a better average in that time.
  • 4.6 - Average completed air yards for Jacoby Brissett. Only Josh Rosen and Mason Rudolph have been worse. The Colts need to open things up.
  • 281.5 - Andy Dalton's yards per game before he was benched. He returns to a very good matchup at home.
  • 151 - Rushing yards per game for Jeff Driskel. If his hamstring is OK, he remains a solid second quarterback in two-quarterback leagues.
  • 19 - Josh Allen has scored below 19 Fantasy points just once since Week 2. He has a rock solid floor.
  • 9 - Sam Darnold has nine total touchdowns in his past three starts. He had six total in the five games prior.
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Nick Foles QB
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB JAC -1 O/U 49
OPP VS QB
31st
PROJ PTS
19.2
QB RNK
19th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
643
RUYDS
20
TD
3
INT
1
FPTS/G
14.7
headshot-image
Carson Wentz QB
PHI Philadelphia • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA PHI -9 O/U 46
OPP VS QB
30th
PROJ PTS
22.4
QB RNK
18th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2530
RUYDS
188
TD
18
INT
6
FPTS/G
18
headshot-image
Deshaun Watson QB
HOU Houston • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NE NE -3 O/U 44.5
OPP VS QB
1st
PROJ PTS
15.6
QB RNK
4th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2899
RUYDS
301
TD
25
INT
7
FPTS/G
24.5
headshot-image
Jimmy Garoppolo QB
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL BAL -4 O/U 46
OPP VS QB
4th
PROJ PTS
13
QB RNK
10th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2731
RUYDS
41
TD
21
INT
10
FPTS/G
18.9
Waiver Wire Targets
Top Streamers
headshot-image
Nick Foles QB
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Ownership
50%
I'm not buying in to Tampa Bay's defensive effort in Week 12. The Bucs have still allowed the second most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Foles was not sharp in Week 12, but that was a far more difficult matchup against the Titans. Jacksonville will struggle to run the ball, and I don't expect they Jags will stop this Buccaneers offense that should lead to plenty of shot plays to D.J. Chark. Foles is a low-end starter this week and hopefully moving forward.
headshot-image
Ryan Tannehill QB
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Ownership
32%
Tannehill has been the second-best quarterback in Fantasy since he took over the Titans' job. I'd have him ranked higher if I totally bought that, but there's definitely a little regression coming his way at some point -- maybe this week against a very good Colts defense. I do love that he's rushed for at least 37 yards in three straight games. He's a solid start this week and my favorite option on this list for the rest of the season.
headshot-image
Sam Darnold QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
51%
I totally understand if Darnold is your top priority. He is for many. I'm a little worried about his pass volume (no more than 30 attempts the past three weeks), but mostly I expect him to be right there with Tannehill and Foles. I do have a slight worry that this Bengals team is playing their Super Bowl this week and will be inspired by the return of Andy Dalton.
headshot-image
Andy Dalton QB
CIN Cincinnati • #14
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Ownership
6%
Dalton was averaging around 18 Fantasy points per game when he was benched, and the Jets are a mediocre pass defense at best. If we get word that A.J. Green is going to return, Dalton will vault to the top of my streamers list.
One to Stash
headshot-image
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
62%
The Giants face the Eagles, Dolphins and Washington in the Fantasy playoffs. If you've clinched a spot, you should make sure he's rostered.
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
Jameis Winston QB
TB Tampa Bay • #3
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Week 13 Prices
FanDuel
$7,600
DraftKings
$6,300
I expect this game to turn into a shootout, and Vegas agrees. This game opened with the second-highest over-under for Week 12. Winston has enormous weekly upside and a palatable price.
Top Contrarian Play
headshot-image
Andy Dalton QB
CIN Cincinnati • #14
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Week 13 Prices
FanDuel
$6,000
DraftKings
$4,700
Dalton never should have been benched if the Bengals were trying to win. He's not a great quarterback, but he's at home against the Jets and he's priced like a backup. I'm actually a little worried his ownership could creep too high.
Heath's projections

Rank

QB

FPTs

1

Patrick Mahomes

31.98

2

Russell Wilson

29.08

3

Lamar Jackson

28.06

4

Drew Brees

27.70

5

Dak Prescott

25.68

6

Aaron Rodgers

25.45

7

Jameis Winston

25.09

8

Carson Wentz

24.78

9

Matt Ryan

24.45

10

DeShaun Watson

24.40

11

Kyler Murray

24.02

12

Nick Foles

23.74

13

Josh Allen

23.00

14

Jacoby Brissett

22.92

15

Ryan Tannehill

22.80

16

Andy Dalton

22.63

17

Sam Darnold

22.63

Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer that covers Daily Fantasy Sports of all types. Before coming to CBS Sports he was a staff writer for Footballguys and the host of The Fantasy Football Show on... Full Bio

