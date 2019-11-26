Fantasy Football Week 13 Quarterback Preview: Streaming options, DFS plays, projections and more
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 13 quarterback options, including streamers and DFS plays.
As we head into Week 13 the quarterback position looks familiar once again. We spent the entire offseason telling you how deep the position is, and when you see 17 quarterbacks projected for 22 Fantasy points that certainly seems true. While 17 is probably too many (injury or bad luck will grab a couple), at least 14 quarterbacks reached the mark in two of the first four weeks of the season (before the byes).
What that means is that it becomes tougher to justify a true streamer in your top-12. Even with Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, Jared Goff, Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield outside of my top 20, there are plenty of starting options to go around. That doesn't mean you won't disagree with a few of them.
Dak Prescott is coming off his worst game of the season and now faces the Buffalo Bills. I'm sure there are plenty of people considering sitting him. The Bills have been outstanding defensively, but they've also not faced one quarterback this season who ranks in the top 12 in Fantasy points per game. They've only faced one decent quarterback on the road this season (Baker Mayfield), and he scored 21 Fantasy points against them. Prescott has been outstanding at home this season, and I'm not sitting him.
Deshaun Watson faces the defense that just shut down Prescott, and I'm slightly more nervous about him. The Patriots are only allowing 7.8 Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season, and Lamar Jackson is the only quarterback to top 13 against them. Still, Watson is at home and he's been a top five Fantasy quarterback this season. I would sit him for the right player, but there's no one available on the waiver wire I'd want to start over him.
Are you planning on sitting Watson or Prescott? I've got streamers below for you.
Week 13 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 26.2 - Ryan Tannehill's Fantasy points per game since taking over for Marcus Mariota. Only Lamar Jackson has a better average in that time.
- 4.6 - Average completed air yards for Jacoby Brissett. Only Josh Rosen and Mason Rudolph have been worse. The Colts need to open things up.
- 281.5 - Andy Dalton's yards per game before he was benched. He returns to a very good matchup at home.
- 151 - Rushing yards per game for Jeff Driskel. If his hamstring is OK, he remains a solid second quarterback in two-quarterback leagues.
- 19 - Josh Allen has scored below 19 Fantasy points just once since Week 2. He has a rock solid floor.
- 9 - Sam Darnold has nine total touchdowns in his past three starts. He had six total in the five games prior.
Carson Wentz QB
PHI Philadelphia • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
HOU Houston • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
I'm not buying in to Tampa Bay's defensive effort in Week 12. The Bucs have still allowed the second most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Foles was not sharp in Week 12, but that was a far more difficult matchup against the Titans. Jacksonville will struggle to run the ball, and I don't expect they Jags will stop this Buccaneers offense that should lead to plenty of shot plays to D.J. Chark. Foles is a low-end starter this week and hopefully moving forward.
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Tannehill has been the second-best quarterback in Fantasy since he took over the Titans' job. I'd have him ranked higher if I totally bought that, but there's definitely a little regression coming his way at some point -- maybe this week against a very good Colts defense. I do love that he's rushed for at least 37 yards in three straight games. He's a solid start this week and my favorite option on this list for the rest of the season.
Sam Darnold QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I totally understand if Darnold is your top priority. He is for many. I'm a little worried about his pass volume (no more than 30 attempts the past three weeks), but mostly I expect him to be right there with Tannehill and Foles. I do have a slight worry that this Bengals team is playing their Super Bowl this week and will be inspired by the return of Andy Dalton.
Dalton was averaging around 18 Fantasy points per game when he was benched, and the Jets are a mediocre pass defense at best. If we get word that A.J. Green is going to return, Dalton will vault to the top of my streamers list.
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Giants face the Eagles, Dolphins and Washington in the Fantasy playoffs. If you've clinched a spot, you should make sure he's rostered.
DFS Plays
TB Tampa Bay • #3
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I expect this game to turn into a shootout, and Vegas agrees. This game opened with the second-highest over-under for Week 12. Winston has enormous weekly upside and a palatable price.
Dalton never should have been benched if the Bengals were trying to win. He's not a great quarterback, but he's at home against the Jets and he's priced like a backup. I'm actually a little worried his ownership could creep too high.
Heath's projections
Rank
QB
FPTs
1
31.98
2
29.08
3
Lamar Jackson
28.06
4
27.70
5
Dak Prescott
25.68
6
25.45
7
25.09
8
24.78
9
24.45
10
DeShaun Watson
24.40
11
24.02
12
23.74
13
Josh Allen
23.00
14
Jacoby Brissett
22.92
15
Ryan Tannehill
22.80
16
Andy Dalton
22.63
17
Sam Darnold
22.63
