Fantasy Football Week 13 Quarterback Preview: Streaming options, DFS plays, projections and more

As we head into Week 13 the quarterback position looks familiar once again. We spent the entire offseason telling you how deep the position is, and when you see 17 quarterbacks projected for 22 Fantasy points that certainly seems true. While 17 is probably too many (injury or bad luck will grab a couple), at least 14 quarterbacks reached the mark in two of the first four weeks of the season (before the byes).

What that means is that it becomes tougher to justify a true streamer in your top-12. Even with Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, Jared Goff, Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield outside of my top 20, there are plenty of starting options to go around. That doesn't mean you won't disagree with a few of them.

Dak Prescott is coming off his worst game of the season and now faces the Buffalo Bills. I'm sure there are plenty of people considering sitting him. The Bills have been outstanding defensively, but they've also not faced one quarterback this season who ranks in the top 12 in Fantasy points per game. They've only faced one decent quarterback on the road this season (Baker Mayfield), and he scored 21 Fantasy points against them. Prescott has been outstanding at home this season, and I'm not sitting him.

Deshaun Watson faces the defense that just shut down Prescott, and I'm slightly more nervous about him. The Patriots are only allowing 7.8 Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season, and Lamar Jackson is the only quarterback to top 13 against them. Still, Watson is at home and he's been a top five Fantasy quarterback this season. I would sit him for the right player, but there's no one available on the waiver wire I'd want to start over him.

Are you planning on sitting Watson or Prescott? I've got streamers below for you.

26.2 - Ryan Tannehill's Fantasy points per game since taking over for Marcus Mariota. Only Lamar Jackson has a better average in that time.

Matchups that Matter

Nick Foles QB JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown: MATCHUP vs TB, JAC -1, O/U 49, OPP VS QB 31st, PROJ PTS 19.2, QB RNK 19th
YTD Stats: PAYDS 643, RUYDS 20, TD 3, INT 1, FPTS/G 14.7

Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown: MATCHUP @ MIA, PHI -9, O/U 46, OPP VS QB 30th, PROJ PTS 22.4, QB RNK 18th
YTD Stats: PAYDS 2530, RUYDS 188, TD 18, INT 6, FPTS/G 18

Deshaun Watson QB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown: MATCHUP vs NE, NE -3, O/U 44.5, OPP VS QB 1st, PROJ PTS 15.6, QB RNK 4th
YTD Stats: PAYDS 2899, RUYDS 301, TD 25, INT 7, FPTS/G 24.5

Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown: MATCHUP @ BAL, BAL -4, O/U 46, OPP VS QB 4th, PROJ PTS 13, QB RNK 10th
YTD Stats: PAYDS 2731, RUYDS 41, TD 21, INT 10, FPTS/G 18.9

Top Streamers Nick Foles QB JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Ownership 50% I'm not buying in to Tampa Bay's defensive effort in Week 12. The Bucs have still allowed the second most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Foles was not sharp in Week 12, but that was a far more difficult matchup against the Titans. Jacksonville will struggle to run the ball, and I don't expect they Jags will stop this Buccaneers offense that should lead to plenty of shot plays to D.J. Chark. Foles is a low-end starter this week and hopefully moving forward. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Ownership 32% Tannehill has been the second-best quarterback in Fantasy since he took over the Titans' job. I'd have him ranked higher if I totally bought that, but there's definitely a little regression coming his way at some point -- maybe this week against a very good Colts defense. I do love that he's rushed for at least 37 yards in three straight games. He's a solid start this week and my favorite option on this list for the rest of the season. Sam Darnold QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 51% I totally understand if Darnold is your top priority. He is for many. I'm a little worried about his pass volume (no more than 30 attempts the past three weeks), but mostly I expect him to be right there with Tannehill and Foles. I do have a slight worry that this Bengals team is playing their Super Bowl this week and will be inspired by the return of Andy Dalton. Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Ownership 6% Dalton was averaging around 18 Fantasy points per game when he was benched, and the Jets are a mediocre pass defense at best. If we get word that A.J. Green is going to return, Dalton will vault to the top of my streamers list.

One to Stash Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 62% The Giants face the Eagles, Dolphins and Washington in the Fantasy playoffs. If you've clinched a spot, you should make sure he's rostered.

Top Play Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Week 13 Prices FanDuel $7,600 DraftKings $6,300 I expect this game to turn into a shootout, and Vegas agrees. This game opened with the second-highest over-under for Week 12. Winston has enormous weekly upside and a palatable price.

Top Contrarian Play Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Week 13 Prices FanDuel $6,000 DraftKings $4,700 Dalton never should have been benched if the Bengals were trying to win. He's not a great quarterback, but he's at home against the Jets and he's priced like a backup. I'm actually a little worried his ownership could creep too high.

