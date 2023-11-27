When you're looking at the Week 13 rankings for Fantasy Football, you've gotta keep in mind that we're dealing with six teams on bye this week. Sure, you might not miss Tommy DeVito and Aidan O'Connell, but the rest of the guys are pretty important to most Fantasy teams.

There's no Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen, two weekly top-five guys in my rankings, nor are Justin Fields and Joshua Dobbs available, both of whom have been top-12 QBs for me of late. We're feeling the squeeze, and it's going to lead to some unexpected names fairly high up in the rankings.

And it might lead you to need some help on the waiver wire. For example, I prioritized Allen in a lot of my leagues, and while it was smooth sailing for three months where I didn't have to worry about the byes, the bill always comes due. And, because so many other quarterbacks have struggled with injuries or inconsistent performance, chances are, a lot of teams in your league are rolling with multiple quarterbacks, leaving little but middling-to-bad options on the wire – as of Monday afternoon, 15 quarterbacks are rostered in at least 90% of CBS Fantasy leagues, and five more are rostered in at least 75%.

That includes Matthew Stafford and Jordan Love, both of whom should be top priorities if you play in the roughly one-fifth of CBS Fantasy leagues where they are available. I've got both as top-15 options for Week 13, albeit against pretty tough matchups. If they aren't available (and chances are, they aren't), you should be looking for one of these names: Gardner Minshew (40% rostered) or Kenny Pickett (31%). I don't necessarily love either option, but Minshew's got a decent matchup against the Titans, while Pickett looked much more comfortable in the first game of the post-Matt Canada era and gets a terrific matchup against the Cardinals, who are allowing the sixth-most points to opposing quarterbacks this season.

I'm not quite ready to trust Pickett, but if Pat Freiermuth can really be a reliable third option, he kind of has a decent schedule coming up to take advantage of. I'd have to be pretty desperate to trust and view him as a long-term answer, but at least for Week 13, he could be pretty useful.

Here are my full QB rankings for Week 13:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 13 QB Rankings