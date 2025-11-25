With no teams on a bye in Week 13 the question for a lot of Fantasy managers at running back becomes more about "who do I sit?" than "who do I start?" In my early projections there are 31 backs projected to score at least 10 PPR points and several others who could crack that number if things bounce their way. With that in mind, here are three backs we have been starting that I would like to get away from in Week 13.

D'Andre Swift is probably the most obvious answer when you are looking for a Week 13 sit. He is still RB19 on a per-game basis but last week was a disaster and the trend hasn't been great since he returned from injury. In the past four weeks, Swift has had only one game with more than 13 carries and one with more than 2 targets. While his 44.6% snap share in Week 13 was a low mark, he has only topped 60% once since Week 4. This is a true committee, and I wouldn't be that surprised if Kyle Monangai gets the first crack at it this week.

Dan Campbell loves David Montgomery, but Montgomery's Fantasy managers can't love the running back's usage since Campbell started calling plays. Montgomery only has 15 total touches in his last two games combined and has been below a 40% snap share in three of the Lions last four games. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 9 and only has one since Week 5. The last time they played the Packers he had 11 carries for 25 yards.

Quinshon Judkins is also a sit for me, at least in full PPR leagues. The Browns offense is still horrendous and I do not expect they will be able to commit to the run like they did last week against the hapless Raiders. Judkins hasn't caught a pass in the past two games and has only topped 60 rushing yards once in his last three games.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 13 RB Preview:

RB Preview Numbers to know

21 -- TreVeyon Henderson had 21 touches in Rhamondre Stevenson's first game back. We didn't get the results we wanted but you should go right back to Henderson this week.

-- TreVeyon Henderson had 21 touches in Rhamondre Stevenson's first game back. We didn't get the results we wanted but you should go right back to Henderson this week. 61.3% -- Before their bye, RJ Harvey played 61.3% of Denver's offensive snaps in Week 11. If he holds on to that role, I would expect him to be a top 20 back most weeks.

-- Before their bye, RJ Harvey played 61.3% of Denver's offensive snaps in Week 11. If he holds on to that role, I would expect him to be a top 20 back most weeks. 3.86 -- Woody Marks has been the lead back for the Texans for three straight weeks, unfortunately, he has averaged a paltry 3.86 yards per touch in those three games.

-- Woody Marks has been the lead back for the Texans for three straight weeks, unfortunately, he has averaged a paltry 3.86 yards per touch in those three games. 44.4% -- Before Isiah Pacheco's injury Kareem Hunt's season high snap rate was 44.4%. The last three weeks, he has played at least 70% of the offensive snaps. We expect Pacheco back on Thanksgiving.

-- Before Isiah Pacheco's injury Kareem Hunt's season high snap rate was 44.4%. The last three weeks, he has played at least 70% of the offensive snaps. We expect Pacheco back on Thanksgiving. 6 -- Javonte Williams only has six catches in his last five games combined. He's still an RB2, but not a must-start if you can do better.

-- Javonte Williams only has six catches in his last five games combined. He's still an RB2, but not a must-start if you can do better. 4 -- Breece Hall caught four passes in Week 12, only the fourth time he's done that all year. If Tyrod consistently throws the ball to Hall, he could be a borderline top-12 back for the rest of the season.

-- Breece Hall caught four passes in Week 12, only the fourth time he's done that all year. If Tyrod consistently throws the ball to Hall, he could be a borderline top-12 back for the rest of the season. 32.4% -- Jaylen Warren only ran a route on 32.4% of Pittsburgh's dropbacks last week. Kenneth Gainwell had a 52.9% route participation.

-- Jaylen Warren only ran a route on 32.4% of Pittsburgh's dropbacks last week. Kenneth Gainwell had a 52.9% route participation. 3.44 -- The Seahakws are holding running backs to a league-best 3.44 yards per carry. It coudl be tough sledding for Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason.

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 13 Adds (RB Preview) Devin Neal RB NO New Orleans • #23

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -6 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats RUYDS 61 REC 12 REYDS 64 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.5 We don't have a week winner like Emanuel Wilson on the waiver wire, but Neal could be startable in full PPR. Neal had seven targets last week and scored 11.1 PPR Fantasy points despite the fact that he rushed for just 18 yards. The Dolphins have been better against the run in the second half but they have given up five catches for 38 yards to the position per game for the season. Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB WAS Washington • #36

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -6.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats RUYDS 279 REC 1 REYDS 6 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.3 While Neal is only startable in full PPR, Rodriguez is only a good flex in non-PPR. In the Commanders' most recent game he had 15 carries for 79 yards and he has scored a rushing touchdown in three of his last five games. If he holds on to this role he could be a great start in the first round of the Fantasy playoffs against the Giants.

Stashes (RB Preview) Brian Robinson Jr. RB SF San Francisco • #3

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE SF -5.5 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 8th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats RUYDS 302 REC 7 REYDS 19 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.3 If you are looking for bench stashes for the playoffs, Brian Robinson should be considered. He has been efficient as a rusher this year and Christian McCaffrey leads the NFL in touches. If McCaffrey misses time Robinson will be a top 15 back.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline De'Von Achane RB MIA Miami • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO MIA -6 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 21.1 RB RNK 1st YTD Stats RUYDS 900 REC 54 REYDS 370 TD 9 FPTS/G 21.4 We probably aren't getting 55 points like we did from this spot last week with Jahmyr Gibbs, but this is a blowup spot for De'Von Achane. The Dolphins are favorite at home against the Saints and you should expect 20-plus touches for Achane. He has 55 touches in his last two games, both wins. In full PPR he is my number one running back this week.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Kyren Williams RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR LAR -10.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 15.2 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 796 REC 24 REYDS 184 TD 9 FPTS/G 15.6 This is a risky play, which is why it is in the contrarian section. But the Rams are big favorite and averaging 27.8 points per game. There is a chance every week that he scores two touchdowns, even if Davante Adams has been stealing those red zone looks so far this year. The Panthers have given up seven rushing touchdowns to running backs in their last five games.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 13 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 13. Projected stats for all starting running backs are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.