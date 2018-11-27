Fantasy Football: Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings & Trade Chart

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value in non-PPR and PPR leagues as well as two-QB and SuperFlex formats.

And if your league still allows trades, you could add two players' values to determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

Any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points and not a must-own.

Running backs



Non PPR Todd Gurley, LAR 56 59 Saquon Barkley, NYG 50 54 Kareem Hunt, KC 48 50 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 47 50 Christian McCaffrey, CAR 46 50 Alvin Kamara, NO 45 49 Melvin Gordon, LAC 37 40 Nick Chubb, CLE 34 36 Joe Mixon, CIN 33 36 Aaron Jones, GB 32 35 David Johnson, ARI 31 34 James Conner, PIT 31 34 Leonard Fournette, JAC 30 32 Phillip Lindsay, DEN 29 31 Sony Michel, NE 27 28 Kerryon Johnson, DET 19 22 Matt Breida, SF 19 21 Chris Carson, SEA 19 20 Dalvin Cook, MIN 18 20 Marlon Mack, IND 17 19 Mark Ingram, NO 17 19 Gus Edwards, BAL 17 18 James White, NE 16 19 Josh Adams, PHI 16 17 Tarik Cohen, CHI 14 17 Tevin Coleman, ATL 14 16 Lamar Miller, HOU 13 14 LeSean McCoy, BUF 11 13 Dion Lewis, TEN 11 13 Adrian Peterson, WAS 11 12 Austin Ekeler, LAC 10 12 Peyton Barber, TB 9 10 Kenyan Drake, MIA 8 10 Doug Martin, OAK 7 9 Jordan Howard, CHI 7 8 Royce Freeman, DEN 7 8 T.J. Yeldon, JAC 6 8 Latavius Murray, MIN 6 6 Duke Johnson, CLE 5 7 Jalen Richard, OAK 5 7 Mike Davis, SEA 5 6 Ito Smith, ATL 5 5 Spencer Ware, KC 5 5 Malcolm Brown, LAR 5 5

Wide receivers



Non PPR Julio Jones, ATL 42 46 Antonio Brown, PIT 41 45 Adam Thielen, MIN 39 43 Michael Thomas, NO 39 43 Tyreek Hill, KC 39 42 Davante Adams, GB 38 42 DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 38 42 Odell Beckham, NYG 38 42 Stefon Diggs, MIN 32 36 T.Y. Hilton, IND 31 34 Keenan Allen, LAC 29 33 JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 29 32 Mike Evans, TB 28 31 Brandin Cooks, LAR 26 29 A.J. Green, CIN 22 25 Amari Cooper, DAL 22 25 Kenny Golladay, DET 20 23 Robert Woods, LAR 19 22 Julian Edelman, NE 18 22 Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 17 20 DJ Moore, CAR 15 19 Josh Gordon, NE 15 18 Tyler Boyd, CIN 14 17 Tyler Lockett, SEA 14 16 Alshon Jeffery, PHI 13 16 Doug Baldwin, SEA 13 16 Corey Davis, TEN 13 16 Josh Reynolds, LAR 12 15 Larry Fitzgerald, ARI 11 13 Adam Humphries, TB 9 12 Anthony Miller, CHI 8 10 Tre'Quan Smith, NO 8 10 Calvin Ridley, ATL 7 9 Allen Robinson, CHI 7 9 Courtland Sutton, DEN 7 9 Sammy Watkins, KC 7 9

Tight ends



Non PPR Travis Kelce, KC 29 33 Zach Ertz, PHI 27 31 George Kittle, SF 20 24 Rob Gronkowski, NE 19 22 Eric Ebron, IND 16 19 David Njoku, CLE 11 14 Greg Olsen, CAR 9 11 Jared Cook, OAK 9 11 Jordan Reed, WAS 7 10 Cameron Brate, TB 6 7 Jonnu Smith, TEN 6 7

Quarterbacks



1QB 2QB Patrick Mahomes, KC 26 52 Drew Brees, NO 25 50 Andrew Luck, IND 21 42 Cam Newton, CAR 20 40 Jared Goff, LAR 19 38 Matt Ryan, ATL 17 34 Philip Rivers, LAC 17 34 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 17 34 Russell Wilson, SEA 17 34 Aaron Rodgers, GB 16 32 Tom Brady, NE 16 32 Deshaun Watson, HOU 15 30 Carson Wentz, PHI 14 28 Kirk Cousins, MIN 10 20 Mitchell Trubisky, CHI 9 18 Jameis Winston, TB 9 18 Lamar Jackson, BAL 8 16 Marcus Mariota, TEN 7 14 Baker Mayfield, CLE 7 14 Dak Prescott, DAL 7 14

