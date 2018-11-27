Fantasy Football: Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings & Trade Chart
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where your players rank for the rest of the season.
Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value in non-PPR and PPR leagues as well as two-QB and SuperFlex formats.
And if your league still allows trades, you could add two players' values to determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
Any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points and not a must-own.
Running backs
|
|Non
|PPR
|Todd Gurley, LAR
|56
|59
|Saquon Barkley, NYG
|50
|54
|Kareem Hunt, KC
|48
|50
|Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
|47
|50
|Christian McCaffrey, CAR
|46
|50
|Alvin Kamara, NO
|45
|49
|Melvin Gordon, LAC
|37
|40
|Nick Chubb, CLE
|34
|36
|Joe Mixon, CIN
|33
|36
|Aaron Jones, GB
|32
|35
|David Johnson, ARI
|31
|34
|James Conner, PIT
|31
|34
|Leonard Fournette, JAC
|30
|32
|Phillip Lindsay, DEN
|29
|31
|Sony Michel, NE
|27
|28
|Kerryon Johnson, DET
|19
|22
|Matt Breida, SF
|19
|21
|Chris Carson, SEA
|19
|20
|Dalvin Cook, MIN
|18
|20
|Marlon Mack, IND
|17
|19
|Mark Ingram, NO
|17
|19
|Gus Edwards, BAL
|17
|18
|James White, NE
|16
|19
|Josh Adams, PHI
|16
|17
|Tarik Cohen, CHI
|14
|17
|Tevin Coleman, ATL
|14
|16
|Lamar Miller, HOU
|13
|14
|LeSean McCoy, BUF
|11
|13
|Dion Lewis, TEN
|11
|13
|Adrian Peterson, WAS
|11
|12
|Austin Ekeler, LAC
|10
|12
|Peyton Barber, TB
|9
|10
|Kenyan Drake, MIA
|8
|10
|Doug Martin, OAK
|7
|9
|Jordan Howard, CHI
|7
|8
|Royce Freeman, DEN
|7
|8
|T.J. Yeldon, JAC
|6
|8
|Latavius Murray, MIN
|6
|6
|Duke Johnson, CLE
|5
|7
|Jalen Richard, OAK
|5
|7
|Mike Davis, SEA
|5
|6
|Ito Smith, ATL
|5
|5
|Spencer Ware, KC
|5
|5
|Malcolm Brown, LAR
|5
|5
Wide receivers
|
|Non
|PPR
|Julio Jones, ATL
|42
|46
|Antonio Brown, PIT
|41
|45
|Adam Thielen, MIN
|39
|43
|Michael Thomas, NO
|39
|43
|Tyreek Hill, KC
|39
|42
|Davante Adams, GB
|38
|42
|DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
|38
|42
|Odell Beckham, NYG
|38
|42
|Stefon Diggs, MIN
|32
|36
|T.Y. Hilton, IND
|31
|34
|Keenan Allen, LAC
|29
|33
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT
|29
|32
|Mike Evans, TB
|28
|31
|Brandin Cooks, LAR
|26
|29
|A.J. Green, CIN
|22
|25
|Amari Cooper, DAL
|22
|25
|Kenny Golladay, DET
|20
|23
|Robert Woods, LAR
|19
|22
|Julian Edelman, NE
|18
|22
|Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
|17
|20
|DJ Moore, CAR
|15
|19
|Josh Gordon, NE
|15
|18
|Tyler Boyd, CIN
|14
|17
|Tyler Lockett, SEA
|14
|16
|Alshon Jeffery, PHI
|13
|16
|Doug Baldwin, SEA
|13
|16
|Corey Davis, TEN
|13
|16
|Josh Reynolds, LAR
|12
|15
|Larry Fitzgerald, ARI
|11
|13
|Adam Humphries, TB
|9
|12
|Anthony Miller, CHI
|8
|10
|Tre'Quan Smith, NO
|8
|10
|Calvin Ridley, ATL
|7
|9
|Allen Robinson, CHI
|7
|9
|Courtland Sutton, DEN
|7
|9
|Sammy Watkins, KC
|7
|9
Tight ends
|
|Non
|PPR
|Travis Kelce, KC
|29
|33
|Zach Ertz, PHI
|27
|31
|George Kittle, SF
|20
|24
|Rob Gronkowski, NE
|19
|22
|Eric Ebron, IND
|16
|19
|David Njoku, CLE
|11
|14
|Greg Olsen, CAR
|9
|11
|Jared Cook, OAK
|9
|11
|Jordan Reed, WAS
|7
|10
|Cameron Brate, TB
|6
|7
|Jonnu Smith, TEN
|6
|7
Quarterbacks
|
|1QB
|2QB
|Patrick Mahomes, KC
|26
|52
|Drew Brees, NO
|25
|50
|Andrew Luck, IND
|21
|42
|Cam Newton, CAR
|20
|40
|Jared Goff, LAR
|19
|38
|Matt Ryan, ATL
|17
|34
|Philip Rivers, LAC
|17
|34
|Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
|17
|34
|Russell Wilson, SEA
|17
|34
|Aaron Rodgers, GB
|16
|32
|Tom Brady, NE
|16
|32
|Deshaun Watson, HOU
|15
|30
|Carson Wentz, PHI
|14
|28
|Kirk Cousins, MIN
|10
|20
|Mitchell Trubisky, CHI
|9
|18
|Jameis Winston, TB
|9
|18
|Lamar Jackson, BAL
|8
|16
|Marcus Mariota, TEN
|7
|14
|Baker Mayfield, CLE
|7
|14
|Dak Prescott, DAL
|7
|14
So who should you sit and start? And what shocking running back could win you Week 13? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking RB finishes in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
With injuries starting to pile up and the playoffs just around the corner, Fantasy players...
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...