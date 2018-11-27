Fantasy Football: Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings & Trade Chart

As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where your players rank for the rest of the season.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value in non-PPR and PPR leagues as well as two-QB and SuperFlex formats. 

And if your league still allows trades, you could add two players' values to determine what one player you should be able to get in return. 

Any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points and not a must-own.   

Running backs


Non PPR
Todd Gurley, LAR 56 59
Saquon Barkley, NYG 50 54
Kareem Hunt, KC 48 50
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 47 50
Christian McCaffrey, CAR 46 50
Alvin Kamara, NO 45 49
Melvin Gordon, LAC 37 40
Nick Chubb, CLE 34 36
Joe Mixon, CIN 33 36
Aaron Jones, GB 32 35
David Johnson, ARI 31 34
James Conner, PIT 31 34
Leonard Fournette, JAC 30 32
Phillip Lindsay, DEN 29 31
Sony Michel, NE 27 28
Kerryon Johnson, DET 19 22
Matt Breida, SF 19 21
Chris Carson, SEA 19 20
Dalvin Cook, MIN 18 20
Marlon Mack, IND 17 19
Mark Ingram, NO 17 19
Gus Edwards, BAL 17 18
James White, NE 16 19
Josh Adams, PHI 16 17
Tarik Cohen, CHI 14 17
Tevin Coleman, ATL 14 16
Lamar Miller, HOU 13 14
LeSean McCoy, BUF 11 13
Dion Lewis, TEN 11 13
Adrian Peterson, WAS 11 12
Austin Ekeler, LAC 10 12
Peyton Barber, TB 9 10
Kenyan Drake, MIA 8 10
Doug Martin, OAK 7 9
Jordan Howard, CHI 7 8
Royce Freeman, DEN 7 8
T.J. Yeldon, JAC 6 8
Latavius Murray, MIN 6 6
Duke Johnson, CLE 5 7
Jalen Richard, OAK 5 7
Mike Davis, SEA 5 6
Ito Smith, ATL 5 5
Spencer Ware, KC 5 5
Malcolm Brown, LAR 5 5

Wide receivers


Non PPR
Julio Jones, ATL 42 46
Antonio Brown, PIT 41 45
Adam Thielen, MIN 39 43
Michael Thomas, NO 39 43
Tyreek Hill, KC 39 42
Davante Adams, GB 38 42
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 38 42
Odell Beckham, NYG 38 42
Stefon Diggs, MIN 32 36
T.Y. Hilton, IND 31 34
Keenan Allen, LAC 29 33
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 29 32
Mike Evans, TB 28 31
Brandin Cooks, LAR 26 29
A.J. Green, CIN 22 25
Amari Cooper, DAL 22 25
Kenny Golladay, DET 20 23
Robert Woods, LAR 19 22
Julian Edelman, NE 18 22
Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 17 20
DJ Moore, CAR 15 19
Josh Gordon, NE 15 18
Tyler Boyd, CIN 14 17
Tyler Lockett, SEA 14 16
Alshon Jeffery, PHI 13 16
Doug Baldwin, SEA 13 16
Corey Davis, TEN 13 16
Josh Reynolds, LAR 12 15
Larry Fitzgerald, ARI 11 13
Adam Humphries, TB 9 12
Anthony Miller, CHI 8 10
Tre'Quan Smith, NO 8 10
Calvin Ridley, ATL 7 9
Allen Robinson, CHI 7 9
Courtland Sutton, DEN 7 9
Sammy Watkins, KC 7 9

Tight ends


Non PPR
Travis Kelce, KC 29 33
Zach Ertz, PHI 27 31
George Kittle, SF 20 24
Rob Gronkowski, NE 19 22
Eric Ebron, IND 16 19
David Njoku, CLE 11 14
Greg Olsen, CAR 9 11
Jared Cook, OAK 9 11
Jordan Reed, WAS 7 10
Cameron Brate, TB 6 7
Jonnu Smith, TEN 6 7

Quarterbacks


1QB 2QB
Patrick Mahomes, KC 26 52
Drew Brees, NO 25 50
Andrew Luck, IND 21 42
Cam Newton, CAR 20 40
Jared Goff, LAR 19 38
Matt Ryan, ATL 17 34
Philip Rivers, LAC 17 34
Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 17 34
Russell Wilson, SEA 17 34
Aaron Rodgers, GB 16 32
Tom Brady, NE 16 32
Deshaun Watson, HOU 15 30
Carson Wentz, PHI 14 28
Kirk Cousins, MIN 10 20
Mitchell Trubisky, CHI 9 18
Jameis Winston, TB 9 18
Lamar Jackson, BAL 8 16
Marcus Mariota, TEN 7 14
Baker Mayfield, CLE 7 14
Dak Prescott, DAL 7 14

