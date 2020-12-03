When you look at the projections below or our rankings page you'll see both Josh Jacobs and D'Andre Swift listed as if they'll play. We are hopeful they will but practice reports have been a good reminder that's not yet guaranteed.

Swift was limited on practice on Wednesday and he cleared the concussion protocol, but he still hasn't been a full participant in team activities yet. Jon Gruden has expressed optimism that Jacobs will be able to play, but Jacobs did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, and the Raiders signed Spencer Ware as insurance Thursday.

The backup situations in Oakland and Detroit are a mixed bag. Devontae Booker would be close to a must-start running back if Jacobs was out against the Jets. Booker had 83 yards and two scores on 17 touches against the Broncos in Week 10. We'd expect a similar workload, maybe with one fewer touchdown.

In Detroit it would be a committee approach between Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson. Both were startable on Thanksgiving, but their matchup this week against the Bears is far more difficult. They'd both be flex options, better than anyone else likely available on the waiver wire, but not someone you'd really want to start. Johnson would be my preference because of the expected game script but Peterson would have the best touchdown odds.

Backups already rostered? I have more waiver options below.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are being projected as out for Week 13:

RB Preview Numbers to know

17 -- Touches for J.K. Dobbins in the Ravens Week 11 game. Hopefully he's able to play.

-- Touches for J.K. Dobbins in the Ravens Week 11 game. Hopefully he's able to play. 31 -- Targets for Austin Ekeler in three full games with Justin Herbert this season.

-- Targets for Austin Ekeler in three full games with Justin Herbert this season. -2 -- How many receiving yards Alvin Kamara has in two games with Taysom Hill at quarterback.

-- How many receiving yards Alvin Kamara has in two games with Taysom Hill at quarterback. 34 -- Latavius Murray has 34 touches in two games with Taysom Hill at quarterback.

-- Latavius Murray has 34 touches in two games with Taysom Hill at quarterback. 10 -- No Rams running back has more than 10 carries since Week 7.

-- No Rams running back has more than 10 carries since Week 7. 11 -- Zack Moss has one game since Week 1 with more than 11 touches.

-- Zack Moss has one game since Week 1 with more than 11 touches. 7 -- Antonio Gibson's seven targets in Week 12 were a season high.





RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 12.8 RB RNK 15th Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU IND -3 O/U 53 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 8th Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL NO -3 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 17.9 RB RNK 9th

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 13 Adds Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats RUYDS 195 REC 2 REYDS 0 TD 3 FPTS/G 3.8 We expect Snell to be the Steelers lead running back for as long as James Conner is out. As of now, we don't expect Conner to be cleared before the Steelers play Washington in Week 13. Wednesday night's game against the Ravens will tell us more about Snell's role. Frank Gore RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #21

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -7.5 O/U 47.5 ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats RUYDS 521 REC 13 REYDS 70 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.1 Gore might just be a good start against the Raiders in Week 13. He had 21 touches, including three catches, in his first game without Lamical Perine and the Raiders have surrendered the fourth-most Fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

Stashes Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAR -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 11th ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats RUYDS 285 REC 3 REYDS 27 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.6 For the first time all year, Akers looks like the best running back on the Rams. The only reason he's not in the section above is that the Rams seem committed to their committee approach, and Akers only has three targets all year. Still, he could be unleashed at any time and should be universally rostered. Devontae Booker RB LV Las Vegas • #23

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ LV -7.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 23rd ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats RUYDS 326 REC 11 REYDS 64 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.2 An injury scare for Josh Jacobs brought to light that Booker may be one of the most under-rostered handcuffs out there. We expect Jacobs to play in Week 13, but if he was out Booker would be a top-12 running back. That fact alone means he should be stashed in a lot more leagues than he currently is.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Austin Ekeler RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE LAC -1 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 16.8 YTD Stats RUYDS 292 REC 28 REYDS 229 TD 1 FPTS/G 17.2 Ekeler was not eased back in by any stretch and looks like he'll be a league-winner in the Fantasy playoffs with a big role in both the running and the passing game. Eventually he'll be $1,000 more expensive, so let's take advantage of his price while it lasts.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

