Fantasy Football Week 13 Running Back Preview: LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams could both be in play

The famed "Chiefs running back" slot has been highly sought after pretty much ever since Andy Reid got to Kansas City. Unfortunately in 2019, it's been hard to capture. Damien Williams has struggled with injuries and LeSean McCoy has struggled with fumbles. Plus, the Chief just haven't run enough. But that doesn't mean we won't make another run at it in Week 13.

Damien Williams still hasn't practiced since leaving Week 11 with a rib injury, so our expectation is that he won't play this week. McCoy and Darrel Williams split the load almost perfectly in weeks 3, 4, and 11. Darrel Williams received 28 carries and 12 targets while McCoy had 26 carries and 12 targets. So I'm projecting them for an even split in Week 13.

This is a situation where both backs have similar upside and risk. One could certainly get hot and hurt the value of the other, but I don't see anyone coming close to 20 touches. The Chiefs have the highest team total for Week 13, so there should be plenty of scoring opportunities.

Both Chiefs backs are high-end flexes with upside against the Raiders. That makes Darrel Williams one of the most attractive waiver wire additions because he's still rostered in just 16% of CBS leagues.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:

Damien Williams RB KC Kansas City • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Both McCoy and Darrel Williams can be productive.

RB Preview Numbers to know

28 - Touches for Miles Sanders over the past two weeks. I know he's been disappointing, but I'm starting him again if Jordan Howard is out.

26 - Carries for Jonathan Williams in Week 12. I don't know how you could sit him.

18 - Targets in his past four games for James White. That's not enough to make him worthwhile even in PPR.

7 - Fumbles for Chris Carson, and that doesn't count the botched handoff in Week 12. Listen to practice reports out of Seattle this week because Rashaad Penny could get a boost.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA PHI -9 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 11 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 437 REC 27 REYDS 337 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 Carlos Hyde RB HOU Houston • #23

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 836 REC 6 REYDS 22 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.6

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 13 Adds Darrel Williams RB KC Kansas City • #31

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. YTD Stats Ownership 16% It shouldn't be surprising at all if he has a top-20 week. Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 38% It sounds like James Conner will miss at least one more week, which means Snell should again carry the load against the Browns. With Devlin Hodges under center, the Steelers should be run-heavy and the Browns haven't had a lot of success stopping teams on the ground. Like Williams, Snell is much better in non-PPR than PPR.

Stashes Rashaad Penny RB SEA Seattle • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 66% You can't start him this week, but there's a chance Carson's fumbles just gave Penny the window he needs. Now he has to take advantage of it. Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownwership 51% You know the drill. Mattison is one Dalvin Cook injury away from being a top 10 running back. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 21% Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Leonard Fournette RB JAC Jacksonville • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 13 Prices FanDuel $7,600 DraftKings $7,500 The touchdown regression last week was fun, but that doesn't mean it's over. Fournette is still under ,priced in what should be a high-scoring game. Tampa Bay is very good against the run but Fournette's 32 targets over the past four weeks make him matchup and game script proof.

Contrarian Plays Jamaal Williams RB GB Green Bay • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 13 Prices FanDuel $5,600 DraftKings $4,500 I do not understand Jamaal Williams' price, but I'll take it. He's the clear passing downs back for the Packers and could see up to 40% of the team's carries. He's a must-play for me on DraftKings where it's full PPR.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank PPR Rank RB FPTs PPR FPTs 1 1 Christian McCaffrey 24.91 30.41 2 2 Dalvin Cook 20.56 25.65 4 3 Alvin Kamara 17.94 25.64 3 4 Leonard Fournette 18.62 23.95 5 5 Ezekiel Elliott 17.18 19.09 9 6 Aaron Jones 15.16 18.05 6 7 Derrick Henry 16.20 17.66 7 8 Josh Jacobs 15.89 17.58 8 9 Nick Chubb 15.32 17.52 17 10 Saquon Barkley 12.25 17.34 10 11 Chris Carson 13.77 16.94 19 12 Kenyan Drake 12.10 16.52 15 13 Le'Veon Bell 12.69 16.15 25 14 Austin Ekeler 10.93 16.13 26 15 Devonta Freeman 10.89 15.77 12 16 Phillip Lindsay 13.27 15.52 21 17 Ronald Jones 11.88 15.26 11 18 Mark Ingram 13.57 15.26 20 19 Tevin Coleman 11.98 15.17 13 20 Todd Gurley 12.91 15.07 16 21 Melvin Gordon 12.31 14.75 27 22 Jamaal Williams 10.78 14.70 23 23 Devin Singletary 11.79 14.46 24 24 Miles Sanders 11.76 14.29 18 25 David Montgomery 12.22 14.28 14 26 Jonathan Williams 12.84 14.10 22 27 Joe Mixon 11.83 14.05 38 28 Kareem Hunt 7.92 12.19 32 29 LeSean McCoy 9.43 11.81 31 30 Darrel Williams 9.48 11.74 36 31 Nyheim Hines 8.02 11.56 39 32 Tarik Cohen 7.13 11.54 40 33 James White 6.96 11.22 28 34 Sony Michel 10.35 11.08 33 35 Latavius Murray 9.01 10.53 30 36 Benny Snell 9.76 10.44 34 37 Raheem Mostert 8.61 10.28 37 38 Duke Johnson 8.02 10.22 29 39 Carlos Hyde 9.79 9.98 46 40 JD McKissic 5.43 9.37 51 41 Jaylen Samuels 4.85 9.12 48 42 Jalen Richard 5.10 8.85 35 43 Bo Scarbrough 8.24 9 44 44 Rex Burkhead 5.74 8.26 42 45 Derrius Guice 6.28 7.88 41 46 Rashaad Penny 6.55 7.03

