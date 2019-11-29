Fantasy Football Week 13 Running Back Preview: LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams could both be in play
The famed "Chiefs running back" slot has been highly sought after pretty much ever since Andy Reid got to Kansas City. Unfortunately in 2019, it's been hard to capture. Damien Williams has struggled with injuries and LeSean McCoy has struggled with fumbles. Plus, the Chief just haven't run enough. But that doesn't mean we won't make another run at it in Week 13.
Damien Williams still hasn't practiced since leaving Week 11 with a rib injury, so our expectation is that he won't play this week. McCoy and Darrel Williams split the load almost perfectly in weeks 3, 4, and 11. Darrel Williams received 28 carries and 12 targets while McCoy had 26 carries and 12 targets. So I'm projecting them for an even split in Week 13.
This is a situation where both backs have similar upside and risk. One could certainly get hot and hurt the value of the other, but I don't see anyone coming close to 20 touches. The Chiefs have the highest team total for Week 13, so there should be plenty of scoring opportunities.
Both Chiefs backs are high-end flexes with upside against the Raiders. That makes Darrel Williams one of the most attractive waiver wire additions because he's still rostered in just 16% of CBS leagues.
Week 13 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:
Both McCoy and Darrel Williams can be productive.
Numbers to know
- 28 - Touches for Miles Sanders over the past two weeks. I know he's been disappointing, but I'm starting him again if Jordan Howard is out.
- 26 - Carries for Jonathan Williams in Week 12. I don't know how you could sit him.
- 18 - Targets in his past four games for James White. That's not enough to make him worthwhile even in PPR.
- 7 - Fumbles for Chris Carson, and that doesn't count the botched handoff in Week 12. Listen to practice reports out of Seattle this week because Rashaad Penny could get a boost.
Matchups that matter
Waiver Wire Targets
It shouldn't be surprising at all if he has a top-20 week.
It sounds like James Conner will miss at least one more week, which means Snell should again carry the load against the Browns. With Devlin Hodges under center, the Steelers should be run-heavy and the Browns haven't had a lot of success stopping teams on the ground. Like Williams, Snell is much better in non-PPR than PPR.
You can't start him this week, but there's a chance Carson's fumbles just gave Penny the window he needs. Now he has to take advantage of it.
You know the drill. Mattison is one Dalvin Cook injury away from being a top 10 running back.
DFS Plays
The touchdown regression last week was fun, but that doesn't mean it's over. Fournette is still under ,priced in what should be a high-scoring game. Tampa Bay is very good against the run but Fournette's 32 targets over the past four weeks make him matchup and game script proof.
I do not understand Jamaal Williams' price, but I'll take it. He's the clear passing downs back for the Packers and could see up to 40% of the team's carries. He's a must-play for me on DraftKings where it's full PPR.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
RB
FPTs
PPR FPTs
1
1
Christian McCaffrey
24.91
30.41
2
2
Dalvin Cook
20.56
25.65
4
3
Alvin Kamara
17.94
25.64
3
4
Leonard Fournette
18.62
23.95
5
5
Ezekiel Elliott
17.18
19.09
9
6
Aaron Jones
15.16
18.05
6
7
Derrick Henry
16.20
17.66
7
8
Josh Jacobs
15.89
17.58
8
9
Nick Chubb
15.32
17.52
17
10
Saquon Barkley
12.25
17.34
10
11
Chris Carson
13.77
16.94
19
12
Kenyan Drake
12.10
16.52
15
13
Le'Veon Bell
12.69
16.15
25
14
Austin Ekeler
10.93
16.13
26
15
Devonta Freeman
10.89
15.77
12
16
Phillip Lindsay
13.27
15.52
21
17
Ronald Jones
11.88
15.26
11
18
Mark Ingram
13.57
15.26
20
19
Tevin Coleman
11.98
15.17
13
20
Todd Gurley
12.91
15.07
16
21
Melvin Gordon
12.31
14.75
27
22
Jamaal Williams
10.78
14.70
23
23
Devin Singletary
11.79
14.46
24
24
Miles Sanders
11.76
14.29
18
25
David Montgomery
12.22
14.28
14
26
Jonathan Williams
12.84
14.10
22
27
Joe Mixon
11.83
14.05
38
28
Kareem Hunt
7.92
12.19
32
29
LeSean McCoy
9.43
11.81
31
30
Darrel Williams
9.48
11.74
36
31
Nyheim Hines
8.02
11.56
39
32
Tarik Cohen
7.13
11.54
40
33
James White
6.96
11.22
28
34
Sony Michel
10.35
11.08
33
35
Latavius Murray
9.01
10.53
30
36
Benny Snell
9.76
10.44
34
37
Raheem Mostert
8.61
10.28
37
38
Duke Johnson
8.02
10.22
29
39
Carlos Hyde
9.79
9.98
46
40
JD McKissic
5.43
9.37
51
41
Jaylen Samuels
4.85
9.12
48
42
Jalen Richard
5.10
8.85
35
43
Bo Scarbrough
8.24
9
44
44
Rex Burkhead
5.74
8.26
42
45
Derrius Guice
6.28
7.88
41
46
Rashaad Penny
6.55
7.03
