Fantasy Football Week 13 Running Back Preview: Top matchups, DFS plays, Projections, and more
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 13 including who to add off the waiver wire.
There is nothing I dislike more this time of year than uncertainty, especially when it comes to volume. Unfortunately, there is plenty of it at running back in Week 13. The Arizona Cardinals are getting Chase Edmonds back, the Packers backfield got even messier in Week 12, and we have literally no idea what's going on in Kansas City. Here's how I'm handling these three situations.
In their past two games the Cardinals have given Kenyan Drake 38 touches to just six for David Johnson. Now they're coming off a bye and will add Edmonds to the mix. I still expect Drake to be the lead back but I do think the bye increases the risk that they try to get Johnson involved again and Edmonds' role is a bit of an unknown. I'm currently projecting 16 touches for Drake with four a piece going to Johnson and Edmonds. That makes Drake a No. 2 running back and the only Cardinal you can consider starting.
Since Davante Adams came back Aaron Jones is averaging less than 12 touches per game and has only caught one pass. Jamaal Williams has 13 grabs in that stretch and actually has more touches than Jones. In Week 13 they have a good enough matchup that you should be able to start both. I still prefer Jones and will treat him like a high-end No. 2 running back with 15 projected touches. Williams is a solid No. 2 in PPR and more of a flex in non. Either could get the hot hand against this defense and finish as a top-five back.
Andy Reid told us on Monday that LeSean McCoy had cleared the concussion protocol and he was optimistic about Tyreek Hill, but we still don't know anything about Damien Williams' rib injury. We currently have all three Chiefs backs projected to play and if that happens you can't really use any of them as more than a flex because of touch uncertainty. My low-confidence projection is 13 touches for Damien Williams, six for McCoy and five for Darrel Williams. If Damien Williams misses Week 13 both McCoy and Darrel Williams would be worth consideration as low-end No. 2 backs.
Week 13 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:
Marlon Mack RB
IND Indianapolis • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Jonathan Williams could have another big week.
Numbers to know
- 177 - Air yards for Tarik Cohen this season, which leads all running backs.
- 28 - Touches for Miles Sanders over the past two weeks. I know he's been disappointing, but I'm starting him again if Jordan Howard is out.
- 26 - Carries for Jonathan Williams in Week 12. I don't know how you could sit him.
- 18 - Targets in his past four games for James White. That's not enough to make him worthwhile even in PPR.
- 13 - Carries inside the five for David Montgomery. That's tied with Christian McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook for the most in football.
- 7 - Fumbles for Chris Carson and that doesn't count the botched handoff in Week 12. Listen to practice reports out of Seattle this week, Rashaad Penny could get a boost.
Matchups that matter
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Carlos Hyde RB
HOU Houston • #23
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
IND Indianapolis • #33
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
We waffled back and forth last week (and ultimately made the wrong choice) but the Colts left no doubt about it Thursday night. Jonathan Williams is their feature back until Marlon Mack returns. He's must-start in non-PPR and very close to it in PPR. Don't expect the same volume as Week 12 every week, but he should see 15 to 20 touches.
Benny Snell RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #24
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
It sounds like James Conner will miss at least one more week which means Snell should again carry the load against the Browns. With Devlin Hodges under center, the Steelers should be run-heavy and the Browns haven't had a lot of success stopping teams on the ground. Like Williams, Snell is much better in non-PPR than PPR.
SEA Seattle • #20
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
You can't start him this week but there's a chance Carson's fumbles just gave Penny the window he needs. Now he has to take advantage of it.
MIN Minnesota • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
You know the drill. Mattison is one Dalvin Cook injury away from being a top 10 running back.
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Much like Mattison, Pollard is just one injury away from a featured role in a very good situation. I prefer Mattison because of Cook's injury history, but both Pollard and Mattison need to be rostered virtually everywhere.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down.
LeSean McCoy RB
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
If Damien Williams is out you could start both LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams.
KC Kansas City • #31
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
If Damien Williams is out you could start both LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams.
DFS Plays
JAC Jacksonville • #27
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The touchdown regression from last week was fun, but that doesn't mean it's over. Fournette is still underpriced in what should be a high-scoring game. Tampa Bay is very good against the run but Fournette's 32 targets over the past four weeks make him matchup and game script proof.
GB Green Bay • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I do not understand Jamaal Williams' price but I'll take it. He's the clear passing downs back for the Packers and could see up to 40% of the team's carries. He's a must-play for me on DraftKings where it's full PPR.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
RB
FPTs
PPR FPTs
1
1
Christian McCaffrey
24.91
30.41
2
2
Dalvin Cook
20.86
25.95
4
3
Alvin Kamara
17.94
25.64
3
4
Leonard Fournette
18.62
23.95
5
5
Ezekiel Elliott
17.18
19.09
6
6
Derrick Henry
16.20
17.66
7
7
Josh Jacobs
15.89
17.58
8
8
Nick Chubb
15.32
17.52
18
9
Saquon Barkley
12.25
17.34
10
10
Tevin Coleman
14.23
17.30
9
11
Aaron Jones
14.56
17.19
11
12
Chris Carson
13.77
16.94
19
13
Kenyan Drake
12.10
16.52
16
14
Le'Veon Bell
12.69
16.15
27
15
Austin Ekeler
10.63
15.83
26
16
Devonta Freeman
10.89
15.77
23
17
Jamaal Williams
11.29
15.51
21
18
Ronald Jones
11.88
15.26
13
19
Phillip Lindsay
12.97
15.22
17
20
Miles Sanders
12.34
15.13
14
21
Todd Gurley
12.91
15.07
12
22
Mark Ingram
13.27
14.96
22
23
Devin Singletary
11.79
14.46
20
24
Melvin Gordon
12.01
14.45
15
25
Jonathan Williams
12.84
14.10
24
26
Joe Mixon
11.05
13.27
25
27
David Montgomery
10.97
13.11
29
28
Damien Williams
9.86
12.30
35
29
Kareem Hunt
7.92
12.19
37
30
Tarik Cohen
7.00
11.32
38
31
James White
6.96
11.22
28
32
Sony Michel
10.35
11.08
31
33
Raheem Mostert
9.35
10.95
33
34
Latavius Murray
9.01
10.53
34
35
Duke Johnson
8.02
10.22
30
36
Carlos Hyde
9.79
9.98
So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 13 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
