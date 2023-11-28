On Tuesday we heard the surprising news that Jonathan Taylor has a significant thumb injury and will have surgery. The hope is that he will only miss the next two to three weeks. This is obviously a massive development as Taylor has been a top-10 running back on a per-game basis over the last month and the Fantasy playoffs are rapidly approaching.

Unfortunately, with the trade deadline past in most leagues the waiver wire is the only way to Taylor managers to address the potential issue. And the waiver wire isn't great this week as you will see below. But one thing that does need to be addressed is Zack Moss.

Moss saw his first three targets since Week 8 on Sunday and played his highest snap share since Week 7. Even if Taylor plays through this injury Moss could have flex value in a timeshare once again. If Taylor misses time, Moss would vault back into the top 12 running backs, he was RB4 from Week 2 through Week 5.

This is relevant because Moss is only rostered in 71% of leagues and with six teams on a bye someone might be tempted to drop him this week. If he's on your waiver wire he's a must-add over any of the players listed below. If you're thin at running back and fighting for a playoff spot he is worth all of your FAB. He looked like a league winner earlier this season and could be a league winner in the Fantasy playoffs if Taylor is out. At the very least, he should be a top-12 running back who pushes you into the Fantasy playoffs.

You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine. Now let's get to the rest of the Week 13 RB Preview:

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:

Jerick McKinnon RB KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Isiah Pacheco is a top-12 running back without McKinnon

RB Preview Numbers to know

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI PIT -5.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 12.4 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 598 REC 19 REYDS 116 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.4 Raheem Mostert RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS MIA -9.5 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 14.3 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 785 REC 20 REYDS 158 TD 15 FPTS/G 18.4 Devin Singletary RB HOU Houston • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN HOU -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 8.7 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 489 REC 18 REYDS 113 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.8 Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 538 REC 26 REYDS 131 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.7 Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -5.5 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 16.2 RB RNK 2nd YTD Stats RUYDS 559 REC 43 REYDS 364 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.8

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 13 Adds (RB Preview) Jeff Wilson RB MIA Miami • #23

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS MIA -9.5 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats RUYDS 85 REC 9 REYDS 67 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.1 Wilson is a good stash just because of the injury history of Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane. If Achane misses Week 13 against Washington then Wilson would also be a good flex play. Wilson played a season-high 33% of the snaps in Week 12 and turned 14 touches into 73 yards and 10.3 PPR Fantasy points. Royce Freeman RB LAR L.A. Rams • #24

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE LAR -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats RUYDS 292 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.2 While Kyren Williams looked all the way back, there should be enough running back touches in Week 13 for Freeman to be a solid flex even with Williams leading the backfield. He has 150 rushing yards in 30 carries in his last two games combined and the anemic Browns offense should put the Rams into a run-heavy game script again. As good as the Browns defense has been this year, they have allowed 4.47 yards per carry to opposing running backs, the seventh-highest mark in the league.

Stashes (RB Preview) Elijah Mitchell RB SF San Francisco • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI SF -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK 44th ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats RUYDS 97 REC 3 REYDS 2 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.9 Mitchell is fully healthy and back in his RB2 position in San Francisco. If something happens to McCaffrey during the Fantasy playoffs, Mitchell will be a league winner. He's exactly the type of player first and second place teams should be stashing.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Breece Hall RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 34 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 15.1 RB RNK 11th YTD Stats RUYDS 569 REC 38 REYDS 320 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.7 Despite an awful rushing average, Hall sees enough work in the passing game to provide a double-digit floor. What we haven't seen in a while is his upside, which is always just one play away.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI PIT -5.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 13.6 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 542 REC 37 REYDS 247 TD 3 FPTS/G 12 I expect the pendulum will swing back towards Najee Harris this week in terms of everyone else's preference. This is a great matchup that both backs could take advantage of so I prefer the one with more pass-catching and big-play upside, especially if he'll have a lower roster rate.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

