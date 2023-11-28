On Tuesday we heard the surprising news that Jonathan Taylor has a significant thumb injury and will have surgery. The hope is that he will only miss the next two to three weeks. This is obviously a massive development as Taylor has been a top-10 running back on a per-game basis over the last month and the Fantasy playoffs are rapidly approaching.
Unfortunately, with the trade deadline past in most leagues the waiver wire is the only way to Taylor managers to address the potential issue. And the waiver wire isn't great this week as you will see below. But one thing that does need to be addressed is Zack Moss.
Moss saw his first three targets since Week 8 on Sunday and played his highest snap share since Week 7. Even if Taylor plays through this injury Moss could have flex value in a timeshare once again. If Taylor misses time, Moss would vault back into the top 12 running backs, he was RB4 from Week 2 through Week 5.
This is relevant because Moss is only rostered in 71% of leagues and with six teams on a bye someone might be tempted to drop him this week. If he's on your waiver wire he's a must-add over any of the players listed below. If you're thin at running back and fighting for a playoff spot he is worth all of your FAB. He looked like a league winner earlier this season and could be a league winner in the Fantasy playoffs if Taylor is out. At the very least, he should be a top-12 running back who pushes you into the Fantasy playoffs.
You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine. Now let's get to the rest of the Week 13 RB Preview:
Week 13 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:
KC Kansas City • #1
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Isiah Pacheco is a top-12 running back without McKinnon
Numbers to know
- 0 -- Jonathan Taylor saw zero targets in Week 11, the first time he played in a game and wasn't targeted since 2021.
- 3.15 -- Zack Moss is averaging 3.15 yards after contact per attemp this season. That ranks top 10 amongst running backs.
- 18.9 -- Kyren Williams is averaging 18.9 touches per game. He is a league-winning top-12 running back as long as he stays healthy.
- 5 -- Isiah Pacheco saw five targets in his first game without Jerick McKinnon. Pacheco is top-12 for as long as McKinnon is out.
- 2.0 -- Joe Mixon averaged just 2.0 yards per carry in his first game with Jake Browning. The sledding could be tough.
Matchups that matter
Najee Harris RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
MIA Miami • #31
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
HOU Houston • #26
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
DEN Denver • #33
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
TB Tampa Bay • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Jeff Wilson RB
MIA Miami • #23
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Wilson is a good stash just because of the injury history of Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane. If Achane misses Week 13 against Washington then Wilson would also be a good flex play. Wilson played a season-high 33% of the snaps in Week 12 and turned 14 touches into 73 yards and 10.3 PPR Fantasy points.
LAR L.A. Rams • #24
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
While Kyren Williams looked all the way back, there should be enough running back touches in Week 13 for Freeman to be a solid flex even with Williams leading the backfield. He has 150 rushing yards in 30 carries in his last two games combined and the anemic Browns offense should put the Rams into a run-heavy game script again. As good as the Browns defense has been this year, they have allowed 4.47 yards per carry to opposing running backs, the seventh-highest mark in the league.
SF San Francisco • #25
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Mitchell is fully healthy and back in his RB2 position in San Francisco. If something happens to McCaffrey during the Fantasy playoffs, Mitchell will be a league winner. He's exactly the type of player first and second place teams should be stashing.
DFS Plays
Breece Hall RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Despite an awful rushing average, Hall sees enough work in the passing game to provide a double-digit floor. What we haven't seen in a while is his upside, which is always just one play away.
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I expect the pendulum will swing back towards Najee Harris this week in terms of everyone else's preference. This is a great matchup that both backs could take advantage of so I prefer the one with more pass-catching and big-play upside, especially if he'll have a lower roster rate.
Heath's Projections
