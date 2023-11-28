zack-moss-2-1400-us.jpg
On Tuesday we heard the surprising news that Jonathan Taylor has a significant thumb injury and will have surgery. The hope is that he will only miss the next two to three weeks. This is obviously a massive development as Taylor has been a top-10 running back on a per-game basis over the last month and the Fantasy playoffs are rapidly approaching. 

Unfortunately, with the trade deadline past in most leagues the waiver wire is the only way to Taylor managers to address the potential issue. And the waiver wire isn't great this week as you will see below. But one thing that does need to be addressed is Zack Moss

Moss saw his first three targets since Week 8 on Sunday and played his highest snap share since Week 7. Even if Taylor plays through this injury Moss could have flex value in a timeshare once again. If Taylor misses time, Moss would vault back into the top 12 running backs, he was RB4 from Week 2 through Week 5.

This is relevant because Moss is only rostered in 71% of leagues and with six teams on a bye someone might be tempted to drop him this week. If he's on your waiver wire he's a must-add over any of the players listed below. If you're thin at running back and fighting for a playoff spot he is worth all of your FAB.  He looked like a league winner earlier this season and could be a league winner in the Fantasy playoffs if Taylor is out. At the very least, he should be a top-12 running back who pushes you into the Fantasy playoffs.

You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine. Now let's get to the rest of the Week 13 RB Preview:

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:

Jerick McKinnon RB
KC Kansas City • #1
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Isiah Pacheco is a top-12 running back without McKinnon
RB Preview
Numbers to know
  • 0 -- Jonathan Taylor saw zero targets in Week 11, the first time he played in a game and wasn't targeted since 2021.
  • 3.15 -- Zack Moss is averaging 3.15 yards after contact per attemp this season. That ranks top 10 amongst running backs.
  • 18.9 -- Kyren Williams is averaging 18.9 touches per game. He is a league-winning top-12 running back as long as he stays healthy.
  • 5 -- Isiah Pacheco saw five targets in his first game without Jerick McKinnon. Pacheco is top-12 for as long as McKinnon is out.
  • 2.0 -- Joe Mixon averaged just 2.0 yards per carry in his first game with Jake Browning. The sledding could be tough.
RB Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Matchups that Matter
Najee Harris RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI PIT -5.5 O/U 41
OPP VS RB
20th
PROJ PTS
12.4
RB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
598
REC
19
REYDS
116
TD
4
FPTS/G
10.4
Raheem Mostert RB
MIA Miami • #31
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ WAS MIA -9.5 O/U 50
OPP VS RB
27th
PROJ PTS
14.3
RB RNK
10th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
785
REC
20
REYDS
158
TD
15
FPTS/G
18.4
Devin Singletary RB
HOU Houston • #26
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DEN HOU -3.5 O/U 47
OPP VS RB
9th
PROJ PTS
8.7
RB RNK
21st
YTD Stats
RUYDS
489
REC
18
REYDS
113
TD
3
FPTS/G
8.8
Javonte Williams RB
DEN Denver • #33
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ HOU HOU -3.5 O/U 47
OPP VS RB
8th
PROJ PTS
10.3
RB RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
538
REC
26
REYDS
131
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.7
Rachaad White RB
TB Tampa Bay • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR TB -5.5 O/U 37
OPP VS RB
10th
PROJ PTS
16.2
RB RNK
2nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
559
REC
43
REYDS
364
TD
5
FPTS/G
14.8
RB Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 13 Adds (RB Preview)
Jeff Wilson RB
MIA Miami • #23
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ WAS MIA -9.5 O/U 50
OPP VS RB
15th
RB RNK
28th
ROSTERED
26%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
85
REC
9
REYDS
67
TD
0
FPTS/G
6.1
Wilson is a good stash just because of the injury history of Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane. If Achane misses Week 13 against Washington then Wilson would also be a good flex play. Wilson played a season-high 33% of the snaps in Week 12 and turned 14 touches into 73 yards and 10.3 PPR Fantasy points.
Royce Freeman RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #24
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE LAR -3.5 O/U 39.5
OPP VS RB
1st
RB RNK
35th
ROSTERED
24%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
292
REC
0
REYDS
0
TD
2
FPTS/G
5.2
While Kyren Williams looked all the way back, there should be enough running back touches in Week 13 for Freeman to be a solid flex even with Williams leading the backfield. He has 150 rushing yards in 30 carries in his last two games combined and the anemic Browns offense should put the Rams into a run-heavy game script again. As good as the Browns defense has been this year, they have allowed 4.47 yards per carry to opposing running backs, the seventh-highest mark in the league.
Stashes (RB Preview)
Elijah Mitchell RB
SF San Francisco • #25
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PHI SF -3 O/U 46.5
OPP VS RB
20th
RB RNK
44th
ROSTERED
49%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
97
REC
3
REYDS
2
TD
0
FPTS/G
1.9
Mitchell is fully healthy and back in his RB2 position in San Francisco. If something happens to McCaffrey during the Fantasy playoffs, Mitchell will be a league winner. He's exactly the type of player first and second place teams should be stashing.
RB Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Top DFS Play
Breece Hall RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 34
OPP VS RB
24th
PROJ PTS
15.1
RB RNK
11th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
569
REC
38
REYDS
320
TD
4
FPTS/G
13.7
Despite an awful rushing average, Hall sees enough work in the passing game to provide a double-digit floor. What we haven't seen in a while is his upside, which is always just one play away.
Contrarian DFS Play
Contrarian DFS Play
Jaylen Warren RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI PIT -5.5 O/U 41
OPP VS RB
24th
PROJ PTS
13.6
RB RNK
24th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
542
REC
37
REYDS
247
TD
3
FPTS/G
12
I expect the pendulum will swing back towards Najee Harris this week in terms of everyone else's preference. This is a great matchup that both backs could take advantage of so I prefer the one with more pass-catching and big-play upside, especially if he'll have a lower roster rate.
RB Preview
