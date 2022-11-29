This week has the potential to be an epic disaster at running back on the waiver wire. Zonovan Knight and Benny Snell are the clear top options and we don't even know if the starters on their team will be out. Worse, we don't know for sure if they'll be the guy even if the starters are out because of questions surrounding James Robinson and Benny Snell.

It's possible you add one of these guys and then can't even consider starting them. They could also completely bust if you do feel good about starting them. All that being said, they're the top two options for good reason and my favorites in the waiver wire section below.

I generally just list my top three options in that section, but that hides another quirk of this week's waiver wire. There are at least another half dozen running backs you could consider adding. Here are my top five backs would didn't make the section below:

Jaylen Warren - Warren didn't practice all last week so we don't expect him this week, but he'd be a top-20 option if Harris is out and he can go. Jerick McKinnon - McKinnon has big upside in a game that has an over/under of 52.5. Zamir White - If Jacobs can't go, White should lead the Raiders rush attack against arguably the worst run defense in the NFL. Tyrion Davis-Price - With Elijah Mitchell out for the regular season, I'd bet on Tyrion Davis-Price seeing eight to 10 opportunities per game, and maybe goalline work. Jordan Mason is the other candidate. JaMycal Hasty - Hasty has been outstanding when called upon and the Jaguars are being very cautious with Travis Etienne's foot. Another setback would make Hasty a must-start back.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 13 RB Preview:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:

Michael Carter RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. It could b a trio of backs replacing Carter, if he can't go. Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Jaylen Warren and Benny Snell are the most likely backs to lead the Steelers' backfield. Elijah Mitchell RB SF San Francisco • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Either Tyrion Davis-Price or Jordan Mason should handle secondary duties behind Christian McCaffrey.

RB Preview Numbers to know

RB Preview Matchups that matter

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 13 Adds (RB Preview) Zonovan Knight RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #35

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats RUYDS 69 REC 3 REYDS 34 TD 0 FPTS/G 13.3 Knight is ahead of Benny Snell, because unlike Snell, there's at least a small chance Knight could win a relevant role rest of season. In his first action of the season, he was clearly the most effective Jets running back both on the ground and through the air. Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats RUYDS 62 REC 1 REYDS 6 TD 1 FPTS/G 1.3 If Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are both out for Week 13 then Snell will be a borderline No. 2 running back with upside against a bad Falcons defense. The last time Snell saw more than 15 touches in a game he produced 19.7 PPR Fantasy points against the Bengals. If Warren is cleared, he would be a better option than Snell. Kyren Williams RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats RUYDS 80 REC 7 REYDS 63 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.3 Wiilliams played a season-high 70% of the snaps in Week 12 and it looks like they're turning the job over to the rookie as they continue to rule veterans out for the season. This is the worst offense in football, but Williams should see 12 -to-15 touches per week including a few catches, which will make him flex worthy in PPR most weeks. His next three games are against the Seahawks, Raiders, and Packers so he could sneak into the RB2 conversation if everything goes perfectly.

Stashes (RB Preview) J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN BAL -8.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats RUYDS 123 REC 6 REYDS 39 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.6 Dobbins is returning to practice this week and is the top stash at running back right now. If he can get back to 100% before the Fantasy playoffs, he'd have league-winning upside against the Browns, Falcons, and Steelers down the stretch. .Just don't expect any help getting you to the playoffs.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Jacobs RB LV Las Vegas • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -2 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 21.2 RB RNK 1st YTD Stats RUYDS 1159 REC 40 REYDS 325 TD 9 FPTS/G 22 Assuming he's able to go, Jacobs is the clear top value on both sites. Coming off a 300-yard game he's still not the highest-priced running back on the slate even though he's up against a Chargers defense that allows 5.64 yards per carry on the season to running backs.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -4 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 580 REC 21 REYDS 238 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.8 Montgomery plays for a terrible offense and he's an underdog again in Week 13. I understand why he's contrarian. But he totaled 136 yards against this defense back in Week 2 and that's when he was sharing with Khalil Herbert. He has RB1 overall upside this week and neither his price nor his roster rate will reflect that.