This week has the potential to be an epic disaster at running back on the waiver wire. Zonovan Knight and Benny Snell are the clear top options and we don't even know if the starters on their team will be out. Worse, we don't know for sure if they'll be the guy even if the starters are out because of questions surrounding James Robinson and Benny Snell.
It's possible you add one of these guys and then can't even consider starting them. They could also completely bust if you do feel good about starting them. All that being said, they're the top two options for good reason and my favorites in the waiver wire section below.
I generally just list my top three options in that section, but that hides another quirk of this week's waiver wire. There are at least another half dozen running backs you could consider adding. Here are my top five backs would didn't make the section below:
- Jaylen Warren - Warren didn't practice all last week so we don't expect him this week, but he'd be a top-20 option if Harris is out and he can go.
- Jerick McKinnon - McKinnon has big upside in a game that has an over/under of 52.5.
- Zamir White - If Jacobs can't go, White should lead the Raiders rush attack against arguably the worst run defense in the NFL.
- Tyrion Davis-Price - With Elijah Mitchell out for the regular season, I'd bet on Tyrion Davis-Price seeing eight to 10 opportunities per game, and maybe goalline work. Jordan Mason is the other candidate.
- JaMycal Hasty - Hasty has been outstanding when called upon and the Jaguars are being very cautious with Travis Etienne's foot. Another setback would make Hasty a must-start back.
Now let's get to the rest of the Week 13 RB Preview:
Week 13 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play in Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #32
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It could b a trio of backs replacing Carter, if he can't go.
Najee Harris RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Jaylen Warren and Benny Snell are the most likely backs to lead the Steelers' backfield.
SF San Francisco • #25
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Either Tyrion Davis-Price or Jordan Mason should handle secondary duties behind Christian McCaffrey.
Numbers to know
- 7 -- Touches inside the 10-yard line for Isiah Pacheco in Week 12. He only scored once, but had 22 rush attempts in an encouraging performance.
- 29.7 -- The Texans surrender the most PPR Fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.
- 22.04 -- PPR Fantasy points per game for Josh Jacobs in 2022, second only to Austin Ekeler at running back.
- 23 -- Touches for Rachaad White in the absence of Leonard Fournette. White caught all nine of his targets too.
- 103 -- Scrimmage yards for Zonovan Knight, who led the Jets with 14 carries after Michael Carter went down with an injury.
- 16 -- Carries for Gus Edwards in his return from injury. Justice Hill and Kenyan Drake combined for just three carries.
- 15 -- Dameon Pierce has one more rushing yard than carries in the last two weeks.
Matchups that matter
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
DEN Denver • #28
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Jeff Wilson RB
MIA Miami
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Alvin Kamara RB
NO New Orleans • #41
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #35
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Knight is ahead of Benny Snell, because unlike Snell, there's at least a small chance Knight could win a relevant role rest of season. In his first action of the season, he was clearly the most effective Jets running back both on the ground and through the air.
Benny Snell RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #24
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
If Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are both out for Week 13 then Snell will be a borderline No. 2 running back with upside against a bad Falcons defense. The last time Snell saw more than 15 touches in a game he produced 19.7 PPR Fantasy points against the Bengals. If Warren is cleared, he would be a better option than Snell.
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Wiilliams played a season-high 70% of the snaps in Week 12 and it looks like they're turning the job over to the rookie as they continue to rule veterans out for the season. This is the worst offense in football, but Williams should see 12 -to-15 touches per week including a few catches, which will make him flex worthy in PPR most weeks. His next three games are against the Seahawks, Raiders, and Packers so he could sneak into the RB2 conversation if everything goes perfectly.
J.K. Dobbins RB
BAL Baltimore • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Dobbins is returning to practice this week and is the top stash at running back right now. If he can get back to 100% before the Fantasy playoffs, he'd have league-winning upside against the Browns, Falcons, and Steelers down the stretch. .Just don't expect any help getting you to the playoffs.
DFS Plays
Josh Jacobs RB
LV Las Vegas • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Assuming he's able to go, Jacobs is the clear top value on both sites. Coming off a 300-yard game he's still not the highest-priced running back on the slate even though he's up against a Chargers defense that allows 5.64 yards per carry on the season to running backs.
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Montgomery plays for a terrible offense and he's an underdog again in Week 13. I understand why he's contrarian. But he totaled 136 yards against this defense back in Week 2 and that's when he was sharing with Khalil Herbert. He has RB1 overall upside this week and neither his price nor his roster rate will reflect that.