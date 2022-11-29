josh-jacobs.jpg
This week has the potential to be an epic disaster at running back on the waiver wire. Zonovan Knight and Benny Snell are the clear top options and we don't even know if the starters on their team will be out. Worse, we don't know for sure if they'll be the guy even if the starters are out because of questions surrounding James Robinson and Benny Snell. 

It's possible you add one of these guys and then can't even consider starting them. They could also completely bust if you do feel good about starting them. All that being said, they're the top two options for good reason and my favorites in the waiver wire section below. 

I generally just list my top three options in that section, but that hides another quirk of this week's waiver wire. There are at least another half dozen running backs you could consider adding. Here are my top five backs would didn't make the section below:

  1. Jaylen Warren - Warren didn't practice all last week so we don't expect him this week, but he'd be a top-20 option if Harris is out and he can go.
  2. Jerick McKinnon - McKinnon has big upside in a game that has an over/under of 52.5. 
  3. Zamir White - If Jacobs can't go, White should lead the Raiders rush attack against arguably the worst run defense in the NFL.
  4. Tyrion Davis-Price - With Elijah Mitchell out for the regular season, I'd bet on Tyrion Davis-Price seeing eight to 10 opportunities per game, and maybe goalline work. Jordan Mason is the other candidate.
  5. JaMycal Hasty - Hasty has been outstanding when called upon and the Jaguars are being very cautious with Travis Etienne's foot. Another setback would make Hasty a must-start back.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 13 RB Preview:

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Michael Carter RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #32
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It could b a trio of backs replacing Carter, if he can't go.
headshot-image
Najee Harris RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Jaylen Warren and Benny Snell are the most likely backs to lead the Steelers' backfield.
headshot-image
Elijah Mitchell RB
SF San Francisco • #25
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Either Tyrion Davis-Price or Jordan Mason should handle secondary duties behind Christian McCaffrey.
RB Preview
Numbers to know
  • 7 -- Touches inside the 10-yard line for Isiah Pacheco in Week 12. He only scored once, but had 22 rush attempts in an encouraging performance. 
  • 29.7 -- The Texans surrender the most PPR Fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.
  • 22.04 -- PPR Fantasy points per game for Josh Jacobs in 2022, second only to Austin Ekeler at running back. 
  • 23 -- Touches for Rachaad White in the absence of Leonard Fournette. White caught all nine of his targets too. 
  • 103 -- Scrimmage yards for Zonovan Knight, who led the Jets with 14 carries after Michael Carter went down with an injury.
  • 16 -- Carries for Gus Edwards in his return from injury. Justice Hill and Kenyan Drake combined for just three carries.
  • 15 -- Dameon Pierce has one more rushing yard than carries in the last two weeks.
RB Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Devin Singletary RB
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE BUF -5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS RB
1st
PROJ PTS
10.6
RB RNK
29th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
552
REC
31
REYDS
226
TD
4
FPTS/G
11.7
headshot-image
Latavius Murray RB
DEN Denver • #28
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL BAL -8 O/U 38.5
OPP VS RB
7th
PROJ PTS
9.4
RB RNK
25th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
358
REC
13
REYDS
70
TD
4
FPTS/G
11.4
headshot-image
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DEN BAL -8 O/U 38.5
OPP VS RB
10th
PROJ PTS
10
RB RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
183
REC
0
REYDS
0
TD
3
FPTS/G
11.4
headshot-image
Brian Robinson Jr. RB
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG WAS -2.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS RB
14th
PROJ PTS
9.7
RB RNK
27th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
467
REC
6
REYDS
27
TD
3
FPTS/G
9.3
headshot-image
Jeff Wilson RB
MIA Miami
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -4 O/U 46.5
OPP VS RB
2nd
PROJ PTS
11.6
RB RNK
18th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
677
REC
16
REYDS
149
TD
5
FPTS/G
11.3
headshot-image
Alvin Kamara RB
NO New Orleans • #41
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TB TB -3.5 O/U 40
OPP VS RB
3rd
PROJ PTS
15.3
RB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
524
REC
49
REYDS
422
TD
3
FPTS/G
15.4
RB Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 13 Adds (RB Preview)
headshot-image
Zonovan Knight RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #35
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIN MIN -3 O/U 45.5
OPP VS RB
20th
RB RNK
28th
ROSTERED
3%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
69
REC
3
REYDS
34
TD
0
FPTS/G
13.3
Knight is ahead of Benny Snell, because unlike Snell, there's at least a small chance Knight could win a relevant role rest of season. In his first action of the season, he was clearly the most effective Jets running back both on the ground and through the air.
headshot-image
Benny Snell RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #24
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL ATL -1.5 O/U 43
OPP VS RB
23rd
RB RNK
23rd
ROSTERED
2%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
62
REC
1
REYDS
6
TD
1
FPTS/G
1.3
If Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are both out for Week 13 then Snell will be a borderline No. 2 running back with upside against a bad Falcons defense. The last time Snell saw more than 15 touches in a game he produced 19.7 PPR Fantasy points against the Bengals. If Warren is cleared, he would be a better option than Snell.
headshot-image
Kyren Williams RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SEA SEA -7.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS RB
30th
RB RNK
33rd
ROSTERED
54%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
80
REC
7
REYDS
63
TD
0
FPTS/G
5.3
Wiilliams played a season-high 70% of the snaps in Week 12 and it looks like they're turning the job over to the rookie as they continue to rule veterans out for the season. This is the worst offense in football, but Williams should see 12 -to-15 touches per week including a few catches, which will make him flex worthy in PPR most weeks. His next three games are against the Seahawks, Raiders, and Packers so he could sneak into the RB2 conversation if everything goes perfectly.
Stashes (RB Preview)
headshot-image
J.K. Dobbins RB
BAL Baltimore • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DEN BAL -8.5 O/U 38.5
OPP VS RB
10th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
57%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
123
REC
6
REYDS
39
TD
2
FPTS/G
8.6
Dobbins is returning to practice this week and is the top stash at running back right now. If he can get back to 100% before the Fantasy playoffs, he'd have league-winning upside against the Browns, Falcons, and Steelers down the stretch. .Just don't expect any help getting you to the playoffs.
RB Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Josh Jacobs RB
LV Las Vegas • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAC LAC -2 O/U 50.5
OPP VS RB
26th
PROJ PTS
21.2
RB RNK
1st
YTD Stats
RUYDS
1159
REC
40
REYDS
325
TD
9
FPTS/G
22
Assuming he's able to go, Jacobs is the clear top value on both sites. Coming off a 300-yard game he's still not the highest-priced running back on the slate even though he's up against a Chargers defense that allows 5.64 yards per carry on the season to running backs.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
David Montgomery RB
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs GB GB -4 O/U 43.5
OPP VS RB
28th
PROJ PTS
11.6
RB RNK
16th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
580
REC
21
REYDS
238
TD
3
FPTS/G
10.8
Montgomery plays for a terrible offense and he's an underdog again in Week 13. I understand why he's contrarian. But he totaled 136 yards against this defense back in Week 2 and that's when he was sharing with Khalil Herbert. He has RB1 overall upside this week and neither his price nor his roster rate will reflect that.
RB Preview
