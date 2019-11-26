Play

Fantasy Football Week 13 Running Back Preview: Waiver Wire adds, DFS plays, Projections, and more

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 13 including who to add off the waiver wire.

There is nothing I dislike more this time of year than uncertainty, especially when it comes to volume. Unfortunately, there is plenty of it at running back in Week 13. The Arizona Cardinals are getting Chase Edmonds back, the Packers backfield got even messier in Week 12, and we have literally no idea what's going on in Kansas City. Here's how I'm handling these three situations.

In their past two games the Cardinals have given Kenyan Drake 38 touches to just six for David Johnson. Now they're coming off a bye and will add Edmonds to the mix. I still expect Drake to be the lead back but I do think the bye increases the risk that they try to get Johnson involved again and Edmonds' role is a bit of an unknown. I'm currently projecting 16 touches for Drake with four a piece going to Johnson and Edmonds. That makes Drake a No. 2 running back and the only Cardinal you can consider starting.

Since Davante Adams came back Aaron Jones is averaging less than 12 touches per game and has only caught one pass. Jamaal Williams has 13 grabs in that stretch and actually has more touches than Jones. In Week 13 they have a good enough matchup that you should be able to start both. I still prefer Jones and will treat him like a high-end No. 2 running back with 15 projected touches. Williams is a solid No. 2 in PPR and more of a flex in non. Either could get the hot hand against this defense and finish as a top-five back.

Andy Reid told us on Monday that LeSean McCoy had cleared the concussion protocol and he was optimistic about Tyreek Hill, but we still don't know anything about Damien Williams' rib injury. We currently have all three Chiefs backs projected to play and if that happens you can't really use any of them as more than a flex because of touch uncertainty. My low-confidence projection is 13 touches for Damien Williams, six for McCoy and five for Darrel Williams. If Damien Williams misses Week 13 both McCoy and Darrel Williams would be worth consideration as low-end No. 2 backs.

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Marlon Mack RB
IND Indianapolis • #25
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Jonathan Williams could have another big week.
Numbers to know
  • 177 - Air yards for Tarik Cohen this season, which leads all running backs.
  • 28 - Touches for Miles Sanders over the past two weeks. I know he's been disappointing, but I'm starting him again if Jordan Howard is out.
  • 26 - Carries for Jonathan Williams in Week 12. I don't know how you could sit him.
  • 18 - Targets in his past four games for James White. That's not enough to make him worthwhile even in PPR.
  • 13 - Carries inside the five for David Montgomery. That's tied with Christian McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook for the most in football.
  • 7 - Fumbles for Chris Carson and that doesn't count the botched handoff in Week 12. Listen to practice reports out of Seattle this week, Rashaad Penny could get a boost.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
David Montgomery RB
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET CHI -2.5 O/U 39
OPP VS RB
31st
PROJ PTS
10.2
RB RNK
18th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
519
REC
21
REYDS
161
TD
5
FPTS/G
9.8
headshot-image
Miles Sanders RB
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA PHI -9 O/U 46
OPP VS RB
29th
PROJ PTS
11
RB RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
437
REC
27
REYDS
337
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.7
headshot-image
Carlos Hyde RB
HOU Houston • #23
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NE NE -3 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
1st
PROJ PTS
9
RB RNK
29th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
836
REC
6
REYDS
22
TD
4
FPTS/G
9.6
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 13 Adds
headshot-image
Jonathan Williams RB
IND Indianapolis • #33
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Ownership
61%
We waffled back and forth last week (and ultimately made the wrong choice) but the Colts left no doubt about it Thursday night. Jonathan Williams is their feature back until Marlon Mack returns. He's must-start in non-PPR and very close to it in PPR. Don't expect the same volume as Week 12 every week, but he should see 15 to 20 touches.
headshot-image
Benny Snell RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #24
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
11%
It sounds like James Conner will miss at least one more week which means Snell should again carry the load against the Browns. With Devlin Hodges under center, the Steelers should be run-heavy and the Browns haven't had a lot of success stopping teams on the ground. Like Williams, Snell is much better in non-PPR than PPR.
Stashes
headshot-image
Rashaad Penny RB
SEA Seattle • #20
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
32%
You can't start him this week but there's a chance Carson's fumbles just gave Penny the window he needs. Now he has to take advantage of it.
headshot-image
Alexander Mattison RB
MIN Minnesota • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Ownwership
50%
You know the drill. Mattison is one Dalvin Cook injury away from being a top 10 running back.
headshot-image
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
33%
Much like Mattison, Pollard is just one injury away from a featured role in a very good situation. I prefer Mattison because of Cook's injury history, but both Pollard and Mattison need to be rostered virtually everywhere.
headshot-image
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
17%
Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down.
headshot-image
LeSean McCoy RB
KC Kansas City • #25
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Ownership
64%
If Damien Williams is out you could start both LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams.
headshot-image
Darrel Williams RB
KC Kansas City • #31
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
12%
If Damien Williams is out you could start both LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams.
DFS Plays
Top Plays
headshot-image
Leonard Fournette RB
JAC Jacksonville • #27
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 13 Prices
FanDuel
$7,600
DraftKings
$7,500
The touchdown regression from last week was fun, but that doesn't mean it's over. Fournette is still underpriced in what should be a high-scoring game. Tampa Bay is very good against the run but Fournette's 32 targets over the past four weeks make him matchup and game script proof.
Contrarian Plays
headshot-image
Jamaal Williams RB
GB Green Bay • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 13 Prices
FanDuel
$5,600
DraftKings
$4,500
I do not understand Jamaal Williams' price but I'll take it. He's the clear passing downs back for the Packers and could see up to 40% of the team's carries. He's a must-play for me on DraftKings where it's full PPR.
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

RB

FPTs

PPR FPTs

1

1

Christian McCaffrey

24.91

30.41

2

2

Dalvin Cook

20.86

25.95

4

3

Alvin Kamara

17.94

25.64

3

4

Leonard Fournette

18.62

23.95

5

5

Ezekiel Elliott

17.18

19.09

6

6

Derrick Henry

16.20

17.66

7

7

Josh Jacobs

15.89

17.58

8

8

Nick Chubb

15.32

17.52

18

9

Saquon Barkley

12.25

17.34

10

10

Tevin Coleman

14.23

17.30

9

11

Aaron Jones

14.56

17.19

11

12

Chris Carson

13.77

16.94

19

13

Kenyan Drake

12.10

16.52

16

14

Le'Veon Bell

12.69

16.15

27

15

Austin Ekeler

10.63

15.83

26

16

Devonta Freeman

10.89

15.77

23

17

Jamaal Williams

11.29

15.51

21

18

Ronald Jones

11.88

15.26

13

19

Phillip Lindsay

12.97

15.22

17

20

Miles Sanders

12.34

15.13

14

21

Todd Gurley

12.91

15.07

12

22

Mark Ingram

13.27

14.96

22

23

Devin Singletary

11.79

14.46

20

24

Melvin Gordon

12.01

14.45

15

25

Jonathan Williams

12.84

14.10

24

26

Joe Mixon

11.05

13.27

25

27

David Montgomery

10.97

13.11

29

28

Damien Williams

9.86

12.30

35

29

Kareem Hunt

7.92

12.19

37

30

Tarik Cohen

7.00

11.32

38

31

James White

6.96

11.22

28

32

Sony Michel

10.35

11.08

31

33

Raheem Mostert

9.35

10.95

33

34

Latavius Murray

9.01

10.53

34

35

Duke Johnson

8.02

10.22

30

36

Carlos Hyde

9.79

9.98

Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer that covers Daily Fantasy Sports of all types. Before coming to CBS Sports he was a staff writer for Footballguys and the host of The Fantasy Football Show on... Full Bio

