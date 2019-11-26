Fantasy Football Week 13 Running Back Preview: Waiver Wire adds, DFS plays, Projections, and more

There is nothing I dislike more this time of year than uncertainty, especially when it comes to volume. Unfortunately, there is plenty of it at running back in Week 13. The Arizona Cardinals are getting Chase Edmonds back, the Packers backfield got even messier in Week 12, and we have literally no idea what's going on in Kansas City. Here's how I'm handling these three situations.

In their past two games the Cardinals have given Kenyan Drake 38 touches to just six for David Johnson. Now they're coming off a bye and will add Edmonds to the mix. I still expect Drake to be the lead back but I do think the bye increases the risk that they try to get Johnson involved again and Edmonds' role is a bit of an unknown. I'm currently projecting 16 touches for Drake with four a piece going to Johnson and Edmonds. That makes Drake a No. 2 running back and the only Cardinal you can consider starting.

Since Davante Adams came back Aaron Jones is averaging less than 12 touches per game and has only caught one pass. Jamaal Williams has 13 grabs in that stretch and actually has more touches than Jones. In Week 13 they have a good enough matchup that you should be able to start both. I still prefer Jones and will treat him like a high-end No. 2 running back with 15 projected touches. Williams is a solid No. 2 in PPR and more of a flex in non. Either could get the hot hand against this defense and finish as a top-five back.

Andy Reid told us on Monday that LeSean McCoy had cleared the concussion protocol and he was optimistic about Tyreek Hill, but we still don't know anything about Damien Williams' rib injury. We currently have all three Chiefs backs projected to play and if that happens you can't really use any of them as more than a flex because of touch uncertainty. My low-confidence projection is 13 touches for Damien Williams, six for McCoy and five for Darrel Williams. If Damien Williams misses Week 13 both McCoy and Darrel Williams would be worth consideration as low-end No. 2 backs.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:

Marlon Mack RB IND Indianapolis • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Jonathan Williams could have another big week.

RB Preview Numbers to know

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET CHI -2.5 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 519 REC 21 REYDS 161 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.8 Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA PHI -9 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 11 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 437 REC 27 REYDS 337 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 Carlos Hyde RB HOU Houston • #23

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 836 REC 6 REYDS 22 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.6

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 13 Adds Jonathan Williams RB IND Indianapolis • #33

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Ownership 61% We waffled back and forth last week (and ultimately made the wrong choice) but the Colts left no doubt about it Thursday night. Jonathan Williams is their feature back until Marlon Mack returns. He's must-start in non-PPR and very close to it in PPR. Don't expect the same volume as Week 12 every week, but he should see 15 to 20 touches. Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 11% It sounds like James Conner will miss at least one more week which means Snell should again carry the load against the Browns. With Devlin Hodges under center, the Steelers should be run-heavy and the Browns haven't had a lot of success stopping teams on the ground. Like Williams, Snell is much better in non-PPR than PPR.

Stashes Rashaad Penny RB SEA Seattle • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 32% You can't start him this week but there's a chance Carson's fumbles just gave Penny the window he needs. Now he has to take advantage of it. Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownwership 50% You know the drill. Mattison is one Dalvin Cook injury away from being a top 10 running back. Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 33% Much like Mattison, Pollard is just one injury away from a featured role in a very good situation. I prefer Mattison because of Cook's injury history, but both Pollard and Mattison need to be rostered virtually everywhere. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 17% Edwards is looking at 15-20 touches per game with goal-line opportunities if Ingram goes down. LeSean McCoy RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Ownership 64% If Damien Williams is out you could start both LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams. Darrel Williams RB KC Kansas City • #31

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 12% If Damien Williams is out you could start both LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Leonard Fournette RB JAC Jacksonville • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 13 Prices FanDuel $7,600 DraftKings $7,500 The touchdown regression from last week was fun, but that doesn't mean it's over. Fournette is still underpriced in what should be a high-scoring game. Tampa Bay is very good against the run but Fournette's 32 targets over the past four weeks make him matchup and game script proof.

Contrarian Plays Jamaal Williams RB GB Green Bay • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 13 Prices FanDuel $5,600 DraftKings $4,500 I do not understand Jamaal Williams' price but I'll take it. He's the clear passing downs back for the Packers and could see up to 40% of the team's carries. He's a must-play for me on DraftKings where it's full PPR.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank PPR Rank RB FPTs PPR FPTs 1 1 Christian McCaffrey 24.91 30.41 2 2 Dalvin Cook 20.86 25.95 4 3 Alvin Kamara 17.94 25.64 3 4 Leonard Fournette 18.62 23.95 5 5 Ezekiel Elliott 17.18 19.09 6 6 Derrick Henry 16.20 17.66 7 7 Josh Jacobs 15.89 17.58 8 8 Nick Chubb 15.32 17.52 18 9 Saquon Barkley 12.25 17.34 10 10 Tevin Coleman 14.23 17.30 9 11 Aaron Jones 14.56 17.19 11 12 Chris Carson 13.77 16.94 19 13 Kenyan Drake 12.10 16.52 16 14 Le'Veon Bell 12.69 16.15 27 15 Austin Ekeler 10.63 15.83 26 16 Devonta Freeman 10.89 15.77 23 17 Jamaal Williams 11.29 15.51 21 18 Ronald Jones 11.88 15.26 13 19 Phillip Lindsay 12.97 15.22 17 20 Miles Sanders 12.34 15.13 14 21 Todd Gurley 12.91 15.07 12 22 Mark Ingram 13.27 14.96 22 23 Devin Singletary 11.79 14.46 20 24 Melvin Gordon 12.01 14.45 15 25 Jonathan Williams 12.84 14.10 24 26 Joe Mixon 11.05 13.27 25 27 David Montgomery 10.97 13.11 29 28 Damien Williams 9.86 12.30 35 29 Kareem Hunt 7.92 12.19 37 30 Tarik Cohen 7.00 11.32 38 31 James White 6.96 11.22 28 32 Sony Michel 10.35 11.08 31 33 Raheem Mostert 9.35 10.95 33 34 Latavius Murray 9.01 10.53 34 35 Duke Johnson 8.02 10.22 30 36 Carlos Hyde 9.79 9.98

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 13 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.