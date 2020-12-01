It should come as no surprise with the way this NFL season has played out, but as of Tuesday morning uncertainty reigns at running back for Week 13 in Fantasy football. We'll have some clarification on some of the questions this week, but some won't get answered before the games are played. As always, this running back preview for Week 13 will be updated throughout the week, but let's start with the clarification we're seeking.

Myles Gaskin and D'Andre Swift are expected to return from their injuries. That should make them must-start running backs based on their usage, but as Chris Carson showed us in Week 12, a return to play doesn't guarantee a return to the workload we last saw. Further complicating things is the uncertainty about Gaskin's starting quarterback and a coaching change in Detroit.

Speaking of Carson, was the workload we saw for him and Raheem Mostert in their returns the new normal or were they being eased back in? Same question for Miles Sanders, except we don't have the "eased back in" excuse to lean on with his disappointing workload.

Finally, we have the COVID-19 questions. We expect J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram to return Wednesday night against the Steelers, and hopefully that game gives us some clarity on the size of Dobbins' role. We don't expect James Conner back, which makes Benny Snell a borderline No. 2 running back until we get clarity on the size of his role. We also need to see whether Jonathan Taylor is cleared for a juicy matchup against the Houston Texans. Currently we have Nyheim Hines projected as a top-10 back without Taylor.

We'll answer as many of these questions as we can as the week moves on.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are being projected as out for Week 13:

RB Preview Numbers to know

17 -- Touches for J.K. Dobbins in the Ravens last game. Hopefully he's taking over this backfield.

-- Touches for J.K. Dobbins in the Ravens last game. Hopefully he's taking over this backfield. 31 -- Targets for Austin Ekeler in three full games with Justin Herbert this season.

-- Targets for Austin Ekeler in three full games with Justin Herbert this season. -2 -- How many receiving yards Alvin Kamara has in two games with Taysom Hill at quarterback.

-- How many receiving yards Alvin Kamara has in two games with Taysom Hill at quarterback. 34 -- Latavius Murray has 34 touches in two games with Taysom Hill at quarterback.

-- Latavius Murray has 34 touches in two games with Taysom Hill at quarterback. 10 -- No Rams running back has more than 10 carries since Week 7.

-- No Rams running back has more than 10 carries since Week 7. 11 -- Zack Moss has one game since Week 1 with more than 11 touches.

-- Zack Moss has one game since Week 1 with more than 11 touches. 7 -- Antonio Gibson's seven targets in Week 12 were a season high.





RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 12.8 RB RNK 15th Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU IND -3 O/U 53 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 8th Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL NO -3 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 17.9 RB RNK 9th

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 13 Adds Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats RUYDS 195 REC 2 REYDS 0 TD 3 FPTS/G 3.8 We expect Snell to be the Steelers lead running back for as long as James Conner is out. As of now, we don't expect Conner to be cleared before the Steelers play Washington in Week 13. Wednesday night's game against the Ravens will tell us more about Snell's role. Frank Gore RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #21

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -7.5 O/U 47.5 ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats RUYDS 521 REC 13 REYDS 70 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.1 Gore might just be a good start against the Raiders in Week 13. He had 21 touches, including three catches, in his first game without Lamical Perine and the Raiders have surrendered the fourth-most Fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

Stashes Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAR -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 11th ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats RUYDS 285 REC 3 REYDS 27 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.6 For the first time all year, Akers looks like the best running back on the Rams. The only reason he's not in the section above is that the Rams seem committed to their committee approach, and Akers only has three targets all year. Still, he could be unleashed at any time and should be universally rostered. Devontae Booker RB LV Las Vegas • #23

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ LV -7.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 23rd ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats RUYDS 326 REC 11 REYDS 64 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.2 An injury scare for Josh Jacobs brought to light that Booker may be one of the most under-rostered handcuffs out there. We expect Jacobs to play in Week 13, but if he was out Booker would be a top-12 running back. That fact alone means he should be stashed in a lot more leagues than he currently is.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Austin Ekeler RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE LAC -1 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 16.8 YTD Stats RUYDS 292 REC 28 REYDS 229 TD 1 FPTS/G 17.2 Ekeler was not eased back in by any stretch and looks like he'll be a league-winner in the Fantasy playoffs with a big role in both the running and the passing game. Eventually he'll be $1,000 more expensive, so let's take advantage of his price while it lasts.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

