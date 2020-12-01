ekeler.jpg

It should come as no surprise with the way this NFL season has played out, but as of Tuesday morning uncertainty reigns at running back for Week 13 in Fantasy football. We'll have some clarification on some of the questions this week, but some won't get answered before the games are played. As always, this running back preview for Week 13 will be updated throughout the week, but let's start with the clarification we're seeking.

Myles Gaskin and D'Andre Swift are expected to return from their injuries. That should make them must-start running backs based on their usage, but as Chris Carson showed us in Week 12, a return to play doesn't guarantee a return to the workload we last saw. Further complicating things is the uncertainty about Gaskin's starting quarterback and a coaching change in Detroit.

Speaking of Carson, was the workload we saw for him and Raheem Mostert in their returns the new normal or were they being eased back in? Same question for Miles Sanders, except we don't have the "eased back in" excuse to lean on with his disappointing workload.

Finally, we have the COVID-19 questions. We expect J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram to return Wednesday night against the Steelers, and hopefully that game gives us some clarity on the size of Dobbins' role. We don't expect James Conner back, which makes Benny Snell a borderline No. 2 running back until we get clarity on the size of his role. We also need to see whether Jonathan Taylor is cleared for a juicy matchup against the Houston Texans. Currently we have Nyheim Hines projected as a top-10 back without Taylor.

We'll answer as many of these questions as we can as the week moves on.

Who's Out

The following players are being projected as out for Week 13:

Numbers to know
  • 17 -- Touches for J.K. Dobbins in the Ravens last game. Hopefully he's taking over this backfield.
  • 31 -- Targets for Austin Ekeler in three full games with Justin Herbert this season.
  • -2 -- How many receiving yards Alvin Kamara has in two games with Taysom Hill at quarterback.
  • 34 -- Latavius Murray has 34 touches in two games with Taysom Hill at quarterback.
  • 10 -- No Rams running back has more than 10 carries since Week 7.
  • 11 -- Zack Moss has one game since Week 1 with more than 11 touches.
  • 7 -- Antonio Gibson's seven targets in Week 12 were a season high.

Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 13 Adds
We expect Snell to be the Steelers lead running back for as long as James Conner is out. As of now, we don't expect Conner to be cleared before the Steelers play Washington in Week 13. Wednesday night's game against the Ravens will tell us more about Snell's role.
Gore might just be a good start against the Raiders in Week 13. He had 21 touches, including three catches, in his first game without Lamical Perine and the Raiders have surrendered the fourth-most Fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.
Stashes
For the first time all year, Akers looks like the best running back on the Rams. The only reason he's not in the section above is that the Rams seem committed to their committee approach, and Akers only has three targets all year. Still, he could be unleashed at any time and should be universally rostered.
An injury scare for Josh Jacobs brought to light that Booker may be one of the most under-rostered handcuffs out there. We expect Jacobs to play in Week 13, but if he was out Booker would be a top-12 running back. That fact alone means he should be stashed in a lot more leagues than he currently is.
DFS Plays
Top Play
Ekeler was not eased back in by any stretch and looks like he'll be a league-winner in the Fantasy playoffs with a big role in both the running and the passing game. Eventually he'll be $1,000 more expensive, so let's take advantage of his price while it lasts.
Heath's Projections

