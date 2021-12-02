When I start the rankings process for each week, I begin with a rough projection for every player for the upcoming week based on Vegas lines, historical team stats, and position usage, among other factors. And when I plugged everything in for Week 13, Alexander Mattison was my No. 1 RB for this week's game against the Lions. In fact, he was the top non-QB for the week, and only six quarterbacks had a better projection. It was an aggressive ranking.

And the thing is, I'm not sure I made the right decision in moving him down to RB4. The guys ahead of Mattison -- Jonathan Taylor, Austin Ekeler, and Najee Harris -- are having great seasons, but Mattison's situation this week is just incredible. With Dalvin Cook dealing with a shoulder injury that is expected to cost him at least two weeks, Mattison gets to take on the lowly Lions -- a team he had 113 yards on 25 carries with 40 yards on seven catches with a touchdown against in Week 5.

Mattison had 32 touches in each of the two games Cook missed earlier in the season, and he had 24 touches in Week 17 with Cook out last season, too. Cook himself was averaging 22.8 touches per game since Week 6, too, so we know this is an offense that is going to create a ton of opportunities for running backs. Given the matchup against the Lions -- allowing the third-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs -- and the situation Mattison finds himself in, you can make a very strong case for him as the top RB in Fantasy for Week 13.

Here are my RB rankings for Week 13. To see the rankings of Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings, make sure you head here.

Week 13 RB Rankings

