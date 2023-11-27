miles-sanders-pic-1.jpg

Bye weeks are no fun for Fantasy Football, and they're going to be a real problem at every position in Week 13. At least at running back, however, we're not necessarily losing a ton of no-doubt-about-it, must-start options; most of the guys missing this week are more in the RB2 range of the rankings most weeks.

That includes Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley, the two biggest names missing, as well as James Cook and Gus Edwards, as well as the RB committees in Chicago and Minnesota, with guys like Khalil Herbert and Alexander Mattison among those missing. These are useful options, to be sure, and you'll miss them, but it's not quite a star-studded group. 

That's the good news. The bad news is that, if you're looking for replacements on the waiver-wire, you aren't going to find a ton of help. You should be adding Ty Chandler (74% rostered in CBS Fantasy leagues) despite the fact that he's on bye, because there's big upside there if he usurps Mattison as the Vikings lead back, but that isn't going to help if you've got absences needing filled this week. 

If you need immediate help, the best option for Week 13 might be someone like Miles Sanders (65% rostered) or Tyler Allgeier (69%). Neither is an excellent starter, but they should be in line for double-digit touches, something we can't necessarily say about Antonio Gibson (59%), Rico Dowdle (41%), or Samaje Perine (27%). 

There is one name I would be looking at, and that's Royce Freeman. The Rams didn't operate in a committee much earlier in the season when Kyren Williams was the leadback, but they did in Week 12, with Freeman getting 13 carries to Williams' 16. That might have just been because they were nursing a big lead against the Cardinals, or it could have been because it was Williams' first game back from IR and they wanted to ease him in a bit. 

But Freeman has been very effective this season, rushing for 4.6 yards per carry, and he clearly has the team's trust, enough that they let both Myles Gaskin and Darrell Henderson walk in recent weeks. He has a tough matchup on the way against the Browns, but given Cleveland's offensive woes, the Rams could be sitting on a lead again in this one, and Freeman could be in line for double-digit carries again. And, if Myles Garrett's shoulder injury keeps him out, that makes things much easier for the Rams offense as a whole. 

Starting Freeman (or Sanders, Allgeier, or D'Ernest Johnson or whoever else) wouldn't be ideal, so let's hope you're not in a must-win situation and in need of immediate help at the RB position. If you are, you're going to have to live with a less-than-ideal option. That's just where we are with nearly 20% of the league on bye this week. 

Here are my full rankings for Week 13 at running back for PPR leagues: 

Week 13 Running Back Rankings

  1. Christian McCaffrey @PHI
  2. Alvin Kamara vs. DET
  3. Jahmyr Gibbs @NO
  4. Travis Etienne vs. CIN
  5. Jonathan Taylor @TEN
  6. Austin Ekeler @NE
  7. Bijan Robinson @NYJ
  8. Rachaad White vs. CAR
  9. Kyren Williams vs. CLE
  10. Tony Pollard vs. SEA
  11. D'Andre Swift vs. SF
  12. Derrick Henry vs. IND
  13. Breece Hall vs. ATL
  14. Isiah Pacheco @GB
  15. Raheem Mostert @WAS
  16. Jaylen Warren vs. ARI
  17. Javonte Williams @HOU
  18. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. LAC
  19. James Conner @PIT
  20. Zach Charbonnet @DAL
  21. Joe Mixon @JAX
  22. Devin Singletary vs. DEN
  23. Najee Harris vs. ARI
  24. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. MIA
  25. David Montgomery @NO
  26. Jerome Ford @LAR
  27. AJ Dillon vs. KC
  28. Jeff Wilson Jr. @WAS
  29. Kareem Hunt @LAR
  30. Chuba Hubbard @TB
  31. Miles Sanders @TB
  32. Dameon Pierce vs. DEN
  33. Tyjae Spears vs. IND
  34. Tyler Allgeier @NYJ
  35. Antonio Gibson vs. MIA
  36. Zack Moss @TEN
  37. Royce Freeman vs. CLE
  38. Kenneth Gainwell vs. SF
  39. Ezekiel Elliott vs. LAC
  40. Rico Dowdle vs. SEA
  41. Samaje Perine @HOU
  42. DeeJay Dallas @DAL
  43. D'Ernest Johnson vs. CIN
  44. Dalvin Cook vs. ATL
  45. Jamaal Williams vs. DET
  46. Trayveon Williams @JAX
  47. Joshua Kelley @NE
  48. Chase Edmonds vs. CAR
  49. Israel Abanikanda vs. ATL
  50. Jaleel McLaughlin @HOU