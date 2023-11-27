Bye weeks are no fun for Fantasy Football, and they're going to be a real problem at every position in Week 13. At least at running back, however, we're not necessarily losing a ton of no-doubt-about-it, must-start options; most of the guys missing this week are more in the RB2 range of the rankings most weeks.

That includes Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley, the two biggest names missing, as well as James Cook and Gus Edwards, as well as the RB committees in Chicago and Minnesota, with guys like Khalil Herbert and Alexander Mattison among those missing. These are useful options, to be sure, and you'll miss them, but it's not quite a star-studded group.

That's the good news. The bad news is that, if you're looking for replacements on the waiver-wire, you aren't going to find a ton of help. You should be adding Ty Chandler (74% rostered in CBS Fantasy leagues) despite the fact that he's on bye, because there's big upside there if he usurps Mattison as the Vikings lead back, but that isn't going to help if you've got absences needing filled this week.

If you need immediate help, the best option for Week 13 might be someone like Miles Sanders (65% rostered) or Tyler Allgeier (69%). Neither is an excellent starter, but they should be in line for double-digit touches, something we can't necessarily say about Antonio Gibson (59%), Rico Dowdle (41%), or Samaje Perine (27%).

There is one name I would be looking at, and that's Royce Freeman. The Rams didn't operate in a committee much earlier in the season when Kyren Williams was the leadback, but they did in Week 12, with Freeman getting 13 carries to Williams' 16. That might have just been because they were nursing a big lead against the Cardinals, or it could have been because it was Williams' first game back from IR and they wanted to ease him in a bit.

But Freeman has been very effective this season, rushing for 4.6 yards per carry, and he clearly has the team's trust, enough that they let both Myles Gaskin and Darrell Henderson walk in recent weeks. He has a tough matchup on the way against the Browns, but given Cleveland's offensive woes, the Rams could be sitting on a lead again in this one, and Freeman could be in line for double-digit carries again. And, if Myles Garrett's shoulder injury keeps him out, that makes things much easier for the Rams offense as a whole.

Starting Freeman (or Sanders, Allgeier, or D'Ernest Johnson or whoever else) wouldn't be ideal, so let's hope you're not in a must-win situation and in need of immediate help at the RB position. If you are, you're going to have to live with a less-than-ideal option. That's just where we are with nearly 20% of the league on bye this week.

Here are my full rankings for Week 13 at running back for PPR leagues:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 13 Running Back Rankings