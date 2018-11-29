Fantasy Football Week 13: Shootout in Tampa, a struggle for Tom Brady and eight things to know

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The Panthers and Buccaneers should score all of the points.

This shouldn't come as a surprise if you've been playing Fantasy Football this season, but we're expecting a shootout in Tampa Bay. The over/under for this game is currently at 54.5, and that's too low. Essentially, if you have a lineup decision to make and one of these players is in this game, start him.

Both Cam Newton and Jameis Winston are top-six quarterbacks. Christian McCaffrey is the No. 1 overall running back. Mike Evans, D.J. Moore and Adam Humphries are all top-25 receivers in PPR. Greg Olsen and Cameron Brate are both starting tight ends.

The only starter you may want to avoid is Peyton Barber. I expect the Buccaneers to have a pass-heavy attack, and the Panthers run defense has been much better since Thomas Davis returned. Barber is a flex option in non-PPR, but not a good one.

Jeff Driskel, Chase Daniel, Colt McCoy and Cody Kessler are starting quarterbacks.

Bad quarterback play can really ruin a good receiver. Thankfully, these teams don't have a lot of those. As a rule, you're sitting most of the receivers on these teams, but there are a few exceptions.

If A.J. Green plays, you're going to start him as a No. 2. Tyler Boyd would then be a flex. Boyd has averaged almost exactly the same number of receiving yards with Green as without.

Taylor Gabriel isn't a terrible option for the Bears. Daniel can't throw downfield, which really hampers Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller, but Gabriel and Tarik Cohen should benefit from the high number of checkdowns.

Jordan Reed seems to actually be benefitting from McCoy, so he's a must-start tight end. Trey Burton has been awful, but he did see a lot of targets from Daniel, so he's not a terrible option.

Leonard Fournette is suspended.

As if things couldn't get any worse for the Jaguars. Of course, we don't care about them. We care about your team that's fighting for a playoff spot and just lost its No. 1 running back. So who replaces Fournette?

The first thing we need to know (but can't) is how Jacksonville will play. We've seen them be absurdly run-heavy the past couple of weeks, and the exact opposite when Fournette was hurt earlier this year. They've now got Cody Kessler at quarterback. Sure, he's not Blake Bortles-- but he's not better either.

If the Jaguars stick with the ground-and-pound approach, Carlos Hyde would figure to benefit the most. He's been clamoring for more touches and is built for inside running more than T.J. Yeldon. But if they go pass-heavy, Yeldon would be far superior, Kessler loves to check down.

As it stands now, I'm viewing both Hyde and Yeldon as flex options this week. Hyde is the better option in non-PPR leagues and I prefer Yeldon in PPR.

Marcus Mariota is reaching his potential.

In his past three complete games, Mariota has averaged 10.1 yards per pass attempt, completed 77 percent of his passes, and scored 26 Fantasy points per game. He's turning Corey Davis into a star and living up the potential we all saw in him. Now he gets a matchup against the Jets, who have been dreadful against quarterbacks as of late. You can start Mariota and Davis with confidence for one of the few times this season. I do have concerns about the running backs though.

Over the past two weeks, Dion Lewis and Derrick Henry have split carries and Henry has been more effective. Lewis is still getting the passing work, but Henry is still far more likely to score. This makes both of them flexes at best for me.

Gus Edwards and Josh Adams are must-start running backs.

Two guys who are not flexes are Edwards and Adams. That's assuming Edwards' ankle injury is as minor as it sounds. Worried their Week 12 production was a fluke? I don't think so at all. Both running backs are on teams that are running the ball more and facing spectacular matchups. Edwards is freed up by the threat of Lamar Jackson, while Adams has just flat-out looked like a difference maker.

Over the past two weeks, Edwards has 230 yards on 40 carries for the Ravens. He's getting more work than Alex Collins ever did, and he's justifying that work with his production. Adams had 84 yards last week on 22 carries. That seems inefficient until you realize he also had a 52-yard touchdown called back. After the game Doug Pederson said the Eagles actually need to get Adams more involved.

You were wise to add these running backs when you did. Now it's time to ride them to a championship.

Tom Brady has a terrible matchup.

No one ever likes to doubt Brady. Everyone enjoys mocking those of us who do. So get ready to be entertained. Brady is facing a mountain of a challenge in Week 13. The Vikings got Everson Griffen back in Week 8. Here's who they've faced at quarterback and how those quarterbacks have fared:

In Week 8, Drew Brees threw for 164 yards and a touchdown. He also threw one of his two interceptions this season. He scored 10 Fantasy points.



In Week 9, Matthew Stafford threw for 199 yards and zero touchdowns. He was sacked 10 times. He scored five Fantasy points.

In Week 11, Mitchell Trubisky threw for 165 yards and one touchdown. He was intercepted twice. He did run for 43 yards and managed 16 Fantasy points.

In Week 12, Aaron Rodgers threw for 198 yards and one touchdown. He was sacked four times and finished with 13 Fantasy points.

I know Brady is in the goat conversation. I know he has a history of proving his doubters wrong. I also know he hasn't been a top-12 quarterback this season. He's my No. 18 quarterback this week. I'd rather start Mariota, Lamar Jackson or Jameis Winston.

The Chargers travel across the country without Melvin Gordon.

Figuring this game out will impact a lot of Fantasy matchups this week. First, you have to figure out the split between Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson. Ekeler has been the primary backup this year and he's been remarkably efficient in nearly every game except for the only other game Gordon missed. In that game against the Titans, he had 68 yards on 17 touches. Jackson has largely been irrelevant this year but he did get more carries than Ekeler last week.

I have Ekeler projected for 18 touches and near 100 yards. He's must-start for me. I expect Jackson to get 10 touches and be a boom-or-bust flex.

The passing game is another part of this game to consider. Rivers could be forced to throw more without Gordon, but I'm worried about him. It's a cross-country trip for the Chargers and they face a defense that has been very stingy against quarterbacks at home. I'd start Rivers over Brady, but not many other viable starters.

Chris Conley and Josh Reynolds have a great opportunity.

The last time we saw Conley and Reynolds they were breaking out in that epic Monday night showdown. I wouldn't expect a repeat of that game, but they do have a great chance of scoring. Both are better in non-PPR (I expect pass attempts to be down significantly for Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes) but have higher touchdown odds than their expected usage would suggest. Reynolds should be a viable No. 3 receiver for the rest of the season, while Conley's rest of season value will be dependent on the health of Sammy Watkins.

