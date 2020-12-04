Josh Jacobs was ruled out for Week 13 at the Jets with an ankle injury, which means good things for Devontae Booker. He's worth starting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues and should be considered a quality sleeper.

There's a potential big workload coming for Booker. Jacobs averages 21.1 touches per game, and Booker would see the majority of that work, even with Jalen Richard and Theo Riddick on the roster. Booker has three games this season with at least eight total touches, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in two of those outings.

The Jets rank No. 11 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs, but only one running back has scored against them since Week 5. However, the Raiders are heavy favorites on the road, and that should lead to a favorable game script for Booker.

And remember last year, when Jacobs missed three games with a shoulder injury, DeAndre Washington was a Fantasy star. He scored at least 18 PPR points in each of those outings, and hopefully the same thing happens with Booker.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Friday there's a chance Jacobs could also be out in Week 14 against the Colts, and we don't know how long this ankle injury could linger. Booker is at 55 percent rostered on CBS Sports, and he should be added immediately in all leagues.

It stinks that Jacobs won't play against the Jets. But if you added Booker off the waiver wire then consider him a quality replacement option and good sleeper for Week 13.

Now, let's look at other sleepers for this week, as well as DFS lineups to consider on FanDuel and DraftKings.

Week 13 Preview Sleepers

Quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK 12th ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats PAYDS 802 RUYDS 100 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 17.2 It wasn't pretty, but Trubisky scored 24 Fantasy points at Green Bay in Week 12 as the starter in place of Nick Foles (hip), who is likely out again. And Trubisky faces Detroit this week, which is a team he typically has success against. In his past four meetings with the Lions, Trubisky has scored 29, 24, 29 and 41 Fantasy points. He's worth using as a streaming option in all leagues. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -5.5 O/U 53 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats PAYDS 2108 RUYDS 76 TD 17 INT 7 FPTS/G 16.1 The Browns finally had decent weather for the first time since Week 7 in their game at Jacksonville last week, and it showed in their passing game with Mayfield scoring 22 Fantasy points. Hopefully that continues in what could be a fun game at Tennessee this week. The Titans are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, and the past two games that Mayfield attempted more than 28 passes he scored at least 22 points. Only Kirk Cousins in Week 3 had fewer than 29 pass attempts against the Titans this year. Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU IND -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats PAYDS 2978 RUYDS -3 TD 16 INT 9 FPTS/G 17.9 Rivers has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four of his past six games, including two outings in a row. He's attempted at least 36 passes in four games in a row, and we'll see if he's forced to throw again this week at Houston. The Texans haven't allowed multiple passing touchdowns in a game since Week 7, but three of their past four opposing quarterbacks have at least 295 passing yards. It also helps that Houston cornerback Bradley Roby (suspension) is out.

Running backs J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL BAL -7.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK 18th ROSTERED 89% YTD Stats RUYDS 380 REC 17 REYDS 103 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.5 Dobbins was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, and he's eligible to play Tuesday against the Cowboys. He should be considered a quality starting option in all leagues. The Cowboys have allowed a running back to score a touchdown or gain at least 100 total yards in four of their past six games. And Dobbins just had 17 total touches for 18 PPR points in his last game in Week 11 against Tennessee. Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS PIT -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK 20th ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats RUYDS 255 REC 5 REYDS 33 TD 3 FPTS/G 4.6 We'll see if James Conner remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list for Monday's game against Washington, but if he's out then Snell would be a low-end starter in all leagues. He started in place of Conner in Week 12 against Baltimore and had 16 carries for 60 yards, as well as three catches for 33 yards on four targets. He has the chance for 15-plus touches again this week, and Snell will hopefully get 90-plus total yards again, with maybe finding the end zone. James White RB NE New England • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK 27th ROSTERED 81% YTD Stats RUYDS 88 REC 34 REYDS 266 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.1 White's role in the passing game could be important this week with the Patriots trying to offset the Chargers pass rush with Joey Bosa. It helps that the Chargers are among the league leaders in receptions allowed to running backs with 65, and eight running backs have at least four catches against the Chargers this season. White has at least four catches in two of his past four games. Frank Gore RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #21

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -8.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 25th ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats RUYDS 521 REC 13 REYDS 70 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.1 With Lamical Perine (ankle) out, Gore has once again been the lead running back for the Jets the past two weeks. He has at least 17 total touches in each game against the Chargers and Dolphins, and Gore has scored at least 11 PPR points in both outings. His workload should remain the same against the Raiders in Week 13, and Las Vegas is among the league leaders with 15 total touchdowns allowed to running backs on the season. J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #41

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK 24th ROSTERED 68% YTD Stats RUYDS 223 REC 46 REYDS 338 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 Antonio Gibson has been awesome the past three games and should remain a starter in all leagues despite the tough matchup with the Steelers. But don't be surprised if McKissic is back as a solid flex play in PPR. While he only had five catches on six targets in his past two games against the Bengals and Cowboys, this should be a game where Washington is chasing points on the road. Look for McKissic's targets -- and receptions -- to be on the rise this week.

Wide receivers Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -13.5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK 28th ROSTERED 53% 2020 Stats REC 36 TAR 58 REYDS 563 TD 3 FPTS/G 11 Throw out last week against New Orleans when the Broncos quarterback situation was a mess. Drew Lock is expected to return this week against the Chiefs, and he should continue to lean on Patrick, who has at least six targets in five of his past six games prior to Week 12. I'm expecting the Broncos to be chasing points at Kansas City, and the Chiefs have allowed five receivers to score at least 15 PPR points in their past three games. Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU IND -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 27th ROSTERED 70% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 40 REYDS 330 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.4 Pittman has at least seven targets in three of his past four games, and he has a great matchup in Week 13 at the Texans, who just lost standout cornerback Bradley Roby (suspension). The Texans are also among the league leaders with 15 touchdowns allowed to receivers this year. Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI GB -8.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 71% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 27 REYDS 295 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.7 Lazard scored a touchdown in Week 12 against Chicago and hopefully that momentum carries over to Week 13 against the Eagles. He now has at least 12 PPR points in three of the five games he's played this year. Breshad Perriman WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -8.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 36 REYDS 352 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.7 Perriman, Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder are all in play this week against the Raiders, who have allowed eight touchdowns to receivers in their past six games. Seven receivers have at least 13 PPR points against Las Vegas over that span, and Perriman has scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row. Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE TEN -5.5 O/U 53 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 25th ROSTERED 85% YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 58 REYDS 619 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.5 Davis has done well as the No. 2 receiver for the Titans opposite A.J. Brown, and both have a great matchup in Week 13 against the Browns. Cleveland is down Denzel Ward (calf) and Ronnie Harrison (shoulder) in their secondary, and the Browns are among the league leaders with 13 touchdowns allowed to receivers. Davis has scored at least 11 PPR points in seven of the nine games he's played this season.

Tight ends Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN MIA -10.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 27th TE RNK 8th ROSTERED 75% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 51 REYDS 449 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.4 The theme for the Dolphins players this week is hoping that Ryan Fitzpatrick starts for the injured Tua Tagovailoa (thumb), and Fitzpatrick connected with Gesicki for a touchdown in Week 12 at the Jets on two catches for 35 yards on five targets. The Bengals also allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends this year. Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -5.5 O/U 53 OPP VS TE 24th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 42 REYDS 262 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.4 Hooper only had two targets in Week 12 at Jacksonville, but he made the most of them with two catches for 13 yards and a touchdown. He has a favorable matchup in Week 13 at Tennessee, and the Titans have allowed a tight end to score in three of their past four games. Jordan Akins TE HOU Houston • #88

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -3 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 5th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 28 REYDS 275 TD 1 FPTS/G 7 Akins should be headed for a big role with Will Fuller (suspension) out, and he almost had two touchdowns in Week 12 at Detroit. He finished with no catches in that game on two targets, but he had five catches for 83 yards on six targets in Week 11 against New England. The Colts are among the best teams in the NFL at defending tight ends, but Akins could surprise us with a bigger role. He should be considered a low-end starting option in deeper leagues.

Week 13 Preview DFS LINEUPS

DraftKings

QB: Deshaun Watson ($7,500) vs. IND

RB: Austin Ekeler ($7,100) vs. NE

RB: Jonathan Taylor ($5,700) at HOU

WR: Allen Robinson ($6,700) vs. DET

WR: Robert Woods ($5,900) at ARI

WR: Brandin Cooks ($5,600) vs. IND

TE: Kyle Rudolph ($3,400) vs. JAC

FLEX: David Montgomery ($5,500) vs. DET

DST: Chargers ($2,600) vs. NE I'm going to play Watson this week, even with Fuller out, and stack Watson with Cooks. I expect them both to deliver, even in a tough matchup with the Colts, and I like Watson as a contrarian play. Ekeler and Taylor will be in this lineup again, and I'm going with Montgomery in the flex spot. He's the Start of the Week, and Detroit allows the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. I'll play Robinson in this lineup as well, and I like Woods based on his price. I also like Rudolph at tight end with Irv Smith (back) out, and this lineup should be successful if Watson plays well -- even without Fuller.

FanDuel