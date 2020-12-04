Josh Jacobs was ruled out for Week 13 at the Jets with an ankle injury, which means good things for Devontae Booker. He's worth starting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues and should be considered a quality sleeper.
There's a potential big workload coming for Booker. Jacobs averages 21.1 touches per game, and Booker would see the majority of that work, even with Jalen Richard and Theo Riddick on the roster. Booker has three games this season with at least eight total touches, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in two of those outings.
The Jets rank No. 11 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs, but only one running back has scored against them since Week 5. However, the Raiders are heavy favorites on the road, and that should lead to a favorable game script for Booker.
And remember last year, when Jacobs missed three games with a shoulder injury, DeAndre Washington was a Fantasy star. He scored at least 18 PPR points in each of those outings, and hopefully the same thing happens with Booker.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Friday there's a chance Jacobs could also be out in Week 14 against the Colts, and we don't know how long this ankle injury could linger. Booker is at 55 percent rostered on CBS Sports, and he should be added immediately in all leagues.
It stinks that Jacobs won't play against the Jets. But if you added Booker off the waiver wire then consider him a quality replacement option and good sleeper for Week 13.
Now, let's look at other sleepers for this week, as well as DFS lineups to consider on FanDuel and DraftKings.
Week 13 Sleepers
Sleepers
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
It wasn't pretty, but Trubisky scored 24 Fantasy points at Green Bay in Week 12 as the starter in place of Nick Foles (hip), who is likely out again. And Trubisky faces Detroit this week, which is a team he typically has success against. In his past four meetings with the Lions, Trubisky has scored 29, 24, 29 and 41 Fantasy points. He's worth using as a streaming option in all leagues.
CLE Cleveland • #6
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Browns finally had decent weather for the first time since Week 7 in their game at Jacksonville last week, and it showed in their passing game with Mayfield scoring 22 Fantasy points. Hopefully that continues in what could be a fun game at Tennessee this week. The Titans are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, and the past two games that Mayfield attempted more than 28 passes he scored at least 22 points. Only Kirk Cousins in Week 3 had fewer than 29 pass attempts against the Titans this year.
IND Indianapolis • #17
Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs.
Rivers has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four of his past six games, including two outings in a row. He's attempted at least 36 passes in four games in a row, and we'll see if he's forced to throw again this week at Houston. The Texans haven't allowed multiple passing touchdowns in a game since Week 7, but three of their past four opposing quarterbacks have at least 295 passing yards. It also helps that Houston cornerback Bradley Roby (suspension) is out.
J.K. Dobbins RB
BAL Baltimore • #27
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Dobbins was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, and he's eligible to play Tuesday against the Cowboys. He should be considered a quality starting option in all leagues. The Cowboys have allowed a running back to score a touchdown or gain at least 100 total yards in four of their past six games. And Dobbins just had 17 total touches for 18 PPR points in his last game in Week 11 against Tennessee.
Benny Snell RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #24
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We'll see if James Conner remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list for Monday's game against Washington, but if he's out then Snell would be a low-end starter in all leagues. He started in place of Conner in Week 12 against Baltimore and had 16 carries for 60 yards, as well as three catches for 33 yards on four targets. He has the chance for 15-plus touches again this week, and Snell will hopefully get 90-plus total yards again, with maybe finding the end zone.
James White RB
NE New England • #28
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
White's role in the passing game could be important this week with the Patriots trying to offset the Chargers pass rush with Joey Bosa. It helps that the Chargers are among the league leaders in receptions allowed to running backs with 65, and eight running backs have at least four catches against the Chargers this season. White has at least four catches in two of his past four games.
Frank Gore RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #21
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
With Lamical Perine (ankle) out, Gore has once again been the lead running back for the Jets the past two weeks. He has at least 17 total touches in each game against the Chargers and Dolphins, and Gore has scored at least 11 PPR points in both outings. His workload should remain the same against the Raiders in Week 13, and Las Vegas is among the league leaders with 15 total touchdowns allowed to running backs on the season.
WAS Washington • #41
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Antonio Gibson has been awesome the past three games and should remain a starter in all leagues despite the tough matchup with the Steelers. But don't be surprised if McKissic is back as a solid flex play in PPR. While he only had five catches on six targets in his past two games against the Bengals and Cowboys, this should be a game where Washington is chasing points on the road. Look for McKissic's targets -- and receptions -- to be on the rise this week.
Tim Patrick WR
DEN Denver • #81
Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Throw out last week against New Orleans when the Broncos quarterback situation was a mess. Drew Lock is expected to return this week against the Chiefs, and he should continue to lean on Patrick, who has at least six targets in five of his past six games prior to Week 12. I'm expecting the Broncos to be chasing points at Kansas City, and the Chiefs have allowed five receivers to score at least 15 PPR points in their past three games.
IND Indianapolis • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Pittman has at least seven targets in three of his past four games, and he has a great matchup in Week 13 at the Texans, who just lost standout cornerback Bradley Roby (suspension). The Texans are also among the league leaders with 15 touchdowns allowed to receivers this year.
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Lazard scored a touchdown in Week 12 against Chicago and hopefully that momentum carries over to Week 13 against the Eagles. He now has at least 12 PPR points in three of the five games he's played this year.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Perriman, Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder are all in play this week against the Raiders, who have allowed eight touchdowns to receivers in their past six games. Seven receivers have at least 13 PPR points against Las Vegas over that span, and Perriman has scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row.
Corey Davis WR
TEN Tennessee • #84
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Davis has done well as the No. 2 receiver for the Titans opposite A.J. Brown, and both have a great matchup in Week 13 against the Browns. Cleveland is down Denzel Ward (calf) and Ronnie Harrison (shoulder) in their secondary, and the Browns are among the league leaders with 13 touchdowns allowed to receivers. Davis has scored at least 11 PPR points in seven of the nine games he's played this season.
Mike Gesicki TE
MIA Miami • #88
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The theme for the Dolphins players this week is hoping that Ryan Fitzpatrick starts for the injured Tua Tagovailoa (thumb), and Fitzpatrick connected with Gesicki for a touchdown in Week 12 at the Jets on two catches for 35 yards on five targets. The Bengals also allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends this year.
CLE Cleveland • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Hooper only had two targets in Week 12 at Jacksonville, but he made the most of them with two catches for 13 yards and a touchdown. He has a favorable matchup in Week 13 at Tennessee, and the Titans have allowed a tight end to score in three of their past four games.
Jordan Akins TE
HOU Houston • #88
Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Akins should be headed for a big role with Will Fuller (suspension) out, and he almost had two touchdowns in Week 12 at Detroit. He finished with no catches in that game on two targets, but he had five catches for 83 yards on six targets in Week 11 against New England. The Colts are among the best teams in the NFL at defending tight ends, but Akins could surprise us with a bigger role. He should be considered a low-end starting option in deeper leagues.
DFS LINEUPS
DraftKings
QB: Deshaun Watson ($7,500) vs. IND
RB: Austin Ekeler ($7,100) vs. NE
RB: Jonathan Taylor ($5,700) at HOU
WR: Allen Robinson ($6,700) vs. DET
WR: Robert Woods ($5,900) at ARI
WR: Brandin Cooks ($5,600) vs. IND
TE: Kyle Rudolph ($3,400) vs. JAC
FLEX: David Montgomery ($5,500) vs. DET
DST: Chargers ($2,600) vs. NE
I'm going to play Watson this week, even with Fuller out, and stack Watson with Cooks. I expect them both to deliver, even in a tough matchup with the Colts, and I like Watson as a contrarian play.
Ekeler and Taylor will be in this lineup again, and I'm going with Montgomery in the flex spot. He's the Start of the Week, and Detroit allows the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs.
I'll play Robinson in this lineup as well, and I like Woods based on his price. I also like Rudolph at tight end with Irv Smith (back) out, and this lineup should be successful if Watson plays well -- even without Fuller.
FanDuel
QB: Mitchell Trubisky ($6,900) vs. DET
RB: James Robinson ($7,800) at MIN
RB: Jonathan Taylor ($6,400) at HOU
WR: Adam Thielen ($7,800) vs. JAC
WR: Allen Robinson ($6,900) vs. DET
WR: Jarvis Landry ($6,000) at TEN
TE: Darren Waller ($7,000) at NYJ
FLEX: Austin Ekeler ($7,000) vs. NE
DEF: Packers ($4,100) vs. PHI
I'm going with a Bears stack here with Trubisky and Robinson. Trubisky has a great history against the Lions, and Robinson just caught two touchdowns from Trubisky in Week 12 at Green Bay.
Robinson should continue to excel against the Vikings, and Taylor should have a big game against the Texans, who are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs. I'll also play Ekeler in the flex spot after he looked fantastic in Week 12 against Buffalo with 25 total touches, including 11 catches, for 129 total yards.
Landry was also great in Week 12 at Jacksonville, and I love his matchup in Week 13 at Tennessee. The same goes for Thielen against the Jaguars now that he's back from a one-game absence after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. And Waller is worth his hefty price tag with his matchup with the Jets.