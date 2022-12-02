The Chargers-Raiders game should be a shootout in Las Vegas, and all the main weapons for Justin Herbert are worth using as Fantasy options this week with Mike Williams (ankle) still hurt. Keenan Allen and Josh Palmer are must-start receivers, and Gerald Everett remains a low-end starting tight end. And don't forget about DeAndre Carter as well.

Carter is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He's done well of late for the Chargers and Fantasy managers with Williams out. He just had seven catches for 73 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in Week 12 at Arizona, and he now has at least 16 PPR points in two of his past three games.

With Keenan Allen back, Carter has spent more time outside, and that's helped his production in recent weeks. And this is a great matchup against the Raiders, who are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers.

Carter had three catches for 64 yards and a touchdown on four targets against the Raiders in Week 1, and there have been 15 receivers with at least 12 PPR points against Las Vegas this season. As long as Williams is out, look for Carter, Allen, Palmer and potentially Everett to help Herbert -- and Fantasy managers -- have a big game in Week 13.

Every Friday, you can find this column on sleepers and DFS plays on DraftKings and FanDuel. I'm also going to include our Friday show notes from Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ, which gives a game-by-game breakdown of starts, sits, favorite props and favorite DFS plays. It should help you with some lineup decisions each week.

Week 13 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA SF -4 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 29th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 90% YTD Stats PAYDS 2381 RUYDS 33 TD 18 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.4 This won't be an easy matchup for Garoppolo, who is dealing with a minor knee injury he sustained in Week 12 against New Orleans. The Dolphins have only allowed one quarterback to score more than 19 Fantasy points in their past five games, which was Justin Fields in Week 9, but the other four quarterbacks over that span were Kenny Pickett, Jared Goff, Jacoby Brissett and Kyle Allen. I like Garoppolo better than all of those guys but Fields, and the 49ers have a lot of weapons to throw at Miami, which should be a problem. Garoppolo has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in five of his past seven games, and he should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues for this home matchup. Mike White QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats PAYDS 315 RUYDS 2 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 30.8 I hope White's performance in Week 12 against the Bears wasn't a fluke because we saw what happened to him last year. In 2021, White started in Week 8 against Cincinnati and scored 32 Fantasy points. He combined for just 11 Fantasy points in his next two starts, although he left one of those games with an injury. After scoring 30 Fantasy points against Chicago last week, White now gets Minnesota on the road, and the Vikings have allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 21 Fantasy points, including Mac Jones with 27 points last week. White is a must-start option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, and I would use him in deeper one-quarterback leagues also given the matchup. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -PK O/U 51 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 67% YTD Stats PAYDS 2682 RUYDS 42 TD 17 INT 7 FPTS/G 18.1 Goff likes playing at home, and he should do well this week against the Jaguars, who have allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 22 Fantasy points. Goff just had 21 Fantasy points in Week 12 against Buffalo and has now scored at least 18 Fantasy points in five of six home games this season. There's the potential of a shootout in Detroit against the Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence, and I expect Goff to perform like a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues.

Sleeper RBs Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG WAS -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 13th RB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 94% YTD Stats RUYDS 467 REC 6 REYDS 27 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.3 It was always going to be a matter of time before Robinson started to take advantage of his touches and have a big game, and that happened in Week 12 against Atlanta. He had 18 carries for 105 yards against the Falcons, adding two catches for 20 yards and a touchdown on three targets, and he scored a season-high 20 PPR points. It's now two games in his past three outings with at least 14 PPR points, and he should have another productive stat line against the Giants in Week 13. A running back has scored or gained over 100 total yards against the Giants in six games in a row, with eight touchdowns over that span, and Robinson is worth using as No. 2 running backs in all leagues for this matchup. His value could also go up if Antonio Gibson (foot), who is listed as questionable, is out or limited this week. Zonovan Knight RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #35

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK 24th ROSTERED 76% YTD Stats RUYDS 69 REC 3 REYDS 34 TD 0 FPTS/G 13.3 Michael Carter (ankle) is doubtful for Week 13 at Minnesota, which means we should see the Jets lean on Knight for a big workload. That means Knight could have the potential to be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Carter was hurt in Week 12 against Chicago, and Knight stepped up with 14 carries for 69 yards, along with three catches for 34 yards on three targets. He played in tandem with Ty Johnson, who also had a productive game against the Bears with five carries for 62 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 16 yards on two targets. But Knight has the potential to be the lead running back and also catch passes from Mike White, and the Vikings have allowed four running backs to score at least 17 PPR points in their past three games. I'm excited to see what Knight can do for an encore with Carter out. And Johnson can even be used as a flex option in deeper leagues. A.J. Dillon RB GB Green Bay • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI GB -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 85% YTD Stats RUYDS 531 REC 20 REYDS 133 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.2 It's probably risky going back to Dillon in any capacity for Fantasy managers, but I don't mind him as a flex in deeper leagues against the Bears. The matchup is enticing since Chicago has allowed seven running backs to score or gain at least 100 total yards in the past five games, with eight touchdowns over that span. Aaron Jones should be a star for the Packers, but Dillon just had eight carries for 64 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 24 yards on four targets, in Week 12 at Philadelphia. Hopefully he can stack two productive games in a row for the first time this season. Kyren Williams RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -7 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK 36th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats RUYDS 80 REC 7 REYDS 63 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.3 In PPR, Williams might be worth using as a flex option in deeper leagues. Williams played the most snaps for the Rams in Week 12 at Kansas City and finished with 11 carries for 35 yards, along with three catches for 25 yards on three catches. He now has two games with three catches in his past three outings, and he should continue to be heavily involved in the passing game with the Rams likely chasing points in Week 13 against Seattle. The Seahawks are among the league leaders in receptions (65), receiving yards (535) and receiving touchdowns (three) to running backs this year, so Williams' role in the passing game should help him in this matchup. Meanwhile, you can avoid Cam Akers in most leagues since he's not scoring touchdowns or working in the passing game. D'Andre Swift RB DET Detroit • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -PK O/U 51 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 99% YTD Stats RUYDS 292 REC 24 REYDS 186 TD 5 FPTS/G 13 Jamaal Williams remains the best Fantasy running back for the Lions because of his touchdown potential, but I don't mind Swift as a flex option against the Jaguars. He wasn't listed on the injury report, and hopefully he starts to get more work. Swift hasn't got more than 10 total touches in his past five games, but now that he's fully healthy we hope to see his role grow. He does have three touchdowns in his past five outings, and he also got eight targets last week against Buffalo. In what should be a high-scoring game, Swift might surprise us with a big performance against Jacksonville at home.

Sleeper WRs Zay Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET JAC -PK O/U 51 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats REC 58 TAR 79 REYDS 562 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.4 I love Christian Kirk this week, and he's a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Jones is a borderline starter in all leagues, and Marvin Jones is a sleeper in deeper formats with a revenge game against his former team. Jones was a star last week with 11 catches for 145 yards on 14 targets against the Ravens. This was after he had eight catches for 68 yards on 10 targets against the Chiefs in Week 10. He's trending up, and he should excel against the Lions, who have allowed eight receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in their past five games, with six touchdowns over that span. George Pickens WR PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL PIT -1 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 96% YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 59 REYDS 510 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.9 Pickens, who played at Georgia, will likely enjoy this trip to Atlanta, especially against this Falcons defense. There have been eight receivers with at least 12 PPR points against Atlanta in the past six games, and Pickens has scored at least 14 PPR points in three of his past five outings. He's just missed some big plays with Kenny Pickett, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them connect in this matchup. Pickett is worth trusting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and hopefully the matchup works for Diontae Johnson as well. Donovan Peoples-Jones WR CLE Cleveland • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU CLE -7 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 85% YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 65 REYDS 593 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 Peoples-Jones had a down game in Week 12 against Tampa Bay with just two catches for 16 yards on four targets, which snapped a streak of five games in a row with at least 11 PPR points. Don't give up on him now with Deshaun Watson starting for the Browns, and Peoples-Jones could be a solid contributor in this matchup with the Texans. If the Browns decide to let Watson throw a lot in this matchup, it could be great news for Amari Cooper and Peoples-Jones, especially with David Njoku (knee) out for this matchup. Mack Hollins WR LV Las Vegas • #10

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LV -1 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 64 REYDS 531 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.1 Hollins is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues, and he had another productive game with Hunter Renfrow (oblique) and Darren Waller (hamstring) out in Week 12 at Seattle with four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown on five targets. He's now scored at least 11 PPR points in consecutive games and has reached that total in four of his past six outings. There's shootout potential in Week 13 against the Chargers, who will likely focus their attention on Davante Adams (rightfully so), allowing Hollins to make plays if Derek Carr continues to look in his direction. D.J. Chark WR DET Detroit • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -PK O/U 51 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 24 REYDS 114 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.5 Chark has two things working for him this week against the Jaguars. For starters, Jameson Williams (ACL) isn't ready to make his NFL debut yet, which should allow Chark the chance for more playing time as the No. 2 receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown. And this is a revenge game for Chark, who started his career in Jacksonville. Chark has the chance to be a No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues, and he just scored a touchdown in Week 12 in Week 12 against Buffalo with two catches for 16 yards on five targets.

Sleeper TEs Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 25th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 49 REYDS 349 TD 5 FPTS/G 8 Johnson should rebound this week against Tampa Bay after he had a bad game in Week 12 at San Francisco with no catches on two targets, but he did drop an end zone pass, which would have given him a touchdown in four games in a row and five times in his past six outings. I'll go back to him again as a low-end starter in all leagues against the Buccaneers in Week 13. Tampa Bay has allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in the past five games. Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -1 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 81% YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 59 REYDS 382 TD 2 FPTS/G 9 Everett didn't take advantage of the dream matchup against the Cardinals in Week 12 with just four catches for 18 yards on four targets, along with a two-point conversion. But he should rebound this week against the Raiders, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. In Week 1, Everett had three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on four targets against Las Vegas, and hopefully he can replicate that performance again in the rematch. Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET JAC -PK O/U 51 OPP VS TE 27th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 52 REYDS 356 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.3 Engram will be tough to trust this week given his recent lack of involvement with seven targets for five catches, 26 yards and no touchdowns in his past three games against the Raiders, Chiefs and Ravens. But this matchup is juicy against the Lions, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Detroit has allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in the past six games, and hopefully Engram can prove himself useful to Trevor Lawrence and Fantasy managers in this matchup.

Week 13 Preview DFS GAME PREVIEWS & LINEUPS

These are game previews from our Fantasy Football Today show on CBS Sports HQ on Friday from me, Adam Aizer and Dave Richard. The player props are from Caesars Sportsbook.

Steelers at Falcons (Dave Richard)

Broncos at Ravens (Adam Aizer)

Browns at Texans (Jamey Eisenberg)

Jets at Vikings (Dave Richard)

Titans at Eagles (Adam Aizer)

Injury of note: Treylon Burks (illness), DeVonta Smith (groin)

Start or Sit: Sit Treylon Burks

DFS play: Derrick Henry (DraftKings $8,100/FanDuel $8,800)

Prop to play: Derrick Henry over 13.5 receiving yards (-113)

Packers at Bears (Jamey Eisenberg)

Jaguars at Lions (Dave Richard)

Injury of note: Travis Etienne (foot), Zay Jones (chest)

Start or Sit: Start Zay Jones

DFS play: Christian Kirk (DraftKings $6,300/FanDuel $7,500)

Prop to play: Jamaal Williams under 58.5 rushing yards (-115)

Commanders at Giants (Adam Aizer)

Dolphins at 49ers (Jamey Eisenberg)

Chiefs at Bengals (Dave Richard)

Seahawks at Rams (Adam Aizer)

Injury of note: Matthew Stafford (neck), Cam Akers (illness)

Start or Sit: Sit Tyler Higbee

DFS play: Tyler Lockett (DraftKings $6,000/FanDuel $7,400)

Prop to play: Tyler Lockett longest reception over 22.5 yards (-121)

Chargers at Raiders (Jamey Eisenberg)

Injury of note: Mike Williams (ankle), Josh Jacobs (calf)

Start or Sit: Start Josh Palmer

DFS play: Derek Carr (DraftKings $5,600/FanDuel $7,300)

Prop to play: Josh Jacobs over 3.5 receptions (-119)

DFS Lineups

DraftKings

QB: Trevor Lawrence (at DET) $5,900

RB: Aaron Jones (at CHI) $6,900

RB: Zonovan Knight (at MIN) $4,600

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown (vs. JAC) $7,100

WR: Keenan Allen (at LV) $6,500

WR: Christian Kirk (at DET) $6,300

TE: Cole Kmet (vs. GB) $3,800

FLEX: Garrett Wilson (at MIN) $5,300

DST: Seahawks (at LAR) $3,600

I like the Jaguars this week against the Lions, and Lawrence is my Start of the Week. I'll stack him with Kirk here, and I'll play St. Brown on the other side. I'm expecting a lot of points in Detroit for this matchup.

Jones should go off against the Bears, and I like Kmet on the other side with Justin Fields (shoulder) now healthy. And Knight should be solid as the starter for the Jets against the Vikings.

I like Wilson in that game as well, and Allen should be excellent against the Raiders. I love this lineup, especially with the Seahawks DST against the Rams.

FanDuel

QB: Derek Carr (vs. LAC) $7,300

RB: Austin Ekeler (at LV) $9,200

RB: Zonovan Knight (at MIN) $5,800

WR: Davante Adams (vs. LAC) $8,600

WR: A.J. Brown (vs. TEN) $8,100

WR: D.J. Chark (vs. JAC) $5,300

TE: Tyler Conklin (at MIN) $5,000

FLEX: Gus Edwards (vs. DEN) $6,700

DST: Jets (at MIN) $4,000

This lineup has a lot of revenge-game angles, starting with the Raiders stack of Carr and Adams against the Chargers. The Raiders lost to the Chargers in Week 1, and Carr and Adams want to return the favor in the rematch this week. I'll play Ekeler on the other side to balance out that game.

Brown gets to face his former team in the Titans, and Chark gets to face his former team in the Jaguars. Conklin also has a revenge game against the Vikings. I like the matchup for all three, so the intangibles of the revenge game is just a bonus.

I'll play Knight in this lineup again, and I like Edwards against the Broncos. The Gus Bus should have a big game at home against Denver.