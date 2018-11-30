Fantasy Football Week 13 Sleepers: Josh Allen, T.J. Yeldon, Chris Conley could be useful in crunch time

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Well, Thursday night's game between New Orleans and Dallas did not go as well as many Fantasy owners likely hoped. There were more duds than studs, especially considering all the stars.



It was a bad way to start a crucial Fantasy week.



Ezekiel Elliott was great with 25 PPR points, and Alvin Kamara (14 PPR points) and Amari Cooper (13 PPR points) were serviceable. But Drew Brees (nine points), Dak Prescott (15 points), Mark Ingram (four PPR points) and Michael Thomas (nine PPR points) were all disappointments.



Since this is the final week of the regular season for many Fantasy leagues, you could be in a tough spot with either a playoff berth on the line, or trying to solidify your place in the standings. And you might need some help with your roster.



The sleepers listed here could be just what you need. So don't be afraid to tinker with your roster because at this point in the season, winning is all that matters. Good luck.

Quarterbacks 18.2 projected points Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB Allen had an excellent game in Week 12 against Jacksonville with 27 Fantasy points, and he did the majority of his work on the ground, racking up 99 rushing yards and a touchdown. He has the chance for a solid encore at Miami in Week 13 (Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, available on fuboTV), as the Dolphins have allowed five of the past six opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points. Allen is a great sleeper to consider in two-quarterback and super-flex leagues. Allen has at least seven Fantasy points with just his rushing totals alone in three of his past five games. 18.8 projected points Case Keenum Denver Broncos QB Keenum just scored 19 Fantasy points at home against Pittsburgh, and this week he gets a great matchup at Cincinnati. The Bengals have allowed three touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks in four of the past five games, and the lone quarterback who failed to do that was Lamar Jackson in Week 11 in his first NFL start. Keenum likely won't get to three touchdowns, but the matchup is worth trusting him as a starter in two-quarterback and super-flex leagues. 16.2 projected points Chase Daniel Chicago Bears QB Daniel is expected to start again in Week 13 with Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) still hurt, and he's someone to consider in two-quarterback leagues. Daniel played well in Week 12 on Thanksgiving against Detroit with 22 Fantasy points, but this is a tougher matchup since the Giants have held three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to 15 points or less. Still, if Daniel does start again, I'm counting on Matt Nagy to help him find his way to about 18 Fantasy points on the road.

Running backs 11.2 projected points Dion Lewis Tennessee Titans RB The Titans would love to get their ground game going with Lewis and Derrick Henry, who is also a sleeper, and this is the perfect matchup against the Jets. In their past five games, they have allowed seven touchdowns to running backs, with six gaining at least 75 total yards. Lewis is the safer of the two Tennessee running backs in all leagues, but don't be surprised if Henry scores this week at home. 8.5 projected points Royce Freeman Denver Broncos RB Freeman is going to need to score to help your Fantasy roster because Phillip Lindsay has taken over this backfield and is a must-start option in all leagues. But the Bengals are tied with Tampa Bay for the most touchdowns allowed to running backs with 17. And Freeman has scored in two of his past three games. 11.6 projected points T.J. Yeldon Jacksonville Jaguars RB With Leonard Fournette (suspension) out, Yeldon will get a boost in touches, and I like him better than Carlos Hyde this week, mostly because of his role in the passing game. He has five games this season with at least five catches, including Week 10 at Indianapolis when Fournette was active. He also has seven games this season with at least 10 PPR points just with his receiving totals alone. And the Colts are No. 2 in the NFL in receptions allowed to running backs with 79, trailing only the Falcons (88). 7.4 projected points Doug Martin Oakland Raiders RB In the past five games with Marshawn Lynch (groin) out, Martin is averaging 4.8 yards per carry, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three outings, even with the Raiders falling apart. This week, he's facing a Chiefs defense that allows the third-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. While Jalen Richard has been a quality option in PPR leagues all season, you can use both Oakland running backs as flex options in Week 13. 8.1 projected points Chris Thompson Washington Redskins RB Thompson has missed the past four games with a rib injury, and he's only played once since Week 5. But he's fully healthy now, and he could be a reliable weapon out of the backfield for Colt McCoy. Prior to getting hurt, Thompson was a standout Fantasy running back with at least 11 PPR points in three of his first four games, including two with at least 22 points. He will share touches with Adrian Peterson, but Thompson could see extended action with Washington likely chasing points against the Eagles. And Philadelphia is No. 4 in the NFL in receptions allowed to running backs with 72. Six running backs have scored at least 11 PPR points against the Eagles with just their receiving totals alone.

Wide receivers 9.3 projected points Adam Humphries Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Humphries is playing well of late, and Tampa Bay is quickly losing options in the passing game. O.J. Howard (ankle) is out for the season, and DeSean Jackson (thumb) could be out in Week 13 against Carolina. That could make Humphries even more valuable, and he comes into this game with at least 14 PPR points in four of his past five outings, including a monster game against the Panthers in Week 9. He had eight catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets in that game, and Carolina has struggled with slot receivers this season. Humphries is a strong No. 3 receiver option in PPR in Week 13. 9.6 projected points Chris Conley Kansas City Chiefs WR Conley's usage is contingent on Sammy Watkins (foot) and if he's available. If Watkins is expected to play in Week 13 at Oakland, then ignore Conley in most formats. But if Watkins is out, Conley is a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. In Kansas City's last game at the Rams in Week 11, Watkins couldn't play past the first quarter because of his foot injury, and Conley went off for seven catches, 74 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets. He's unlikely to replicate that performance, but Oakland is among the league leaders with 16 touchdowns allowed to receivers. Keep an eye on Watkins, because Conley has plenty of upside if Watkins is out. 7.1 projected points Taylor Gabriel Chicago Bears WR Gabriel has picked things up in the past two games, and he's worth buying back into after a recent cold stretch. Gabriel has 17 targets in the past two games against Minnesota and Detroit, and he turned that into 14 catches for 101 yards. He hasn't scored since Week 4, but his PPR points are solid as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver. And he was the target leader for Chicago in Week 12 against the Lions with eight with Chase Daniel under center, and Daniel is likely starting again in place of Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder). 10.0 projected points Bruce Ellington Detroit Lions WR With Marvin Jones (knee) now out for the season, Ellington is locked into the No. 2 receiver role for the Lions behind Kenny Golladay, and he's worth using as a No. 3 receiver in PPR leagues in Week 13 against the Rams. In two games with Detroit, Ellington has 12 catches for 80 yards on 16 targets, with six catches in each game. He's proven to be a reliable, short-area target for Matthew Stafford, and Ellington should once again be around six catches in this matchup at home. 5.0 projected points Josh Doctson Washington Redskins WR In Colt McCoy's first start in place of Alex Smith (ankle) in Week 12 at Dallas, he leaned on Doctson, who had six catches for 66 yards on 10 targets, and he's now scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four games. This is a great matchup to trust Doctson as a low-end No. 3 receiver since the Eagles allow the second-most Fantasy points to the position, and you can also consider Trey Quinn a sleeper this week as well.

Tight ends 8.4 projected points Chris Herndon New York Jets TE Herndon had another solid outing in Week 12 against the Patriots with seven catches for 57 yards on eight targets, and he's now scored at least 10 PPR points in four of his past six games, with three touchdowns over that span. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 13 at Tennessee, but Herndon is still worth using in deeper leagues as a streaming option. 5.9 projected points Gerald Everett Los Angeles Rams TE The last time we saw Everett was in Week 11 against Kansas City in the first game without Cooper Kupp (ACL) since he was lost for the season. Everett and Tyler Higbee both played well, but Everett had the bigger game with three catches for 49 yards and two touchdowns on four targets (Higbee added six catches for 63 yards on seven targets). Both are potential sleepers this week, but I like Everett better given his big-play ability. In Week 13 at Detroit, both Rams tight ends are worth using as streaming options. 6.0 projected points Jonnu Smith Tennessee Titans TE Smith has been on a roll for the past four games, and he's emerged as the No. 2 option in Tennessee's receiving corps behind Corey Davis. Smith has at least 10 PPR points in four games in a row, and he's scored a touchdown in three of his past four outings. He's facing a Jets defense that has only allowed four touchdowns to tight ends this season, but Smith is playing at a high level of late and is worth using as a low-end starter in Week 13. 5.6 projected points Matt LaCosse Denver Broncos TE Jeff Heuerman (ribs/lung) is out for the season, and LaCosse should be the No. 1 tight end for the Broncos moving forward. This week, he has a great matchup at Cincinnati. The Bengals are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and they have allowed seven touchdowns to the position, including two last week against the Browns. LaCosse also scored last week against Pittsburgh with three catches for 34 yards on four targets, and he should build off that performance this week.

