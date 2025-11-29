Michael Wilson WR ARI Arizona • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -4.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 11th ROSTERED 91% YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 71 REYDS 534 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 I have Wilson listed here with the expectation that Marvin Harrison Jr. (appendix) will return in Week 13 at Tampa Bay after missing the past two games. If Harrison remains out, then Wilson is a must-start receiver in the majority of leagues. With Harrison, I would still use Wilson as at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all formats. The past two games for Wilson have been amazing against San Francisco and Jacksonville, with 25 catches for 303 yards on 33 targets, but his production should decline when Harrison is healthy. That said, Greg Dortch has also picked up his play in Harrison's absence with 12 catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets in the past two games. There's room for multiple receivers to thrive with Jacoby Brissett, along with Trey McBride, since Brissett has attempted at least 44 passes in three games in a row. And Tampa Bay is No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. I'm hopeful that Wilson will still be a quality Fantasy option even with Harrison back on the field.

Darnell Mooney WR ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ ATL -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 45 REYDS 298 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.1 Drake London (knee) is out again in Week 13 at the Jets, which should allow Mooney to be the No. 1 receiver for Kirk Cousins for the second game in a row. In Week 12 at New Orleans, with London out, Mooney had three catches for 74 yards and a touchdown on three targets. The Jets have allowed 12 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season, and Mooney should be considered a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in this matchup.

John Metchie III WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 19% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 15 REYDS 131 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.9 Metchie has stepped up for the Jets with Garrett Wilson (knee) out in the past two games, and Metchie is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in Week 13 against Atlanta. In his past two outings against the Patriots and Ravens, Metchie has combined for nine catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets, and he scored at least 13.5 PPR points in each outing. The Falcons are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers in the past three games, and four guys have scored at least 16 PPR points over that span, with four touchdowns. This could be another solid outing for Metchie in Week 13.

Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LAC -9.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 91% YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 65 REYDS 502 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.2 Johnston had no catches on three targets in his last game in Week 11 at Jacksonville, and he actually has two games without a reception in his past four outings. But he also has a great history against the Raiders with 16 catches for 257 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets, and he scored 15.9 PPR points at Las Vegas in Week 2. The Raiders are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Johnston is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this game.

Chimere Dike WR TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -6 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 43 REYDS 252 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.1 We'll see if Elic Ayomanor (hamstring) will play in Week 13 against Jacksonville, but I still like Dike as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues even if Ayomanor is active. He missed Week 12 against Seattle, and Dike had a solid game with five catches for 44 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. This is now two games in his past four outings with at least seven targets, and he scored at least 15.4 PPR points in each of those games. Jacksonville has allowed four receivers in the past three games to score at least 15.2 PPR points, and Dike could help Fantasy managers in deeper leagues in Week 13.