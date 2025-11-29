Fantasy Football Week 13 Sleepers: Kimani Vidal will likely be featured in a favorable game script vs. Raiders
Under-the-radar players who could give your lineup an edge in Week 13
Omarion Hampton (ankle) will not return in Week 13 against the Raiders, which means Kimani Vidal will get another chance to be the top running back for the Chargers. And he should be considered a sleeper for this matchup.
Vidal is coming off a bad game in Week 11 at Jacksonville when he had five carries for 13 yards and two catches for minus-1 yard on two targets, but everyone for the Chargers was terrible in that contest. And we know the pattern for Vidal of being good in every other game, so he's due to play well, right?
I'm not counting on that, which is why Vidal isn't a must-start running back. And the Raiders are middle of the pack against opposing running backs at No. 18 in fewest Fantasy points allowed, but five guys in the past five games against Las Vegas have scored at least 12.4 PPR points.
The reason I like Vidal is the expected game script. He has scored at least 17.8 PPR points in each of his past two home games against Minnesota and Pittsburgh, and he had at least 24 total touches in those outings. The Chargers won both of those games by at least two touchdowns, and they are 9.5-point favorites in this game against the Raiders.
I consider Vidal a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues for Week 13. This might be his last game as the starter for the Chargers, with Hampton on the verge of returning, and I expect Vidal to go out with a bang.
Week 13 Sleepers
Sleepers
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Lawrence was all over the place in Week 12 at Arizona with three touchdowns and three interceptions, and he scored 23.1 Fantasy points, which snapped his two-game skid of scoring 17 Fantasy points or less. He should build off that game this week against the Titans, who have allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21.7 Fantasy points, and Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) will play in this game. I like Lawrence as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 13.
Sam Darnold QB
SEA Seattle • #14
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Darnold scored 21.7 Fantasy points in Week 12 at Tennessee, which ended his two-game slide of scoring 6.9 Fantasy points or less. He should continue to play well at home against the Vikings, which is a revenge game. Minnesota isn't an easy opponent, but the Vikings have allowed three of the past four quarterbacks on the road to score at least 20.1 Fantasy points. Darnold is worth using as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 13.
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Tagovailoa will be tough to trust in Week 13 against the Saints since he has scored 14.8 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row and in five of his past six outings. But Darren Waller (pectoral) could return for this game after being out since Week 7, and New Orleans has allowed six quarterbacks this season to score at least 21.5 Fantasy points, including three of five on the road. I like Tagovailoa as a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 13.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #29
Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Patriots run defense has been awesome this season, but defensive tackle Milton Williams (ankle) going on injured reserve, as well as defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (chest) potentially being out for Week 13, could allow Tracy to stay hot. In his past two games against Green Bay and Detroit, which are two of the best teams at limiting Fantasy points for opposing running backs, Tracy scored at least 16 PPR points in each outing. Now, those two games were without Jaxson Dart (concussion), who is expected to return in Week 13, but it also was the first two games under interim coach Mike Kafka. Tracy had 23 total touches in each outing with at least three catches and four targets in each game. And the Patriots are No. 2 in most receptions allowed to running backs this year, with 65. I would use Tracy as a low-end No. 2 running back in all leagues.
Devin Neal RB
NO New Orleans • #23
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Alvin Kamara (knee) is out in Week 13 at Miami, so Neal should become the starting running back for the Saints. He will share touches with at least Taysom Hill and potentially Audric Estime, but Neal should have the chance to perform like a flex option in the majority of leagues. When Kamara left Week 12 against Atlanta, Neal had seven carries for 18 yards and five catches for 43 yards on seven targets. His role in the passing game should be a constant, no matter what Hill or Estime do, and Tyler Shough has 15 targets to his running backs in his past two games against the Panthers and Falcons. The Dolphins are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 12.7 PPR points in two of the past three games against Miami.
PIT Pittsburgh • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Gainwell had a big game in Week 12 at Chicago in tandem with Jaylen Warren, with 10 carries for 92 yards and six catches for 30 yards on six targets, and Gainwell scored 18.2 PPR points. He had a 55-yard run on a fake tush push, but he still scored 12.7 PPR points without that play. Gainwell now has at least four catches in three of his past four games, and I would use him as a flex in this matchup with the Bills, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Warren should still be considered a No. 2 running back in all leagues, and Buffalo has allowed a pair of running backs to score at least 10.8 PPR points in the same game twice this season (New Orleans in Week 4 and Atlanta in Week 6).
DEN Denver • #38
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
RJ Harvey is my Start of the Week, but McLaughlin has the chance to be a flex option in the majority of leagues in Week 13 at Washington. In the first game for Denver without J.K. Dobbins (foot) in Week 11 against Kansas City, McLaughlin was the No. 2 running back behind Harvey. And McLaughlin had six carries for 19 yards and a touchdown and one catch for minus-5 yards on one target. That was a tough matchup against the Chiefs, but the Commanders are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Washington has also allowed a pair of teammates to score at least 10.5 PPR points in the same game twice this season, with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier in Week 4 and De'Von Achane and Ollie Gordon II in Week 11. Harvey should have a big game, but McLaughlin should help Fantasy managers as well in this matchup.
ARI Arizona • #14
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I have Wilson listed here with the expectation that Marvin Harrison Jr. (appendix) will return in Week 13 at Tampa Bay after missing the past two games. If Harrison remains out, then Wilson is a must-start receiver in the majority of leagues. With Harrison, I would still use Wilson as at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all formats. The past two games for Wilson have been amazing against San Francisco and Jacksonville, with 25 catches for 303 yards on 33 targets, but his production should decline when Harrison is healthy. That said, Greg Dortch has also picked up his play in Harrison's absence with 12 catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets in the past two games. There's room for multiple receivers to thrive with Jacoby Brissett, along with Trey McBride, since Brissett has attempted at least 44 passes in three games in a row. And Tampa Bay is No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. I'm hopeful that Wilson will still be a quality Fantasy option even with Harrison back on the field.
ATL Atlanta • #1
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Drake London (knee) is out again in Week 13 at the Jets, which should allow Mooney to be the No. 1 receiver for Kirk Cousins for the second game in a row. In Week 12 at New Orleans, with London out, Mooney had three catches for 74 yards and a touchdown on three targets. The Jets have allowed 12 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season, and Mooney should be considered a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in this matchup.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #3
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Metchie has stepped up for the Jets with Garrett Wilson (knee) out in the past two games, and Metchie is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in Week 13 against Atlanta. In his past two outings against the Patriots and Ravens, Metchie has combined for nine catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets, and he scored at least 13.5 PPR points in each outing. The Falcons are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers in the past three games, and four guys have scored at least 16 PPR points over that span, with four touchdowns. This could be another solid outing for Metchie in Week 13.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Johnston had no catches on three targets in his last game in Week 11 at Jacksonville, and he actually has two games without a reception in his past four outings. But he also has a great history against the Raiders with 16 catches for 257 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets, and he scored 15.9 PPR points at Las Vegas in Week 2. The Raiders are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Johnston is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this game.
Chimere Dike WR
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
We'll see if Elic Ayomanor (hamstring) will play in Week 13 against Jacksonville, but I still like Dike as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues even if Ayomanor is active. He missed Week 12 against Seattle, and Dike had a solid game with five catches for 44 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. This is now two games in his past four outings with at least seven targets, and he scored at least 15.4 PPR points in each of those games. Jacksonville has allowed four receivers in the past three games to score at least 15.2 PPR points, and Dike could help Fantasy managers in deeper leagues in Week 13.
NE New England • #9
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Boutte had a quiet game in Week 12 at Cincinnati with two catches for 15 yards on two targets, and that was in his return after missing two games with a hamstring injury. I'm hoping he'll get back on track against the Giants on Monday night in Week 13. The Giants are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 16 guys have scored at least 12.9 PPR points against New York this year. I like Stefon Diggs as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, but Boutte can be used as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues, given the matchup. Prior to his hamstring injury in Week 9, Boutte had scored at least 13.5 PPR points in three games in a row, with four touchdowns over that span.
Cade Otton TE
TB Tampa Bay • #88
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Otton had a quiet game in Week 12 at the Rams with four catches for 21 yards on seven targets, but I still like him as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 13 against Arizona. Baker Mayfield (shoulder) will play in this game, which is a positive. And the Cardinals were crushed by tight ends in the past two games against George Kittle and Brenton Strange for 11 catches, 160 yards, and two touchdowns on 11 targets. Otton also has scored at least 10.1 PPR points in each of his past two home games.
Theo Johnson TE
NYG N.Y. Giants • #84
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Johnson had a solid game in Week 12 at Detroit with three catches for 77 yards on five targets, and he scored 10.7 PPR points for the third time in his past four outings. In his past two games with Jaxson Dart, who is back after missing two games with a concussion, Johnson had 10 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets. The Patriots are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and seven guys have scored at least 11.3 PPR points against New England. I like Johnson as a low-end starter in all leagues.
Gunnar Helm TE
TEN Tennessee • #84
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Helm has picked up his play of late with 12 targets in his past two outings against Houston and Seattle, and he combined for 10 catches and 80 yards over that span. He also played a season-high 48 snaps against the Seahawks in Week 12, and he has a favorable matchup in Week 13 against the Jaguars, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Three tight ends in the past four games against Jacksonville have scored at least 16.9 PPR points, and Helm is worth using as a streaming option in deeper leagues.
Defense/Special Teams
- 49ers (at CLE)
- Jaguars (at TEN)
- Falcons (at NYJ)
Kicker
- Chase McLaughlin (vs. ARI)
- Cam Little (at TEN)
- Wil Lutz (at WAS)