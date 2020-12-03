In all the years that I've been writing this Start 'Em and Sit 'Em column, it's the first time that I've been doing it with a game happening. I'm currently watching the Ravens-Steelers game as I'm writing this sentence, and it's kind of cool. Maybe we'll get more Wednesday games in the future? Probably not.

While the 2020 season has been wacky because of COVID-19, the good thing is the NFL has been flexible in making sure every game gets played. It hasn't always been easy, and Fantasy managers have had to juggle a lot of things in setting your lineups. The final stretch of the season will likely have more twists and turns, but we're near the end. In fact, this is the final week of the regular season in many Fantasy leagues.

Hopefully, this is the week you will clinch a playoff berth or lock up a potential bye week. We know that's not the case for everyone, but it would be great if several teams are alive fighting for a postseason spot in your league to make it competitive.

So let's get to why you're here with the starts and sits that you need for Week 13. I know many of you will stop reading this column after this week if you miss the Fantasy playoffs, but I appreciate you coming here during the season. We'll still be here until the end of the year, and hopefully help those of you still in contention come away with a Fantasy title.

It was great to see David Montgomery have a breakout game in Week 12 at Green Bay, and I expect that to carry over to this week. He should have another outstanding performance in Week 13 against the Lions.

Detroit allows the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. The Lions are fifth in rushing yards allowed in the NFL at 1,467 and first in touchdowns allowed to running backs with 14 rushing and 21 total. In the past five weeks alone, seven running backs have scored at least 15 PPR points against Detroit, with 12 total touchdowns allowed. That bodes well for Montgomery, especially with the way he looked against the Packers.

He missed Week 10 against Minnesota with a concussion, but he returned after Chicago's bye with 11 carries for 103 yards at Green Bay, along with five catches for 40 yards and a touchdown on six targets for a season-high 25 PPR points. It was also the first 100-yard game of the season for Montgomery.

Now, it's been an up-and-down season for Montgomery. With Tarik Cohen (ACL) out, he's established career highs in targets (47), receptions (35), receiving yards (252) and receiving touchdowns (two). He has at least three catches in six of his past seven games, which has given him a nice floor in PPR. But he also has just one rushing touchdown on the season and just three games with more than 12 PPR points.

However, this should be a great week for Montgomery against the Lions, and I expect him to be a top-15 running back in all leagues -- if not higher.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC MIN -10 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 22.5 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2768 RUYDS 77 TD 23 INT 11 FPTS/G 21.5 Do we still have to worry about Cousins and his volume? He's attempted at least 30 passes in three games in a row, including two outings with at least 36 attempts. He's averaging 26.5 Fantasy points per game in his past four outings, including 28.3 Fantasy points per game in his past three at home. And he gets Adam Thielen back this week after he missed Week 12 against Carolina because he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Jaguars have allowed five quarterbacks in a row to pass for at least 258 yards and two touchdowns, and Cousins should be in that range this week -- if not better. He's a top 10 Fantasy quarterback for Week 13 and was in consideration for Start of the Week. Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 38 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN MIA -11.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 21.1 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1909 RUYDS 151 TD 14 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.8 I'm hopeful the Dolphins let Tua Tagovailoa's thumb rest. Maybe for the rest of the season since Fitzpatrick is the better Fantasy quarterback. We'll see if Tagovailoa can return this week, but if he's out, consider Fitzpatrick a must-start Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. He's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in six games in a row, including Week 12 at the Jets when he had 23 points. The Bengals have allowed three of their past six opposing quarterbacks to pass for at least 297 yards and three touchdowns, and Fitzpatrick has that kind of upside in what could be the final starting opportunity of his career. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE TEN -5.5 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 22.6 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2608 RUYDS 152 TD 25 INT 4 FPTS/G 24 Tannehill rallied the past two weeks against tough opponents on the road at Baltimore and Indianapolis with at least 20 Fantasy points in both outings. Now, he benefited with key guys missing on defense in both of those matchups, and the Browns will be without cornerback Denzel Ward (calf) and safety Ronnie Harrison (shoulder). Myles Garrett (illness) is back to cause problems up front, but I still like Tannehill as a starter in all leagues. He's averaging 25.7 Fantasy points per game at home, and Cleveland just allowed Mike Glennon to pass for 235 yards and two touchdowns and score 21 Fantasy points. Tannehill should do better than that this week. Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pittsburgh • #7

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL PIT -10.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 23.3 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 2534 RUYDS 14 TD 24 INT 5 FPTS/G 23.9 Hopefully, Roethlisberger is fine in Wednesday's game against Baltimore, and he should be considered a top-10 quarterback for Week 13 against Washington. Prior to Week 13, he had scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and he's attempted at least 42 passes in each outing. Also, in Roethlisberger's first five home games, he was averaging 24.2 Fantasy points per game. This should be a game where the Steelers offense has its way with the Washington defense, and the passing game is the reason why. I can't imagine Washington stopping JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson and Eric Ebron, and Roethlisberger has the chance for a big outing in this spot. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ LV -7.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 19.8 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 2646 RUYDS 124 TD 19 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.9 Carr was an absolute disaster in Week 12 at Atlanta with zero Fantasy points. That's not a misprint. He passed for 215 yards, no touchdowns and one interception, and he also lost three fumbles. What better way to cure his woes then facing the Jets this week. That secondary is a mess, and the Jets have allowed 623 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions the past two games against Justin Herbert and Fitzpatrick. Carr should rebound this week, potentially in a big way, and he's worth trusting again in Week 13 despite his poor outing in Week 12.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CHI -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 19.3 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 802 RUYDS 101 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 17.2 It wasn't pretty, but Trubisky scored 24 Fantasy points at Green Bay in Week 12 as the starter in place of Nick Foles (hip), who is likely out again. And Trubisky faces Detroit this week, which is a team he typically has success against. In his past four meetings with the Lions, Trubisky has scored 29, 24, 29 and 41 Fantasy points. He's worth using as a streaming option in all leagues. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -5.5 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 15 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2108 RUYDS 76 TD 17 INT 7 FPTS/G 16.1 The Browns finally played in decent weather for the first time since Week 7 in their game at Jacksonville last week, and it showed in their passing game with Mayfield scoring 22 Fantasy points. Hopefully that continues in what could be a fun game at Tennessee this week. The Titans are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, and the past two games that Mayfield attempted more than 28 passes he scored at least 22 points. Only Cousins in Week 3 had fewer than 29 pass attempts against the Titans this year. Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU IND -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 20.7 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 2978 RUYDS -3 TD 16 INT 9 FPTS/G 17.9 Rivers has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four of his past six games, including two outings in a row. He's attempted at least 36 passes in four games in a row, and we'll see if he's forced to throw again this week at Houston. The Texans haven't allowed multiple passing touchdowns in a game since Week 7, but three of their past four opposing quarterbacks have at least 295 passing yards. It also helps that Houston cornerback Bradley Roby (suspension) is out.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 15.8 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 2876 RUYDS 85 TD 18 INT 8 FPTS/G 19.8 Once again it appears like Kenny Golladay (hip) will be out against the Bears, and that's been bad news for Stafford all season. Golladay missed six games prior to Week 13, and Stafford has one game with more than 19 Fantasy points over that span. He faced the Bears in Week 1 without Golladay and scored 17 Fantasy points. We'll see if Darrell Bevell taking over as the interim head coach for the fired Matt Patricia inspires Stafford, but I don't trust him against the Bears. In his past five trips to Chicago, Stafford is averaging 265.4 passing yards per game with seven total touchdowns, six interceptions and a lost fumble. Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAR -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 19.5 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 3021 RUYDS 55 TD 18 INT 10 FPTS/G 18.9 Goff has been extremely inconsistent this season, and I don't want to trust him this week against the Cardinals. He has one game with more than 12 Fantasy points in his past four outings, and he's been turnover prone with six interceptions and four fumbles over that span. The Cardinals have struggled with quarterbacks of late, but it's been mostly mobile ones like Russell Wilson, Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Allen. Goff isn't going to hurt the Cardinals with his legs, and he should be considered a low-end starter at best this week. Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -8.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 18.1 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 2541 RUYDS 258 TD 21 INT 15 FPTS/G 20.5 Wentz got lucky with 22 Fantasy points in Week 12 against Seattle thanks in part to a 33-yard Hail Mary at the end of the game to Richard Rodgers. While he did run for 42 yards, he still finished with 215 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He was also sacked six times in the game, and he's been taking a beating all season. It's hard to trust Wentz in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues at this point, and prior to his 22-point outing against the Seahawks, he had 18 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row. This could be another week where Wentz is getting hit often against the Packers, and he shouldn't be started in most formats. Cam Newton QB NE New England • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC NE -PK O/U 47 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 1984 RUYDS 387 TD 13 INT 9 FPTS/G 18 Newton struggled against the Cardinals in Week 12 with just 9-of-18 passing for 84 yards and two interceptions, and he also added nine carries for 46 yards. He could rebound this week since the matchup looks OK on paper against the Chargers, but Los Angeles got Chris Harris back in Week 12 against Buffalo, as well as a monster game from Joey Bosa. If Bosa is able to harass Newton, as well as Harris and Casey Hayward causing problems in the secondary, it could be another rough game for Newton. And remember, he only has two games with more than 20 Fantasy points since Week 2, so he's an easy quarterback to replace in most leagues.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -3 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 17.4 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 3163 RUYDS 73 TD 18 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.5 Ryan could get Julio Jones (hamstring) back this week, which gives Ryan the chance to be a low-end starter in most leagues. But this is a matchup you probably want to avoid given how well the New Orleans defense has played of late. The Saints haven't allowed multiple passing touchdowns in their last four games and have nine interceptions over that span. Now, they faced Nick Mullens and the experiment of Kendall Hinton during that stretch, but New Orleans also picked off Tom Brady three times in Week 9 and Ryan twice in Week 11, with no touchdowns for either quarterback. In his past three games against the Saints, Ryan is averaging just 15.0 Fantasy points per game. He should only be started in deeper one-quarterback leagues this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -9 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 14.1 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 600 REC 19 REYDS 123 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.7 Sanders is typically a must-start Fantasy running back in all leagues, but we're getting many questions about sitting him after what happened in Week 12 against Seattle when he had just eight total touches and was outplayed by Boston Scott. He has also scored a combined 13 PPR points in his past two games against the Browns and Seahawks, but I'm going right back to Sanders this week against the Packers. It helps that Green Bay has allowed a running back to score or gain over 100 total yards in every game this season. But Sanders also had at least 17 total touches in consecutive games prior to Week 12. The Eagles offensive line is a mess, but Sanders should still be fine this week against the Packers. Jonathan Taylor RB IND Indianapolis • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU IND -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 518 REC 26 REYDS 227 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.3 Taylor was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, and hopefully he resumes his role as the lead running back for the Colts. Prior to missing Week 12 against Tennessee, Taylor had arguably his best game of the season against Green Bay in Week 11 with 22 carries for 90 yards, along with four catches for 24 yards on four targets. He'll still share touches with Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins, and Hines should be considered a sleeper this week since Houston has allowed seven running backs to catch at least four passes in a game this season. But this should be a game where Taylor goes off since the Texans are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs, and Houston has allowed a running back to score in six games in a row, with eight touchdowns allowed over that span. Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 346 REC 13 REYDS 150 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.7 Mostert returned in Week 12 against the Rams following a four-game absence with an ankle injury and had 16 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown, although he lost a fumble. Mostert should be even better this week against the Bills. Buffalo has allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in seven games in a row, with seven touchdowns allowed over that span and three running backs with 100-yards rushing (Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Damien Harris and Kenyan Drake). Mostert is still sharing touches with Jeff Wilson and Jerick McKinnon, but he's a lock for 15-plus touches if healthy, which should give him the chance for an outstanding performance in Week 13. Myles Gaskin RB MIA Miami • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN MIA -11.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 8.1 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 387 REC 30 REYDS 198 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.1 At the time of publication, Gaskin was still on injured reserve, but we expect him to return this week against the Bengals. And if that happens, consider Gaskin a quality No. 2 running back in all leagues. It would help if Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) remains out, but Gaskin was the No. 1 running back in Miami before hurting his knee in Week 8 against the Rams. He scored at least 12 PPR points in five of his past six games, and he had at least 21 total touches in four of his past five outings. Hopefully his workload and production remains the same when healthy, and the Bengals have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in five of their past six games. Melvin Gordon RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -14 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 554 REC 20 REYDS 87 TD 7 FPTS/G 11.8 Gordon has the chance for an increased workload this week with Phillip Lindsay (knee) likely out. It could lead to a great game for Gordon, who will also benefit with Drew Lock back under center after being out in Week 12 because he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Gordon has five games this season with at least 15 total touches, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in all of them, while averaging 16.8 PPR points over that span. Gordon had 17 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 12 yards on four targets against the Chiefs in Week 7 (along with two fumbles). Kansas City has allowed four total touchdowns to running backs in the past three games against Carolina, Las Vegas and Tampa Bay.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -10.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 380 REC 17 REYDS 103 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.5 I'm writing this prior to kickoff of the Wednesday game between the Ravens and Steelers, so obviously things can change with this post. But if Dobbins is active for Week 13 against Dallas, consider him a low-end starter in all leagues. The Cowboys have allowed a running back to score a touchdown or gain at least 100 total yards in four of their past six games. Benny Snell RB PIT Pittsburgh • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL PIT -10.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 3.8 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 195 REC 2 REYDS 0 TD 3 FPTS/G 3.8 Like Dobbins, things can change with this post depending on what happens with Wednesday's game. But if Snell is the lead running back against Washington in Week 13, I like him as a low-end starter in all leagues. James Conner is expected to be out in Week 13 after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this past Saturday. James White RB NE New England • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC NE -PK O/U 47 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 88 REC 34 REYDS 266 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.1 White's role in the passing game could be important this week with the Patriots trying to offset the Chargers pass rush with Joey Bosa. It helps that the Chargers are among the league leaders in receptions allowed to running backs with 65, and eight running backs have at least four catches against the Chargers this season. White has at least four catches in two of his past four games. Frank Gore RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #21

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -7.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 7.9 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 521 REC 13 REYDS 70 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.1 With Lamical Perine (ankle) out, Gore has once again been the lead running back for the Jets the past two weeks. He has at least 17 total touches in each game against the Chargers and Dolphins, and Gore has scored at least 11 PPR points in both outings. His workload should remain the same against the Raiders in Week 13, and Las Vegas is among the league leaders with 15 total touchdowns allowed to running backs on the season. J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #41

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -8.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 223 REC 46 REYDS 338 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 Antonio Gibson has been awesome the past three games and should remain a starter in all leagues despite the tough matchup with the Steelers, but don't be surprised if McKissic is back as a solid flex play in PPR. While he only had five catches on six targets in his past two games against the Bengals and Cowboys, this should be a game where Washington is chasing points on the road. Look for McKissic's targets -- and receptions -- to be on the rise this week.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Giovani Bernard RB CIN Cincinnati • #25

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -11.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 223 REC 34 REYDS 261 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.7 I had Bernard as the bust alert last week in this column, and he struggled against the Giants with eight carries for 32 yards, along with two catches for 17 yards on three targets. He's now gone three games in a row with eight PPR points or less, and he has 13 total touches or less in each game over that span. I'm nervous to trust him with Brandon Allen under center, and hopefully the Bengals will get Joe Mixon (foot) back soon to upgrade their backfield. Todd Gurley RB ATL Atlanta • #21

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -3 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 9.6 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 610 REC 16 REYDS 82 TD 9 FPTS/G 13.9 Gurley is not guaranteed to return this week after missing Week 12 with a knee injury, but initial reports indicated he would return in Week 13. However, he might consider taking another week off with this matchup against the Saints. New Orleans hasn't allowed a running back to rush for 100 yards in 49 games in a row in the regular season. Not that it matters much for Gurley, who has one game with more than 100 rushing yards in his past 27 outings in the regular season. Gurley struggled in his first meeting with the Saints in Week 11 with eight carries for 26 yards, along with one catch for 4 yards, and I don't have much optimism for him to improve this week. And if Gurley is out then you can plug Brian Hill in this spot if he's the starter for the Falcons. Zack Moss RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF BUF -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 8.2 RB RNK 38th YTD Stats RUYDS 283 REC 11 REYDS 77 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.9 Moss ran well last week against the Chargers at 6.6 yards per carry, but it was disappointing to only see him get nine carries and 11 total touches compared to the workload for Devin Singletary (11 carries and 14 total touches). Maybe that changes this week, but I don't want to trust either Bills running back against the 49ers on the road. Moss will likely need to score to boost his Fantasy value this week, but he only has four total touchdowns on the season. With Josh Allen dominating the offense, the only time to trust Moss or even Singletary is in a very favorable matchup. Since San Francisco is No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs, that doesn't apply this week. Latavius Murray RB NO New Orleans • #28

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL NO -3 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 7.9 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 551 REC 15 REYDS 132 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.8 Murray was awesome last week at Denver with 19 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns, along with two catches for 36 yards on two targets. He now has 31 carries in two games with Taysom Hill, but I'm not starting him this week as anything more than a flex option in deeper leagues. Alvin Kamara, despite his struggles with Hill, remains a must-start Fantasy running back, but this Falcons run defense is legit. Since Raheem Morris took over as the interim head coach prior to Week 6, only D'Andre Swift in Week 7 has more than 10 PPR points, which includes matchups with Mike Davis, Gordon, Kamara, Murray and Josh Jacobs. And Swift only had 48 total yards against the Falcons, but he scored with four catches. Kamara had 13 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown in Week 11 against Atlanta, and Murray had 12 carries for 49 yards, along with two catches for 36 yards on two targets. I would expect a similar stat line for Murray this week. Wayne Gallman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -10 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 369 REC 16 REYDS 72 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.6 Gallman is more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, but the Giants being without Daniel Jones (hamstring) this week makes me concerned at Seattle. Maybe Colt McCoy will throw more to Gallman, who did have five targets and three catches in Week 12 at Cincinnati, although he managed minus-3 yards on those receptions. The nice thing for Gallman is he had at least 18 carries in two weeks in a row, and he scored a touchdown in six games in a row. He should be the catalyst of this offense with Jones out. But Seattle hasn't allowed a running back to gain more than 58 rushing yards in six games in a row. It will take Gallman scoring to save his production, and luckily for him the Seahawks have given up seven rushing touchdowns and eight total touchdowns to running backs since Week 8. Still, I'm nervous for the Giants offense without Jones, and I would only consider Gallman a flex this week.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Dallas • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 13.8 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 707 REC 39 REYDS 256 TD 7 FPTS/G 15.4 You're probably not sitting Elliott in most leagues, and if the Ravens are without standout run stopper Brandon Williams (ankle) again in Week 13, the outlook for Elliott improves. But his offensive line could be a disaster again with Zack Martin (calf) and Cameron Erving (knee) out. Elliott also has two games with more than eight PPR points in six games without Dak Prescott (ankle), and one touchdown over that span. I still have him ranked as a low-end starting option, but there are scenarios where you might consider benching Elliott. Without his quarterback and offensive line healthy, this has been a lost year for one of the best running backs in the NFL.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receiver

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 16.4 WR RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 52 TAR 78 REYDS 719 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.9 Fantasy managers seemingly haven't been willing to trust Cooks based on his start percentage on CBS Sports. For example, despite the fact that he's scored at least 12 PPR points in six of his past seven games, he's still at 80 percent started as of Wednesday afternoon. Now, that number will change with Will Fuller (suspended) now out, and hopefully Cooks will continue to succeed as the No. 1 receiver for Deshaun Watson. I like Keke Coutee as a sleeper this week, but Cooks has top-10 upside. In the past two weeks, the No. 1 receiver against the Colts -- Davante Adams in Week 11 and A.J. Brown in Week 12 -- has at least 98 receiving yards and a touchdown and has scored at least 19 PPR points. I could see Cooks doing something similar this week. DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN MIA -11.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 14.6 WR RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 52 TAR 79 REYDS 642 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.7 The Bengals have allowed nine receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in their past five games, with eight touchdowns scored over that span. This defense should allow Parker to have a good game, and it could be great if Ryan Fitzpatrick starts again for the injured Tua Tagovailoa (thumb). I would imagine Tagovailoa knows to feature Parker as much as possible, and he has at least seven targets in four games in a row. With Fitzpatrick, Parker is a borderline top-10 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, but he's still a quality starting option even if Tagovailoa does return for Miami. Jarvis Landry WR CLE Cleveland • #80

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -5.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 68 REYDS 614 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.1 Good weather for the Browns finally led to good production for Landry in Week 12 at Jacksonville, and the weather report for Week 13 at Tennessee is favorable. After dealing with wind and rain for three games in Cleveland against Las Vegas, Houston and Philadelphia, Landry went to Florida and torched the Jaguars for eight catches, 143 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. It was his best game since Odell Beckham (ACL) went down in Week 7 at Cincinnati, and Landry should finish the season strong. Against the Titans, in what could be a high-scoring affair, Landry should again have another strong performance. Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 35 REYDS 318 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.4 We'll see how Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk work together as the top options in the passing game for the 49ers now that Aiyuk is off the reserve/COVID-19 list. We haven't seen that pairing without George Kittle (foot), so this will hopefully work well. I'm confident in both, and both should be considered No. 2 Fantasy receivers this week. Samuel was awesome in Week 12 at the Rams with 11 catches for 133 yards on 13 targets, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row. And Aiyuk has scored at least 17 PPR points in his past three games. The Bills have allowed four touchdowns to receivers in their past three games, and it would be great if Samuel and Aiyuk both found the end zone. I like Samuel slightly better than Aiyuk this week, but both should be successful in this matchup. Nelson Agholor WR LV Las Vegas • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ LV -7.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 44 REYDS 497 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.4 Agholor will always be a risky Fantasy option given the nature of his game, but I like that he has 15 targets in his past two outings against the Chiefs and Falcons and is averaging 15.0 PPR points over that span. He should have another quality game this week against the Jets, and I also like Hunter Renfrow and even Henry Ruggs as sleepers. There have been 15 receivers with at least 11 PPR points against the Jets this year, and I'm expecting Agholor to add his name to that list this week.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -14 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 10.4 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 58 REYDS 563 TD 3 FPTS/G 11 Throw out last week against New Orleans when the Broncos quarterback situation was a mess. Drew Lock is expected to return this week against the Chiefs, and he should continue to lean on Patrick, who has at least six targets in five of his past six games prior to Week 12. I'm expecting the Broncos to be chasing points at Kansas City, and the Chiefs have allowed five receivers to score at least 15 PPR points in their past three games. Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU IND -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 10.4 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 40 REYDS 330 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.4 Pittman has at least seven targets in three of his past four games, and he has a great matchup in Week 13 at the Texans, who just lost standout cornerback Bradley Roby (suspension). The Texans are also among the league leaders with 15 touchdowns allowed to receivers this year. Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI GB -8.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 27 REYDS 295 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.7 Lazard scored a touchdown in Week 12 against Chicago and hopefully that momentum carries over to Week 13 against the Eagles. He now has at least 12 PPR points in three of the five games he's played this year. Breshad Perriman WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -7.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 36 REYDS 352 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.7 Perriman, Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder are all in play this week against the Raiders, who have allowed eight touchdowns to receivers in their past six games. Seven receivers have at least 13 PPR points against Las Vegas over that span, and Perriman has scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row. Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE TEN -5.5 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 12.9 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 58 REYDS 619 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.5 Davis has done well as the No. 2 receiver for the Titans opposite A.J. Brown, and both of them have a great matchup in Week 13 against the Browns. Cleveland is down Denzel Ward (calf) and Ronnie Harrison (shoulder) in their secondary, and the Browns are among the league leaders with 13 touchdowns allowed to receivers. Davis has scored at least 11 PPR points in seven of the nine games he's played this season.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 58 REYDS 496 TD 6 FPTS/G 12 Kirk will hopefully turn things around soon, but it's hard to trust him after the way he's played the past three games. He has 19 PPR points over that span on 18 targets, 11 catches, 96 yards and no touchdowns. Prior to that, Kirk scored at least 12 PPR points in four games in a row, but I'm expecting another down game in this matchup with the Rams, who allow the fewest Fantasy points to opposing receivers this season. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -10 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 48th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 66 REYDS 584 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.2 Slayton seemingly has a great matchup against the Seahawks, but you can't start him with Colt McCoy under center for the injured Daniel Jones (hamstring). Slayton just had no catches on two targets in Week 12 at Cincinnati, and it's hard to expect many downfield throws for McCoy to Slayton. And while Seattle is No. 1 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, the Seahawks haven't allowed a receiver to score in three games in a row against the Rams, Cardinals and Eagles. CeeDee Lamb WR DAL Dallas • #88

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 81 REYDS 650 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.3 We'll see what the Ravens defense looks like after Wednesday's game against the Steelers, but I expect Baltimore to make things uncomfortable for the Cowboys passing game. And the only receiver I like this week is Amari Cooper. Lamb does have 13 targets in the past two games with Andy Dalton back, and he scored in Week 11 at Minnesota. But he only has nine catches for 55 yards in those outings, and I don't want to count on Lamb finding the end zone this week, especially since Baltimore has allowed the fewest touchdowns to receivers this year with five. Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -1.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 47 REYDS 443 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.9 Meyers has slowed down the past two games against Houston and Arizona following a three-game stretch where he scored at least 13 PPR points. He only has 16 PPR points against the Texans and Cardinals with eight catches for 90 yards on nine targets. He's still looking for his first career touchdown catch, and I'm not counting on that happening this week. With Chris Harris and Casey Hayward, this Chargers secondary should make things tough on Meyers, and he's only worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -11.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 72 TAR 93 REYDS 725 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.2 The first game without Joe Burrow (ACL) was bad for Boyd in Week 12 against the Giants with three catches for 15 yards on six targets. We hope Brandon Allen continues to lean on Boyd, but it's hard to trust him going against the Dolphins, who have a standout secondary led by cornerback Xavien Howard. I don't trust Tee Higgins either even though he scored against the Giants, and you can't start A.J. Green. At best, Boyd and Higgins are No. 3 Fantasy receivers in most leagues on the road.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Marvin Jones WR DET Detroit • #11

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 69 REYDS 503 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.2 Jones will be the No. 1 receiver again for the Lions with Kenny Golladay (hip) likely out, and we've seen some good things from Jones in that role. But over the past two games against Carolina and Houston, Jones has averaged 9.5 PPR points on 18 targets, 10 catches, 99 yards and no touchdowns. Jones doesn't have a good track record against the Bears with 18 catches for 312 yards and a touchdown in his past five meetings with Chicago, and I would only use Jones as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best this week in the majority of leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -8.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 10 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 41 REYDS 338 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.7 Even though Zach Ertz (ankle) is expected to return this week, I'm still starting Goedert with confidence. Goedert should continue to be the best receiving option for Carson Wentz, and he has 22 targets in his past three games, scoring at least 18 PPR points in his past two outings against Cleveland and Seattle. The Packers have only allowed three touchdowns to tight ends all season, but two of them came in Week 11 against the Colts. Kyle Rudolph TE MIN Minnesota • #82

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC MIN -10 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 22nd PROJ PTS 7.1 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 35 REYDS 334 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.9 Even though Adam Thielen (illness) is back this week, Irv Smith (back) is likely out, which bodes well for Rudolph. In the past two games Smith has missed in Week 10 at Chicago and Week 12 against Carolina, Rudolph has at least five targets, four catches and 63 yards. He has a great matchup this week against the Jaguars, who have allowed a tight end to score in each of their past two games against Eric Ebron and Austin Hooper. Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI GB -8.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 21st PROJ PTS 9.5 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 42 REYDS 458 TD 7 FPTS/G 11.3 Tonyan is coming alive over the past two games against the Colts and Bears with 10 targets, 10 catches, 111 yards and two touchdowns, and he's scored at least 15 PPR points in each outing. I'm hoping he can score for a third game in a row against the Eagles, who should struggle to slow down the Packers in this matchup on the road.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN MIA -11.5 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 9 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 51 REYDS 449 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.4 The theme for the Dolphins players this week is hoping that Ryan Fitzpatrick starts for the injured Tua Tagovailoa (thumb). Fitzpatrick connected with Gesicki for a touchdown in Week 12 at the Jets on two catches for 35 yards on five targets. The Bengals also allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends this year. Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -6 O/U 53.5 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 8.1 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 42 REYDS 262 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.4 Hooper only had two targets in Week 12 at Jacksonville, but he made the most of them with two catches for 13 yards and a touchdown. He has a favorable matchup in Week 13 at Tennessee, and the Titans have allowed a tight end to score in three of their past four games. Jonnu Smith TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE TEN -6 O/U 53.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 49 REYDS 338 TD 8 FPTS/G 10.2 Smith didn't have a catch or target in Week 12 at the Colts, but he did score in Week 11 at Baltimore on six targets for four catches and 20 yards. He could find the end zone again with the Browns missing guys in the secondary, and Cleveland has allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in the past three weeks.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jordan Reed TE SF San Francisco • #81

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 7.5 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 30 REYDS 168 TD 2 FPTS/G 8 Matt Milano (chest) coming back for the Bills would be bad for Reed since he's the key to Buffalo defending tight ends. Reed did have six targets in Week 12 at the Rams, but he only managed two catches for 18 yards. I'd be hesitant to start Reed if Milano plays as expected, and this should be a game where the 49ers lean on Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Jared Cook TE NO New Orleans • #87

Age: 33 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL NO -2.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 7.7 TE RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 37 REYDS 285 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.3 In Cook's past four games overall, he has a combined four PPR points. He has eight targets, three catches and 36 yards over that span. In two games with Taysom Hill under center, Cook has three targets, one catch and 6 yards. Even though the Falcons have struggled with tight ends earlier this season, they have only allowed one touchdown to a tight end since Week 4. Noah Fant TE DEN Denver • #87

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -14 O/U 51 OPP VS TE 20th PROJ PTS 8.2 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 60 REYDS 435 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.8 The Chiefs have allowed five touchdowns to tight ends this season, but three of them have come against the Raiders (two for Darren Waller and one for Jason Witten). Fant hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2, and he's scored nine PPR points or less in seven of his past eight games. In three career meetings with Kansas City, Fant only has six catches for 101 yards and no touchdowns.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -8.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 6.4 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 60 REYDS 328 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.4 Thomas scored in Week 12 at Dallas with four catches for 20 yards on four targets, and he's scored at least 10 PPR points in four of his past six games. He's been a nice find for Fantasy managers off the waiver wire, but this isn't the week to trust him. The Steelers are No. 1 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, and prior to Week 12 they had allowed just one touchdown to a tight end all season. Thomas is only worth a look in tight-end premium leagues this week given the matchup with Pittsburgh.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Start 'Em

Packers (vs. PHI)



Sleepers

Chiefs (vs. DEN)

Vikings (vs. JAC)

Raiders (at NYJ)

Sit 'Em

Washington Football Team (at PIT)

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Bass K BUF Buffalo • #2

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF BUF -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS K 24th PROJ PTS 7.7 K RNK 12th

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Nick Folk K NE New England • #6

Age: 36 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC NE -1 O/U 47 OPP VS K 21st PROJ PTS 7.4 K RNK 17th Matt Gay K LAR L.A. Rams

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAR -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS K 22nd PROJ PTS 6 K RNK 20th Greg Zuerlein K DAL Dallas • #2

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL OPP VS K 1st PROJ PTS 5.8 K RNK 14th

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Matt Prater K DET Detroit • #5

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS K 27th PROJ PTS 6.7 K RNK 10th

