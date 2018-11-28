Fantasy Football Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterback

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Quarterbacks



Start 'Em 19.2 projected points Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Winston had one of his best games in the NFL in Week 12 against the 49ers when he completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns, along with 24 rushing yards. He didn't throw an interception for the first time all season, and he passed for at least 300 yards for the third time in six appearances. Winston didn't play in Week 9 at Carolina, but Ryan Fitzpatrick had 31 Fantasy points against the Panthers in that game. And Carolina has allowed five of the past six opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points, which puts Winston in a good spot to have another quality outing this week (Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, available on fuboTV). 19.0 projected points Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB Jackson played well in Week 12 against Oakland with 22 Fantasy points, and he should build on that performance this week in his first ever road start at Atlanta. I'm excited to see him run on an indoor surface, and it's a great matchup since the Falcons allow the second-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks at 25.8 points per game. So far, Jackson has accounted for at least 11 Fantasy points with just his rushing totals alone in two starts. That gives him a nice floor heading into this matchup in Atlanta. 18.6 projected points Marcus Mariota Tennessee Titans QB Mariota showed no signs of injury in Week 12 at Houston when he scored 26 Fantasy points, which was the third time he's hit that number in the past four games. The only time he failed to reach that total was Week 11 at Indianapolis when he suffered a stinger in his neck. This week, he gets the Jets at home, and only three quarterbacks have failed to score at least 20 Fantasy points against New York this year. Mariota is a low-end starting option in all leagues this week. 27.6 projected points Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams QB Goff has failed to score at least 20 Fantasy points in just two games this season, and both have come on the road — at Seattle in Week 5 and at Denver in Week 6. He's played better at home, but in his past two road starts — at San Francisco in Week 7 and at New Orleans in Week 9 — he's combined for 54 Fantasy points. I'm expecting another quality road outing this week at Detroit, and the Lions have allowed at least 20 Fantasy points to three quarterbacks in a row. For the season, Detroit is allowing opposing quarterbacks to score an average of 22.7 Fantasy points per game. 23.6 projected points Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks QB Wilson has put himself in contention for the NFL MVP award. He won't get it without a complete drop-off from Drew Brees or Patrick Mahomes, but Seattle would be terrible without him this season. And Fantasy owners have benefitted from Wilson as well. He's scored at least 23 Fantasy points in seven games in a row, and his pass attempts are up with at least 31 in three of the past four outings. This week, he's facing a 49ers defense that allows an average of 23.4 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and Eli Manning and Winston have each scored at least 25 points against San Francisco in the past two weeks.

Sleepers

Josh Allen (at MIA): Allen had an excellent game in Week 12 against Jacksonville with 27 Fantasy points, and he did the majority of his work on the ground with 99 rushing yards and a touchdown. He has the chance for a solid encore at Miami in Week 13, and the Dolphins have allowed five of the past six opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points. Allen is a great sleeper to consider in two-quarterback and super-flex leagues. Allen has at least seven Fantasy points with just his rushing totals alone in three of his past five games.

Case Keenum (at CIN): Keenum just scored 19 Fantasy points at home against Pittsburgh, and this week he gets a great matchup at Cincinnati. The Bengals have allowed three touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks in four of the past five games, and the lone quarterback who failed to do that was Lamar Jackson in Week 11 in his first NFL start. Keenum likely won't get to three touchdowns, but the matchup is worth trusting him as a starter in two-quarterback and super-flex leagues.

Chase Daniel (at NYG): Daniel is expected to start again in Week 13 with Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) still hurt, and he's someone to consider in two-quarterback leagues. Daniel played well in Week 12 on Thanksgiving against Detroit with 22 Fantasy points, but this is a tougher matchup since the Giants have held three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to 15 points or less. Still, if Daniel does start again, I'm counting on Matt Nagy to help him find his way to about 18 Fantasy points on the road.

Sit 'Em 19.4 projected points Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns QB Mayfield's been on a nice roll of late, and he's taken advantage of some incredible matchups. He's scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, and his positive performances have come against Tampa Bay, Kansas City, Atlanta and Cincinnati. He failed to do well against Pittsburgh, finishing with 17 Fantasy points, and I would put him in that range in this matchup at Houston. The Texans are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks at 17.3 per game, and J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney should make things uncomfortable for Mayfield this week. 20.4 projected points Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB Prescott has been great coming into Week 13 against the Saints with at least 21 Fantasy points in four of his past six games. He's scored a rushing touchdown in five of his past six games, and he's developed a solid rapport with Amari Cooper already. But left tackle Tyron Smith (stingers) could be out this week, and that's not a good situation against a Saints pass rush that has 13 sacks in the past three games, as well as six interceptions over that span. I like Prescott in two-quarterback leagues, but I'm nervous about his production on Thursday night, even at home. 18.0 projected points Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions QB Stafford has scored a combined 42 Fantasy points in his past four games, and he only has one game with multiple touchdowns over that span, which was in Week 10 at Chicago. His receiving corps has been stripped down with Golden Tate's trade to Philadelphia, as well as Marvin Jones (knee) being placed on injured reserve, and Kenny Golladay is his only reliable weapon, with Bruce Ellington just a sleeper. While the Rams allow an average of 22.1 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the season, I'm not buying back in to Stafford, even at home. 15.2 projected points Eli Manning New York Giants QB Manning was on a nice run recently with at least 21 Fantasy points in the two games prior to facing Philadelphia in Week 12. And in what should have been a good matchup against a decimated Eagles secondary due to injuries – just ask Odell Beckham – Manning struggled with just 15 Fantasy points. Now, he has to face a Bears defense with a ferocious pass rush. Manning has been sacked at least four times in six games this season, and he could be cowering for his life this week. He's a questionable option in two-quarterback leagues against Chicago.

Bust Alert

I'll like Brady more if Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) is out for the Vikings, but this will still be a tough matchup for him, even at home. As we said last week with Aaron Rodgers playing at Minnesota, when defensive end Everson Griffen is active for the Vikings, they are tough on opposing quarterbacks. In six games with Griffen, Minnesota has held Jimmy Garoppolo, Rodgers twice, Drew Brees, Stafford and Trubisky to an average of just 11.8 Fantasy points per game. Brady also has scored more than 17 Fantasy points just once in his past four games. Granted, that came in Week 12 at the Jets when his entire receiving corps was healthy. But I wouldn't count on a dominant game from Brady this week, especially if Rhodes is able to play.

